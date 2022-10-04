There’s No Doubt There Will Be More Pandemics Because They’re Intentionally Creating Them

No biodefense research is purely defensive – to do the work, you’re automatically engaged in the creation of biological weapons.

Early on in the Covid pandemic, Francis Boyle, PhD., was sure it was the result of a lab leak. He believes monkeypox is another lab creation, as it now suddenly has 30 mutations from the wild monkeypox found in Africa.

President Biden recently signed the ‘Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe and Secure American Bioeconomy’, and this order basically promises we’ll see additional manmade pandemics.

Section 12, paragraph VII in Biden’s executive order states that the purpose of the order is to “develop and work and promote and implement … dual-use research of concern, and research involving potentially pandemic and other high-consequence pathogens.”

That means they intend to perform gain-of-function research on deadly pathogens, any one of which could be released to create a global pandemic when a scare event is necessary to trick populations into choosing a false sense of safety over freedom. Boyle believes there’s no doubt there will be additional pandemics because they’re intentionally creating them.

Boyle believes monkeypox was engineered and released in an effort to scare governments and populations into accepting the World Health Organisation’s pandemic treaty, which would make the WHO the sole decision-maker in pandemic situations.

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

Note: The Mercola.com website disappeared on the morning of 23 September 2022. You can subscribe to Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library on Substack HERE.

In this interview, repeat guest Francis Boyle – whose background includes an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago, a Juris doctor (lawyer) degree from Harvard and a PhD in political science – shares his views on the latest efforts to instil fear in the public, this time about monkeypox.

Click on the image below to watch the interview on Bitchute.

Mercola: Crimes of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Interview with Francis A. Boyle, 27 September 2021 (60 mins)

The transcript for the interview above can be found HERE.

For decades, Boyle has advocated against the development and use of bioweapons, which Covid-19 appears to be. He called for biowarfare legislation at the Biological Weapons Convention of 1972 and drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, which was passed unanimously by both houses of Congress and signed into law by George Bush, Sr. in 1989.

Early on in the pandemic, Boyle was sure Covid-19 was the result of a lab leak. In fact, he was one of the first to bring that up. Of course, for the past two-plus years, anyone who shared the lab leak theory was vilified, discredited, censored and de-platformed. Today, we know that information was true, and even corporate media are starting to report on it.

White House Admits More Pandemics Will Be Created

As detailed in ‘Executive Order Advances Biotech-Transhumanist Agenda’, President Biden recently signed the ‘Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe and Secure American Bioeconomy’.1 As noted by Boyle, this executive order basically ensures the creation of additional bioweapons:

It’s a very lengthy executive order. At the very end, they give it all away, where it says, [in Section 12] Paragraph VII, that the purpose of this is to ‘develop and work and promote and implement … dual-use research of concern, and research involving potentially pandemic and other high-consequence pathogens …’ Now let me work that out for you. “Dual-use research of concern” means offensive and then defensive biological warfare weapons. The Bidenites admit here that their agenda is to promote and implement more offensive biological warfare weapons. That’s what “dual-use research of concern” means. Then, to try to perfect these weapons with some type of bogus vaccine involving reverse engineering or something like that. Notice, they admit they are going to develop these offensive biological warfare weapons, “involving potentially pandemic and other high consequence pathogens.” They are going to research, develop more biological warfare weapons like Covid-19, that the United States government was involved in. They admit this right here. Now, you listen to the mainstream news media and everyone is saying “Yes, the next pandemic is coming.” This is where it is coming from – right here, “dual-use research of concern involving potentially pandemic and other high consequence pathogens.”

Executive Order Cannot Override Bioweapons Convention

If you wonder whether this kind of dual-use bioweapons research might violate the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, the answer is yes. The 1989 act directly prohibits this kind of activity. But beyond its unlawfulness, Boyle’s primary concern is that it’s existentially dangerous to continue down this path.

“Covid-19, which I was the first to blow the whistle on, was clearly an offensive biological warfare weapon with gain of function properties that had leaked out of that Wuhan BSL-4, China’s Fort Detrick.

“The Bidenites have made it clear they’re going full speed ahead. They have crossed the Rubicon. They do not intend to turn back. They’re doubling down, they’re tripling down. In my opinion, this is what confronts us now today,”he says.

While some claim an executive order can override a previous law and/or signed treaty, according to Boyle, this is incorrect on both accounts.

“No, an executive order cannot override my Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, and it cannot override the Biological Weapons Convention,” he says.

