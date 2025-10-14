Why the “Palestinian cause” will never be satisfied with a ceasefire

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered by President Trump, has, at the very least, brought temporary peace to the region.
People on the political left in the West have been demonstrating for years for peace in Gaza and demanding “free Palestine.” Yet when it happens, they pivot to claim they will continue their global movement for “Palestine” and that they are never going away. Why?
Jupplandia explains why the left will never be satisfied with a ceasefire in the Middle East.
Note from Rhoda Wilson
The foundational doctrine for communist, Marxist and some socialist activists in the West is to cause enough strife to bring about a “revolution” to create an environment in which a communist dictatorship can be installed.
Since the Marxist movement Black Lives Matter burst onto the streets in Western nations in 2020, the hard left and far left critical social justice warriors have been working hard. When Black Lives Matter petered out, they turned their attention to gender, “transgender” and LGBT, and then in recent years to the “pro-Palestinian cause.” Through it all, left-wing activists have been engaged in propagating climate alarmism.
I have a working hypothesis that these critical social justice activists have been overstimulated in recent years and, as a consequence, they have developed some sort of mental instability or mental incapacity, which blocks their critical thinking and logical reasoning.
Now, as a ceasefire between Gaza and Israel has been agreed upon and the world is hopeful for peace in the region, these activists’ response to it is laying bare the mental health issues they are clearly experiencing.
But behind the run-of-the-mill activists is a sinister agenda, which Jupplandia explains in the article below. We have highlighted this agenda in previous articles HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE. The key is to understand that what is driving the orchestrators of the “pro-Palestinian movement” is that the word “Palestine” represents a political agenda and not a geographical location.
Before we get to Jupplandia’s article, a reality check for those who think Hamas are “freedom fighters” rather than a terrorist group.
Since the ceasefire in Gaza took hold, Hamas has tried to reassert itself as the ruling dictator in Gaza. As reported by Daily Maverick today, Hamas has killed at least 33 Gazans in a crackdown on groups that have tested its grip.
This is what Hamas’ crackdown on dissent looks like; this is what terrorists do to rule over a population by creating fear:
The video below accompanied the tweet above. Please do not watch it if you are of a sensitive disposition, it’s cruel and brutal.
The tweet below was a response to the tweet above.
Marxist Revolution and Muslim Jihad
By Jupplandia, 13 October 2025
President Trump delivered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The deal brings peace (however temporarily that proves to be the case). It means that those who say that Israel is committing genocide or slaughtering the “Palestinians” cannot say anymore that Israel is attacking Gaza. For two years, they have said they want an end to Israeli action in Gaza. Trump, Netanyahu and Israel have just delivered that.
However you look at it, it’s impossible to say that an Israeli attack is ongoing. It’s been stopped. If leftists and “Palestinian” supporters wanted peace, they have it.
And it’s at a tremendous disproportionate advantage to them. Militarily, they were being defeated. Hamas have no answer when facing proper troops, and never had any such answer. All they are good at is facing innocent civilians and raping, torturing and slaughtering people who aren’t a trained military force.
Hamas are good at killing women and children. When they face soldiers, they lose. It’s really that simple, and they know it.
As the war seems about to end with Israel getting back 20 tortured, kidnapped civilians and Hamas getting back nearly 2,000 murderous terrorists, it’s hard to imagine a deal more beneficial for the “Palestinians.” There’s a 100-1 ratio there, and there’s no parity at all between the kind of people being saved and released:
Israel gets innocent civilians back. The “Palestinians” get people who have already masterminded mass murders, committed terrorist atrocities, targeted civilians and participated in murders, rapes and violence as the guilty parties.
Now, if Israel really was a vile oppressor … there might be people other than terrorists to ask for them to return, don’t you think? But there aren’t.
If Israel really was committing genocide in Gaza and that had been foiled by a peace deal, several other aspects of this would be different. The people pressing for the return of hostages and willing to end the war solely on that, were the ones “committing genocide.” That genocide was so unsuccessful that the alleged victims of it resisted the one thing that was guaranteed to end the “genocide.”
It’s a bit odd for the victims of a genocide to be the ones reluctant to end it.
It’s a bit odd for those committing genocide to be the most eager to end it, to be the ones who celebrate that the war is ending:
Historically, those who commit actual genocide keep going and don’t want it to end. They certainly don’t joyously greet a ceasefire and a peace deal.
