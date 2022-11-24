Biosecurity State: Another Right-wing Conspiracy Theory or How the Left Was Won Over

Why is it that in the UK, which initially implemented the regulations and programmes of biosecurity under the most right-wing Government in living memory — a cabinet of criminals led by the serial liar, Boris Johnson — the accusation made against anyone who questioned the official justifications for our unquestioning obedience was that you are a “Right-wing conspiracy theorist”?

Typically, when a Western government and its media want to dismiss or delegitimise criticism of its actions, it does so by calling those who question their authority “Loony Lefties” (in the UK) or “Commies” (in the USA). This time, however, the “loonies” are officially “Right-wing.”

By Simon Elmer

It’s true, of course, that the governments in power and parties in opposition that enforced or voted for masks, lockdown restrictions and “vaccine” mandates with the greatest zealotry and violence, and are now pushing hardest for the roll-out of Digital Identity and Central Bank Digital Currency, have identified themselves to their electorates as “Left-wing.” These include the governments of Justin Trudeau in Canada, Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand, Pedro Sánchez in Spain, António Costa in Portugal and, in opposition parties, Keir Starmer in the UK, where the always obedient trades unions have also supported the lockdown of businesses and “vaccine” mandates for the workers whose rights they are supposed to be defending. In doing so, the Left hasn’t hesitated to align itself with the Right-wing and anti-working-class governments of first Boris Johnson and now the globalist puppet Rishi Sunak in the UK, the Gilets jaunes-mutilating Emmanuel Macron in France, Giuseppe Conte and the former EU banker Mario Draghi in Italy, Sebastian Kurz and Karl Nehammer in Austria, and Viktor Orbán in Hungary.

All these governments, officially on both the Right and the Left of the almost closed Overton window of Western politics, as well as nominally liberal and conservative governments in Germany, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland and Greece, continue to describe those who oppose the regulations and programmes of biosecurity as “Right-wing conspiracy theorists.” And this accusation isn’t limited to governments and media aligned across the political spectrum of the West but is also made by transnational organisations of global governance, including the United Nations, the European Commission, the World Health Organisation and the World Economic Forum. Why?

One of the consequences of this political hegemony among the at least nominally politically differentiated nation-states implementing the Global Biosecurity State in the West, is that those opposed to its authoritarianism and creeping totalitarianism from a broadly libertarian standpoint describe it as a form of “communism” modelled on, if not actually instigated by, the People’s Republic of China. However, not only does this widespread accusation fail to explain the global financial crisis and the economic forces driving this revolution in Western capitalism, but it also allows its architects and promoters to dismiss such a description of the Global Biosecurity State — with some accuracy — as a “right-wing conspiracy theory.”

If you believe, as many libertarians appear to, that:

Bill Gates (the founder of Microsoft, global investor in vaccines and now agricultural land, and the world’s most influential authority on health and climate change),

Larry Fink (the CEO of BlackRock, which sets Environmental, Social and corporate Governance criteria for the most powerful companies in the world),

Jerome Powell (Chair of the US Federal Reserve that since September 2019 has pumped over $11 trillion into the collapsing financial sector),

Klaus Schwab (Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum that is creating a global form of governance structured on “stakeholder capitalism”),

Augustín Carstens (General Manager of the Bank of International Settlements and the architect of Central Bank Digital Currency programmed with restrictions and limits on expenditure contingent on our biosecurity status, individual carbon footprint and compliance with a system of Social Credit linked to the Internet of Things and Bodies),

Tedros Adhanom (Director General of the World Health Organisation responsible for the Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Treaty that will impose biosecurity restrictions on formerly sovereign states outside of any democratic process),

Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission and promoter of mandatory “vaccination” and Digital Identity, who imposes economic sanctions against democratically elected governments), and

the leaders of the G7 nations (Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida, Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron, Rishi Sunak, Giorgia Meloni and Justin Trudeau)

are all covert communists in the pay of Xi Jinping — then you probably deserve the accusation of “Right-wing conspiracy theorist.”

