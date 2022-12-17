Official Documents prove the Biden Administration & other “Elected” Governments are under the control of a Shadow Government that has built a sinister Global Vaccine Regime

As we examine the landscape of vaccine development and distribution today, it becomes clear that the players involved are not operating in a vacuum.

Far from it – a web of influential organizations, including the Rockefeller Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, the CDC, GAVI, USAID, and the World Bank, have been quietly shaping the global vaccine regime for decades.

Together, these organizations form a complex and interconnected network, wielding significant power and influence within the confines of a shadow government.

A shadowy network of wealthy investors sits at the helm of the global vaccine regime, manipulating the flow of funds through their various foundations and funding activities.

These investors wield significant influence, not only through their financial support of politicians and international organizations, but also by actively shaping the agendas of these organizations to serve their own interests.

As we delve deeper into this complex and interconnected network, we begin to uncover the true power dynamics at play within the shadow government.

In short, wealthy organizations and individuals are manipulating the system to their own advantage, using public policies and taxpayer money to further their private interests.

These insidious actors seek to shape policies to their desired outcome, all while we, the general public, foot the bill. It is a disturbing and unacceptable state of affairs, but one that we must confront head-on if we hope to reclaim our power and agency.

The World Shadow Government

According to French billionaire and RDH President Philippe Argillier, there exists a shadowy, behind-the-scenes entity that wields immense power and influence, comprising of influential individuals in finance and politics, including some heads of state.

This secret government is the true force behind the scenes that issues directives to the elected government. And it holds immense sway and power, operating in the shadows and pulling the strings of the official, elected government.

“Altogether, 38 individuals run the daily lives of 8 billion people on Earth … The Biden administration is under the control of the shadow government. I can confirm this without any hesitation based upon the information that I have,” Argillier told Nations in Action.

Nations in Action: Philippe Argillier explains the Shadow Government and the dynamic power of the Databanks,

16 October 2021 (edited by SGT News Network, 2 mins)

You can watch the full 20-minute interview ‘Global Leaders Strategise Ending the Shadow Government’ Part I HERE where Philippe Argillier explained the Shadow Government and the dynamic power of the databanks he has in his possession.

According to Argillier, the shadow government functions like a corporation with a short, medium, and long-term agenda, driven by economics and often exerting its influence through geopolitical agreements and military intervention in powerful countries such as the USA, China, and France.

To truly understand the shadow government, it is necessary to understand the individuals behind it, who are so wealthy that they have lost all sense of conscience and values.

In Argillier’s words, these individuals believe they are “at the very top” and can create their own world, deciding on behalf of the 8 billion people on Earth as if it were a game of Monopoly.

With their vast wealth, these individuals are able to buy anything they desire, allowing their shadowy organization to operate effectively in the shadows, pulling the strings of official governments.

In Part II, Argillier claimed to know the identities of most of the 38 individuals behind the shadow government, but he declined to reveal their names.

The Global Vaccine Regime

Why did the US bureaucracy downplay the possibility that Covid-19 was a laboratory-leaked, artificially created virus, despite the fact that the US and China had been funding drug and virus research for over a decade prior to the Covid-19 “pandemic”?

Why did the US government institutions, media, and World Health Organization (WHO) suppress the possibility that the virus was lab-leaked, when the US National Institutes for Health (NIH), Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Department of Defense (DoD) had been funding research on bat coronaviruses by the EcoHealth Alliance for decades, including research in Wuhan, China?

These questions remain shrouded in mystery, leaving many to wonder about the true origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video below, a researcher from Nations in Action presented documents that, when taken together, provide an answer to these questions.

Shadow Government Architecture: The Vaccine Perspective – NIA Research Team, 22 August 2022 (62 mins)

History of CDCs Vaccine Schedule

The organizations that hold sway over vaccination efforts today have a long history of influence, with roots stretching back decades.

Over the past several decades, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has steadily increased the number of vaccination recommendations, culminating in the current vaccination schedule which recommends a minimum of 45 doses within the first 18 years of life.

This trend towards increasing vaccination recommendations has continued even before the emergence of Covid-19, highlighting the significant influence of these organizations on vaccination policies.

As the 1980s came to a close, the United States government found itself in a unique position. It was responsible for purchasing a significant portion of childhood vaccinations distributed within the country, with figures ranging from 52% to 55%.

However, as the years passed, the cost of these vaccines began to rise at an alarming rate. Between 1988 and 1997, the price per child aged 6 or younger doubled from $100 to $200. This trend continued, and in less than five years between 1997 and 2001, the cumulative cost for these vaccinations doubled once again, reaching almost $400 per child.

