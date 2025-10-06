Adverse effects from covid injections are compounding the crisis in New Zealand’s healthcare system

A health crisis is unfolding in New Zealand, straining the country’s healthcare system to its limits
After highlighting several recently published studies on adverse effects caused by covid “vaccines,” Dr. Guy Hatchard concludes, “It is obvious that covid-19 vaccination has added to the healthcare burden of our nation.”
“The added prevalence of multiple disease types in the general population, in addition to stretching our health services, adds to the viral and bacterial load circulating in the general population which compounds the rate of disease incidence. Moreover, it places a strain on the workplace and impedes economic recovery,” he writes.
The Critical Role of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccination in Driving New Zealand’s Health Crisis
By Dr. Guy Hatchard, 2 October 2025
Our last two articles, ‘It’s not unusual‘ and ‘We need a real open national debate on healthcare and biotechnology‘, discuss the unfolding health crisis in New Zealand which is straining our health service to its limits and beyond. Accompanying this, excess death rates remain 5% above the long-term pre-pandemic rate. This article examines the results of multiple recently published studies which indicate that covid-19 vaccination is increasing sickness incidence across multiple disease types and driving the health crisis.
Cerebral Stroke
A Japanese study published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience entitled ‘Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for haemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination’ studied 19 cases of stroke occurring in 2023 and 2024. It detected:
“Spike protein expression in 43.8 % of vaccinated patients, predominantly localised to the intima of cerebral arteries, even up to 17 months post-vaccination … Additionally, some inflammatory cell infiltration was observed in spike-positive vessels.”
It concluded: “The findings raise significant concerns regarding the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines and their long-term safety.”
Acute Pancreatitis
A study published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine entitled ‘A Fatal Case of Acute Necrotising Pancreatitis Following a COVID-19 Vaccine’ studied the case of a 70-year-old man who presented with abdominal pain following his fifth mRNA covid-19 injection. A CT scan showed acute necrotising pancreatitis. Detailed evaluation found no traditional cause for this condition. After 6 weeks, the man died of multiple organ failure. The study concluded:
“This highlights the importance of thorough evaluation of patients presenting with abdominal pain following the administration of a covid-19 vaccine.”
Autoimmune Disorders
A Canadian preprint entitled ‘Covid‐19 Vaccination and Autoimmune Disorders: A Scoping Review’ reviewed the results of 109 studies which investigated potential links between covid-19 vaccination and six autoimmune conditions: Graves’ disease, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus and type 1 diabetes mellitus. It found:
“Relapses or flares in patients with autoimmune disorders were reported in nearly 60% of studies, while about one‐quarter described new‐onset autoimmune disorders in persons without prior autoimmunity.”
The study discussed “Several mechanisms of action linking covid‐19 vaccination and autoimmune disorders were identified such as autoimmune inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants, molecular mimicry, bystander immune activation, and interactions with immunosuppressive and disease modifying therapies.”
It concluded:“A proper evaluation of risks and benefits is needed to support vaccination recommendations given the reported associations between it and autoimmune disorders.”
Adverse Vaccine Reactions
A Swedish study published in the journal Vaccine entitled ‘Adverse drug reactions following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination of 3805 healthcare workers cause substantial sick-leave and are correlated to vaccine regimen, age, sex and serological response’ concluded:
“Based on a large cohort of health workers, our study confirms that adverse reactions after covid-19 vaccination can lead to a substantial amount of missed work shifts, potentially causing organisational-level disturbances in staffing … at overall levels not observed for other commonly used vaccines for adults.”
Influenza-like Illness
A study undertaken in Switzerland and published in the prestigious journal Nature entitled ‘Association of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination status with risk of influenza-like illness and loss of workdays in healthcare workers’ followed 1,745 healthcare workers. It found that more SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations are associated with a higher risk of influenza-like respiratory illness and workdays lost. It concluded:
“Based on our data, we conclude that SARS-CoV-2 booster vaccination does not contribute to the protection of the healthcare workforce in a post-pandemic setting. SARS-CoV-2 vaccination may even temporarily increase the likelihood of symptomatic infection and workday loss.”
These studies add to the published evidence we have already discussed in multiple articles covering increases in cardiac illness, including myocarditis, chest pain and heart attack, cancer incidence and recurrence, neurological illness, and mental illness following covid-19 vaccination.
It is obvious that covid-19 vaccination has added to the healthcare burden of our nation. It should be noted that the added prevalence of multiple disease types in the general population, in addition to stretching our health services, adds to the viral and bacterial load circulating in the general population which compounds the rate of disease incidence. Moreover, it places a strain on the workplace and impedes economic recovery.
It is remarkable that our health authorities, media and political leaders are still looking the other way in the face of journal publishing detailing the adverse effects of covid-19 vaccination. As a result, the public remains largely uninformed of the risks of mRNA vaccination. Far worse than this, the government is proposing to deregulate biotechnology experimentation by attempting to pass the Gene Technology Bill, which contains provisions for emergency approval and use of experimental medical gene technology.
Don’t stick your head in the sand and imagine that the Gene Technology Bill, the push for deregulation and the removal of genetically modified food labelling will go away. The moment we stop using our voice, it will be rushed through. Our voice matters. Contact your supermarket and your MPs. Let your voice be heard.
To hear Dr. Guy Hatchard discuss the issues in depth, listen to Leighton Smith’s latest 2ZB podcast: Leighton Smith’s latest iHeart Radio podcast.
For more information about the dangers of biotechnology, go to our Substack article ‘Twenty Reasons to Completely Reject Biotechnology Experimentation’.
About the Author
Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID).
You can subscribe to Dr. Hatchard’s websites, HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL, for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology. You can also follow Dr. Hatchard on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Substack HERE.
Featured image taken from ‘If this isn’t a healthcare crisis, what is?’, The Spin Off, 28 March 2022