However, beyond making libertarians look politically naive, a far more important function of this accusation is its effect not only on Left-wing political parties but also on that wide diaspora of political organisations, unions, pressure groups and protesters that now constitute the Left.

Although identifying to various degrees as “socialist,” these are far more tightly bound by a fixed set of inherited cultural values and ideas that are opposed to the emancipatory principles of socialism, including multiculturalism, political correctness, the orthodoxies of woke ideology and, above all, by identity politics. And it is their self-identification as “Left-wing” that is the target of the cross-party accusation that anyone who questions the veracity of the various crises by which we are threatened — whether health, environmental, energy, cost-of-living or geopolitical — or opposes the regulations and programmes these crises are used to justify, is a “right-wing conspiracy theorist”.

The architects of these manufactured crises accurately judged that those who identify as “Left-wing” would rather inject their children with experimental biotechnology when ordered by their governments to do so, abandon their parents to die alone in hospitals and care homes, allow their jobs, businesses and national economies to be destroyed by two years of lockdown and unprecedented levels of quantitative easing, watch passively as the social contract of the West built on human rights, democratic accountability and national sovereignty is torn up and discarded by unelected technocrats and global financiers, and collaborate willingly in its replacement by the digital infrastructure of the new totalitarianism than be called “Right-wing.” Because without that imaginary identity, the multi-cultural, politically-correct, woke-obedient, biosecurity-compliant populations of the West would be forced to confront the bad faith in which they live their increasingly illusory relation to finance capitalism.

This mostly urban and overwhelmingly middle-class Left has emerged as the ideal citizen of the Global Biosecurity State: permanently masked; tracked by their own “smart” phones; tested regularly and at their own expense; injected as often as they’re told to by international pharmaceutical companies; compliant with whatever regulations their national government imposes. Obedient. This Woke Left, which is a product of forty years of neoliberalism, today constitutes a homogeneous force of compliance across the biosecurity states of the West. Its ideologues sit in our Parliaments, direct our media, curate our culture, run our universities, and teach our kids.

And it is they that were targeted, made compliant and turned into willing collaborators with the implementation of the Global Biosecurity State by the simple threat to their imaginary identity represented by the accusation of being a “Right-wing conspiracy theorist.” Traditionally — at least in its own perception — it has been from the Left that the defence of human rights, opposition to the privatisation of public services, resistance to corporate monopoly and criticism of government corruption by global capital have come. All that has been reversed with the threat of an insult.

A demonstration on the grandest scale of how identity politics works in practice, with this threat the globalists — who run the United Nations, the European Union, the World Health Organisation, the World Economic Forum, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation and the Group of Seven nations — at a single stroke disarmed the political parties, trades unions and civil institutions in which opposition to the Great Reset might have formed in Western nations.

What the nearly three years since March 2020 have demonstrated, and that more decisively than any event in recent history, is that the residual and increasingly blurred division of our politics into Left and Right, which was instigated by the French Revolution over 230 years ago now, no longer has any descriptive purchase on the new paradigm of governance in the Global Biosecurity State of today, except insofar as it promotes compliance with its implementation and divides opposition to the totalitarian future that is so nearly our present.

The historical, ideological, legal, psychological, cultural, political, biopolitical, governmental and moral contexts for this paradigm are analysed and discussed in my new book, The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State. Please click on the link for the contents page, preface and purchase options.

About the Author

Simon Elmer has a doctorate in the History and Theory of Art. He is a co-founder and a director of Architects for Social Housing. He is also the author of several books, his latest being ‘The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State’.

The Road to Fascism is not an attempt to contribute to an academic debate about the meaning of the term “fascism,” but rather to interrogate how and why the general and widespread moral collapse in the West over the past two-and-a-half years has been effected with such rapidity and ease, and to examine to what ends that collapse is being used.