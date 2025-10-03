Professor Norman Fenton: To free society from Cultural Marxism, destroy the DEI narrative

Please share our story!

On Tuesday, David Carter, host of The Truth Contract, interviewed Prof. Fenton about his journey from a celebrated risk expert to being labelled a “conspiracy theorist” and “right-wing extremist.”

What did Prof. Fenton do to earn these labels? He challenged the Government’s narratives on covid and climate change.

The problem, time and time again, that Prof. Fenton came up against when attempting to speak the truth was Cultural Marxism, which is deeply embedded in UK universities. The key to stopping Cultural Marxism’s persuasiveness in society is to destroy the diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”) narrative.

“Once you’ve basically destroyed that whole DEI narrative, that is a key step to freeing universities from that trap and hence eventually all of society from Cultural Marxism,” he said.

The Truth Contract and Norman Fenton: Professor Norman Fenton: Challenging Narratives on covid, Climate Change, and Academic Freedom, 30 September 2025 (63 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on The Truth Contract’s Substack page HERE.

The following is a summary of the interview in the video above.

Table of Contents

Backlash: Labels and Professional Toll

Professor Norman Fenton has held professorship positions at various universities, including Queen Mary University of London, and has published numerous peer-reviewed papers on maths, probabilities, statistics and computing.

The smearing of Prof Fenton started after he began analysing covid data in 2020, and later showed that the vaccines were neither safe nor effective.

In response to what he found and was publicising, Prof. Fenton was called a “covid denier,” “antivaxxer,” “liar, “fraud” and “misinformation merchant.” These verbal attacks were despite the UK government’s advisory committee on dangerous pathogens publishing its assessment that covid-19 was not a high-consequence infectious disease on 13 March 2020.

Guidance High consequence infectious diseases HCID UK Government retrieved 1 October 2025

“Social media campaigns were mounted against me,” Prof. Fenton said, “some of which were coordinated with the MoD’s 77th Brigade, and a lot of them were calling for my dismissal from Queen Mary.”

In December 2021, Prof. Fenton was invited onto Nigel Farage’s show on GB News when he argued that even if the covid vaccine was 100% safe and effective, vaccine mandates were morally wrong and against the UNESCO declaration of Bioethics and Human Rights and the Nuremberg code. His appearance on GB News led to increased attacks and censorship against him.

“During that [GB News] programme, I went on to talk about the fact that the vaccine was neither safe nor effective, and Farage actually tried to shut me down at this point. But I kind of got my point across. And after that interview with Farage, the attacks on me got increasingly worse … I was censored and cancelled. All my papers, even if they weren’t about covid [were] automatically rejected without review. Colleagues refused to be co-authors on papers with me. They took me off grant applications. And my seminars, which weren’t even necessarily about covid, basically got cancelled,” he said.

The primary reason for Prof. Fenton to quit his university position in 2022 was the lack of support from Queen Mary University against harassment and false complaints about him. Despite having a distinguished career, the university refused to make a public statement supporting him. On the contrary, the university turned on him; Prof. Fenton’s fellowship at the prestigious Alan Turing Institute was revoked with the university’s collusion.

As David Carter noted, Prof Fenton was one of hundreds, if not thousands, of doctors, scientists, epidemiologists, virologists and experts in all sorts of areas all around the world who suffered a similar fate for similar reasons. “[Covid] was the biggest PsyOp, I think, in the history of humanity,” Carter said.

Four or five years later, tens of thousands of experts around the world are proving what Prof. Fenton was saying to be correct. Despite feeling partly vindicated by the evidence that has emerged, Prof. Fenton is concerned that many people are still not aware that the official narrative around covid has been debunked so extensively, and people are still taking the vaccine.

Silenced by Far-Left Academia

After Prof. Fenton had left the university, he was invited to be a keynote speaker at a National Health Service (“ NHS”) conference on the use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) in medicine. “The talk had nothing to do with covid,” he said. “It was just about the work I’d done in using Bayesian probability for improving medical decision making.” But his speech was cancelled due to Twitter posts he had made about covid vaccines.

