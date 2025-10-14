Why the “Palestinian cause” will never be satisfied with a ceasefire

Please share our story!

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered by President Trump, has, at the very least, brought temporary peace to the region.

People on the political left in the West have been demonstrating for years for peace in Gaza and demanding “free Palestine.” Yet when it happens, they pivot to claim they will continue their global movement for “Palestine” and that they are never going away. Why?

Jupplandia explains why the left will never be satisfied with a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Note from Rhoda Wilson

The foundational doctrine for communist, Marxist and some socialist activists in the West is to cause enough strife to bring about a “revolution” to create an environment in which a communist dictatorship can be installed.

Since the Marxist movement Black Lives Matter burst onto the streets in Western nations in 2020, the hard left and far left critical social justice warriors have been working hard. When Black Lives Matter petered out, they turned their attention to gender, “transgender” and LGBT, and then in recent years to the “pro-Palestinian cause.” Through it all, left-wing activists have been engaged in propagating climate alarmism.

I have a working hypothesis that these critical social justice activists have been overstimulated in recent years and, as a consequence, they have developed some sort of mental instability or mental incapacity, which blocks their critical thinking and logical reasoning.

Now, as a ceasefire between Gaza and Israel has been agreed upon and the world is hopeful for peace in the region, these activists’ response to it is laying bare the mental health issues they are clearly experiencing.

But behind the run-of-the-mill activists is a sinister agenda, which Jupplandia explains in the article below. We have highlighted this agenda in previous articles HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE. The key is to understand that what is driving the orchestrators of the “pro-Palestinian movement” is that the word “Palestine” represents a political agenda and not a geographical location.

Before we get to Jupplandia’s article, a reality check for those who think Hamas are “freedom fighters” rather than a terrorist group.

Since the ceasefire in Gaza took hold, Hamas has tried to reassert itself as the ruling dictator in Gaza. As reported by Daily Maverick today, Hamas has killed at least 33 Gazans in a crackdown on groups that have tested its grip.

This is what Hamas’ crackdown on dissent looks like; this is what terrorists do to rule over a population by creating fear:

Eyal Yakoby on Twitter 14 October 2025

The video below accompanied the tweet above. Please do not watch it if you are of a sensitive disposition, it’s cruel and brutal.

Eyal Yakoby on Twitter, 14 October 2025

The tweet below was a response to the tweet above.

Hamas are executing entire clans in Gaza.



Systematically murdering entire families with intent, that’s actual intent on genocide.

The Palestine cult finally got the Gaza genocide they’ve been fantasizing about but since its Palestinians on Palestinian murder… silence. — Clark_a 🎗️🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@clarkA418) October 14, 2025

By Jupplandia, 13 October 2025

The spoof Titania account says what every leftist actually thinks

President Trump delivered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The deal brings peace (however temporarily that proves to be the case). It means that those who say that Israel is committing genocide or slaughtering the “Palestinians” cannot say anymore that Israel is attacking Gaza. For two years, they have said they want an end to Israeli action in Gaza. Trump, Netanyahu and Israel have just delivered that.

However you look at it, it’s impossible to say that an Israeli attack is ongoing. It’s been stopped. If leftists and “Palestinian” supporters wanted peace, they have it.

And it’s at a tremendous disproportionate advantage to them. Militarily, they were being defeated. Hamas have no answer when facing proper troops, and never had any such answer. All they are good at is facing innocent civilians and raping, torturing and slaughtering people who aren’t a trained military force.

Hamas are good at killing women and children. When they face soldiers, they lose. It’s really that simple, and they know it.

As the war seems about to end with Israel getting back 20 tortured, kidnapped civilians and Hamas getting back nearly 2,000 murderous terrorists, it’s hard to imagine a deal more beneficial for the “Palestinians.” There’s a 100-1 ratio there, and there’s no parity at all between the kind of people being saved and released:

Israel gets innocent civilians back. The “Palestinians” get people who have already masterminded mass murders, committed terrorist atrocities, targeted civilians and participated in murders, rapes and violence as the guilty parties.

Now, if Israel really was a vile oppressor … there might be people other than terrorists to ask for them to return, don’t you think? But there aren’t.

If Israel really was committing genocide in Gaza and that had been foiled by a peace deal, several other aspects of this would be different. The people pressing for the return of hostages and willing to end the war solely on that, were the ones “committing genocide.” That genocide was so unsuccessful that the alleged victims of it resisted the one thing that was guaranteed to end the “genocide.”

