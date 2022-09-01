The Russia-Ukraine conflict would be over if Boris Johnson hadn’t intervened & cut off your nose to spite your face

So-called “Russia experts” slipped a bombshell revelation halfway into their article published in Foreign Affairs magazine. A revelation that should make aghast everyone suffering the gas price rises and food shortages the globalists blame on Vladimir Putin.

Raheem Kassam, editor-in-chief of The National Pulse, highlighted this bombshell revelation in an article published on his Substack. “Sounds like there was nearly peace,” Kassam wrote referring to the paragraph below from the Foreign Affairs article, ‘The World Putin Wants’:

According to multiple former senior US officials we spoke with, in April 2022, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators appeared to have tentatively agreed on the outlines of a negotiated interim settlement: Russia would withdraw to its position on 23 February, when it controlled part of the Donbas region and all of Crimea, and in exchange, Ukraine would promise not to seek NATO membership and instead receive security guarantees from a number of countries. The World Putin Wants, Foreign Affairs, September/October 2022

By Raheem Kassam

The negotiated settlement mentioned in the Foreign Affairs paragraph above would have seen Russia withdraw to its 23 February position i.e., out of Ukraine entirely.

So, what happened in April that stalled the peace?

Enter Boris Johnson, outgoing buffoon of a Prime Minister potentially better described as, in fact, a lobbyist for major defence contractors. Perhaps he is perfectly described as the first lady to his wife Carrie Symonds – a meddling, unaccountable operative at the heart of the British government, as I have previously discussed at length.

It is Symonds’s climate change obsession that has landed Britons with hefty energy bills in 2022 – far worse than those experienced across the Atlantic Ocean. Symonds demanded her husband pursue a “net zero” carbon policy which has led to energy shortages and price gouging. “Putin’s tax hike” actually belongs to Symonds. And her approach to foreign affairs has fared no better.

A graduate of the Clinton Global Initiative’s Oceana project, Symonds pushed Johnson to a full-throated defence of Ukraine, even when his premiership was on the rocks. She figured her husband acting the statesman on the ground in Kiev would shore up his position in the United Kingdom. Having known her personally, she was always this poorly calculating and naive. Boris would be removed from office a few short months later.

But it was the 9 April trip, in particular, that may have scuttled the peace negotiations, as Johnson pledged 120 new, armoured vehicles alongside anti-ship missile systems.

“This is in addition to the £100 million worth of high-grade military equipment announced yesterday, including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, another 800 anti-tank missiles, and high-tech loitering munitions for precision strikes,” the government’s press release announced:

The Prime Minister also confirmed further economic support, guaranteeing an additional $500m [£385m] in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking our total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion. This comes alongside the £394m the UK has provided in grant aid, and will help ensure the continued running of vital humanitarian services for Ukrainians. Gov.UK: Prime Minister pledges UK’s unwavering support to Ukraine on visit to Kyiv, 9 April 2022

In one fell swoop, the British Prime Minister kept the war going.

The above are excerpts from Kassam’s article titled ‘Russia and Ukraine Came to Peace Terms in April … Then Boris Johnson Intervened’. You can read the full article HERE.