The introduction of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to the schedule for infants in the early 2000s brought about yet another doubling of public spending, with costs soaring from $500 million to $1 billion between 2000 and 2002.

These expenses were covered through the Vaccine for Children Entitlement Program, which has since served as a model for the newly established Vaccine for Adults Program. This program, created through recent Covid legislation, has initial funding of $25 billion.

Rockefellers Establish a Taskforce

The 1980s saw the Taskforce on Childhood Survival and Development take the reins in leading the charge for a comprehensive vaccination program. Comprised of various United Nations agencies and the Rockefeller Foundation, this task force worked to coordinate the immunization efforts of international organizations.

In an effort to provide protection for those affected by vaccine injuries, Congress passed the Vaccine Compensation Act in 1983. This was followed by the implementation of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) in 1986, which made the liability for vaccine injuries the responsibility of the US government (taxpayer) and allowed profits from vaccines to go to pharmaceutical companies.

As expected, this led to a drastic increase in the number of recommended vaccines over the following decades. The NCVIA also established the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP).

In 1990, the Children’s Vaccine Initiative was founded with the support of sponsors such as the World Bank, Rockefeller Foundation, WHO, UNICEF, and UNDP. Its main goals included the mobilization of greater resources for vaccine introduction, particularly in developing countries, promoting collaboration on an unprecedented scale, and increasing awareness of the value of vaccines.

The Vaccine Regime Goes Global

In 2000, the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation (“GAVI”), led by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was formed. GAVI’s purpose is to facilitate vaccination in developing countries by working with WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, research and technical agencies, the Gates Foundation and other private philanthropists. The other private philanthropists GAVI works with are as highlighted in the image below.

The other private philanthropists GAVI works with are as highlighted in the image below.

In 2003, the Gates Foundation published a report outlining the need for public-private partnerships in order to advance the global vaccination agenda. Titled “Global Health Partnerships: Assessing Country Consequences,” the report emphasized the importance of overall vaccination rates as a key indicator of success.

This marked the beginning of a documented push for private organizations to benefit from public policy on vaccination.

Two years later, in 2005, the vaccine industry received another boost with the publication of the “Global Immunisation Vision and Strategy” by the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Rockefeller Foundation, Gates Foundation, UNICEF, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), GAVI, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the World Bank.

One of the goals outlined in this strategy was to use immunization as a means to achieve the “Millennium Development Goals”.

People tend to think that the organisations mentioned above are independent and stand on their own. But all these organizations are part of a larger infrastructure – WHO, World Bank, and IMF are specialised agencies of the UN and UNICEF is a program and fund of the UN.

A lot of the organizations mentioned in Nations in Action’s presentation are pieces of the overall UN infrastructure (see image below).

The Decade of Vaccines

In 2010, the Gates Foundation set out on a mission to make the decade from 2010 to 2020 the “Decade of Vaccines.” To achieve this goal, the Foundation developed a roadmap outlining the steps needed to ensure that vaccines were accessible and affordable to all people, regardless of where they lived.

Shortly thereafter, on May 1, 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation released a report titled “Scenarios on Technology and International Development,” which contained a scenario called “Lock Step.”

This scenario described a future in which countries around the world worked together in lockstep to address global challenges, including the use of vaccines as a key tool for improving public health.

The report explored the potential consequences of such an approach and outlined the potential benefits and challenges of coordinating vaccine efforts on a global scale.

The Lock Step scenario stated:

“In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems – from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crisis and rising poverty – leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power.” Source

In 2011, Daszak authored an article published in ScienceDirect titled ‘The search for meaning in virus discovery’.

The search for meaning in virus discovery, ScienceDirect, December 2011

Over the following years, Daszak and his colleague Shi Zhengli, also known as the “bat woman” or “bat lady,” made numerous discoveries in the field of coronavirus research.

The two scientists allegedly “isolated” more than 100 unique coronaviruses, many of which, according to Daszak’s own words, can be easily manipulated in the laboratory.

In 2015, Daszak gave a presentation to the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, outlining the work of the EcoHealth Alliance in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This research, funded by various US agencies, focused on infections in humanized mice and the use of human ACE2 receptors in gain-of-function research on coronaviruses.