He submitted a Subject Access Request to the NHS asking for all internal email correspondence relating to the cancellation of his speech. He received 17 heavily redacted documents in return. “Some of the non-redacted material showed that … some of the people on the programme committee considered me to be a dangerous antivaxer whose appearance would discredit the NHS and even encourage vaccine hesitancy.”

The Free Speech Union took up his case and submitted a judicial review, but it was deemed too late for review. However, the NHS lawyers submitted a lengthy response in which they claimed that Prof. Fenton’s use of certain emojis on Twitter was a dog whistle for a white supremacist movement.

The NHS response said, “Fenton regularly ends his tweets about covid with the clown emoji, followed by the world emoji, meaning clown world. This is an alt-right internet meme, which is also known as the Honkler sign, which is an American white supremacist movement sign, meaning where honk means Hitler. It’s a dog whistle conveying that the left has created a clown world.”

“Essentially, [they were] accusing me of being a Hitler supporter just for putting the clown world emojis at the end of [tweets],” Prof. Fenton said. “I had no idea. I mean, did you have any idea this was apparently synonymous with the white supremacist movement and was a dog whistle for ‘Heil Hitler’?” he asked, laughing. “ I mean, it’s bizarre.”

Prof. Fenton was a member of the Labour Party until 2014. But as early as 2000, he became aware of how corrupt the establishment left was. “In particular, I became fully aware … of how much the far-left Cultural Marxist movement had basically captured the universities. And so, I felt that as I was moving away from that whole Marxist thought and moving towards more conservative, what would be considered to be more right-wing views (although I never consider myself to be right-wing) … I basically felt that the far-left in academia totally dominated, all the key positions, were against all of that.”

Contrary to what people think, he said, “most academics don’t believe in free speech; they believe in censorship. They only believe in civil liberties for people who think the same way as them, and that’s increasingly only people with far-left views.”

Before covid, Prof. Fenton had concerns about the climate change narrative, but because of the left-wing environment in academia, he didn’t feel he could speak up. “I couldn’t speak out very vehemently because I knew that would be considered to be something which was unacceptable and, to be perfectly frank, at that point I was a little scared about my career,” he said.

When he first started speaking out about covid, he didn’t realise it would be as controversial as it was or that he would receive the backlash that he did.

“It was only when other academics were saying things like ‘the lockdowns are fantastic because it’s going to reduce carbon emissions and it’s going to be fantastic. We should be having these forever’. And academics, at the same time, I saw were censoring people who were coming out against the official covid narrative. It was only then that I realised that I was going to be the target of that censorship cancellation campaign,” he said.

A few senior academics privately told Prof. Fenton that they fully supported what he was doing but were afraid to do so publicly, as it would end their careers. At the time, Prof. Fenton was working for the university part-time and had his own software company as a second income, and he was nearing the age where he could take his pension, “and so I kind of like felt, ‘yes, I could go for it’,” he said.

DEI is Class Control in Disguise

Another reason why Prof. Fenton left his position at the university was the diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”) agenda. The DEI obsession in academia, he said, is to maintain class control. It’s a way of keeping working-class people and values out so the elites can have a monopoly. “DEI lets, basically, rich liberals pillage the middle class while pretending to be heroes and saving us all from racism,” he said.

Prof. Fenton believes DEI policies have destroyed community cohesion and introduced discrimination against certain groups, such as white British males.

“In the university, barely a day went by where I wasn’t spammed with DEI nonsense and bureaucratic obligations which were demanding subservience to it, having to write reports justifying what I’m doing to support DEI and in my research in projects, etc. And so, I think that everything about DEI is not just an enormous waste of resources, but has had the opposite effect of what was intended,” Prof. Fenton said.

He believes that DEI policies are the inevitable result of Cultural Marxism‘s “long march through the institutions,” which has been focused on the universities. “Once you indoctrinate university students with this stuff, then it’s the elite students who eventually go on to all the key positions in politics, media and the law, as well as the key positions in universities. The whole thing is self-perpetuating. Most people have no idea of just how corrupt and dysfunctional academia really is.”

DEI initiatives are dominated by people with extreme left-wing authoritarian views who deny open discussion and dissent, Prof Fenton said. These initiatives have led to restrictions on university appointments, scholarships and studentships, prohibiting applications from white males, which is racism against white people.

MHRA is An Enabler, Not A Regulator

For a long time, Prof. Fenton has been attempting to obtain covid vaccine safety data from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”), the UK government agency which is responsible for ensuring that medicines and medical devices work and are acceptably safe.

In November 2022, June Raine, the CEO of MHRA, gave a speech in which she stated that the MHRA was transforming from a regulator of the pharmaceutical industry to an enabler of the pharmaceutical industry.

She also spoke about the Yellow Card Scheme, a system run by the MHRA for the voluntary reporting of suspected adverse reactions to medicines, vaccines and medical devices, and, specifically, the Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor, a scheme to actively monitor the safety of covid vaccines by monitoring 30,000 people recruited in December 2020. Within these 30,000 recruits were 2,000 pregnant women.

But, while the MHRA had published Yellow Card data, the reports that were made voluntarily, the MHRA had not published any Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor data. So, after her speech, Freedom of Information Act (“FoI”) requests were submitted in an attempt to obtain the Vaccine Monitor data.

“They eventually reluctantly replied to [the FoI] with a redacted report, which was marked ‘not for publication’. It was a report that they had submitted to the Pharmacovigilance Expert Advisory Group in June 2021,” Prof. Fenton explained.

“Although that report didn’t provide any detailed data, it showed there were some incredibly alarming safety signals.” For example, 53% of the 30,000 recruits reported at least one adverse drug reaction to the vaccine and 66% of pregnant women who received the AstraZeneca vaccine reported adverse reactions.

Because that report was written in June 2021, six months after the mass vaccination campaign began, it didn’t yet contain any information, or almost minimal information, about pregnancy outcomes, Prof Fenton said. So, another FoI was submitted with nine questions specific to pregnancy outcomes.

The MHRA responded by saying they could not respond to the FoI request because they couldn’t release the data publicly until it had been submitted to a scientific journal and peer reviewed. Because, the MHRA said, the data could lead to unnecessary concerns about the safety of vaccination within a vulnerable population. “In other words, they were specifically saying that their data clearly had major safety signals because otherwise they wouldn’t be saying that if it was let out, it would lead to vaccine hesitancy,” Prof. Fenton pointed out.

There’s no guarantee the data would have ever been submitted for peer review to a journal, so an appeal was made to the Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) to assess the MHRA’s FoI response, Prof. Fenton explained. “After a lengthy delay, the ICO looked at MHRA’s response … and upheld their decision.”

So, the ICO decision was appealed, and it went to a tribunal for which Prof. Fenton was asked to be an expert witness. “After the deadline set for submitting evidence to the tribunal – just to show how maliciously the MHRA were behaving in this whole event – they actually produced a preprint paper which they claimed provided the answer to [the nine questions in the FoI request]. But the problem was, it came too late for us to challenge it in the tribunal,” he said.

Because of the MHRA’s preprint paper, the tribunal was adjourned until February 2025. But the judge made it clear that the tribunal couldn’t assess the safety of the vaccines and would only focus on why the MHRA’s preprint paper didn’t address the questions in the FoI.

When the tribunal resumed, Prof. Fenton’s second report for the tribunal explained in detail why the questions in the FoI hadn’t been answered. But the MHRA maintained they provided all the data they could without infringing on participant confidentiality.

“So, [the MHRA] used confidentiality as a reason why they couldn’t really reveal it all. And unfortunately, the Judge eventually issued a ruling dismissing [the] appeal,” Prof Fenton said. “The whole thing was absolutely astonishing.”

It should be noted that the MHRA receives over 80% of its funding from pharmaceutical companies, the very companies it is supposed to be regulating and protecting the public from. “Which was why, incidentally, June Raine said they were wanting to move [the MHRA] to be an enabler rather than a regulator,” even though it represents a huge conflict of interest.

BBC: Climate Lies for the Greater Good

Years before covid, Prof Fenton had experienced that people in academia weren’t permitted to have their own views after doing a BBC documentary on climate change in 2015.

Before doing the documentary, Prof. Fenton was a little sceptical about the climate change narrative. “But they didn’t know that,” he said. The BBC approached him and asked him to co-present the documentary with two others because they wanted mathematicians who hadn’t yet been involved in the climate change debate. Each of the three co-presenters had been allocated 30-minute slots in the 90-minute documentary.

The documentary titled ‘Climate Change by Numbers’ was scripted to promote a specific narrative on climate change. “[It] was, essentially, a pure propaganda piece,” Prof. Fenton said. “It revealed to me just how biased and corrupt the whole climate change industry is.”

“The producer of the documentary had made it clear to us from the start that the documentary couldn’t include any kind of sceptical content. What I was supposed to explain on the programme was how the IPCC determined that it was 95% certain – that was my number, 95% certain – most of the recent warming was down to humans,” Prof. Fenton said.

“I looked at the IPCC reports and their models, and the IPCC models definitely didn’t claim that number. It was only in the 2013 summary report when that was stated. It wasn’t in the full report. And in fact, putting that number in the summary was just a classic probability fallacy. It’s called the fallacy of the transposed conditional,” he added.

He continued: “I tried to put my own explanation about why that was wrong, why there was a fallacy involved there. But of course, none of that made it into the final edit. The only stuff that made it into the final edit was stuff that was scripted, all scripted by external consultants.”

After the BBC aired the programme, Prof. Fenton made a complaint about the way the documentary had been edited. “I was especially motivated to complain about a particular statement that I was asked to make about the accuracy of the models because I was very unhappy about that. I was very uncomfortable because I didn’t think it was true.”

Prof. Fenton called the professor who was the expert, external consultant on the documentary and said to him, “Look, I’m uncomfortable about this. Is it really okay to say this in the programme?” The expert consultant told Prof. Fenton, “Absolutely, I can assure you absolutely that it’s fine.”

But “after the programme went out, I found out that that same professor had very recently published a paper contradicting exactly what he scripted me to say. So, I called him up and I asked him about this. And what do you think his response was? … He said, ‘We all have to lie for the greater good’.”

Once that narrative was created, “you get things like the whole net zero thing which … [is] all based on the climate change scam.”

AI is a Censorship Tool

“Almost all of the massive investments that have been made in AI research in academia and elsewhere in the last few years have been research into censorship to bolster the narrative and to remove the voices of those who challenge the narrative. It’s all about clever algorithms to do censorship. That’s what virtually all of the AI funding is,” Prof. Fenton said.

AI platforms are being trained to provide biased information and suppress alternative perspectives, making it difficult to obtain unbiased answers. “Even something like Grok, which is part of X, that’s their AI machine, you can see how it’s been trained to basically promote the official narrative on anything and to demote …” he said.

“You won’t find the reports and all of the other material from these thousands of people who’ve challenged the narrative. It’s basically written out of history, and it will increasingly be written out of history. It’s truly Orwellian.”

AI is being used to create a censorship cage around everyone, so AI will ultimately only feed information to users that has been approved by those who want to control the narrative. As Carter said, “There’s a tiny group of people who have created this system who are going to find it harder and harder to cling on to control without things like AI being used for the wrong purposes, to brainwash people.”

Carter asked Prof. Fenton: if there was one thing to turn the tide against the New World Order consisting of control, censorship, surveillance, social credit scores and central bank digital currencies (“CBDCs”), what would it be?

Prof. Fenton responded by saying that most would say tear up the net zero agenda, but he doesn’t believe this would end the whole agenda. “That might slow down the move towards this new world order, or globalist new world order, but it would be only a temporary fix to the problem,” he said.

“The core of all of these problems comes in academia,” he said. In a recent interview, Bret Weinstien described academia as a rabid dog that needs to be put down. “I think it should be put down, but that’s clearly not an easy thing that can happen.”

“I think the key step, the one key step that would help move towards that situation and getting hold of that from which you get all of the censorship, indoctrination, etc. and all of the globalist control – the one thing I would do is basically close down the whole of the DEI programme,” Prof. Fenton said. “Once you’ve basically destroyed that whole DEI narrative, that is a key step to freeing universities from that trap and hence eventually all of society from Cultural Marxism.”

