PayPal resorts to bribery as it begs customers not to close accounts by offering them £50 following leak of $2,500 fines for “misinformation”

PayPal are desperate to retain the customers who are abandoning the payment processor in the thousands, following their “mistake” in informing those customers they would be fined $2,500 for every infringement PayPal considered to be “misinformation.

So much so that they are now resorting to bribery.

The bought and paid for Big Tech censorship giant, which has been notoriously difficult to get hold of since its inception, is now personally calling customers to offer them a £50 credit to reconsider the cancellation of their account and to keep it open.

The mass abandonment of the company comes after PayPal recently announced that their new terms of service had a clause that would fine users $2500 for “misinformation.”

Since then droves of customers have and still are requesting the cancellation of their accounts, but PayPal are begging them to reconsider.

PayPal have personally banned The Expose from using their services numerous times.

This has caused massive disruption to the continuing existence of The Expose because over three-quarters of our monthly subscribers had signed up through the payment processing company.

But PayPal never banned The Expose because we misused their services.

They instead banned us because PayPal wants to control your choices and tell you who you can and cannot support.

This is now evident to the wider public because PayPal have finally revealed their true colours and the majority can now see right through their lies.

And this is precisely why the £50 bribery isn’t working and it’s why PayPal are now on their knees begging for your forgiveness.

People are sick and tired of PayPal censoring and terminating the accounts of news outlets and organisations that are publishing facts and figures that rip the authorities’ official narrative to shreds.

It is thanks to Big Tech companies like PayPal that your Government has near-total control over information.

Your friends and family are being told what to think, what to do, what’s right, what’s wrong, what’s true and what’s false.

They use the Mainstream Media to set the agenda and tell you, your family and friends, what to think, what to do, what’s considered right and what’s considered wrong.

And they use Big Tech to censor anything that opposes their official narrative.

We don’t believe they can be allowed to carry on and get with it.

Do you?

None of this is normal, and none of this is acceptable, and it is precisely why we do what we do.

The Expose has fought back hard against this by reporting the hard facts the mainstream refuse to. But this means we have become a target of the establishment.

We are now censored by Google which is manipulating search results under the instruction of the United Nations in the name of Agenda 2030.



Banned by Twitter and Facebook for simply publishing official Government information and statistics that they would like to be swept under the carpet.



And we have been defunded by PayPal numerous times because they want to control your choices and tell you who you can and cannot support.

But we’re still here, thanks in part to our determination to never give up, but most importantly because of your essential support.

So we sincerely and humbly ask that you help to ensure The Expose is fully funded by making even a small donation to help us hit our October fundraising goal so we can continue to fight back.

This will allow us to continue to investigate and expose the fraud and corruption perpetuated by your Government with the help of the Mainstream Media and its Big Tech allies.

If you feel as strongly as we do about ensuring our children can grow to live in a world where they have the freedom to say and do as they please, then please consider making a donation to The Expose today.

Click here to support The Expose now.