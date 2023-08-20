Are Maui Survivors Right to Fear Losing Their Properties?

The threat of predatory outsiders swooping in to buy up property under the ashes of Maui is sparking outrage and opening old wounds for locals. Governor Josh Green has addressed those fears and said he is exploring options of a moratorium on any sales of damaged or destroyed property but, is Governor Green and the state with their WEF connections, the ones to fear?

Fear of Dispossession

“Native Hawaiians have a fear that is rooted in a history of dispossession,” said Sterling Higa, who lives on the north side of Maui and works as the executive director of the local nonprofit Housing Hawaii’s Future. “For centuries now, they have watched their land being taken by foreigners.”And the local communities that have been on Maui for generations are also all too familiar with being priced out of their familial homes over the years.

“Before the fire in Lahaina, the same process had continued to unfold in west Maui, where Native Hawaiians, local families, were being priced out of their homes as wealthier people from out-of-state bought second or third homes, investment properties or homes that they could retire into,” Higa told CNN. “And prices of housing in west Maui has vastly outstripped the wages that are paid in Maui, especially for people working in the hospitality industry.” (source)

Josh Green and The Moratorium

Gov. Josh Green addressed the fears of Maui residents on the 14th of August, who feared that speculators will swoop in to build hotels or other buildings in the historic, coastal town that was left an ashen wasteland by wildfires a week ago.

“I’ve actually reached out to our attorney general to explore options to do a moratorium on any sales of properties that have been damaged or destroyed,” Green said at a press conference in response to a question about the concerns. “Moreover, I would caution people that it’s going to be a very long time before any growth or housing can be built so you will be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here,” he added (source).

Governor Josh Green’s Vision for Hawaii

Governor Green had only been in office for 49 days on January 24th, 2023 when he shared his ideas at the state House and Senate, According to the Star-Advertiser – Hawaii News reporter Dan Nakaso immediately after Green also signed an emergency proclamation at the house Lectern that was to take effect immediately to “streamline the construction process for housing, removing red tape and enabling our community partners to tackle homelessness and the housing shortage head-on.”

“This is our beginning, our huliau — a moment to share our vision and our values,” said Green, draped in lei. “Our new administration will take on housing, the environment, tourism, homelessness, poverty, and economic opportunity in our islands. …

Today we need new ideas, new solutions, and bold action rooted in our shared values once again. Business as usual won’t work anymore. There is simply too much on the line to accept the status quo. Each day without action means another family forced to leave to the mainland, another child sleeping on the street, another local business closing, and another precious natural resource is put at risk.” source

A Record $600 Million Dollar Act 279 Plan

At this time, both the House and Senate leaders wanted more details before signing off on his ideas which represented the “continuing push-pull between the executive and legislative branches about how to best spend “record levels of state funding approved in 2022.”

Although Green agreed “In the spirit of transparency and inclusion” to provide all 76 legislators with a copy of the proclamation. “like other pledges in Green’s State of the State address, House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi said they were waiting for details on Green’s ideas.” They did admit that Green “clearly articulated a vision and a plan.” but, Kouchi also expressed concerns that “cutting red tape and bureaucracy to develop more affordable housing in a hurry could run afoul of environmental concerns.” source

This funding is related to Act 279 which was signed into law on July 11th, 2022. The mission of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is to develop and deliver land to native Hawaiians. The trust, created by Congress through the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act (HHCA), set aside lands to be used for the benefit of native Hawaiians.

The record funding amounted to $600 million which was approved to “help clear the backlog of beneficiaries entitled to homes on state land to help Hawaii residents along with struggling families to give them reasons not to move to more affordable communities on the mainland.” the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) trust, created by Congress through the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act (HHCA), set aside lands to be used for the benefit of native Hawaiians. A total of 572 lots were included in their projects.

House Plans To Commit A ‘Historic’ $600 Million To Hawaiian Homelands

“The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes the management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.” (source)

Help For Struggling Families

The homesteading, therefore, was in Green’s plans and he also pledged to work with the Legislature to:

Help struggling families afford “basic household necessities such as child care, health care, and transportation” and those who have to choose between buying food or medicine due to being “one paycheck or one health crisis away from slipping into poverty or facing eviction.”

Introduce tax reforms that would more than double the standard deduction to $5,000 from $2,200 and double the personal exemption to $2,288 from $1,144.

Provide the equivalent of an anticipated $2,000 in savings due to reduced tax for a family of four in every income bracket “For many, this is the equivalent of a full extra monthly paycheck every year,” according to Green.

Expand the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to help working families with up to $10,000 to pay for “daycare, babysitters, summer camps, after-school care, and adult day care.”

“The cost of living in Hawaii is the highest in the country at nearly twice the national average and he said that they should not teeter on the brink of poverty in order to “provide for our ohana.” said Green, and that “One job should be enough to support a family.”

Was this a little sweetener for the Maui residents, to enable him to introduce bigger “Green” plans?

Greens, Green Affordability Plan

to “turn Hawaii into a global model addressing climate change.”

Gov. Green also planned to reform the state tax code following recommendations of the 2020 Tax Commission, with the passage of “the Green Affordability Plan. Going Green would provide over $300 million in tax cuts “for the people that need it most” Claimed the Governor and he pledged another $100 million to address climate change. “This includes,” he said:

Looking at the resiliency of the power grid,

Renewable energy,

Sustainable transportation,

Land use planning,

Sea level rise,

Health,

Natural and cultural resource impacts,

“And much more.”

