Some reading to while away the hours over your break

The following is a random collection of articles from various sources to read during the Christmas and New Year break.

Some of this week’s must-reads,18-24 December 2023, from the Naked Emperor:

Top 5 2023 Insights from Roman Balmakov, host of Epoch TV’s ‘Facts Matter’:

Exposing the FDA’s Orwellian lie about ivermectin. It seems like the messaging that’s coming down to us, the American citizens, from our own federal government resembles the world of George Orwell’s 1984 more and more. Watch HERE.

CDC drops bombshell on the vaccinated. Here’s the kicker: out of the 181 confirmed covid cases… 100 per cent of the people were vaccinated. All of the people who contracted covid had already received the COVID vaccine. Watch HERE.

Dr. Robert Malone: Dangers of the spike protein and how to detoxify yourself from it. We spoke with Dr. Robert Malone about the danger that the spike protein presents within the human body, as well as some good strategies for detoxifying your body from the spike protein. Watch HERE.

US supreme court issues emergency order. The U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order allowing the Biden administration to, once again, interact with social media companies to censor Americans. Watch HERE.

Elon Musk drops vaccine bombshell personal story. The Vice President of the European Commission singled out Twitter as the largest platform hosting dis/misinformation – and added that they “will be watching” what Elon is doing. Watch HERE.

Let us remember the victories of this year! Positivity Recap 2023 from The Daily Beagle:

Some of the news stories they chose not to tell you this week, 24 December, from The Vigilant Fox

Some of the most read news of the week, 24 December from The Defender:

Prepping for ‘Disease X’: Gates-backed group funds needle-free mRNA vaccine “wafer” technology. With funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations is investing $1.2 million in a startup to create under-the-tongue vaccine wafers that can be stored at any temperature. Critics question the reliability of the technology and the safety of the mRNA platform.

House set to grill fauci next month – will he come clean about covid origins? On Jan. 8-9, 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci about the origins of COVID-19 and the government’s pandemic response. Political commentator Kim Iversen this week called on Congress to hold Fauci accountable if he lies under oath.

Use of drugs to restrain kids in mental health facilities jumps 141%. Critics called for an outright ban on chemical restraints in mental health facilities after a study showed a steep rise in the number of children being subjected to them. They cited the lack of informed consent and a culture of medicalisation that leads to labelling, misdiagnosis and over-prescribing of drugs that can cause suicidal and homicidal ideation.

Rise in uterine cancer linked to pesticide exposure. A study in Environmental Health found that work-related exposure to pesticides increases the risk of endometrial cancer, the most common cancer of the female reproductive system and the fourth most common cancer among women.

If none of the above grabs your attention, below are a few news aggregator sites to browse: