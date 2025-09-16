European Commission’s war mongering against Russia is to distract from its crumbling empire

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The European Union is facing a crisis due to the lack of a clear strategy among its elite leaders, such as Ursula von der Leyen, Kaja Kallas, and Roberta Metsola.

The EU’s focus on war with Russia is a distraction from its economic decline, corruption scandals and internal issues.

The European Union and the European Commission have become enemies of their own citizens, with their idiotic rules, tyrannical laws, the death of press freedom, rampant corruption scandals and belligerent posturing, Sonja van den Ende writes.

Concluding, “The European Union must be dissolved, or a new beginning forged.”

By Sonja van den Ende, as published by Strategic Culture on 14 September 2025

These days, we hear a great deal of rhetoric and propaganda from the European Union (“EU”) and the European Commission (“EC”). But upon closer inspection, it is the “puppets” – those who supposedly pull the strings – who seem incapable of making sound decisions. These puppets are often the politicians at the helm, such as Ursula von der Leyen, her vice president Kaja Kallas or another equally uninformed figure: Roberta Metsola, the former president of the European Parliament until 2024.

Are the leaders of European countries growing increasingly “dumber,” or is there more to the story than mere stupidity? One might argue that, in their folly, they are steering toward war with Russia. But why do these elites view Russia as an enemy? The roots could be traced back to World War II – a conflict that, in many ways, was never truly resolved. Yet I see it more as a symptom of the dire straits afflicting Europe: rampant crime fuelled by economic refugees (since 2015) and the resulting economic decline. History shows us time and again that nations in financial distress often stumble into war over the most trivial pretexts.

The European Union (and the Commission) has been speaking almost exclusively about war, just as it did at the recent informal meeting of EU defence and foreign ministers in Copenhagen – convened on 28-30 August 2025, under Denmark’s presidency – one day before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (“SCO”) summit in China’s Tianjin on 31 August and 1 September.

Brussels and most member states are preparing for a protracted war rather than peace between Russia and Ukraine. “The European Commission is effectively acting as the Ukrainian Commission, putting Kiev’s interests above those of its own member states,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “They want to send billions of euros to Ukraine for soldier salaries, drones, weapons, and to keep the Ukrainian government running.” Enormous pressure was also exerted during the Denmark meeting to accelerate Ukraine’s accession to the EU, impose new sanctions on Russian energy and allocate another €6 billion for weapons.

Ties between Kiev and Budapest (as well as Poland, another EU country) have recently deteriorated further following several Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary, among other destinations. Budapest also accuses Kiev of violating the rights of ethnic Hungarians in the Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia.

Beyond these tensions, recent weeks have brought a series of radical and ill-informed statements from EU figures, revealing profound ignorance in their supposed field of expertise: politics.

Take Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, who was en route from Warsaw to Bulgaria in late August 2025 when she claimed that the GPS on her plane had been disrupted. Naturally, the finger was immediately pointed at Russia. A European Commission spokesperson quickly stated that, based on information from Bulgarian authorities, Russia might have been behind the system disruption. Russia is often accused of “GPS jamming,” which involves disrupting satellite signals in a specific area using a jammer. This claim was later refuted with various pieces of evidence, proving it false.

Shortly before this incident, von der Leyen echoed French President Macron’s words, calling President Putin a “predator.” Naturally, all EU leaders followed suit with further hostilities and insults. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz labelled Putin a “war criminal,” while NATO chief Mark Rutte sneered that “Putin is the governor of Texas,” alluding to the fragile but renewed US-Russia relationship.

Then there is the most Russophobic – and almost manic – woman in the EU: none other than Vice President Kaja Kallas. Hailing originally from Estonia in the Baltic States, where the population has yet to fully process the history of World War II, she grew up steeped in propaganda and ignorance. Many in the region remain unaware – or perhaps are not permitted to know – that a significant part of Baltic residents collaborated with the Nazis during the Holocaust, with Balts serving in death squads that executed thousands of Jews.

