Tommy Robinson faces trial today: I refuse to give police access to Muslim rape gang victims’ information, I refuse to fail the victims

This morning, Tommy Robinson heads to court to face charges under the Terrorism Act for refusing to hand over the pin number for his mobile phone to police at the Channel Tunnel terminal. The two-day trial is taking place today and tomorrow.

At 8 am this morning, while travelling to court, Robinson tweeted a video message explaining why compliance with the police wasn’t an option – it would have put his sources at risk.

Demonstrating the intense state persecution he has been subjected to over the years, he said, “This is the 1,642 time I’ve been in court.”

“Today I face prison for being a journalist and not allowing the state to have the information from my phone,” he said. “If you’re the British public, did you want terrorism legislation to be passed so that journalists could be grabbed off the street and have no right to remain silent?”

He gave an example of why he didn’t give the police access to his phone. “During my investigations to speak about sexual exploitation of children and the rape by Islamic grooming gangs, one survivor sat me down, camera’s on, and she said, ‘What I’m about to tell you now Tommy, never leaves you’.”

Robinson agreed. “And then she divulged certain information to me that I was totally unaware of which was about something else, which shocked me.”

“But, I gave her my word, as a source of my information, that that would never leave me,” he said, meaning he would not divulge his source to anyone, not even the police.

“Now, the police want access to everything,” he said, waving his phone to the camera, indicating the police wanted access to his phone. He explained to the police, who wanted access to his phone, that in the hotspots where gang rapes were occurring, victims gave statements to and handed over their evidence to the police. But the evidence, “all went missing. This is fact; this is what the police were doing.”

So when the police interviewed him and asked for access to his phone, Robinson said, “So, you want me to give you [the police] access to this [my phone] that then gets put into a system that you and all your bent Muslim police officers, or whatever police officers that are working with the gangs around the country, have access to [information] from survivors that have been failed by the police, the courts, everyone’s failed them.”

“I refuse to fail them, I refuse to let you [the police] have access to this [information], I’m not giving you it.”

For not giving them access to the information on his phone, access to information about victims of rage gangs, Robinson is facing trial and possibly a prison sentence.

MUST WATCH! On my way to court – again!!! pic.twitter.com/ps8EIhnE8A — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 13, 2025

As promised, Robinson’s team is live-streaming events from outside the courthouse today. The live stream can be found on YouTube HERE and Twitter (now X) HERE.

The description under the YouTube video states:

Today, the state is putting me on trial, again, this time using “terrorism” legislation. As before, I am not being judged by a jury of my peers, but solely by a state-appointed judge. As always, I expect to go to prison on these trumped-up charges. If you can make it to my trial at Westminster Magistrates today, October 13, and tomorrow, October 14, I will greatly appreciate your support. We are running a LIVE stream right here for viewers across the world. If they can do this to me, they can do this to you.

Ezra Levant, a Canadian journalist for Rebel News who is at the trial, is posting live updates on the court proceedings on Twitter. One of the tweets reveals how the police are changing their story:

Oh my God this is embarrassing. This cop is saying, under oath, that the reason he arrested Tommy was not Tommy's politics, but that he paid for his train ticket at the last moment.



Holy smokes what a liar. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 13, 2025