It’s a bit odd for the victims of a genocide to be the ones reluctant to end it.

It’s a bit odd for those committing genocide to be the most eager to end it, to be the ones who celebrate that the war is ending:

Historically, those who commit actual genocide keep going and don’t want it to end. They certainly don’t joyously greet a ceasefire and a peace deal.

And what a very bad job of genocide the Israelis have done. By Hamas’ figures, which are the figures of a terrorist organisation, 67,000 “Palestinians” have died in 2 years of determined “genocide.” Hamas estimates include teenage terrorists up to 18 as child civilian casualties, even if they were killed while armed and fighting as members of Hamas. It’s almost impossible to separate genuine civilians from their figures because they routinely count active terrorist fighters as civilians. Even doing that, they get to 67,000. That’s out of over 2 million Gazans.

The civilian casualty rate compared to the overall populace, despite these civilians being used as human shields and terrorists being counted as civilians, is the lowest rate ever recorded for densely populated urban warfare with modern artillery and arms.

If the rate of “Palestinian” civilian deaths matched that of Israeli civilian deaths on 7 October 2023, which started the war, something like 840,000 “Palestinian” civilians would have been killed in 2 years. Not 67,000. Not a figure lower than that when known terrorists are removed from it. Around 840,000 men, women and children who definitely weren’t terrorists. Many leftists in the West act as if this is what happened. To believe that Hamas was less responsible than Israel, you’d have to believe that the Israel Defence Forces (“IDF”) targets civilians more than Hamas does. You’d also probably have to believe that Israel started the war, rather than Hamas.

And western leftists do believe both things. Several corporate media reports have adopted the habit of referring to the conflict with no reference to 7 October and even with outright claims that the Israelis started the war by attacking Gaza, with no mention that this came three weeks after 7 October. It’s very easy to find leftist and Muslim accounts, not just from random people but from supposed journalists, politicians and people of influence, boldly stating that hundreds of thousands or even millions (!!) of “Palestinians” have been killed. There’s almost zero reference to real population figures and sane casualty estimates.

Because these are brainwashed people, because they are stupid and because they are morally diseased. All the Western middle-class people, whether university lecturers or their purple-haired offspring, who believe that Israel committed genocide and was the aggressor and villain of this war, believe completely delusional things that are easily discredited by any rational awareness. They assume vast civilian casualty rates that didn’t happen, and they assume the war was about land and about 1948/9, meaning that Israel “started it.”

The war, of course, was not about land in the way they think it was. It wasn’t about Israelis ruling Gaza, because Israel had withdrawn from Gaza in 2005. It wasn’t about Gaza being a “concentration camp,” because the “Palestinian” population was one of the fastest-growing in the world. It wasn’t about “Palestinians” starving, because none of them were starving. It wasn’t about aid or poverty, because the “Palestinians” receive more financial assistance from abroad, per head of population, than any other population on the planet.

And the leaders of the “Palestinians” are all billionaires. For the Palestinian Authority, for Fatah and for Hamas, the seniormost ranks are much more likely to be billionaires than leaders within other “nations” – a legacy which is also particularly odd for supposed prisoners of a concentration camp, victims of genocide and representatives of a refugee population whose land has been “stolen.”

These are the richest “dispossessed” people in all of human history. When Jews were in actual concentration camps, their houses and all their property had been seized. Their hair was shaved off, they were genuinely starved, and before being led to gas chambers, their teeth were checked, and gold teeth were ripped out. They were stripped of everything before they were murdered, including stinking rags. Today, every picture showing “Palestinians” looking like that turns out to be fake, and every one showing Israelis looking like that is real. Starving “Palestinian” victims look healthy and even fat. Only captured Israelis looked abused and tortured.

These realities were so contrary to the narrative that Greta Thunberg had to use a picture of a starving Israeli hostage to pretend that “Palestinians” were being mistreated by Israelis.

The only people who genuinely look just like concentration camp victims? The Israeli hostages. The only people who genuinely have been murdered at a vast rate, and tortured and abused in horrific ways? The victims of 7 October.