And what a very bad job of genocide the Israelis have done. By Hamas’ figures, which are the figures of a terrorist organisation, 67,000 “Palestinians” have died in 2 years of determined “genocide.” Hamas estimates include teenage terrorists up to 18 as child civilian casualties, even if they were killed while armed and fighting as members of Hamas. It’s almost impossible to separate genuine civilians from their figures because they routinely count active terrorist fighters as civilians. Even doing that, they get to 67,000. That’s out of over 2 million Gazans.
The civilian casualty rate compared to the overall populace, despite these civilians being used as human shields and terrorists being counted as civilians, is the lowest rate ever recorded for densely populated urban warfare with modern artillery and arms.
If the rate of “Palestinian” civilian deaths matched that of Israeli civilian deaths on 7 October 2023, which started the war, something like 840,000 “Palestinian” civilians would have been killed in 2 years. Not 67,000. Not a figure lower than that when known terrorists are removed from it. Around 840,000 men, women and children who definitely weren’t terrorists. Many leftists in the West act as if this is what happened. To believe that Hamas was less responsible than Israel, you’d have to believe that the Israel Defence Forces (“IDF”) targets civilians more than Hamas does. You’d also probably have to believe that Israel started the war, rather than Hamas.
And western leftists do believe both things. Several corporate media reports have adopted the habit of referring to the conflict with no reference to 7 October and even with outright claims that the Israelis started the war by attacking Gaza, with no mention that this came three weeks after 7 October. It’s very easy to find leftist and Muslim accounts, not just from random people but from supposed journalists, politicians and people of influence, boldly stating that hundreds of thousands or even millions (!!) of “Palestinians” have been killed. There’s almost zero reference to real population figures and sane casualty estimates.
Because these are brainwashed people, because they are stupid and because they are morally diseased. All the Western middle-class people, whether university lecturers or their purple-haired offspring, who believe that Israel committed genocide and was the aggressor and villain of this war, believe completely delusional things that are easily discredited by any rational awareness. They assume vast civilian casualty rates that didn’t happen, and they assume the war was about land and about 1948/9, meaning that Israel “started it.”
The war, of course, was not about land in the way they think it was. It wasn’t about Israelis ruling Gaza, because Israel had withdrawn from Gaza in 2005. It wasn’t about Gaza being a “concentration camp,” because the “Palestinian” population was one of the fastest-growing in the world. It wasn’t about “Palestinians” starving, because none of them were starving. It wasn’t about aid or poverty, because the “Palestinians” receive more financial assistance from abroad, per head of population, than any other population on the planet.
And the leaders of the “Palestinians” are all billionaires. For the Palestinian Authority, for Fatah and for Hamas, the seniormost ranks are much more likely to be billionaires than leaders within other “nations” – a legacy which is also particularly odd for supposed prisoners of a concentration camp, victims of genocide and representatives of a refugee population whose land has been “stolen.”
These are the richest “dispossessed” people in all of human history. When Jews were in actual concentration camps, their houses and all their property had been seized. Their hair was shaved off, they were genuinely starved, and before being led to gas chambers, their teeth were checked, and gold teeth were ripped out. They were stripped of everything before they were murdered, including stinking rags. Today, every picture showing “Palestinians” looking like that turns out to be fake, and every one showing Israelis looking like that is real. Starving “Palestinian” victims look healthy and even fat. Only captured Israelis looked abused and tortured.
These realities were so contrary to the narrative that Greta Thunberg had to use a picture of a starving Israeli hostage to pretend that “Palestinians” were being mistreated by Israelis.
The only people who genuinely look just like concentration camp victims? The Israeli hostages. The only people who genuinely have been murdered at a vast rate, and tortured and abused in horrific ways? The victims of 7 October.
90% of the hostages were killed. Even by Hamas figures, only 3% of the Gazan “Palestinians” were killed. Death was 87% more likely for an Israeli child or woman captured by Hamas than it was for a “Palestinian” in Gaza, which includes Hamas terrorists in that second group. Recall that Coleman Hughes’ point:
“If the Israelis want, above all, genocide and ethnic cleansing, then why would they celebrate a deal that ends the war with no ethnic cleansing and 97% of the Gazans alive?”Coleman Hughes on Twitter, 10 October 2025
The leaders of Hamas lived in multi-million-pound penthouse apartments and owned multi-million-pound luxury yachts. The daughter of Yasser Arafat is worth US$8 billion, lives in Paris and owns a significant chunk of that city, where she is one of its biggest landlords. All this rather strains the definitions by which “Palestinians” are described as prisoners whose land and wealth have been stolen, let alone by which they are the concentration camp victims of a genocidal enemy.
