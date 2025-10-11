News Stories from various sources (11.10.2025)

Please share our story!

The following are some recent reports that caught our eye. They range from the serious to the absurd; from calls for Starmer to go over the China security scandal to a Canadian man having his sentence reduced because he has indigenous heritage to vegan tampons in men’s toilets. Hopefully, there’s something for everyone.

Starmer must go over China security scandal: UK—Sir Keir Starmer’s alleged plot to sell national security for Chinese yuan is the snowball that keeps rolling.

Spain’s covid restrictions declared unconstitutional, over 90k fines struck down: Spain’s top court has voided tens of thousands of covid-era fines, declaring key aspects of the 2020 lockdown an illegal suspension of basic freedoms.

OSHA admits it told healthcare employers not to report covid vaccine injuries: After a whistleblower alerted The Defender, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed an internal directive telling healthcare employers not to report or track COVID-19 vaccine injuries. OSHA removed the policy from its website after inquiries from The Defender. Critics said the directive concealed the scope of vaccine injuries and made it difficult for injured workers to obtain workers’ compensation or disability benefits.

The fluoride deception: How industry manipulated science to push a toxic agenda: Fluoride, added to public water supplies, is a neurotoxin linked to lower IQ, thyroid disorders and cancer. Regulatory agencies hid fluoride’s dangers while promoting it as a “public health achievement.” Studies show fluoride accumulates in the brain, yet governments continue mass fluoridation.

‘Tight days’ for electricity this winter says network operator as UK presses on with dynamiting potential backup power stations: Reports from UK power networks ahead of the winter peak in energy demands say supply margins should be sufficient but note “tight days” possible, with a reliance on imports as the UK runs down its domestic gas extraction and demolishes would-be backup power plants.

“Green” Antoinettes preaching austerity from private jets: Politicians, celebrities and billionaires who lecture about carbon footprints operate by a separate set of rules. Living in ostentatious opulence, they exude spectacular hypocrisy that is rarely challenged by media outlets amplifying their climate warnings.

Hegseth announces new Qatari Air Force facility in Idaho: USA—The Pentagon announced Friday that it has agreed to establish a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stressed that the facility will focus on training Qatari pilots to operate F-15 fighter jets. This move is part of a broader military collaboration between the United States and Qatar in an effort to stabilise the regional security situation in the Middle East.

White House aims to broaden Abraham Accords following Israel-Hamas ceasefire: Following the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, the Trump White House is saying it will turn its attention to expanding the Abraham Accords, a historic agreement that normalised relations between Israel and several Arab states during President Trump’s first term in office.

About “the Jews”: Lots of mass violence worldwide is ignored by the global left and corporate media. Because “no Jews, no news,” as CNN host and commentator Van Jones put it.

The horrific violence against Nigerian civilians by Islamic terrorists, the recent mass ethnic cleansing of Armenian Christians by Muslims and the dangerous May 2025 “mini” war between nuclear Pakistan and nuclear India, prompted by a mass killing by Pakistani terrorists, got little if any media attention. Victor Davis Hanson explains why he thinks that is, and it has nothing to do with “the Jews.”

Why aren’t all the Israel-bashing celebrities celebrating ceasefire? War is over – but it seems no one told the grandstanding, Israel-hating celebrities who made the “Free Palestine, ceasefire now” movement their entire personality for the last two years.

Afghan boat migrant guilty of threatening to kill Nigel Farage: UK—Fayaz Khan, known on TikTok as Mada Pasa, was convicted of making a threat to kill Reform Party leader Nigel Farage in a video posted to his 340,000 followers from Dunkirk, France, in October 2024. In the video, Khan, who has an AK-47 tattoo on his face, stated: “Englishman Nigel… don’t talk shit about me. I come to England because I want to marry your sister. I want to come to England to go pop pop pop,” while making gun signals with his hand.

