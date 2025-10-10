State persecution: Tommy Robinson is on trial … again

Please share our story!

Tommy Robinson is on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 and 14 October 2025, facing charges related to terrorism legislation, which he says are being weaponised against him.

The trial is set to be judge-only, a decision Robinson has strongly criticised on social media, asserting his fate will be decided by a judge alone.

There is little information about the circumstances that have led to Tommy Robinson once again facing charges in court next week. However, an email appeal to the public to help fund Robinson’s personal security gives some information. Urban Scoop said:

Tommy stands trial for a so-called ‘terrorism offence’ that boils down to his unyielding refusal to unlock his iPhone, a defiant act against the overreaching arms of the state that seek to invade our privacy and crush dissent. This charge, absurd as it may seem, carries the weight of tyranny, designed to intimidate and silence those who dare to expose uncomfortable realities. If the court finds him guilty, he could be locked away again, stripped of his liberty. Elon Musk has generously committed to funding Tommy’s legal defence, ensuring that top-tier lawyers can battle this farce in the courtroom and expose the hypocrisy at play. However, while the legal front is fortified, Urban Scoop turns to you, our dedicated community, for urgent assistance in a matter of life and death, i.e. protecting Tommy’s physical safety and guaranteeing he has impenetrable security measures in place for every single day of his trial, which starts next Monday. The threats are real and relentless, from shadowy figures who operate in the dark to ideologically driven extremists who view Tommy as a target for their rage, and we must act decisively to shield him from harm. During Tommy’s trial, his whereabouts will be publicised far and wide by sensationalist journalists eager for clicks, turning the courthouse into a potential flashpoint for violence and ambush. We cannot afford to repeat history [referring to the assignation of Charlie Kirk] – we must prevent any assailant from getting close, ensuring that Tommy can focus on his defence without the constant fear of assault lurking in the shadows. To achieve this, we need to mobilise an army of professional security personnel, highly trained guardians who will form an unbreakable perimeter around Tommy, vigilant against any sign of trouble and ready to respond with precision and force if necessary. This security detail isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity in these perilous times, where speaking truth to power invites danger from those who prefer silence and compliance. Whether it’s a modest contribution or a more substantial sum, every pound counts towards hiring the best in the business, equipping them with the tools they need to monitor threats and maintain constant vigilance.

Earlier today, Robinson posted on Gettr: “Next week, the state is putting me on trial, again, this time using ‘terrorism’ legislation. And again, I will not be judged by a jury of my peers; I’ll be judged solely by a state appointment judge. So, as always, I expect to go to prison on these trumped-up charges … If they can do this to me, they can do this to you.”

Tommy Robinson on Gettr 10 October 2025

In a recent interview with Nick Shirley, Robinson detailed his previous harrowing prison ordeal and the government’s relentless persecution. He also exposed the two-tier justice system that favours migrants over native Britons.

Nick Shirley: The Man Leading the UK Revolution | The Tommy Robinson Interview, 7 October 2025 (98 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.