Several people, including my friend Norman Fenton, have pointed out that the conflict is really about religion, about Islam’s religious war against anyone and everyone non-Muslim. This is, of course, true. But it being about land is also, ultimately, true. As ever, the claim of a sin (Israeli theft of land) is the reveal of an aim (Islamic and Marxist intent to seize land).
Western useful idiots think it is about Israel having “stolen” “Palestinian” land seized in 1948/9. All that ignores that no such State as an independent Palestine ever existed, that many Israeli’s purchased land from Arabs, that Jews were expelled from Arab States, that much of the disputed land was virtually unoccupied at the time of Israel’s re-creation, that “Palestinian” is a KGB designation for Arabs from Egypt, Syria and Jordan who wanted to keep fighting a war they lost 80 years ago, that two state solutions were offered throughout those 80 years, that more than 70% of the British Mandate formed Arab ruled Muslim nations, that Jewish presence on that land started thousands of years before the invention of Islam or the presence of Arabs and on and on.
But it is about land in another sense, and that is this.
Islam cannot tolerate any land that has ever been even nominally Islamic, at any point, becoming non-Islamic. Because that contradicts the entire promise of Islam, which is a promise of world conquest.
Modern Israel is the only example of anything once within Islamic authority that has ever escaped it in the very heartland of Islamic dominance:
“The land that is now Israel was ruled by several Islamic caliphates following the Muslim conquest of the Levant in the 7th century. The Rashidun Caliphate, under Caliph Umar, conquered the region beginning in 634 CE, with Jerusalem being captured in 637 CE. This was followed by the Umayyad Caliphate, which established its capital in Damascus and ruled the Levant, including the area of modern Israel, from 661 to 750 CE. The Abbasid Caliphate then took control in 750 CE and ruled the region until the mid-10th century, when local dynasties and later the Fatimid Caliphate, based in Egypt, assumed authority over the area in 969 CE. The Fatimid Caliphate governed the region until the mid-11th century, when it was succeeded by the Seljuk Turks, who were not a caliphate but a Muslim empire.”[Note from The Exposé: There’s no indication where the quote above came from. A lot of information it contains can be found in the Wikipedia page ‘History of Israel’.]
Greece, Spain, Portugal, the Balkans, and even large parts of Russia were once under Muslim rule and escaped it. But the Middle East and Near East are where Islam was born, and where it first expanded. Israel is “close to home.” Look at a map and you see it surrounded by Muslim nations, all of which were once non-Muslim. After Lebanon’s peace and Christian majority was destroyed, it’s the only exception in the heart of the “Islamic world.” Its existence humiliates Islam, and support for the terrorist-permanent refugee population of “the Palestinians” is automatic for hundreds of millions of Muslims based on the need to erase a humiliating contradiction of Islam’s right to world conquest.
Which is what makes all of this relevant to aware, switched-on, sane Westerners, just as it is relevant to deluded, ignorant, insane Westerners.
It is about the Islamic conquest. Even beyond the Jew hatred, even more than the way “Free Palestine” and the “Palestinian cause” are about wiping out Jews, it is about Muslim conquest and the permanence of Muslim conquest. About Islam taking land and never giving it back, not about Israel doing so, and about Islamic colonialism, not Israeli colonialism, and about Islam’s bigger and broader target, not just Israel, but the whole non-Muslim world, the whole of Western civilisation.
Israel is a proxy, and so are the “Palestinians.” Most Arab States despise and fear “the Palestinians.” They know that it’s all fake, that the whole cause could have been given up 80 years ago. They know it’s not really about resistance for an oppressed people, but generations-long psychopathic behaviour from a terrorist people. They know they don’t want “Palestinians” in their nations because even with a shared Islamic belief in world conquest, these people are blatantly dangerous and untrustworthy.
That’s why you get the dance of dishonest framing-many Muslim and Arab nations officially condemn Israel, but secretly work with them, or officially support “the Palestinians,” while making sure they can’t settle in any neighbouring Islamic state.
And in the West, the “Palestinian cause” is also about land and conquest. And also, in the opposite way to the ones that leftists suppose.
It’s about the Conquest of the West. Marxist conquest, using Islam as a weapon. Islamic conquest, using Marxism as a weapon. Both are sure that they are the hand on the sword, both aiming at innocent necks.
[The tweet below has been added by The Exposé.]