The ACE2 protein is found on the surface of cells and serves as a binding site for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

As additional proof of the funding behind his research, at the end of Daszak’s 2011 article, it stated the organizations that funded Daszak and his co-author, Dr. Lipkin’s, research:

Peter Daszak’s work is supported by NIAID Non-biodefense emerging infectious disease research opportunities award 1 R01 AI079231, an NIH/NSF ‘Ecology of Infectious Diseases’ award from the Fogarty International Centre 2R01-TW005869, the Rockefeller Foundation, Google.org, NSF Human and Social Dynamics ‘Agents of Change’ award (SES-HSD-AOC BCS–0826779), and generous support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Emerging Pandemic Threats PREDICT.



The contents are the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government. Dr. Lipkin’s work is supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (AI057158, AI0793231, AI070411, EY017404), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, USAID PREDICT, and Defence Threat Reductions Agency. [emphasis our own] The search for meaning in virus discovery, ScienceDirect, December 2011

In May 2012, the Global Vaccine Action Plan 2011-2020 was approved to achieve the Gates Foundation’s “decade of vaccines” vision. The Plan was led by the Gates Foundation, GAVI, WHO, UNICEF, African Leaders Malaria Alliance and the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”).

The Revolving Door

The 2013 Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Vaccine-preventable Diseases held a meeting with the goal of offering recommendations to national immunization programs in the Americas to overcome current and future challenges.

The meeting included representatives from the National Centre for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), the Canadian Ministry of Health, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Many of the individuals who signed the 2013 TAG paper have had connections to various organizations such as the Rockefeller Foundation, GAVI, WHO, and national public health agencies.

For example, Anne Schuchat, who signed on behalf of NCIRD, has been a member of the WHO’s Health Hazards Advisory Group and the Stanford University Global Emerging Infectious Diseases Advisory Committee, as well as a member of GAVI’s board, Programme and Policy Committee, and Audit and Finance Committee.

Arlene King, who signed on behalf of the Canadian Ministry of Health, was a GAVI Alliance board member before becoming the Chief Medical Officer of the Ontario Ministry of Health.

Jeanette Vega, who signed on behalf of the Rockefeller Foundation, previously served as a director at WHO and as Vice Minister of Health in Chile, before taking on roles at the National Chilean Public Health Insurance Agency and later as the Minister of Social Development.

Roger Glass, who signed on behalf of NIH’s Fogarty International Centre, received the Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal Award in 2015, which is given by the Sabin Vaccine Institute, founded in 1993 to continue Sabin’s work on developing and promoting vaccines.

In 2017, Rajiv Shah was elected President of the Rockefeller Foundation after serving as a director at the Gates Foundation and as USAID Administrator under the Obama Administration.

Global Pandemic Preparedness

In May 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank established the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) to address critical issues surrounding global pandemic preparedness.

In September of that year, the GPMB held a meeting at the WHO headquarters in Geneva to discuss the findings of a study commissioned by the GPMB and led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The results of this study were later published in September 2019 in the report “Preparedness for a High-Impact Respiratory Pathogen Pandemic.“

The conclusions of the 2019 report included:

Preparedness for a High-Impact Respiratory Pathogen Pandemic, September 2019, Summary of Conclusions, pg. 11

Preparedness for a High-Impact Respiratory Pathogen Pandemic, September 2019, Summary of Conclusions, pg. 13

The signatories and contributors to the report included HHS’ Rick Bright and Wellcome Trust’s Jeremy Farrar.

Rick Bright served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) before joining the Rockefeller Institute.

He is known for speaking out against the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 and eventually leaving government service to become the Chief Executive Officer of the Pandemic Prevention Institute at The Rockefeller Foundation.

Overall, it appears that influential organizations and individuals are using their influence to shape public policies that align with their own interests and goals, potentially at the expense of the public. These policies may be designed to achieve predetermined outcomes that benefit these powerful global interests.

Illustration of the Vaccine Regime Structure

Wealthy investors have established funds and foundations that engage in various funding activities, including supporting the election or appointment of politicians to positions of power.

Once these candidates are in office, they authorize funds for international organizations to conduct research and engage in collaborative efforts.

These foundations also donate to these organizations, giving them a degree of influence over the direction and conclusions reached by these organizations.

The image below, using a hypothetical structure, illustrates how this network operates.

The vaccine regime, funded by you, the taxpayer, and supported by our elected officials, has become a tool of oppression wielded against us by the sinister forces of the shadow government.

It is time for national governments to cut ties with these corrupt international organizations and hold accountable those officials who have aided in their nefarious deeds.

A public civilian inquiry is necessary to bring transparency and justice to this disturbing situation. Together, we must take a stand against these shadowy forces and reclaim our sovereignty.