Crack down on Islamic radicalism or watch It spread: Pro-Palestine marches still pack UK streets. Students have confidently ignored Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s verbal plea to skip them as ‘un-British’.

By contrast, US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan unveiled last month stands as conservative realism in action. It demands Gaza’s deradicalisation, Hamas’s military destruction, and the remaking of the territory as a safe Palestinian haven free from threats to Israel.

Hamit Coskun’s conviction for burning Quran overturned by Crown Court: UK—Hamit Coskun’s criminal conviction for burning a copy of the Quran while shouting “f*** Islam” in a protest outside the Turkish consulate in London has been overturned by the Crown Court in a victory for free speech.

Nawrocki: Poland won’t accept EU’s migration pact: In a letter to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Polish President Karol Nawrocki made it clear that his country won’t agree to the EU’s Migration and Asylum Pact, he said on X on Thursday.

Manitoba man has sentence reduced because of his indigenous heritage: Canada—A Manitoba man who fatally stabbed an acquaintance during what a judge called “an unprovoked attack” has had his prison sentence reduced from eight years to seven because of his indigenous background and his efforts to bring the victim to hospital.

Canada’s safety minister says he has not met with any members of damaged or destroyed churches: Canada’s Public Safety Minister, Gary Anandasangaree, admitted that he has yet to meet with anyone from 123 Christian, mostly Catholic, churches that have been either reduced to ashes or seriously vandalised over the past four years.

Hate-motivated attacks against Christians are on the rise in Canada. Anandasangaree has met with synagogues and mosques, but not with Christian churches.

National Trust puts vegan tampons in men’s toilets: UK—The National Trust is under fire for putting vegan tampons in men’s lavatories, dispensing them from a large box fixed to the wall near the urinals with the message: “Got a period situation going on? We got you.”

Top doctors knew “sex change” research was “shoddy” yet still pushed them on children: report: USA—Private emails from transgender “medicine” leaders reveal they admitted the evidence behind child sex-changes was ‘shoddy’ and warned the lax standards fuelled “predatory practices.”

New York City Sues Meta, Google, Snap, TikTok for Role in “Youth Mental Health Crisis”: New York City has filed a lawsuit against major social media companies, accusing them of contributing to a youth mental health crisis through the design and operation of their platforms.

Finland reveals details on digital ID, Denmark shares secret of digital govt success: Finland has revealed more details about its upcoming national digital identity wallet, scheduled to be released by the end of 2026. And the Danish Agency for Digital Government has recently explained why the country consistently scores high on global rankings for digital government development.

According to its International Digital Strategy, the economic bloc has ambitions to export trust services and digital identity solutions based on the EUDI Wallet to other countries. The EU has already made headway in spreading its digital identity: Non-EU countries such as Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, Serbia and North Macedonia are working on interoperability with EU wallets.

The hidden cost of AI’s expansion: Water, land and power diverted from communities: Rising AI data centre demand, compounded by policy failures and fossil fuel phase-outs, risks overloading the U.S. power grid while diverting critical resources from essential human services like healthcare and agriculture.

Critics warn that reckless reliance on intermittent renewables – while shutting down dispatchable energy – risks grid collapse as AI’s soaring power demands (projected at 20 per cent of US supply by 2030) outpace reliable electricity sources, prioritising tech over human essentials.

Free speech advocates warn EU’s Digital Services Act enables Pan-European censorship and threatens political dissent: A controversial EU regulation is drawing fierce warnings from a global group of free speech advocates who argue it paves the way for widespread censorship in Europe and beyond.

The Digital Services Act (DSA), which allows European Union authorities to fine tech companies for hosting content deemed illegal or harmful, has caused concern among 113 public figures who say the law could crush political expression and dissent under an opaque system with vague rules.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov warns of growing digital repression and decline of online freedom: In a post shared with his millions of followers, Durov expressed deep concern that the free and open digital world once envisioned by early pioneers is slipping out of reach, replaced by expanding government control and surveillance.

