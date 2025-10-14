Trump Tweet Tanks Markets AGAIN: Trillions Lost & Insiders Profit

Please share our story!

In what feels like yet another replay of Trump tanking markets before quickly making a U-turn, trillions of dollars were lost and gained over the weekend. On Friday 10 October, he posted about reigniting the trade war with “a tariff of 100% on China” and hinted there was “no reason” to meet Xi anymore. With the market fearing the worst, stocks experienced their sharpest single day drop since April. But on Sunday, Trump completely reversed the sentiment writing “don’t worry about China… The USA wants to help China, not hurt it!” and markets rebounded on Monday.

Between those two posts, $2 trillion in US market value was erased and reinstated. Turmoil for your everyday investor who panic sold in fear of a greater dip, but ultimately convenient for those positioned in advance. Haven’t we seen this before?

How One Tweet Erased Trillions of Dollars

On Friday 10 October, President Trump threatened an additional 100% tariff on all Chinese imports starting 1 November, alongside new export controls on “critical” US software. He also said there was “no reason” to meet Xi, with whom he was previously planning to meet in South Korea.

Major indexes promptly recorded the worst day since April this year when Trump last activated massive market uncertainty via tariff introductions, with the S&P 500 dropping 3%, Nasdaq nearly 4%, and Dow approximately 2%. Total coverage tallied $2 trillion in drops, with $800 billion coming from a handful of tech mega caps alone. Oil fell too, and the VIX (volatility index) spiked to its highest level since May.

And it wasn’t just China-affected stocks that felt the aftershock. Even fintech players with no import-export exposure whatsoever, such as PayPal and SoFi, slumped up to 10% intraday. Sell-offs in stocks unrelated to tariffs indicate greater market fears rather than rational responses to relevant news.

The Classic Bounceback: Aren’t We Used to This Now?

On Sunday 12 October, while the markets were still closed, Trump swung a typical U-turn: “don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment… The USA wants to help China, not hurt it!!!”

Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary, then signalled a Trump-Xi meeting was still likely. Beijing publicly demanded Washington withdraw the tariff threat, but markets still took the softer language from the West as de-escalation.

When markets opened on Monday, there was a predictable relief rally. S&P gained nearly 2% – its best day since May – with Nasdaq up 2.2% and Dow up 1.3%. AI-chip mega-cap stock Broadcom celebrated a new partnership headline, and the day’s bounce recovered over half of Friday’s losses in a single session.

Crypto’s Worst Ever Day & Suspiciously Timed Trading

It wasn’t just equities that took a hit. Leveraged plays in crypto marked its greatest liquidation event in history, losing $17 billion in value. Bitcoin and Ethereum slid 10-15% intraday, and smaller cap altcoins fell even harder. Forced selling tripped through illiquid order books, with many tokens dropping up to 80% in value in minutes before snapping back when funding normalised. Overall, the crypto market cap dropped over 10%.

A suspiciously timed short position made one unidentified trader over $160 million in a single day. Minutes before the announcement, the “insider whale” who is accused of being close to Trump, opened short positions – betting that the price will drop – against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Where We’ve Seen This Before

Back in April this year, tariff introductions delivered the worst daily loss in stock market value since Covid-19 in 2020. A single session in April erased nearly $2.5 trillion from the S&P alone, followed by a snap rally on hints of a pause.

We’ve seen other similar drops and recoveries based purely on social media posts too. When Trump and Musk had a public bust-up online, Tesla lost and regained hundreds of billions of dollars in market cap in just a few days. Anyone on the right side of the trade made record profits overnight, while everyday investors panic sold.

The playbook – dramatic, unexpected introduction of a market-shifting rule or narrative leading to huge selloffs, followed by a total reversal in sentiment and a sharp recovery – is becoming a familiar pattern in 2025.

The Widespread Damage

The sheer breadth of the market losses on Friday is dangerous. The tanking of companies totally independent of China trade or tariff news, like fintech and small-cap stocks, indicates systemic de-risking. It also tells us that retail investors are growing weary of the constant back-and-forth. After recent rallies to all-time highs, many will be exiting the market at the first whiff of bad news, even if the news itself does not change their investments’ narrative.

It only took 40 minutes for the S&P 500 to lose $1.2 trillion in market value from what, earlier in the day, was its all-time high. Even hearing the news minutes behind the big players led to enormous losses. It makes safe, long-play stocks feel uncertain – and it drives retail investors away from the market.

Final Thought

We live in a time in which the world’s most powerful people can change global economics by posting snap decisions online. They don’t need to go through PR agencies or speech writers. There’s a clear risk of market manipulation by giving insiders tip-offs ahead of the announcements, while catching retail investors off-guard. The fact that the market can recover so quickly does not mean that people who lost money regained it – if anyone sold in panic on Friday before the market rebound on Monday, they did not get the benefit of the bounce. Instead, insiders and institutions would’ve picked up the shares dropped by retail, and so the inequality in asset ownership grows.

Perhaps it was genuine negotiation. Maybe it was improvisation. Either way, a couple of posts that took minutes to write decimated world markets in equities, oil, currencies and crypto, before allowing many to profit enormously from the rebound.

