Coincidence – Government Reports suggest Children are dying of Strep A due to immense damage done to Immune System by COVID Vaccination

In the spring of 2022, the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) issued a ‘global alert’ about a new form of severe hepatitis that was killing children.

Then just days after the W.H.O. announcement, a new scientific study was “coincidentally” published that concluded Covid-19 vaccination has the ability to cause severe autoimmune hepatitis.

Now, just a few months later, we have authorities, with the help of the mainstream media, striking the fear of god into parents across the UK in regard to the safety of their children because of an alleged spate of sudden deaths among kids due to what is normally a mild bacterial infection known as Strep A (Streptococcus A).

But with –

Official Government reports proving COVID Vaccination causes immense damage to the immune system reminiscent of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome,



Official European mortality data proving excess deaths among children have increased by 552% ever since the European Medicines Agency approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children,



Secret data published by the Centers for Disease Control confirming at least 118k children & young adults have died suddenly in the USA since the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, and



UK Government data confirming Covid-19 vaccinated children are up to 137x more likely to die than unvaccinated children,

Is it time authorities finally admitted we have now witnessed more than enough “coincidences” to confirm that Covid-19 vaccination is the most likely cause of children suddenly dying of Strep A infection due to the immense damage it does to the immune system?

These are the sort of headlines being published by the mainstream media in the UK at the moment –

And according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA, there were “851 cases of scarlet fever and invasive Goup A Strep reported in week 46, compared to an average of 186 for the preceding years”.

The UKHSA has also confirmed that scarlet fever, caused by a bacteria called group A streptococci, which also causes other respiratory and skin infections such as strep throat and impetigo, ‘is usually a mild illness’.

The agency has also confirmed that ‘there is no evidence that a new strain is circulating.’

So why are we suddenly seeing so many children dying due to the bacteria? With an alleged 16 deaths as of December 9th.

The most likely argument you’ll hear from authorities is that is due to the lockdowns that were introduced in 2020 in response to the alleged Covid-19 pandemic. They will claim that the lack of human interaction will have reduced immunity among children to simple infections.

But the last full lockdown ended in March 2021, and all schools reopened at the same time. So surely we should have seen an increase in mild diseases turning into serious diseases among children in the winter of 2021 if the lack of human interaction had reduced immunity among children to simple infections?

As we all know, that didn’t happen. So what other common denominators could possibly be causing children to suffer serious disease or death due to what would have otherwise been mild infections prior to 2020?

All evidence points to that common denominator being the Covid-19 injection, which was first offered to all children aged 12 to 15 in September 2021, and then offered to children aged 5 to 11 in February of 2022.

And now the UK Medicine Regulator has “authorised” the Pfizer vaccine for use in infants and children aged 6 months to 4 years as of December 6th.

All of this has been and is being done despite the fact we know that children do not suffer serious disease due to Covid-19, and the Covid-19 injections do not prevent infection or transmission. In fact, the official evidence suggests they actually increase the likelihood of infection.

So let’s take a look at the evidence and then you can decide for yourself whether to believe the official narrative that ‘a lack of exposure to strep A during the height of the pandemic’ is to blame for a sudden rise in children dying, or whether the Covid-19 injections may in fact be to blame.

A trip down Memory Lane – Hepatitis

On April 15 2022, the World Health Organization issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children in the UK over the last month. Cases have also been notified in Spain and Ireland. Tests have excluded all previously known Hepatitis viruses.

The announcement came after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had detected higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children.

Then, just a few days later, a new scientific study was published on 21st April 2022, that concluded Covid-19 vaccination can elicit a distinct T cell-dominant immune-mediated hepatitis (liver inflammation) with a unique pathomechanism associated with vaccination-induced antigen-specific tissue-resident immunity requiring systemic immunosuppression.

The NHS began rolling out the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to five million 5 to 11-year-old children in the UK at the beginning of April 2022. It had previously been administering it to young children deemed vulnerable since the end of 2021.

Is it just a coincidence that a mere few weeks later an extremely concerning number of children were suffering hepatitis of unknown cause? A form of hepatitis so severe that children required liver transplants or lost their lives?

That’s for you to decide, but you can read more about it here.

COVID Vaccination destroys the Immune System & can cause Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) used to publish a weekly Vaccine Surveillance Report, with each report containing four weeks worth of data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status.