Everyone who says “Free Palestine” means “Enslave the West.” Everyone who believes the “Palestinians” are innocent victims believes that white Christendom and Jewish Israel are guilty oppressors who don’t deserve to exist. Every white leftist who wears a keffiyeh does so, not really because they care about “Palestinian” children, but because they don’t care about British, American or Western children.
Marxists have aligned with Islam because Islam provides their best means of conquering the western world and harming and destroying the Western world. The “Palestinian cause” is a Marxist invention cementing the leftist and the Islamic shared desire for total conquest and shared hatred of the West. Of course, it doesn’t end with a ceasefire, because for both, the war is permanent until they have replaced Western populations, replaced Western values, replaced and destroyed the West and any of its differences from the Islamic Third World:
Immediately after the ceasefire, after two years of “stop the genocide” and “stop the bloodshed,” came another “pro-Palestinian” march in the UK.
But why? There have been 32 major marches in the UK in 2 years about the “genocide” in Gaza – and they continue AFTER the war ends. So, they couldn’t have ever been about ending the war. They can’t have ever been about ANY civilian casualties. They didn’t want peace.
They want the erasure of Israel. So as long as Israel exists, they keep protesting. Let’s suppose they achieved that grim, genuinely genocidal goal.
Do you know what would happen if Israel didn’t exist? They would keep protesting.
What is it they really want? The extinction of Jews, the Global Intifada. Which is also the extinction of the West, the global Islamic Conquest.
The protests don’t stop because Mamdani still has to conquer New York. The protests don’t stop because Israel still exists. The protests don’t stop because the Islamic conquest isn’t complete and because the keffiyeh-wearing leftist still has Western nations to destroy, Western nations to betray, Western values and people to extinguish. Just like Jew haters do, just like Israel haters do.
If they had “from the river to the sea” and every Israeli dead and every Jew slaughtered, they’d have “from New York to London” still to complete. After all, there are non-Jews who aren’t leftist and aren’t Muslim. All those have to be conquered, too. They’d have Martel’s victory at the Battle of Tours to reverse. They’d have the Battle of Lepanto still to reverse. They’d have English towns still to make like London, and American towns still to make like Dearborn.
They’d have Nigeria still to conquer.
It’s not about “Palestinian suffering.” It’s about not suffering the continued existence of a non-leftist, non-Muslim world. That is the real focus.
It’s about Muslim jihad and Marxist Revolution, neither of which is, in Corbyn’s phrase, “ever going away.” For them, “justice” means total war until total victory. Peace is an aberration, an impediment, a thing that is only useful to demand when it doesn’t exist, and only valuable if it should allow a recovery from defeat before a return to terrorism again. More often, peace is a thing these forces must shatter to impose their will on the rest of us.
It is terror that is their real delight and comfort, not peace. It is conquest that is their real aim, not justice. And it is death that advances their causes, always, not life. What is called a thirst for justice can never be met or satisfied by any concession, any ceasefire or any peace, not really, because it is, in actuality, a thirst for conquest, a hunger for death, and a determination to never stop until nothing but itself exists.
Featured image: Donald Trump, other leaders sign Gaza peace deal after Israel and Hamas exchange hostages, Scroll In, 14 October 2025
Let’s see where the Isreali border is moved too.
October 7th was allowed to happen for this reason.
Gaza will never be returned to the Palestinians…
Hi Paul Watson, who are the so-called “Palestinians”?
The 1948 Arab–Israeli War resulted in Egypt seizing control of the Gaza Strip. Egypt administered Gaza through a military governor. In the 1956 Suez Crisis, Israel invaded and briefly occupied Gaza, withdrawing in 1957 under international pressure. Egypt resumed control until the Six-Day War of 1967. During the Camp David negotiations in 1978, Egypt refused the transfer of Gaza back to Egypt. Israel completed its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip on 12 September 2005, approximately 21 Israeli settlements were evacuated and approximately 8,000 settlers were removed from the Gaza Strip. In 2006, Hamas secured 44% of the vote in Gaza. By 14 June 2007, Hamas had taken full control of the Gaza Strip through a military takeover (read military coup). Like any other military dictatorship, Hamas has not held elections in Gaza since 2006.
During the British Mandate, a large number of Arabs migrated from neighboring countries such as Egypt, Syria and Lebanon to Gaza and the West Bank. Unsurprisingly, many Gazans have Egyptian DNA and many people in the West Bank are Jordanians. What you think of as “Palestinians” are immigrants. So what do the so-called “Palestinians” got to do with it when you speak of “retuning” the land to its original inhabitants? Gaza should be returned to Gazans, who are not Arabs from neighbouring countries who moved in, occupied and took over Gaza.