This is just an in-run around both of them – an attempted in-run, despite the fact that violation of my Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act is a felony punishable by life imprisonment. The Department of Justice did want me, repeatedly, to put the death penalty in there, but I’m a lifelong abolitionist and I did not want any statute of mine to carry the death penalty.

So, then, which takes precedence? And how do we resolve or reconcile this conflict? According to Boyle, no reconciliation is possible, barring new legislation by Congress.

Whoever drafted this [executive order] knew full well that they were violating the Biological Weapons Convention and my Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act. An executive order cannot supersede either a treaty or a statute. Only a subsequent statute by Congress could do that.

Resisting Medical Tyranny

A related tangent brought up in the interview is how the Emergency Powers Act has been misused to strip us of personal freedoms and liberties. Essentially, this pandemic has demonstrated that you can turn a democratically elected Congress into a tyrannical regime that can rule without restraint.

Boyle recently published a book in which he discusses this, titled ‘Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the Covid-19 Mandates Are Criminal’. In it, he also details how we can fight against this tyrannical overreach using peaceful and entirely legal means.

Justification for Enslavement: Biosecurity

This is really important, and brings us to the issue of monkeypox, which was declared a public health emergency in late July 2022, as it cuts to the core of the global cabal’s strategy to enslave the world by progressively chipping away at our personal freedoms under the justification of “biosecurity.” As noted by Boyle:

In my opinion, this monkeypox epidemic … was a biological warfare weapon with gain of function properties that came out of someone’s lab and was released in multiple locations to scare people. Why? I don’t think it was a coincidence at all that the World Health Organisation, their meeting at the World Health Assembly (“WHA”) was considering regulations that would have done, once again, an in-run over and around the sovereignty of the United States of America and our state and local governments to control our health care. Under the Tenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, public health falls within the control of state and local governments, not the federal government. That is why, down there in Florida or in Texas, you can have governors adopting different policies from [those] issued by the CDC [Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention] in Washington, D.C. You have several governors now rebelling against these totalitarian dictatorial [edicts] coming out of Washington, D.C., In order to try to stop that, they came up with these regulations that they tried to get through the World Health Assembly earlier this summer, and that failed. The monkeypox, in my opinion, was then released in order to scare the governments of the world into accepting these regulations. That failed,2 but … the WHO is now meeting to negotiate and conclude a treaty that will fold into it the same WHA regulations … The purpose of this [global] WHO treaty, once again, is to do an in-run around American sovereignty to make decisions at a state and local basis as to how to treat matters of public health in the next pandemic, which they know is coming, because they’re already preparing for it in accordance with the biotech executive order that I just quoted to you. They know it’s coming. They’re preparing it. They’re getting it ready. The next time, by means of this WHO treaty, they will then attempt to argue that the treaty is the supreme law of the land under Article VI of the U.S. Constitution and therefore trumps and displaces the ability of state and local governments … to determine public health. Indeed, there is a Supreme Court case to that effect that they know all about, Missouri vs. Holland, that if a treaty is concluded, it does override the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. We have to understand these people know exactly what they are doing, and we have to stop them.

Call on the US Senate to Reject WHO Treaty

The WHO met in Washington, D.C., from September 26 through September 30, 2022,3 and according to Boyle, treaty discussions were part of that session. Boyle suggests we need to call on our senators to sign a letter that they will vote against any WHO treaty coming down the line, and then forward that letter to the World Health Assembly, the WHO and member nations.

“If we can get one-third plus one member of the United States Senate to sign [such a letter], I think that will kill this proposed treaty,”Boyle says.Other nations could do the same. To be clear, this WHO treaty is global in nature, so the US is not the only country that stands to lose its sovereignty were it to pass. All member states are in the same boat.

“If the treaty gets passed, then they will use that treaty to enforce WHO [recommendations] all over the world on the handling of the next pandemic, and that will get us all killed,” Boyle says.

The WHO is a rotten, corrupt, criminal organisation, and the proof of that is [that] the WHO is a sponsoring institution of the Wuhan BSL-4, which is China’s Fort Detrick. Imagine if the WHO were a sponsoring organisation of our Fort Dietrich. We would know the cat was out of the bag. That’s exactly what’s going on here with the WHO. The CDC, Bill Gates, the Chinese Communist government and Big Pharma that pay for the WHO will force everyone to continue to take more vaccines … and more boosters, forever. There’ll be no end to it.

At present, it seems they will simply continue to push until the treaty passes. Getting at more than one-third of the US Senate to reject any possible treaty with the WHO, now or in the future, may be the only way to stop it permanently.

“[The treaty] will probably pass the WHO assembly,”Boyle says.“The US government representative could sign it and then they would send it to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for ratification by the Senate.”