90% of the hostages were killed. Even by Hamas figures, only 3% of the Gazan “Palestinians” were killed. Death was 87% more likely for an Israeli child or woman captured by Hamas than it was for a “Palestinian” in Gaza, which includes Hamas terrorists in that second group. Recall that Coleman Hughes’ point:

“If the Israelis want, above all, genocide and ethnic cleansing, then why would they celebrate a deal that ends the war with no ethnic cleansing and 97% of the Gazans alive?” Coleman Hughes on Twitter , 10 October 2025

The leaders of Hamas lived in multi-million-pound penthouse apartments and owned multi-million-pound luxury yachts. The daughter of Yasser Arafat is worth US$8 billion, lives in Paris and owns a significant chunk of that city, where she is one of its biggest landlords. All this rather strains the definitions by which “Palestinians” are described as prisoners whose land and wealth have been stolen, let alone by which they are the concentration camp victims of a genocidal enemy.

Several people, including my friend Norman Fenton, have pointed out that the conflict is really about religion, about Islam’s religious war against anyone and everyone non-Muslim. This is, of course, true. But it being about land is also, ultimately, true. As ever, the claim of a sin (Israeli theft of land) is the reveal of an aim (Islamic and Marxist intent to seize land).

Western useful idiots think it is about Israel having “stolen” “Palestinian” land seized in 1948/9. All that ignores that no such State as an independent Palestine ever existed, that many Israeli’s purchased land from Arabs, that Jews were expelled from Arab States, that much of the disputed land was virtually unoccupied at the time of Israel’s re-creation, that “Palestinian” is a KGB designation for Arabs from Egypt, Syria and Jordan who wanted to keep fighting a war they lost 80 years ago, that two state solutions were offered throughout those 80 years, that more than 70% of the British Mandate formed Arab ruled Muslim nations, that Jewish presence on that land started thousands of years before the invention of Islam or the presence of Arabs and on and on.

But it is about land in another sense, and that is this.

Islam cannot tolerate any land that has ever been even nominally Islamic, at any point, becoming non-Islamic. Because that contradicts the entire promise of Islam, which is a promise of world conquest.

Modern Israel is the only example of anything once within Islamic authority that has ever escaped it in the very heartland of Islamic dominance:

“The land that is now Israel was ruled by several Islamic caliphates following the Muslim conquest of the Levant in the 7th century. The Rashidun Caliphate, under Caliph Umar, conquered the region beginning in 634 CE, with Jerusalem being captured in 637 CE. This was followed by the Umayyad Caliphate, which established its capital in Damascus and ruled the Levant, including the area of modern Israel, from 661 to 750 CE. The Abbasid Caliphate then took control in 750 CE and ruled the region until the mid-10th century, when local dynasties and later the Fatimid Caliphate, based in Egypt, assumed authority over the area in 969 CE. The Fatimid Caliphate governed the region until the mid-11th century, when it was succeeded by the Seljuk Turks, who were not a caliphate but a Muslim empire.” [Note from The Exposé: There’s no indication where the quote above came from. A lot of information it contains can be found in the Wikipedia page ‘ History of Israel ’.]

Greece, Spain, Portugal, the Balkans, and even large parts of Russia were once under Muslim rule and escaped it. But the Middle East and Near East are where Islam was born, and where it first expanded. Israel is “close to home.” Look at a map and you see it surrounded by Muslim nations, all of which were once non-Muslim. After Lebanon’s peace and Christian majority was destroyed, it’s the only exception in the heart of the “Islamic world.” Its existence humiliates Islam, and support for the terrorist-permanent refugee population of “the Palestinians” is automatic for hundreds of millions of Muslims based on the need to erase a humiliating contradiction of Islam’s right to world conquest.

Which is what makes all of this relevant to aware, switched-on, sane Westerners, just as it is relevant to deluded, ignorant, insane Westerners.

It is about the Islamic conquest. Even beyond the Jew hatred, even more than the way “Free Palestine” and the “Palestinian cause” are about wiping out Jews, it is about Muslim conquest and the permanence of Muslim conquest. About Islam taking land and never giving it back, not about Israel doing so, and about Islamic colonialism, not Israeli colonialism, and about Islam’s bigger and broader target, not just Israel, but the whole non-Muslim world, the whole of Western civilisation.

Israel is a proxy, and so are the “Palestinians.” Most Arab States despise and fear “the Palestinians.” They know that it’s all fake, that the whole cause could have been given up 80 years ago. They know it’s not really about resistance for an oppressed people, but generations-long psychopathic behaviour from a terrorist people. They know they don’t want “Palestinians” in their nations because even with a shared Islamic belief in world conquest, these people are blatantly dangerous and untrustworthy.

