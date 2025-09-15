“Block Everything” causes severe civil unrest in France; who are they?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

France is in a state of severe civil unrest, with “Block Everything” protesters using violence and blockades to paralyse the country’s infrastructure, including roads, railways and airports.

It appears to be an anarchist movement, much like the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement was.

The “Block Everything” movement is a decentralised, leaderless protest driven by public rage against President Macron’s government, which is perceived as elitist and indifferent to the economic struggles of its citizens.

The immediate cause of the protests was a harsh government austerity plan that proposed deep cuts to public services, including healthcare and pensions, which caused widespread outrage and led to the collapse of the previous government.

Despite a massive police presence and a change in political leadership, the public’s deep anger and mistrust persist, with many seeing the government’s actions as empty gestures.

The situation is highly volatile and unpredictable, with the government considering extreme measures like a state of emergency as the nation teeters on the brink of a major crisis.

Who is the “Block Everything Movement”?

The “Block Everything” (French: Bloquons Tout) movement is being described as a citizen-led, grassroots initiative organised primarily through social media platforms like X, TikTok, Telegram and Facebook, with no clear central leadership or official funding source mentioned. But is it?

Earlier this month, France 24 reported that the movement had garnered widespread support from hard-left parties.

While the organisers of Block Everything have said the movement is apolitical, questions have emerged over its origins. As little is known about who runs the group or what its affiliations are, “it’s always worth being alert to the possibility of manipulation, especially by foreign interests”, says Andrew W M Smith. Online support for the idea of a September 10 protest surged after Bayrou’s budget announcement in July, with figures on the extreme right quick to align themselves with the burgeoning movement. Since then, the movement has garnered widespread support from left-wing parties, spearheaded by the firebrand leader of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon . An alignment with the left fits the profile of the average supporter of the movement, according to a survey published on Monday by French think-tank Foundation Jean-Jaurès. Among more than 1,000 supporters interviewed in mid-August, 69% said they had voted for Mélenchon’s hard-left party in the first round of the 2022 presidential election, compared with 22% of the population as a whole. Just 2% said they had voted for President Emmanuel Macron and 3% for hard-right leader Marine Le Pen in the same election. ‘Block everything’: What we know about the movement to shut down France on September 10 , France 24, 3 September 2025

Hard-left parties are generally understood to be socialist.

In August, Euractiv reported that far-left activism was behind the “Block Everything” and labelled it as “a not-so-grassroots campaign.”

While still modest in scale – around 10,000 people follow its main Facebook and Telegram channels – the movement’s recent endorsement by the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI) and railway workers union Sud-Rail has rattled the political establishment. “I find it worrying,” admitted Valérie Hayer, president of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, adding that “much remains unclear” about the movement. ‘Block everything!’ calls in France revive spectre of yellow vest-style unrest , Euractiv, 25 August 2025

The Anarchist Federation, an outlet aggregating “daily news from all of the anarchist websites,” is helping to promote the movement. Anarchists are on the political extreme, radical or far-left. In a blog about the action taken on 10 September, the Anarchist Federation stated, “What is encouraging about the movement of Bloquons Tout are the large numbers of young people involved, and its decentralised nature, enabling it to mobilise in small towns and villages.”

Euronews reported yesterday that the movement is aiming at “’flipping the table’ of what supporters deem as a neoliberal political and economic model they slam as ineffective, unfair, corrupt and unable to address the ailments of French society, from financial hardship to the environment.”

While the movement has received support from left-wing political figures such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon of La France Insoumise and some unions like the hard-left Confederation of Labour (“CGT”), there are no details of financial backing for the movement itself.

Far-left is another term for Marxism or communism. Socialism aims to use non-violent methods, such as regulations and laws, to gradually install communism. Communist or Marxist activists, however, aim to bring about a communist dictatorship through a more sudden and often violent revolution.

The communist revolution is not to the benefit of people, societies or nations – nor is the dictatorship that follows. Communists rally people around a common cause, claiming their actions will benefit the many. But when their communist dictatorship is installed, the autocratic state that results will remove rights, freedoms, private property and private means of production (for example, privately owned and run farms or businesses).

The goal of a communist dictatorship is state control over individual lives. But they will not stop there. As Richard Day warned in 1969, “Plans much bigger than communism have been set in motion.”

Featured image: Police and protesters face off during a “Bloquons tout” (“Let’s block everything”) movement in Paris, France, on September 10, 2025. Source: Anadolu Images

