State persecution: Tommy Robinson is on trial … again

Tommy Robinson is on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 and 14 October 2025, facing charges related to terrorism legislation, which he says are being weaponised against him.
The trial is set to be judge-only, a decision Robinson has strongly criticised on social media, asserting his fate will be decided by a judge alone.
There is little information about the circumstances that have led to Tommy Robinson once again facing charges in court next week. However, an email appeal to the public to help fund Robinson’s personal security gives some information. Urban Scoop said:
Tommy stands trial for a so-called ‘terrorism offence’ that boils down to his unyielding refusal to unlock his iPhone, a defiant act against the overreaching arms of the state that seek to invade our privacy and crush dissent.
This charge, absurd as it may seem, carries the weight of tyranny, designed to intimidate and silence those who dare to expose uncomfortable realities.
If the court finds him guilty, he could be locked away again, stripped of his liberty.
Elon Musk has generously committed to funding Tommy’s legal defence, ensuring that top-tier lawyers can battle this farce in the courtroom and expose the hypocrisy at play.
However, while the legal front is fortified, Urban Scoop turns to you, our dedicated community, for urgent assistance in a matter of life and death, i.e. protecting Tommy’s physical safety and guaranteeing he has impenetrable security measures in place for every single day of his trial, which starts next Monday.
The threats are real and relentless, from shadowy figures who operate in the dark to ideologically driven extremists who view Tommy as a target for their rage, and we must act decisively to shield him from harm.
During Tommy’s trial, his whereabouts will be publicised far and wide by sensationalist journalists eager for clicks, turning the courthouse into a potential flashpoint for violence and ambush.
We cannot afford to repeat history [referring to the assignation of Charlie Kirk] – we must prevent any assailant from getting close, ensuring that Tommy can focus on his defence without the constant fear of assault lurking in the shadows.
To achieve this, we need to mobilise an army of professional security personnel, highly trained guardians who will form an unbreakable perimeter around Tommy, vigilant against any sign of trouble and ready to respond with precision and force if necessary.
This security detail isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity in these perilous times, where speaking truth to power invites danger from those who prefer silence and compliance.
Whether it’s a modest contribution or a more substantial sum, every pound counts towards hiring the best in the business, equipping them with the tools they need to monitor threats and maintain constant vigilance.
Earlier today, Robinson posted on Gettr: “Next week, the state is putting me on trial, again, this time using ‘terrorism’ legislation. And again, I will not be judged by a jury of my peers; I’ll be judged solely by a state appointment judge. So, as always, I expect to go to prison on these trumped-up charges … If they can do this to me, they can do this to you.”
In a recent interview with Nick Shirley, Robinson detailed his previous harrowing prison ordeal and the government’s relentless persecution. He also exposed the two-tier justice system that favours migrants over native Britons.
Hitler was initially funded by banking interests linked to Zionism via various fronts. Tommy is also so funded, they say. Hitler was jailed early on. So was Tommy. Things that make you go hmmmm.
Hi Peter Westwood, you say “banking interests linked to Zionism.” Can you expand on what you mean by “linked to Zionism”? It’s a very broad and wishy washy statement which is nigh on meaningless.
Before you answer, I invite you to read our article https://expose-news.com/2025/10/07/islamists-have-used-left-wing-ideology/. I see you haven’t commented on this site since June 2024, so you may have missed it.
Pure speculation. Sounds like you are on the wrong side.
Can somebody at least get Tommy Robinson a drink of water it’s an hour & a half interview with no sign of any drinking water in site
Arrested by a corrupted police force at the orders of a corrupted government and sentenced by a corrupted judge.
UK 2025…
He is one of the most corrupt so called freedom fighters . Wake up people . He will
Not save us !
Great interview thanks for sharing this was always on the fence about Tommy Robinson I am no longer he is a hero fighting for his kids
I appreciate Tommy Robinson very much from his character and his courage. For me he is the best Example for the 4th might in a so called democratic rule of man, the souvereign, the employer of politicians in the government.
For what the media in general should stand for ! to protectand and fight for the God given rights of the people.
If I could, I would support Tommy, this beacon of hope for us all, with money
Alas, I’m not able to do this, because I have to make do on a minimum pension in my country.
Nevertheless, I will support him with my heart and good vibrations
I give up on people who believe this man ! I really hope people wake up but nothing I can do !
So, please, give reasoning for Your answer to my comment
May be I have to learn something new
Thanks
Tommy Robinson is a Zionist plant, wears Mossad t shirts and always walks around with a flag of Israel.
Tommy is a “Shillman Fellow” meaning he is funded by Robert Shillman, a hardline Zionist who sits on the board of the Friends of the IDF.
https://thegrayzone.com/2024/10/25/israel-lobby-britains-anti-muslim-chaos-agent/
Balking tollocks.
Oh God! some many conflicting news and stories, this is getting to the point that one does not know what is real! but i didn’t think Tommy was anti-Muslims but anti-illegal immigration! or is it that ALL illegal immigrants are muslins and so an anti-illegal immigrants becomes anti-Muslims???!!! ahhhh please stop the world so i can get off
Just to say do not easily trust these people ! Many not on our side and he is one !
Hi Inma, be aware of activists posting comments under our articles. If a comment does not provide reliable sources to substantiate the claims being made, then it is akin to overhearing gossip while sitting on a bus. The key is “reliable” sources – sources who are themselves activists are not necessarily reliable, and sources that are propaganda outlets are definitely not reliable. Gray Zone, the source J Guti provides, is reliable but very much on the political left. The political left are encouraged to be activists, it is the in the nature of the political left to be an activist.
At the moment, the UK is in the situation where Tommy Robinson is probably more popular than the Labour Party, and if not it could soon be the case. And the other political parties fear his popularity as well, even though Tommy is not a politician and has not expressed a desire to be a politician – politicians do not want to lose control of the system to the population. So, as they would with other political opponents, political parties will target him. Labour, and political parties on the left generally, is well known for using their party activists loudly and noisily to make it appear as if it is grass roots, in larger numbers than there are, speaking out or protesting.
Additionally, Tommy represents the ordinary man on the street (a true populist uprising) which makes politicians and the state nervous because its a sign they are losing control. And so politicians use the state to target to him. To add insult to injury, both the left-wing politicians and left-wing activists are upset because they are not in charge of the uprising, or the “revolution” as the political left calls it, as they had planned. This is what we are witnessing.
I fully agree with you and so many people are trusting ! I am very surprised that expose do not know this or am I on the wrong site ??
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=T_ipLYp2ASw
I have been following expose since it started a few yrs back and very surprised to see this article on Tommy Robinson ! He is paid opposition and one of the biggest ones who people hero worship . I am so shocked that you have put this article in an email and he his one of the most corrupt people against the people with many others behind him that are traitors to the people ! Very few to be trusted and paid opposition!
Hi Linda Collett, if you have been following The Expose since it started, then I’m surprised you haven’t seen other articles we’ve published on Tommy Robinson. I’m not sure how you missed them as, no doubt, you will have been equally shocked at the time that we put those articles in emails as well. “Shock” implies it is a memorable experience and not easily forgotten.
Listen to Brian Conley!
“It’s a puppet”
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/w4tZkBPGn90
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/msPFJoYRAGI
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/bo_MCxSDWKA