That’s why you get the dance of dishonest framing-many Muslim and Arab nations officially condemn Israel, but secretly work with them, or officially support “the Palestinians,” while making sure they can’t settle in any neighbouring Islamic state.

And in the West, the “Palestinian cause” is also about land and conquest. And also, in the opposite way to the ones that leftists suppose.

It’s about the Conquest of the West. Marxist conquest, using Islam as a weapon. Islamic conquest, using Marxism as a weapon. Both are sure that they are the hand on the sword, both aiming at innocent necks.

[The tweet below has been added by The Exposé.]

Eli Sharabi — a freed Israeli hostage — says in a clip from the "Unholy" podcast that while he was held in a Gaza tunnel, his captors spoke of a global goal: the whole world must convert to Islam. First Israel; next, the West. Wake up now — or there won’t be a chance. pic.twitter.com/JgH8EyKy93 — Adi 🎗 (@Adi13) October 12, 2025

Everyone who says “Free Palestine” means “Enslave the West.” Everyone who believes the “Palestinians” are innocent victims believes that white Christendom and Jewish Israel are guilty oppressors who don’t deserve to exist. Every white leftist who wears a keffiyeh does so, not really because they care about “Palestinian” children, but because they don’t care about British, American or Western children.

Marxists have aligned with Islam because Islam provides their best means of conquering the western world and harming and destroying the Western world. The “Palestinian cause” is a Marxist invention cementing the leftist and the Islamic shared desire for total conquest and shared hatred of the West. Of course, it doesn’t end with a ceasefire, because for both, the war is permanent until they have replaced Western populations, replaced Western values, replaced and destroyed the West and any of its differences from the Islamic Third World:

Immediately after the ceasefire, after two years of “stop the genocide” and “stop the bloodshed,” came another “pro-Palestinian” march in the UK.

But why? There have been 32 major marches in the UK in 2 years about the “genocide” in Gaza – and they continue AFTER the war ends. So, they couldn’t have ever been about ending the war. They can’t have ever been about ANY civilian casualties. They didn’t want peace.

They want the erasure of Israel. So as long as Israel exists, they keep protesting. Let’s suppose they achieved that grim, genuinely genocidal goal.

Do you know what would happen if Israel didn’t exist? They would keep protesting.

What is it they really want? The extinction of Jews, the Global Intifada. Which is also the extinction of the West, the global Islamic Conquest.

The protests don’t stop because Mamdani still has to conquer New York. The protests don’t stop because Israel still exists. The protests don’t stop because the Islamic conquest isn’t complete and because the keffiyeh-wearing leftist still has Western nations to destroy, Western nations to betray, Western values and people to extinguish. Just like Jew haters do, just like Israel haters do.

If they had “from the river to the sea” and every Israeli dead and every Jew slaughtered, they’d have “from New York to London” still to complete. After all, there are non-Jews who aren’t leftist and aren’t Muslim. All those have to be conquered, too. They’d have Martel’s victory at the Battle of Tours to reverse. They’d have the Battle of Lepanto still to reverse. They’d have English towns still to make like London, and American towns still to make like Dearborn.

They’d have Nigeria still to conquer.

It’s not about “Palestinian suffering.” It’s about not suffering the continued existence of a non-leftist, non-Muslim world. That is the real focus.

It’s about Muslim jihad and Marxist Revolution, neither of which is, in Corbyn’s phrase, “ever going away.” For them, “justice” means total war until total victory. Peace is an aberration, an impediment, a thing that is only useful to demand when it doesn’t exist, and only valuable if it should allow a recovery from defeat before a return to terrorism again. More often, peace is a thing these forces must shatter to impose their will on the rest of us.

It is terror that is their real delight and comfort, not peace. It is conquest that is their real aim, not justice. And it is death that advances their causes, always, not life. What is called a thirst for justice can never be met or satisfied by any concession, any ceasefire or any peace, not really, because it is, in actuality, a thirst for conquest, a hunger for death, and a determination to never stop until nothing but itself exists.

Featured image: Donald Trump, other leaders sign Gaza peace deal after Israel and Hamas exchange hostages, Scroll In, 14 October 2025