We analysed 5 of these published Vaccine Surveillance Reports containing data from August 16th 2021 to January 2nd 2022, in order to get a clear picture of the effect the Covid-19 vaccines were having on the immune systems of the vaccinated population, and this is what we found…

The UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Reports used for our investigation can all be found here –

You were told that the Pfizer Covid-19 mRNA injection had a vaccine effectiveness of 95%.

The following graph illustrates the increase/decrease in vaccine effectiveness by the month among each age group over a period of 5 months from 16th Aug 21 to 2nd Jan 22.

The first booster shots were administered in week 37 of 2021, and this graph illustrates clearly how they provided a boost in vaccine effectiveness in the following two months. But unfortunately, it also shows how short-lived this boost was with the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines falling to frightening levels between weeks 49 and 52.

Real-world vaccine effectiveness dropped to the lowest levels yet across all age groups except for the over 70’s between December 6th and January 2nd, but the over 70’s still dropped into negative effectiveness.

The expected further boost to 40 to 69-year-olds did not materialise and instead, a huge tumble in vaccine effectiveness was recorded, dropping to -151% in 40-49-year-olds.

Vaccine effectiveness also tumbled in the 30-39-year-old age group to minus-123%, despite the booster jab being administered to millions in week 49.

That’s a far cry from the alleged 95% effectiveness you were told about.

But what does a positive/negative vaccine effectiveness actually mean?

Vaccines work by simulating a viral attack and provoking the immune system into responding as if you have had the virus. They are supposed to train the immune system to the point where you develop natural immunity to the virus.

Therefore, vaccine effectiveness is really a measure of the immune system performance of the vaccinated compared to the immune system performance of the unvaccinated.

The data published by the UKHSA confirms that the real-world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections (really a measure of immune system performance) wains significantly in a short amount of time.

But, unfortunately for the vaccinated population, rather than the immune system returning to the same state it was prior to vaccination, the immune system performance begins to rapidly decline, making it inferior to that of the unvaccinated.

However, the UK Government data does prove that a booster dose of the vaccine can give a short-term boost to the immune system.

But, unfortunately, this same data shows that the immune system performance then begins to decline even faster than it has been prior to the booster dose being given.

This data, therefore, suggests that the vaccinated population will now require an endless cycle of booster shots to boost their immune systems to a point where it does not fail but is inferior to that of the unvaccinated population.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome is a condition that leads to the loss of immune cells and leaves individuals susceptible to other infections and the development of certain types of cancers. In other words, it completely decimates the immune system.

Therefore, could we be seeing some new form of Covid-19 vaccine-induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome?

Facebook certainly seems to think so.

Our original investigation on the above was shared by a reader on Facebook on the same day that we published the article, and Facebook took it upon themselves to immediately remove the post and label it as “misinformation”.

However, the reader who shared our article disputed Facebook’s censorship and on the 27th of October they finally responded to confirm that they were in fact wrong, the investigation was entirely correct, and that the reader’s Facebook post is now back on the highly censored social media platform.

And if we are seeing some new form of Covid-19 vaccine-induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, it would certainly explain why we’re suddenly seeing so many children suffer serious diseases and death this year due to what would have otherwise have been mild infections prior to the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

Excess Deaths among European Children aged 0-14 have increased by 552% ever since the EMA approved the COVID Vaccine for Kids

On the 28th of May 2021, the European Medicines Agency extended the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 mRNA injection to children aged 12 to 15.

Six months later they extended the emergency use authorisation to 5 to 11-year-olds.

Before they first did this, deaths among children were well below expected levels, according to EuroMOMO, a European Mortality Monitoring Project with official authorisation to collate and publish statistics given to them by the Governments of countries across Europe.

But ever since they have increased substantially.

So much so, that by the 6th of November 2022, excess deaths among children across Europe had increased by a shocking 552%.

With an 848% increase recorded up to the end of 2021 –

And a 444% increase recorded as of November 6th in 2022 –

Is this just another coincidence? That’s for you to decide. But you can read the full investigation on the above here.

CDC quietly confirms at least 118k Children & Young Adults have ‘Died Suddenly’ in the USA since the roll-out of the COVID Vaccines

Compared to other countries, the U.S. Government has been terrible at publishing relevant and up-to-date data allowing us to analyse the consequences of rolling out the Covid-19 injections. However, we have finally managed to stumble upon it thanks to an institution known as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC).

The OEC is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, they host a wealth of data on excess deaths. You can find that data for yourself here.

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). And it shows excess deaths among children and young adults aged 0-44 across the USA by week in 2020 and 2021.

The official figures reveal that there was a slight increase in excess deaths among children and young adults when the alleged Covid-19 pandemic hit the US in early 2020.

