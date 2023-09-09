Why some people are immune to AstraZeneca and J&J covid “vaccines”

mRNA injected into our bodies without a vector would likely be quickly broken down by our bodies and eliminated. However, injecting mRNA with a vector is a different story.

A vector is a mode of transport for genetic material to be delivered into our cells. Pfizer and Moderna use lipid nanoparticles as vectors. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”) use genetically modified adenoviruses as vectors.

There are no natural antibodies to lipid nanoparticles but some people have antibodies to adenoviruses. For those lucky people, the adenovirus is blocked from attaching to their cells, the mRNA is never delivered and their cells never make spike proteins.

By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon

If you were to inject pure mRNA into the body without a proper delivery system called a vector, it would likely be rapidly broken down and eliminated by the body’s natural processes. Additionally, introducing any foreign substance directly into the bloodstream is risky and may cause adverse reactions.

Pfizer and Moderna use lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) as vectors. Lipid nanoparticles are fat bubbles that contain smaller fat bubbles. The smaller fat bubbles are made of synthetic toxic lipids that contain mRNA. The larger fat bubbles contain dozens of those smaller mRNA-containing LNPs.

The larger fat bubbles are made of normal body fats or lipids. The larger fat bubbles will merge with normal cells of the body and allow the smaller LNPs to enter the cell. If the acidity of the cytoplasm of the cell is right, the smaller LNPs will fall apart and expose the mRNA to ribosomes in the cytoplasm which will use the mRNA as a template to build the proteins. The proteins are then released from the cell, and ultimately the immune system will make antibodies against those proteins.

The LNP vector system works well. This is how Pfizer and Moderna get away with proclaiming their products are nearly 100% effective. Effective at what? Effective at causing the production of antibodies, mostly. Part of the effectiveness calculation was whether it prevented covid symptoms from developing. The symptom part of the equation was not evaluated long enough in the trials to have any meaningful result.

AstraZeneca and J&J did not use LNPs as vectors. They used DNA adenoviruses as vectors. J&J used the human adenovirus26. They modified its DNA so that the adenovirus would not get copied in the body, but it would deliver the message to cell nuclei to make the mRNA that makes the Sars-CoV-2 virus spike protein instead.

That adenovirus vector idea didn’t work so well. The effectiveness measured in the trial was about 30% less than Pfizer and Moderna. There are a couple of reasons why it was less. First, the adenovirus will not bind to all cells like the LNPs will. They will only bind to cells that have CD46 receptors that allow the adenovirus to attach. Human cells with CD46 receptors include red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, epithelial cells, endothelial cells that line blood vessels, some nervous system cells, sperm cells, and egg cells. Red blood cells don’t have nuclei, so they won’t make proteins, they just end up sticking together and clotting. The fact that the adenovirus vectors use DNA that can enter the nuclei of egg cells is particularly concerning. Sperm cells don’t have nuclei, but the genetic material in them can still be affected.

Second, the recipient of the J&J shot may have natural robust antibodies against the adenovirus that block the vector. Humans are in contact with adenoviruses all the time. We breathe them, eat them, touch them, and they get in our eyes. Whether you will display symptoms of contacting the adenovirus depends on the ability of the immune system to come in harmony with it. As with any communicable virus, the symptoms can range from none to mild, to severe. These symptoms can be respiratory, gastrointestinal, skin, or eye-related depending upon where the adenovirus was able to cross the epithelial barrier and get into the body.

If a J&J covid shot recipient has recently contacted the adenovirus and come into harmony with it, symptoms or not, they will have robust antibodies immediately available to attach to the injected adenovirus vectors and block them from attaching to CD46 receptors. The message to make the mRNA never gets delivered, the spike protein never gets made, and the so-called vaccine is a complete failure in that person.

I talked with a female nurse beyond childbearing years about this anti-vector response. She was mandated to get the shot to keep her job. She reasoned that she could have natural antibodies available to block the adenovirus vector, so she chose the J&J shot. After she got the shot, she waited the two weeks it took for her body to produce antibodies against the spike protein. She was tested and did not have antibodies against the spike protein, proving the injection failed.

Luckily, there is no so-called vaccine against the adenovirus. If there was one, we would have many people walking around with vaccine-induced suboptimal antibodies that would probably not be able to block this vector. There was an adenovirus injection used in the military, but it was discontinued in 1999.

The bottom line is, that some of you who got the J&J shot were fortunate, experienced the anti-vector response, and did not make the toxic spike protein. Count your lucky stars, but don’t ever try it again.

About the Author

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon is a retired chiropractor, airline captain, inventor, author and lecturer. He became a chiropractor in 1980, licensed in the states of Florida and Pennsylvania. He self-published a book in 1984 on medical freedom and the dangers of vaccines and has been a medical freedom fighter ever since. He invented and patented a thermographic device in 1985 and taught its use worldwide. He became an airline pilot in 1987. In early 2020, he saw signs that loss of freedom could be worse than the virus and began to speak out at his airline, which forced him to retire because he refused to wear a facemask as part of his uniform.

You can follow Dr. Stillwagon by subscribing to his Substack ‘The Silent Killers’ HERE or on his Rumble channel HERE.