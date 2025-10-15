Why is Hamas executing its opponents?

Please share our story!

In a previous article, we shared a video of the brutal crackdown on Gazans by the Islamist terror group Hamas. The following is a summary of Hamas’ murderous spree in the last couple of days, which some corporate media outlets have picked up on.

The following is extracted from AI-generated summaries using several sources, with some minor edits. AI programmes are not as accurate as they are touted to be. We have not attempted to check the accuracy of the details; we are merely using these extracts to highlight what is happening in Gaza and, hopefully, spark questions in our readers’ minds as to why these atrocities are happening. The sources used to generate the AI summaries are shown at the end.

As we read this summary, we are reminded of the genocide committed in Syria by the Islamist regime headed by Abu Mohammad al-Julani that took over the country in January.

The pattern in Syria and Gaza appears to be similar; Islamist crimes against local populations, which corporate media sugar-coats, downplays or briefly mentions, or even ignores altogether, before redirecting the public’s attention elsewhere.

It has been made clear that Hamas will not play a role in the future of Gaza, so this crackdown cannot be due to a power struggle. We should consider the possibility that Hamas is getting rid of the evidence, so to speak, about what has happened in Gaza by killing those who have opposed its dictatorship and are likely to testify against members of Hamas. The possibility is not as far-fetched as some might think.

Part of President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan is the demand for a full disarmament of Hamas, which Hamas has not yet agreed. Suggesting that civilians might cooperate, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon wrote in The Telegraph, “There appear to be a few thousand active Hamas fighters in Gaza with AK47 assault rifles, pistols and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). It is possible that, for a few thousand dollars, these would be handed in to the ISF [International Stabilisation Force]. Gazans, who have long grown tired of Hamas rule, would likely be persuaded to supply information on weapons caches in exchange for payments.”

Bretton-Gordon noted “a few thousand active Hamas fighters.” Putting a figure to how many armed terrorists remain in Gaza, The Spectator said, “The Israeli press estimates that 16,000-18,000 Hamas fighters have survived, and reports that they are now setting about killing internal opponents.”

Overview

Since the ceasefire took effect on 10 October 2025, Hamas has been conducting a violent crackdown on rival factions within Gaza, resulting in numerous deaths and executions.

The group has targeted members of the powerful Doghmush clan, with reports indicating at least 32 people killed in Gaza City during a weekend-long operation, and up to 52 members of the clan killed in confrontations with Hamas security forces.

Hamas has also carried out public or semi-public executions, with at least eight individuals reportedly executed by firing squad, allegedly for collaboration with Israel.

The terrorist group has specifically targeted the Popular Forces, a rival militia led by Yasser Abu Shabab, whom Hamas accuses of collaborating with Israel; a senior aide to Abu Shabab has reportedly been “liquidated” and the hunt for Abu Shabab continues.

Crackdown on the Doghmush Clan

Hamas security forces have launched a major offensive against the Doghmush clan, one of Gaza’s most powerful armed groups, resulting in significant casualties. Reports from multiple sources indicate that over 50 members of the clan were killed in clashes, with 32 deaths confirmed in Gaza City alone. The operation, which involved the use of ambulances to infiltrate the clan’s neighbourhood, has drawn criticism for endangering civilians. The violence reportedly began after the son of a senior Hamas military commander was killed, according to Hamas-affiliated Telegram channels.

Targeting the Popular Forces and Yasser Abu Shabab

The Popular Forces, also known as the Anti-Terror Service or Abu Shabab militia, is a Palestinian armed group led by Yasser Abu Shabab that operates in eastern Rafah and eastern Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. The group, which emerged in June 2024, claims to oppose Hamas and protect humanitarian aid from looting and corruption. It is described as a small, Israeli-backed militia with approximately 300 fighters and has been active since the beginning of the Gaza war, seizing control of territory in southeastern Gaza with support from the Israeli military.

The group’s leader, Yasser Abu Shabab, has a controversial past, including a criminal record for smuggling cigarettes and drugs, and was imprisoned by Hamas before being released following the 7 October 2023 attacks.

The Popular Forces control Al-Bayuk (their headquarters), eastern Rafah, eastern Khan Yunis and key humanitarian aid routes near the Kerem Shalom border crossing. Their territory, where over 2,000 Palestinian civilians live, is considered the first area in Gaza not administered by Hamas since 2007. The group has reportedly established administrative structures, including community committees for doctors, nurses, engineers and teachers, and has built schools and health centres.

In July 2025, Abu Shabab called on the United States and Arab countries to recognise the Popular Forces’ administration, claiming improved living conditions in their controlled area. Following a ceasefire agreement on 10 October 2025, the Popular Forces stated they welcomed the agreement but would continue to defend their territory and had no intention of leaving the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Hamas has intensified its campaign against the Popular Forces. The terrorist group has accused the Popular Forces of collaboration with Israel, a claim supported by Israeli officials who have acknowledged providing limited aid and weapons to the group. Hamas has killed a close associate of Yasser Abu Shabab and continues to pursue him, with a senior aide reportedly “liquidated” in the security campaign. The Popular Forces have retaliated, stating that Hamas has killed over 50 of their volunteers, including members of Abu Shabab’s family, while they were guarding aid convoys.

Public Executions and Internal Security Operations

Hamas has carried out public or semi-public executions of individuals accused of criminal activities and collaboration with Israel. Video footage circulating on social media shows masked security personnel carrying out sentences, with victims blindfolded and bound. The Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights reported clashes between Hamas fighters and armed men from a local family in the Sabra and Tel al-Hawa neighbourhoods following the ceasefire. Hamas officials have stated that the security operation is comprehensive and will continue until the issue of collaboration is resolved.

Sources for this article include:

