Mandelson is on the RAINS List

As the scandal surrounding former UK ambassador to the United States Lord Peter Mandelson’s association with Jeffrey Epstein is blowing up in Keir Starmer’s face, a 2018 list of people involved in satanic ritual abuse resurfaces. Mandelson’s name is on the List.

Dr. Joan Coleman was a psychiatrist and a prominent figure in the field of ritual abuse and trauma, known for founding the Ritual Abuse Information Network & Support (“RAINS”) in 1989. She passed away in 2018, but the RAINS List, which she compiled in the early 2000s, remains.

The RAINS List, a compilation of names and details, was created based on testimonies from survivors of alleged Satanist ritual abuse (“SRA”), with each of the 50 people on the list reportedly named by at least two independent witnesses.

One of the critical roles of the RAINS List is raising awareness about the existence of ritual abuse and the availability of support resources. But there are times when it becomes critical to ensure an investigation and, if appropriate, justice is done. The Mandelson scandal has provided an opportunity for such a time.

Before Peter Mandelson was appointed as the UK Ambassador to the United States, it was pointed out that he was on the RAINS List.

Peter Mandelson will be the next British Ambassador to the United States.



The evil bastards name appears on the Satanic Ritual Abuse R.A.I.N.S list, compiled by psychiatrist Dr Joan Coleman.



In 2018, British journalist, social commentator and filmmaker Sonia Poulton produced a documentary, ‘Paedophiles in Parliament’, which explored the alleged cover-up of child abuse by senior public figures within the British establishment. The documentary examines cases involving prominent people, including Jimmy Savile and Sir Edward Heath, and discusses the role of organisations like the Paedophile Information Exchange. Poulton also discussed the RAINS List.

Paedophiles In Parliament (Sonia Poulton), 2018, (96 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Odysee HERE and Rumble HERE.

You can find a copy of the RAINS List updated for hyperlinks by WildCat at spidercatweb.blog on 28 June 2018 HERE. As the tweet above shows, the details given on the list for Mandelson read:

PETER MANDELSON – Former M.P. 11.03.06, British Commissioner for Trade since 2004. Involved in cult in France and Brussels. Likes boys. Pays cult cash for rent boys but seems to be part of it. He ordered severe torture prior to murder of boy Kevin, aged 17, a runaway from Newcastle, who had some hold over him and was blackmailing him. Kevin was tortured and killed. Body dumped in sea, South coast, after being cut up. Dr. Joan Coleman’s R.A.I.N.S List , Covid Truths, March 2021

The image below is a compilation of quotes from various sources. The first two paragraphs are taken from a letter written by Dr. Coleman in response to an article written by Leslie Wilson and published in the London Review of Books in 1995. There is no mention of the source for the third paragraph beginning “Peter Mandelson ordered …” and we were unable to verify that this is a quote from Dr. Coleman.

MANDELSON EMERGENCY



MPs to hold emergency debate on Mandelson vetting process as Speaker grants SO24 application from David Davis



Lord accused of sex abuse by NHS Psychiatrist Dr Joan Coleman



Lord Mandelson was appointed as the UK’s Ambassador to the United States of America in December 2024, following confirmation by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and approval by His Majesty the King. Mandelson officially assumed the role on 10 February 2025.

With the sort of accusation of SRA floating about, you would have thought Starmer would have at least made sure Mandelson was not involved in any scandals before appointing him as ambassador to the United States.

Perhaps the evidence about Mandelson’s involvement in Kevin’s torture and murder wasn’t sufficient for Starmer to question his judgment. But there are other dubious things about Mandelson that Starmer should have taken notice of.

The Independent reported that MI6 failed to clear Mandelson for the job as ambassador to the United States largely because of concerns over his business links to China – but Starmer pushed through his appointment anyway.

And then there’s Mandelson’s association with notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

As ITV recently asked, “Why in December did [Starmer] appoint Lord Mandelson to be US ambassador even though Mandelson admitted during the vetting process that he continued to be a friend and supporter ‘for some years’ of Jeffrey Epstein after the billionaire was prosecuted and jailed for criminal paedophile offences?”

Yes, quite. And let’s not forget that King Charles also approved Mandelson’s appointment. What has Charles III’s response been? He has complained that the furore about the Mandelson scandal is a “distraction.”

“Ahead of the US President’s arrival on Tuesday, a diplomatic source said: ‘The Palace has been grumbling about how unhelpful it all is. Charles regards it as an unwelcome distraction’,” the Daily Mail said.

Charles might want to take some public relations advice on how to get himself out of this mess; perhaps his brother Andrew could assist?

Featured image: Peter Mandelson and Keir Starmer. Taken from ‘Labour MP says PM not up to the job, as Mandelson backlash grows’, BBC, 12 September 2025

