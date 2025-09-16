Man’s stage 4 cancer is cured by following the Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A groundbreaking hybrid protocol using repurposed drugs and nutrients left one man cancer-free after stage 4 prostate cancer.

Jeffrey Kramer, a retired attorney, was diagnosed with metastasised stage 4 prostate cancer and was told it was incurable. He came across a new cancer treatment, the “Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol.”

The 15-week protocol includes a therapeutic ketogenic diet, moderate exercise, high-dose vitamin C, ivermectin and fenbendazole.

Kramer followed the protocol under supervision and experienced no side effects. Two weeks after completing the treatment, he was declared cancer-free.

By Stu Cvrk, as published by American Greatness on 5 September 2025

In 2023, according to the US Centres for Disease Control, 613,349 Americans died of cancer. That number is projected to increase to over 618,000 this year. As a result, medical research has been focused on the development of cancer treatment protocols for decades for all types of cancer.

The National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Trials Support Unit (“CTSU”) and the National Institute of Health’s ClinicalTrials.gov website list hundreds of active protocols, with 457 NCI-supported protocols noted in clinical trial databases for various cancer types and stages.

For example, there are approximately a dozen known treatment protocols for stage 4 prostate cancer that focus on managing the disease since it is considered to be incurable. For context, the American Cancer Society’s estimates for prostate cancer in the US for 2025 are about 313,780 new cases and about 35,770 projected deaths.

Medical researchers are continually developing potentially breakthrough cancer protocols. This is the true story of one man’s experience with a new protocol that exploits repurposed drugs.

The Patient

Mr. Jeffrey Kramer of Shelby, Ohio, retired as a plaintiff’s civil fraud attorney in 2024 after he was diagnosed with metastasised stage 4 prostate cancer that had spread into his hip bones, lumbar spine and inguinal lymph nodes. His Cleveland Clinic oncologist had advised him that the cancer was incurable but probably manageable for a (short) time using testosterone suppressant drugs (leuprolide injections and apalutamide pills) until his body ceased being “hormone sensitive,” at which point he would decline from there.

The side effects of that drug combo would be substantial – and potentially mortal. Most significant was that the leuprolide injection(s) would assuredly demineralise his bones at a high rate (up to 11% per year), leading to hip fracture(s) and loss of mobility.

This was Mr. Kramer’s second bout with serious cancer, as in 2010, he had undergone surgery, then three months of combined chemotherapy and radiation therapy for tonsil cancer that had incapacitated him for a year before he was able to resume his law practice.

Last fall, Mr. Kramer received information about a new cancer protocol that would change his life.

The Protocol

A new peer-reviewed cancer protocol authored by a team of sixteen cancer doctors and medical researchers from the US and several other nations was published in the September 2024 Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, titled ‘Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol’. Its authors were prominent in oncology, and the published protocol was heavily footnoted to 204 medical studies documenting in vivo and in vitro safe and successful use of each and every element of the protocol. The authors of many of the referenced studies are at the top of their profession, i.e., well-known, highly published doctors and medical research professionals.

[The paper refers to another paper by Martinez, P et al.] Here is an excerpt from the abstract [of the referenced paper] that explains the science (not for the non-technical among us!):

The cancer paradigm is generally based on the somatic mutation model, asserting that cancer is a disease of genetic origin. The mitochondrial-stem cell connection (MSCC) proposes that tumorigenesis may result from an alteration of the mitochondria, specifically a chronic oxidative phosphorylation (OxPhos) insufficiency in stem cells, which forms cancer stem cells (CSCs) and leads to malignancy. Reviewed evidence suggests that the MSCC could provide a comprehensive understanding of all the different stages of cancer. Martinez, P.; Baghli, I.; Gourjon, G.; Seyfried, T.N. Mitochondrial–Stem Cell Connection: Providing Additional Explanations for Understanding Cancer. Metabolites 2024, 14, 229. https://doi.org/10.3390/metabo14040229

