Austrian police deal severe blow to violent Syrian drug gang

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Please share our story!

Austria’s police have dismantled the “505” youth gang, a group accused of a series of violent crimes across Graz and Vienna. Police launched coordinated raids on 4 September 2025, supported by special units, and dealt a “severe blow” to the gang, with ten suspects arrested.

The “505” gang, primarily composed of young Syrian men aged 17 to 20, is accused of committing over 20 crimes between November 2024 and June 2025, resulting in more than 30 victims suffering serious injuries from assaults, robberies and stabbings.

Police spokesman Fritz Grundnig said he had never encountered crimes of this magnitude in his 20 years of service, highlighting the gang’s extreme brutality and organised nature.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 4 + 5 =



The following was originally published by Remix on 12 September 2025.

More than 30 victims of a Syrian youth gang, known as “505,” have been recorded in the cities of Graz and Vienna. The suspects range in age from 17 to 20, with police reporting they dealt a “severe blow” to the group with mass arrests.

“I’ve never experienced a dimension (of crime) of this magnitude before, and I’ve been in this business for 20 years,” said police spokesman Fritz Grundnig.

The organised gang is accused of a long series of extremely violent assaults between November 2024 and June 2025, mostly in Graz. Styrian police have released details to the national media about the group, including their involvement in the narcotics trade.

Further reading: Austria: 7 youths with migrant background accused of raping and blackmailing a teacher, burning her house down, beheading dead animal on video, Remix, 22 August 2025

“A total of over 20 crimes have been reported, with over 30 victims injured and assaulted by this gang,” said Grundnig.

“The men are suspected of having intentionally committed grievous bodily harm, aggravated assault, robberies, dangerous threats and coercion in Graz since the end of 2024, with varying degrees of involvement, and of having joined forces in a criminal organisation,” an additional press release reads. The investigation revealed that the “505” group used blunt and stabbing weapons. Among the victims were minors, according to media outlet Die Presse.

Despite the gang being focused in Graz, a number of arrests were made in Vienna as well.

Many victims faced extreme violence. “For example, in June, the group stabbed another man at Griesplatz. He suffered a stab wound in the thigh,” Grundnig reported.

Further reading: Vienna’s school system in chaos over mass migration: Austrian teachers beaten, asked to wear burqas, and witness mock executions in class, Remix, 17 October 2024

The police spokesperson also said that the gang is involved in the narcotics trade.

“During the house searches, which were of course carried out as part of this operation, a considerable quantity of drugs was found,” he stated.

The gang apparently named itself after another Arab clan gang, which participated in brutal clashes between Chechens, Turks and Syrians, who gathered under the name 505 or 505/515, in Vienna in 2024.

Those clashes saw gun battles, multiple stabbings and routine violence.

Featured image: Austria Police Dismantle Graz Youth Gang After Wave of Brutal Attacks, Voice of Vienna, 10 September 2025

Please share our story!