We need to head this off as soon as we can with this letter [signed by] one-third plus one of the Senate, just saying “We’re going to reject it.” We have to start lobbying now against the treaty. We’ll have limited time once it goes to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Remember, the Democrats control the Senate. They control the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. They could get it through very quickly to present it to the full Senate. We have to go all out to stop this treaty. You’re down there in Florida. I would certainly hope you could alert Governor DeSantis to the dangers here. His powers will be terminated under the terms of this treaty to regulate all public health. He’ll be obligated to obey whatever the WHO tells him to obey. If he does not, then the federal government can go into the United States federal district court and get an injunction under the treaty, mandating that he comply, and if he does not, he could be fined if not jailed for contempt. It’s a very dangerous situation.

Ramifications of the WHO Treaty

Indeed, most people don’t fully appreciate the implications of this WHO treaty. The ramifications are truly profound. Expanding on what could occur were it to be passed, Boyle says:

I have already pointed out that in Biden’s executive order, they are going full steam ahead to develop offensive biological warfare weapons using DNA, genetic engineering, synthetic biology, gain-of-function properties, et cetera, including for pandemics. That’s the next Covid-19 pandemic right there. They’ve admitted it in writing. Knowing full well the next pandemic is coming because they’re developing it, it’s coming out of their laboratories, we have to shut down their BSL-3 and BSL-4 [laboratories]. They are now planning and preparing – by means of this treaty – to demand that all public health authorities here in the United States of America obey anything the CDC tells them to do in the next pandemic, and in the Covid-19 pandemic. If they do not, they can be sued before a federal judge in US district court, get an injunction, get fines, be found guilty of contempt. That’s what’s at stake here. Yes, it will do a total in-run around the governors of Florida and Texas, North Dakota, et cetera, and eliminate all of their power. The CDC and the WHO literally will be Stalinist dictators telling us what we have to do when it comes to the next pandemic, which they are already planning right now in accordance with Biden’s Biotechnology order. It’s that simple … The biotechnology executive order and this WHO treaty are connected with each other, and the monkeypox [outbreak], I think, was designed to scaremonger everyone into going along with the WHO regulations and now with the WHO treaty. They needed something new, so monkeypox was released.

Help Us Stop the WHO Treaty

At the time of this writing, there’s no US campaign to get senators to sign a letter stating they will reject a WHO treaty. That has yet to be created. If you know of one or get one started, be sure to share it in the comment section.

In the UK, there’s a petition underway calling on the British Parliament to not sign any WHO pandemic treaty unless it is first approved by public referendum. If you’re in the UK, you can sign that Parliamentary petition HERE.



The British parliament will consider all petitions with more than 100,000 signatures, and this one, at the time of this writing, has 154,660 signatures. It will remain open until 17 November 2022. (An earlier petition was rejected because it didn’t spell out what the people wanted the government to do. The updated petition clarifies the desired action.)

Background on the Global Cabal Leaders

While Boyle ended up on the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of worldview, he underwent the same education as many of the global cabal leaders who are now trying to destroy the world and, seemingly, everything and everyone in it. He explains:

Klaus Schwab studied at Harvard, but not my program. The program I was in was the GSAS [graduate school of arts and sciences] PhD. program, where Harvard trains future professors of political science like [Henry] Kissinger, [Zbigniew] Brzezinski and Samuel Huntington. Schwab went to the Kennedy School at Harvard. The Kennedy School is a misnomer because there Harvard trains future US imperial governmental operatics and spear carriers. They’re all warmongers and spooks there – I was there when it was set up – and their fellow travellers and fifth columnists in foreign countries that get incorporated into the US imperial elite. Klaus Schwab, when he studied there, said he found Kissinger to be the most competent person at Harvard. Well, Kissinger, I went through the exact same program [as him]. He is a diehard Machiavellian. There’s no question about it. He does not have a principled bone in his body … Kissinger was the one who got Schwab the job heading the Davos forum. We have to understand that behind Kissinger, as behind Brzezinski, is the Rockefeller family paying the bills, pulling the strings. Kissinger and Brzezinski had been on the Rockefeller family payroll for quite some time. Brzezinski was head of the Trilateral Commission set up by David Rockefeller … We also know that when Kissinger worked for Nixon, Kissinger put out that infamous national security directive that population control and reduction is part of the national security policy of the United States of America. I haven’t read anywhere that … [it] has been revoked. That is really what’s going on here with Klaus Schwab, the Davos forum, the Davos crowd, based on my experience.

Even closer to the top of the globalist pyramid, we find the Rothschild family, whose power preceded the Rockefellers by centuries. Considering Boyle has been a Harvard insider his entire career, how did he escape the brainwashing that occurs there?