From the research presented in the paper, a hybrid orthomolecular protocol was developed that relies upon six elements (or “molecules”):

A therapeutic ketogenic diet high in fats and protein but low in carbs. Moderate exercise (aerobic heart rate) for 45-75 minutes three times a week, such as cycling, running, swimming, etc. High-dose (non-toxic level) vitamin C by IV, PICC or port three times a week. Ivermectin daily at a proven safe dosage. Fenbendazole (or mebendazole) daily at a proven safe dosage. Daily vitamin/mineral supplements of safe levels of vitamin D, vitamin K2, zinc, magnesium and potassium, with a lab test every two weeks to monitor liver and kidney function and potassium and vitamin D levels for safety.

Administering And Monitoring The Protocol

After carefully reading that report in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, Mr. Kramer contacted three of the US/Canadian doctors who were co-authors of the protocol. Because the protocol had not yet been approved for clinical trials and therefore was not Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved, they explained that they could not provide assistance without risking discipline, including potential loss of license to practice medicine, by their state or provincial medical boards. In response to a question about when a clinical trial for this protocol would be approved, their answers were consistent: it typically would take ten to twenty years to get a clinical trial approved, especially where no Big Pharma company would have a profit interest to lobby for a clinical trial of a protocol involving repurposed or off-patent drugs.

Pierrick Martinez, of the Association Cancer et Métabolisme in Nimes, France, a medical researcher and lead author of the protocol, was then contacted by Mr. Kramer. He agreed to provide “long-distance assistance” and supervised administering the entire 15-week protocol, including corresponding with the nurse practitioner who administered the megadose vitamin C intravenous infusions that were one part of the protocol and answering numerous questions along the way. A licensed nutritionist at a Cleveland Clinic oncology centre in Mansfield, Ohio, was consulted for advice on how to implement the therapeutic ketogenic diet that was another part of the protocol.

Mr. Kramer completed the 15-week hybrid orthomolecular protocol on 5 June 2025, with no side effects whatsoever. Two weeks later, he received an FDG-PET scan at AVITA Hospital in Galion, Ohio. The radiologist’s report that followed showed no evidence of any active cancer anywhere in his body – not in his head, hip bones, lumbar spine, chest or lymph glands – nothing, no active cancer anywhere. In fact, it took the radiologist almost a full week to issue that report, for the PET scan was ordered to evaluate metastatic prostate cancer, deemed to be an incurable condition.

Perhaps most amazing, the total cost of the medicines, dietary vitamins and mineral supplements, and vitamin C infusions of this protocol was less than $20,000 – a fraction of the cost of even one month’s expense for the cancer “management” medications that a Cleveland Clinic oncologist had previously prescribed as “the standard of care” for cancer treatment.

A mere $20,000 to stave off debilitating cancer and certain death was more than a bargain; it was a godsend to Mr. Kramer.

A very important note: the Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol was not developed specifically for treating prostate cancer, but rather for treating cancers in general. More specifically, Mr. Kramer’s first treatment for tonsil cancer significantly diminished his immune system such that he was advised that he would be progressively more vulnerable to follow-on cancers like prostate cancer and this, of course, is what happened. Since he was cured by this protocol, others with immune systems damaged from conventional cancer treatment regimens could likely benefit from it as well.

Concluding Thoughts

One man was cured of his stage 4 prostate cancer through the supervised administration of a new cancer protocol that featured the inexpensive repurposed drugs ivermectin and fenbendazole – “A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol.” Was this a one-time miracle or a repeatable protocol that may help other cancer sufferers who are without hope?

Regardless, the US Department of Health and Human Services should expedite human trials for this protocol while publicising this particular result and allowing other cancer sufferers to receive these treatments under the supervision of healthcare professionals. After all, what do they have to lose? Label this procedure as “experimental” if necessary, with the appropriate legal disclaimers, but the US government should not stand in the way of a potentially life-saving cancer protocol.