The “much more” may have included the also mentioned plans for diversification on Hawaii’s reliance on tourism by “retooling tourism, developing green technologies and expanding the reach into international markets for small businesses and our world-class professional sector,” Green said, adding: “We will begin to move our economy beyond tourism, become energy independent and fulfill our potential as an economic and renewable energy leader in the Pacific.”

This was to include:

Meeting Hawaii’s fossil-free renewable energy goals by bringing in over $1 billion in federal funds

Bringing in private investment to create a regional “hydrogen hub” and integrate hydrogen technology into Hawaii’s energy grid

Potentially turning the state into a regional energy exporter.”

Governor Green represented Hawaiʻi at two key events at the 2023 United Nations High-Level Political Forum, the only US state leader to do so. (source) This looks very much as if the Governor was more concerned with helping the World Economic Forum along with their plans than helping the Maui people.

The Proclamation Relating to Housing

Notably, an executive order was issued On Monday 17th July by Gov. Josh Green only a month prior to Maui being destroyed. The order entitled “Emergency Proclamation Relating to Housing, suspends a half dozen state and county laws, primarily focusing on land use, historic preservation, and environmental review.

” the measure invokes a state law giving the governor broad power to suspend laws that impede response to emergencies such as natural disasters or the coronavirus pandemic.

In this case, the emergency is a shortage of housing and the response is to lower regulatory barriers to building homes. It was a drastic response to what the governor has framed as an existential threat to the island state, which has seen an outmigration that averaged 20 people per day last year as residents unable to afford the high cost of living fled to the mainland.

But the plan also drew concern about the potential exploitation of land and environmental harms with the suspension of many regulations aimed at balancing the need for development with protecting natural and cultural resources.

According to an article by Stewart Yerton for Honolulu Civil Beat, the governor cited a state law “giving the governor broad power to suspend laws that impede a response to emergencies such as natural disasters or the coronavirus pandemic” to issue the executive order.

“In this case, the emergency is a shortage of housing and the response is to lower regulatory barriers to building homes,” reports Yerton. Yerton adds that Gov. Green has framed housing prices in the state as an existential threat, “which has seen an outmigration that averaged 20 people per day last year as residents unable to afford the high cost of living fled to the mainland.”

The executive order provoked opposition, however, over concern about “potential exploitation of land and environmental harms with the suspension of many regulations aimed at balancing the need for development with protecting natural and cultural resources,” reports Yerton.

While multiple states have taken steps to preempt local control of land use powers in the name of housing affordability in recent years—namely Oregon, California, Montana, and Vermont—this is the first time such a sweeping act of state preemption has been achieved without approval from the state legislature.

Suspension of laws Section 127A -13(3) Additional Powers in an Emergency Period, looks like this:

As hard as I tried, I could not find a clearer document of the section, that is not to say there is not one, but could it be that it is deliberately made to be hard/annoying to read? However, one particular sub-section stands out in particular, that is number 6.- Shut off water mains, gas mains, electric power connection, or suspend other services and to the extent permitted by or under federal law, suspend electronic media transmission.

The General Plan 2030 – Maui Island Plan

It is clear that plans for the land on Maui have been developing for years. The General Plan 2030- Maui Island Plan was written over a decade ago in 2012, to provide direction for future growth, the economy, and social and environmental decision on the Island through 2030, according to the Government website (source)

An important element of the directed growth strategy will be to establish Transfer of

Development Rights (TDR) and Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs.

TDR’s and PDR’s have been in use for many years nationally to preserve agricultural

lands, open space, and sensitive environmental resources.

These tools provide landowners the option of being compensated for giving up development rights to lands

that serve an important public purpose in their current use or undeveloped condition.

With PDR programs the landowner is compensated by a land trust or local government

agency that buys development rights from the landowner so that the property can be

preserved in its current condition.

Page 10 – Purchase of Development Rights programs provide a way to financially compensate

willing landowners for not developing their land. The owner still owns the land, and can

use or sell it for purposes specified in the easement, such as farming or timber

production. The owner is also compensated for relinquishing the right to develop the land

as real estate.

Page 11 – In a TDR program, a landowner can sell development

rights to a developer who then uses those rights to develop at a higher density than what

would otherwise be permitted. TDR and PDR programs usually contain a set of

incentives to facilitate the desired landowner behavior.

Evictions For Maui Survivors

Have the landowners been compensated already in order to heartlessly evict their tenants?

So now they are evicting the #MauiFire survivors? pic.twitter.com/HeC50H9QiN — David Vance (@DVATW) August 19, 2023

Was Maui Destroyed in Order to Build, Back Better?

This collation of research evidence may well have taken me down the wrong rabbit hole, at this stage there is no proof, however, there is certainly reason to believe the state wanted the properties to fulfill its commitment to the World Economic Forum’s Build Back Better Plan, The Fourth Reich, Agenda 2030. A destroyed Maui will make it easier to create the desired “smart city”.

As with every plan with the WEFs name on it, this seems too evil and therefore too far-fetched, but we have come to know how far they are willing to go in order to bring their agenda to fruition.