This background, amplified by the flawed educational system in the Baltics, was evident in her statements this week. In a video, the EC vice president revealed her ignorance of World War II history, showing a lack of respect for the victims – and for the contributions of China and Russia. She even doubted whether the Soviet Union (now Russia) and China had played a role in the Allied victory. Imagine: she doesn’t know …

That other prominent EU figure, Roberta Metsola, has faced a string of scandals – even two in 2024 alone. As former president of the European Parliament (until 2024), she was embroiled in allegations of influence peddling and conflicts of interest. Metsola appointed her brother-in-law, Matthew Tabone, as head of her cabinet in the European Parliament, with a monthly salary between €15,000 and €20,000.

Her husband, Ukko Metsola, was appointed head of lobbying for Europe and the Caribbean for Royal Caribbean in 2024 – the world’s second-largest cruise line. While a vital leisure sector, critics note that it is among the most polluting, even as the EU promotes the Green Deal and sustainable energy initiatives.

The biggest scandal, of course, was Qatargate. It involved allegations that European Parliament officials, influenced by the Qatari government, had engaged in corruption, money laundering and organised crime. Metsola, in particular, was accused of complicity and accepting bribes from Qatar. Yet she remains in her role, propped up by her “elite club” within the EU.

Sadly, as a woman myself, I must conclude that the EU leadership is dominated by “stupidly radicalised” women. But leadership and politics have nothing to do with gender – they demand intellect, integrity and geopolitical insight.

All this corruption – not to mention Ursula von der Leyen’s Pfizergate scandal – could spell the downfall of the European Union. The distraction from these scandals, coupled with the economic downturn in many European countries – particularly powerhouse economies like Germany, France and the Netherlands (among the richest) – only exacerbates the crisis.

These three – or rather, two: Germany and the Netherlands – once formed Europe’s economic heart, but it is now collapsing. The smokescreen is war rhetoric and propaganda, laying the groundwork for conflict with Russia.

It’s clear that the European economies, especially the largest and richest countries that drive the EU, are teetering on the brink. France is mired in an economic crisis, with further civil unrest looming if parliamentary deadlock persists. Germany has admitted to 3 million unemployed, and the Netherlands faces a housing crisis where affordable homes are no longer available for its native citizens. The distraction for their populations? War – oorlog, Krieg, la guerre – without a coherent strategy.

Because they have no strategy. They’re squandering money on defence, pilfering frozen Russian assets (worth €300 billion, seized by the EU), and using them to buy €800 billion worth of US weapons – another nation on the verge of bankruptcy – to funnel to Ukraine. It’s all a grand distraction, one that the EU spokespersons – those three “stupid” women I mentioned – must propagate: Russia is the enemy; Russia will invade Europe; we must defend ourselves; we must go to war!

The European Union and the Commission have become enemies of their own citizens, with their idiotic rules, tyrannical laws, the death of press freedom, rampant corruption scandals and belligerent posturing. The European Union must be dissolved, or a new beginning forged. The long, painful road to ruin has been underway since 2015, and the train barrels on, no longer stopping at stations but hurtling toward the abyss. But perhaps it’s inevitable if you believe in karma.

It’s all part of the birth of a multipolar world. Empires are collapsing – like the European Union – and the global hegemony of the West, including that of the US, is crumbling. The worse it gets, the more radically and deranged their leaders and politicians will react.

About the Author

Sonja van den Ende is an independent journalist from the Netherlands who has written about Syria, the Middle East, and Russia, among other topics. She writes for several news outlets and studied Journalism and English (BA), and has also done a study in Global Media, War and Technology (BA). She is currently based in Moscow, Russia, covering the Special Military Operation and before that, the war in Syria.

Featured image taken from ‘Ukraine hawk who heads European Commission has a Nazi pedigree she does not want you to know about’, MR Online, 17 February 2023

