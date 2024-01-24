Polio vaccines introduced RSV into populations and now Pfizer’s RSV vaccines carry health risks

It has been known for a long time that polio vaccines contain a monkey virus called the coryza virus, which was later renamed respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”).

In humans, RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but may be severe in a small number of people, especially in infants and older adults.

Since August last year, regulators in Western countries have approved Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for use in pregnant mothers that increases the risk of pre-term birth, which carries risks of short and long-term health complications for the baby.

On 21 August 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved Pfizer’s Abrysvo vaccine. It is the first vaccine approved for use in pregnant mothers to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”).

“Pfizer currently is the only company with an RSV vaccine to help protect older adults, as well as infants through maternal immunisation,” Pfizer announced in September.

Two days after the FDA, on 23 August 2023, Abrysvo received an EU-wide marketing authorisation for use in in adults 60 years of age and older and mothers during pregnancy.

In November, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) approved Abrysvo for both pregnant women and older adults. The approval came after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (“JCVI”) recommended in June that the UK introduce routine RSV vaccination for both babies and those over 75.

On 4 January 2024, Health Canada approved Abrysvo for use in adults 60 years of age and older and pregnant mothers.

On 17 January, Medical Xpress reported that The Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) had approved GlaxoSmithKline’s (“GSK’s”) Arexvy RSV vaccine for adults over 60.

“The recent Australian TGA approval of Arexvy is likely to be the first of several, with other vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna currently in development … The GSK and Pfizer RSV vaccines are similar. They both contain a small component of the virus, called the pre-fusion protein … Abrysvo, the Pfizer RSV vaccine, has been trialled in pregnant women … It has been approved in pregnant women in the United States, but is not yet approved in Australia,” Medial Xpress wrote.

The Highwire’s Del Bigtree examined the newly approved RSV vaccine’s side effects on pregnant women. Using data straight from Abrysvo’s package insert, he highlights the increased risk of pre-term birth and buffer ingredients such as polysorbate 80 and residual DNA from host cell proteins from Chinese hamster cell lines.

The Highwire with Del Bigtree: A Warning for Pregnant Women About the RSV Vaccine,

19 January 2024 (9 mins)

In the video above, Bigtree said that RSV appears to be a problem in the world because of the polio vaccine. “[RSV] came from a monkey virus, that in the manufacturing of the polio virus, we introduced to the world.”

This has been known for a long time.

Polio viruses for the production of polio vaccines have been cultured on monkey kidney tissue and cell lines. These are naturally infected by monkey (simian) viruses and other microorganisms and agents (protozoans, amoebas). They cause, and/or are a co-factor in, a variety of cancers and other diseases. The methods used to “clean-up” the animal tissue and/or microorganisms of these undesirable contaminants are incomplete.

Within a number of hours (usually 40) most of the microorganisms are inactivated (about 75%) with formaldehyde, but afterwards there is a viable residue of live organisms capable of multiplying and spreading indefinitely. When such inadequately treated vaccines are introduced into populations, even those organisms that were inactivated, may revert back to their original virulence. Most of them are carcinogenic (cancer causing) and cytopathogenic (tissue destructive).

Read more: Contamination of Polio Vaccines, Medical Veritas, 11 May 2015

Australian Dr. Viera Scheibner, a research scientist with a PhD in natural sciences, authored or contributed to five books including: ‘Vaccination: The Medical Assault on The Immune System’ (1993) summarising the results of orthodox medical research into vaccinations and their effects; and, ‘Behavioural Problems in Childhood: The Link to Vaccination’ (2000). She also wrote some 200 short essays and articles published in the British Medical journal (“BMJ”).

In 2012, Dr. Scheibner wrote a response to an article titled ‘Polio eradication: a complex end game’:

Another important consideration in attempts to eradicate poliomyelitis by vaccination is the contamination of polio vaccines by chimpanzee coryza virus, renamed respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Data from ten developing countries, with intense polio vaccination, showed RSV the most frequent cause of [lower respiratory tract] LRT infections (70% of all cases). Polio vaccines are not only ineffective in preventing paralysis, they carry the risk of contamination with many harmful adventitious microorganisms, of which only some monkey viruses have been researched in more detail. Many other potentially dangerous microorganisms remain unaddressed. Rapid Response Re Polio eradication: a complex end game , Dr. Viera Scheibner, BMJ, 26 August 2012

