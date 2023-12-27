Some reading to while away the hours over your break

The following is a random collection of articles from various sources to read during the Christmas and New Year break.
Some of this week’s must-reads,18-24 December 2023, from the Naked Emperor:
- Britain’s Net Zero Disaster and the Wind Power Scam.
- Destroying farmland to reduce population.
- Japanese scientists find indisputable evidence that all covid variants are man-made.
- Anders Tegnell’s lesson for the UK Covid Inquiry.
- Real estate investor warns US is entering the ‘greatest’ correction of his lifetime.
- The truth about the US economy that the mainstream media is not telling you.
- Christmas is exposing the gulf between workers and the workshy in the UK.
- Amazon’s humanoid warehouse robots will eventually cost only $3 per hour to operate.
- Long-term use of statins linked to heart disease: studies.
- Wheat Intolerance Might Be Due to Glyphosate – New Canadian Study.
- A new Suez crisis threatens the world economy.
- EU Commission opens formal proceedings against X (Twitter) under the Digital Services Act.
- “Diversity” just means discrimination.
- Chinese brain warfare includes sleep weapons and thought control.
- EU dumps more than 200million covid vaccines – costing taxpayers £3.4billion.
- Gene-based covid vaccines: Australian perspectives in a corporate and global context.
- Department of Defence to study whether covid vaccine helped or hurt troops.
Top 5 2023 Insights from Roman Balmakov, host of Epoch TV’s ‘Facts Matter’:
- Exposing the FDA’s Orwellian lie about ivermectin. It seems like the messaging that’s coming down to us, the American citizens, from our own federal government resembles the world of George Orwell’s 1984 more and more. Watch HERE.
- CDC drops bombshell on the vaccinated. Here’s the kicker: out of the 181 confirmed covid cases… 100 per cent of the people were vaccinated. All of the people who contracted covid had already received the COVID vaccine. Watch HERE.
- Dr. Robert Malone: Dangers of the spike protein and how to detoxify yourself from it. We spoke with Dr. Robert Malone about the danger that the spike protein presents within the human body, as well as some good strategies for detoxifying your body from the spike protein. Watch HERE.
- US supreme court issues emergency order. The U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order allowing the Biden administration to, once again, interact with social media companies to censor Americans. Watch HERE.
- Elon Musk drops vaccine bombshell personal story. The Vice President of the European Commission singled out Twitter as the largest platform hosting dis/misinformation – and added that they “will be watching” what Elon is doing. Watch HERE.
Let us remember the victories of this year! Positivity Recap 2023 from The Daily Beagle:
- In an article, dated 1 November 2023, titled ‘Proving RICO | EMA Leaks’, The Daily Beagle laid out the groundwork for how Pfizer & Co can be sued in a variety of ways on various criminal grounds. On 30 November 2023, 29 days later, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he was suing Pfizer for misrepresentation and fraud. Behind the scenes, we also worked to get whistleblower Brook Jackson and Ken Paxton to talk, which on 21 December 2023, was also successful.
- Sam Bankman-Fried goes to jail. While Bankman-Fried was on various media outlets bragging, whilst hiding out in the Bahamas, everyone knew deep down FTX, the company he used to run, had scammed people for billions. So, on 12 December 2022 The Daily Beagle wrote ‘The Public Can RICO Sam Bankman-Fried’. Suddenly, within nine days, by 21 December 2022, he was extradited to the US and found himself facing numerous charges and a trial. In November 2023, he was found guilty facing over 100 years in jail.
- Health Canada forced to admit plasmids in the shot are real. After the endless denials, gaslighting and lying, one of the so-called ‘health regulators’ was forced to admit that the plasmids in the shots were real. The presence of plasmids means it is a ‘gene modification’ and the injections had not undergone genotoxic studies. One doctor had already filed a lawsuit against Pfizer regarding this in July 2023.
- NIH vaccine shills lost a debate so badly they tampered with evidence. The Daily Beagle debated with vaccine shills on Twitter using NIH evidence that myocarditis is 50% fatal within 5 years, and they responded by having the NIH delete the evidence. We also caused one of their other vaccine shills to break down into an anti-white racist tirade after exposing their hypocrisy.
- Two VAERS databases. It turned out The Daily Beagle was not going crazy nor was it a glitch after we claimed to see behind the veil of VAERS showing over 2 million deaths, it was discovered this year VAERS does indeed have two databases, one of which is kept secret.
- A number of republican counties ban the covid injection. Earlier this year, behind the scenes in Florida, a number of Republican counties opted to ban the injection, even going so far as to label it a bioweapon, which is a major step forward. Now, 26 political candidates across 11 States are now running on the platform of opposing the shots as a matter of policy, stating the covid injections must be pulled from the market.
Some of the news stories they chose not to tell you this week, 24 December, from The Vigilant Fox
- Previously-unseen photo of Bill Gates emerges in damning report on Jeffrey Epstein.
- Economist warns 2024 will bring the “biggest crash in our lifetime.”
- Tucker Carlson drops viral video in response to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to take Trump off the ballot.
- Robert Kennedy Jr. asks two vital questions no government official wants to address.
- Surprise surprise: Soros bucks are behind Colorado ruling to remove Trump from the ballot.
- Tucker Carlson issues major warning on what the establishment has in store for Trump.
- Covid “vaccines” integrate into human DNA, study finds.
- Memes explode across the internet after Colorado court bars Trump from the ballot.
- Popular natural health product becomes another victim of Trudeau’s Canada.
- Seven reasons why mRNA-free, freeze-dried steaks are in your future.
Some of the most read news of the week, 24 December from The Defender:
- Prepping for ‘Disease X’: Gates-backed group funds needle-free mRNA vaccine “wafer” technology. With funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations is investing $1.2 million in a startup to create under-the-tongue vaccine wafers that can be stored at any temperature. Critics question the reliability of the technology and the safety of the mRNA platform.
- House set to grill fauci next month – will he come clean about covid origins? On Jan. 8-9, 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci about the origins of COVID-19 and the government’s pandemic response. Political commentator Kim Iversen this week called on Congress to hold Fauci accountable if he lies under oath.
- Use of drugs to restrain kids in mental health facilities jumps 141%. Critics called for an outright ban on chemical restraints in mental health facilities after a study showed a steep rise in the number of children being subjected to them. They cited the lack of informed consent and a culture of medicalisation that leads to labelling, misdiagnosis and over-prescribing of drugs that can cause suicidal and homicidal ideation.
- Rise in uterine cancer linked to pesticide exposure. A study in Environmental Health found that work-related exposure to pesticides increases the risk of endometrial cancer, the most common cancer of the female reproductive system and the fourth most common cancer among women.
If none of the above grabs your attention, below are a few news aggregator sites to browse:
