UK bill to create a digital ID for children has only one reading in Parliament left to pass

The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, it is claimed, aims to place children’s interests at the heart of government policy. Don’t be fooled. This dystopian plan is not in children’s interests; it is in the interest of the Government, its corporate partners and a global agenda.

Since being introduced into Parliament on 17 December 2024, the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill has passed three readings in the House of Commons and is currently at the report stage before being read for a third time in the House of Lords.

The Bill, touted as “to make provision about the safeguarding and welfare of children,” is not about children’s welfare. It is part of the cradle-to-grave government surveillance and control system.

To understand the Government’s latest move to hoodwink the public into accepting their enslavement or the enslavement of their children, we need to begin with digital IDs and why they want to implement them.

The government says digital IDs are required to “make it easier … to use vital government services” and “to send a clear message that if you come [to the UK] illegally, you will not be able to work, deterring people from making dangerous journeys.”

The UK government has meanwhile been facilitating immigration, and so causing the problems for which it claims digital IDs will solve.

In a recent interview with Liz Gunn, host of FreeNZ, Andrew Bridgen revealed undisclosed chartered flights bringing migrants from Syria and Gaza into Manchester Airport, bypassing standard passport controls.

He also discussed the suppression of his speech at a recent London march, the troubling state of UK policing and the looming threat of digital IDs and globalist agendas, urging resistance to maintain freedom.

We have embedded the video below to begin where he spoke about digital IDs.

Free NZ: Andrew Bridgen | UK’s Hidden Migration Crisis: Secret Flights Exposed, 22 September 2025 (76 mins)

On 9 June 2025, a petition was lodged on the UK Parliament website. Given the title ‘Do not introduce Digital ID cards’, it has to date garnered more than 2.7 million signatures. Parliament considers a debate for all petitions that get more than 100,000 signatures. The website states that a date for debate, if considered worthy of debate, will be provided in 11 days.

In the meantime, because the petition has garnered more than 10,000 signatures, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (“DSIT”) issued a response on 2 October. Below are some highlights (emphasis added). You can read the full response on the petition’s webpage HERE.

We will introduce a digital ID within this Parliament to help tackle illegal migration, make accessing government services easier, and enable wider efficiencies. We will consult on details soon. Currently, when UK citizens and residents use public services, start a new job, or, for example, buy alcohol, they often need to present an assortment of physical documents to prove who they are or things about themselves. This is not a card but a new digital identity that will be available for free to all UK citizens and legal residents aged 16 and over (although we will consider through consultation if this should be age 13 and over). Over time, people will be able to use it to seamlessly access a range of public and private sector services … It will not be compulsory to obtain a digital ID but it will be mandatory for some applications. For example, the new digital ID will build on GOV.UK One Login and the GOV.UK Wallet to drive the transformation of public services. Over time, this system will allow people to access government services – such as benefits or tax records. By the end of this Parliament, employers will have to check the new digital ID when conducting a ‘right to work’ check. People in the UK already know and trust digital credentials held in their phone wallets to use in their everyday lives, from paying for things to storing boarding passes. The new system will be built on similar technology and be your boarding pass to government.

In the response, you’ll note that DSIT states, “It will not be compulsory to obtain a digital ID but it will be mandatory for some applications.” The implied “voluntary” nature is a psychological tactic that has been used over and over again. What is the aim of this flowery language? It’s so that people don’t resist the legislation or, perhaps, even view it as beneficial. We should be in no doubt that once it’s in place, the legislation will be expanded, and it will be made compulsory.

What should raise red flags with even the most ardent supporters of increasing government control is the consideration to include children 13 years and over. Parliament claims the digital ID is for “public services, start a new job, or, for example, buy alcohol,” “allow people to access government services – such as benefits or tax records” and “right to work check.” What 13-year-old child would need an ID to be able to do any of those?

Including children in the digital ID scheme raises other questions. For example, why are they considering making the cut-off at 13 years old? If you want to monitor and control every person, why not be honest and lower the age to include babies from the time they are born? It’s because other legislation that is currently being pushed through Parliament will control under-13s.

In a video posted today, Bernie Spofforth (“Bernie”) explained that the Government is quietly pushing through a bill that creates a digital ID for every child, linking their education, health, beliefs and “protected characteristics” into a lifelong dossier.

Called the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, it gives sweeping powers to expand data collection, override parental rights and force reporting on “noncompliance.”

The Bill covers children and young people who are looked after by local authorities and those who were looked after at the age of 16, now aged under 25 and no longer looked after. It specifically addresses care leavers up to the age of 25

The Bill also includes provisions related to children aged 5 to 16 in mainstream schools and children who are being educated at home.

Bernie: They Can’t Force It On You – So They’ll Force It On Your Children, 3 October 2025 (10 mins)

If you want to know how the Government is tricking the public into thinking the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is benign, read the information provided on the Bill’s second reading and committee stage in the House of Commons. It highlights a wish list of, not necessarily beneficial and relatively minor, gains while deliberately excluding the significant and very real consequences of centralising the Government’s surveillance and control over children’s lives:

Part one of the bill includes a series of measures on children’s social care, including kinship care, child protection, care leavers, accommodation for looked after children, and the social care workforce. Part two of the bill contains measures on school-level education, including on breakfast clubs, uniform, registers of children not in school, independent providers, teacher misconduct, academies, and on school places and admissions. Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill 2024-25: progress of the bill , Information on the bill’s second reading and committee stage in the Commons, 4 March 2025

Very deceptive.

A petition to withdraw the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill has been started, which you can sign HERE.

Have children under 5 escaped the Government’s surveillance and control net? No.

In June, we published an article which included a section about the National Health Service (“NHS”) making plans to sequence and store all babies’ DNA at birth. The Generation Study, a research programme led by Genomics England in partnership with the NHS, aims to recruit 100,000 newborn babies across England to sequence and store their genomes. Recruitment began in 2024 and is scheduled to run until March 2027.

On its website, Genomics England has a page titled ‘Newborn Genomes Programme: Designing the NHS-embedded Generation Study’. Although the UK government’s blog provides a link to this page twice (see the words “The Genome Study” and “Genomics England’s website” in the images below), there are no details available.

The Generation Study exploring genome sequencing in newborns UK National Screening Committee UK government blog 12 February 2025

In a generation’s time, every adult born in the UK will have their DNA on a centralised database. They are gradually and incrementally implementing a cradle-to-grave identity, surveillance and control system for every single person using digital identities and DNA.

If you care about your children’s future, do not enrol them in any of the Government’s identification schemes.