However, with the introduction of a Covid-19 injection, one would have expected deaths to have fallen significantly among the age group in 2021. But instead, the opposite happened.

Excess deaths among children and young adults were significantly higher every single week in 2021 than they were in 2020 except for weeks 29 and 30. But then in week 31, something drastic happened to cause excess deaths to rise significantly among children and young adults.

And official figures provided by the CDC, unfortunately, show that trend has continued in 2022.

The following chart shows the official CDC figures for all deaths and excess deaths among children and young adults across the USA prior to the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, and after the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines on the 14th Dec. 2020.

The above figures reveal that the year 2022 so far has only seen 1,352 fewer excess deaths among 0-44-year-olds by week 40 than what occurred by week 51 in 2022, despite the year 2020 being the alleged height of the COVID pandemic and also including an extra 11 weeks worth of deaths.

But the most concerning figures revealed in the above chart are the overall number of deaths and excess deaths among children and young adults since the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

Nearly half a million people aged 0 to 44 have sadly died since week 51 of 2020, and this has resulted in an astounding 117,719 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

Is this just another coincidence? That’s for you to decide. But you can read the full investigation on the above here.

UK Government quietly confirms COVID Vaccinated Children are up to 137x more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children

A UK Government agency, known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), recently published new data on deaths by vaccination status in England.

The latest dataset from the ONS is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

The following chart shows the mortality rates by vaccination status per 100,000 person-years among children aged 10 to 14 in England for the period 1st January 2021 to 31st May 2022, according to the figures provided by the ONS –

In regard to Covid-19 deaths, the ONS reveals that the mortality rate among unvaccinated children aged 10 to 14 equates to 0.31. But in regards to one-dose vaccinated children the mortality rate equates to 3.24 per 100,000 person-years, and in regards to triple vaccinated children the mortality rate equates to a shocking 41.29 per 100,000 person-years.

These figures reveal that partly vaccinated children are 11x/966.67% more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated children, and triple vaccinated children are 137.3x/13,633.33% more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated children.

And unfortunately, there is little improvement when it comes to non-Covid-19 deaths. Here’s the chart again showing the mortality rates by vaccination status among children in England.

The all-cause death mortality rate equates to 6.39 per 100,000 person-years among unvaccinated children and is ever so slightly higher at 6.48 among partly vaccinated children.

However, the rate goes from bad to worse following the administration of each injection. The all-cause death mortality rate equates to 97.28 among double-vaccinated children, and a shocking 289.02 per 100,000 person-years among triple-vaccinated children.

This means, according to the UK Governments own official data, double vaccinated children are 1422% / 15.22x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children. Whilst triple vaccinated children are 4423% / 45.23x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

Is this just another coincidence? That’s for you to decide. But you can read the full investigation on the above here.

Conclusion

That concludes our evidence, but it is by no means the only available evidence to support the fact that the Covid-19 injections are most likely to blame for a sudden rise in children dying due to Strep A infection.

Official Government reports from around the world prove that hundreds of thousands more children have died since the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections than would have otherwise died prior to the roll-out of the injections.

They also prove that Covid-19 vaccinated children are significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated children.

But the most important piece of evidence to support the fact Covid-19 vaccination is to blame for a sudden rise in children dying due to Strep A infection, is perhaps the official Government reports that prove Covid-19 vaccination damages the immune system and has the potential to cause some new form of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

It’s a common misconception that Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is only caused by the HIV virus. This simply isn’t true.

Acquired (or secondary) immunodeficiency is one of the major causes of infections. These immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system partially or as a whole, making your body an easy target for several diseases and infections. (Source)

When immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system, your body can no longer fight bacteria and diseases. (Source)

This would explain why children are suddenly suffering serious disease or death due to a bacteria that previously caused mild infection.

Several factors in the environment can cause secondary immunodeficiency disorders. ‌(Source)

Some common ones are:

Radiation or chemotherapy, which can lead to a secondary immunodeficiency disorder known as neutropenia

Infections due to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) can result in acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Leukaemia, a cancer that begins in the cells of the bone marrow that can lead to hypogammaglobulinemia—a type of secondary immunodeficiency

Malnutrition, which affects up to 50% of populations in underdeveloped countries and leaves people vulnerable to respiratory infections and diarrhoea

But some of the less common causes include Drugs or medications. (Source)

So it’s perfectly possible for a medication or drug to cause acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and official Government reports prove Covid-19 vaccines should be added to the list.