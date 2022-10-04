CDC Data & Scientific Study suggest 1.2 million Americans may already have died due to COVID Vaccination

Data published by the CDC combined with a published scientific study suggests that over 1.2 million Americans my already be dead due to Covid-19 vaccination.

Ben Armstrong did not mince words in the September 23 episode of “The Ben Armstrong Show,”as he spilt the shocking adverse effects numbers associated with the Covid-19 injections.

Armstrong said that he was given the actual Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data – which the mainstream media, for some reason, does not report accurately.

“I’m giving you the calculated VAERS data. And this is not a scam,” Armstrong told his viewers. “This is not scaremongering. But if you’re sceptical and thinking, oh my gosh, this is over the top. In fact, I’m underselling it. I am giving you what I think is the best-case scenario.”

According to Armstrong, the government and mainstream media are making people think that the numbers are extremely low.

Getting to the point, he revealed the most likely extent of COVID-19 vaccine damage in the U.S. alone: 7.2 million hospitalisations, 1.2 million deaths, 2.3 million permanently disabilities and 2.1 million cases of myocarditis.

Armstrong mentioned that VAERS recorded around 30,000 deaths from the vaccine. In line with this, a study by Jessica Rose and Mathew Crawford found in 2021 that the most credible estimate for deaths is reported at 41X. The researchers stipulated that they confirmed their hypothesis, finding that the 41X rate is on the low side of the estimates.

This means that COVID-19 vaccine deaths in the U.S. could be around 1,230,000 already.

While these are large numbers to swallow, Armstrong pointed out that some data showed that the vaccine can be 98 times worse for young adults than the coronavirus itself. He emphasized that it is 98 times more, not 98% more.

Armstrong was referring to a new study conducted by nine health experts from top universities like Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University. These experts analysed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and found that for every COVID hospitalization prevented by boosters administered to adults, serious adverse events were also recorded.

Their study found that based on the CDC and sponsor-reported adverse event data, vaccine mandates may cause a net expected harm. For every COVID-19 hospitalization prevented in previously infected young adults, they anticipate 18 to 98 serious adverse events.

Given the high prevalence of post-infection immunity, they stated that the risk-benefit narrative is less favourable and unethical.

Some of the reasons they stated are: there is no formal risk-benefit assessment for the age group; vaccine mandates may result in net expected harm to individual young people; mandates are not proportionate; mandates violate reciprocity principles as vaccine-related harms cannot be compensated due to gaps in the current vaccine injury schemes; and that mandates create wider social harms.

Moreover, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted that there is a causal relationship between the mRNA vaccines and myocarditis when VAERS staff conducted assessments showing that causal associations exist between thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome and Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine and between myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

Walensky also admitted that the CDC did not analyze certain types of adverse event reports in 2021 despite having previously stated that they started tracking adverse events in February of that year.

Armstrong pointed out that the numbers he showed were for the U.S. alone. “Imagine if I were to give you the world numbers. If this is just the United States, how many people has Dr. Fauci killed?” he asked.