Well, what happened was, at the end of May 1967, I had just turned 17 and I was so appalled by the Vietnam War that I resolved to myself that I would get the most elite education I possibly could, and turn it against the people running United States Empire. That’s what happened. It’s what I decided to do with my life.

Monkeypox – Another Created Bioweapon?

As Boyle stated earlier, he believes monkeypox is another lab creation released for the purpose of scaring the public into accepting a health dictatorship under the leadership of the WHO.

As I said, they are going to continue to release bioengineered pandemics on us when it suits their interest, like they did Amerithrax in October 2001 to ram the USA Patriot Act through Congress – which set up a police state in the United States of America that we are still grappling with – and like Covid-19 and the monkeypox too. There’ll be no end to this process. My estimation in looking at the timing of the monkeypox, it clearly came out of someone’s biological warfare laboratory … It has 30 genetic mutations beyond the wild-type monkeypox in Africa. The only way it could have gotten 30 genetic mutations beyond [wild] monkeypox is it was done in someone’s lab … It was released just as they were trying to get these regulations through the World Health Assembly. It was deliberately designed to scaremonger governments to go along with those WHA regulations. It’s still continuing today, to get this WHO treaty passed, though it hasn’t been as successful, I think, as they had originally believed [it would be]. [But] we know from the Biden executive order there will be some other biowarfare pandemic or epidemic coming, whenever they think they have to scare people into following their agenda, which is clearly set forth in The Great Reset by Schwab. Just read his book. It’s all in there, including transhumanism and the rest of it … But I don’t think they have succeeded with the monkeypox to scare people enough to go along with this WHO treaty, which will put dictatorial powers in the hands of [WHO director-general] Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus], the WHO, Bill Gates, the CDC and the Chinese communist government. All that indicates is that we’ll probably have some other scaremongering biowarfare event. That’s pretty clear from the Biden administration biotech order. They’re planning and preparing it right now. It’s in someone’s lab. We just don’t know what it is going to be.

Of course, they also have a number of other avenues they could use, including supply chain disruptions, food and fuel shortages, deindustrialisation, nuclear war and more. So, there are a lot of different things they can do to activate the fear factor and seize global control.

Nuclear war is starting to look like a possibility as NATO keeps fanning the flames of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and a nuclear emergency could also put the entire country under Marshall Law overnight. Boyle comments:

The Bidenites appear, at this point, to be engaging in acts of hostility, belligerent acts, acts of war against Russia, without authorisation by the United States Congress in violation of the War Powers Resolution, in violation of the War Powers Clause of the US Constitution. We are in a de facto, I would not say yet de jure, but a de facto state of war with Russia. Foreign Minister Lavrov has just said, “We’re on the verge of a de jure war with the United States.” If it threatens to go nuclear, sure, the Bidenites could … put us all under Martial Law.

More Information

To learn more about how you can resist tyrannical overreach, check out Boyle’s book, ‘Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the Covid-19 Mandates Are Criminal’.

I have several legal strategies in there that ordinary people can conduct, including trying to get state and local prosecutors to indict Fauci and the rest of them for murder and conspiracy to commit murder,” Boyle says.

We want them to indict Fauci, not just file a civil lawsuit. We want them to indict. I had a 45-minute meeting by Zoom with the attorney general of Louisiana, and I went through the Louisiana homicide statute with respect to Fauci and Collins and the pharma people. He agreed with my theory of the case under the Louisiana homicide statute. There it sits. We’ll have to see what he does with it. Then I had a 35-minute meeting with the Deputy Attorney General of South Carolina. I went through the South Carolina homicide statute with him, and he agreed with my theory of the case. Basically, it’s a political issue. People need to demand that these two categories of people – those who developed Covid-19, Fauci and Collins, and then the executives of the drug companies making the Frankenshots – be indicted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Those [case details] are explained in great detail in my book, ‘Resisting Medical Tyranny’.

Boyle also laid out this strategy in a previous interview, featured in ‘Roadmap for Prosecuting Covid Crimes’. I’ve been trying to implement that strategy myself, and am in the process of connecting US Right to Know – a group that through FOIA request has amassed irrefutable evidence of a conspiracy to cover up the lab leak theory – with Florida’s attorney general.

I’m hoping we can get the attorney general’s office to indict the key criminals responsible for the creation of SARS-CoV-2 and the Covid shots, which have now killed and injured far more people worldwide than the virus itself. You can help by contacting the AGs of Louisiana, South Carolina and Florida and urging them to pursue these cases.