Here’s a couple of interesting threads on Quora and Reddit:
https://www.quora.com/Why-didn-t-Egypt-take-back-Gaza-when-Israel-and-Egypt-signed-a-peace-deal-in-which-Israel-returned-the-Sinai
https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelPalestine/comments/1hslw7l/arab_migration_to_palestine_18971948_why_is_this/
Here’s an interesting article on the same subject:
https://dannythedigger.com/5-2021-the-palestinian-indigenous-population-argument-myths-and-facts/
Both the Israelis and Palestinians have about 50% Levitan DNA; the former have for the rest mostly southern or east European DNA, the latter have for the rest Arabic DNA. Moreover, they are in a brethren war.
Most Settlers are Christian evangelists and are not Semitic, and act like colonists. Why should they be defended?
Rhoda what a disgusting thing to publish. Palestinians are the indigenous people of Palestine like my grand-parents who were born and raised there in the 1920s (in Jerusalem and Haifa) as were their previous ancestors (who were Christian btw). Many Palestinians currently left in Gaza (those still alive) were of course forced there from other parts of Palestine but they are indigenous to Palestine as a whole. Do you not get that?
Why don’t you go live in Gaza yourself and check out the Trump “ceasefire”? How long will you survive? It was all a show, a momentary pause for the cameras, whilst they continue their Zionist crusade to fully seize all that land. There will always be groups and people who jump on legitimate causes to pursue their own alterior motives but and I actually think the top of Hamas ARE Israel/ Mossad as demonstrated by 7th October coordinated attacks and their unforgiveable betrayal of Palestinians will follow them into the afterlife. But I am shocked at your pro-Zionist disparaging views of Palestinians and their legitimate fight for freedom which anyone with a conscience should be supporting. It seems you have shown your true colours.
Fyi “Israelis” come from Eastern Europe/ Russia….seems like you didn’t know that. Pre 1948 a minority of indigenous Jews (about 5% of the population) who lived in Palestine were Palestinian just like any other.
Why is that so many in the “alernative media” who speak and fight for freedom and yet by some incredible coincidence are pro-Zionist and pro-Israel? Your readers would welcome such an investigation and no doubt you have some “expose” intel about that no?
Hi Ashley Soudah, the words “Palestine” and “Palestinians” are political ideologies. While the “Palestinian” political agenda is being played out, Gazans’ voices are being drowned out.
That’s not true. Palestine (the geography) has been on maps since Roman times (if not before).
I noticed that you did not comment on my last point regarding why all (or at least almost all) alternative media which I would include yourself are coincidentally pro-Israel/ Zionist…despite all other differences/ perspectives on many topics this one stance is shared between you. Care to explain as to why?
Hi Ashley Soudah, where I see lies and propaganda, I call them out.
You, I guess, are “pro-Palestinian,” who, as it has become apparent, seem to have forgotten about the people who live in Gaza. Care to explain why?
That’s hilarious lies and propaganda.
No one does lies and propaganda more effectively than Israel
Once again you didn’t answer my question. Interesting.
Defending Palestinians includes native Gazans not excludes them – that was a strange thing to say.
“Where I see lies and propaganda I call them out”. Good. Israel itself is a lie and everything said to justify its existence and its abhorrent actions and those Zionists who have assisted them for nearly 80 years has been propaganda so you have plenty of such material to call out.
Hi Ashley Soudah, can you define what you mean by “Zionists”?
Hi Ashley Soudah, the word “Palestine” and “Palestinian” represent a political agenda. There are two political agendas at play: Islamist (Islamism) and Globalist (Globalism). However, I maintain it’s actually one political agenda as the Islamists called Hamas have been used to further the Globalists’ agenda.
“Palestine” is not an Arabic word. It is a latin word used by the Roman empire. The Romans took the word from Greek (the previous empire) which means “land of the Philistines.” Philistines, as an ethnic group, disappeared thousands of years ago. Gazans are not Philistines so why rename the Gaza Strip to the “land of the Philistines” and call Gazans “Philistines”?
The region was known as “Palestine” when it was under British Mandate. They are now touting Tony Blair to be the head of the government of Gaza. Although Blair will not be representing Britain, he will be representing the Globalists. How many clues do they need to throw in our faces before we realise what they’re doing?
Psychological operations (PsyOps) rely heavily on using language, such as trigger words repeated over and over, to get the population to “believe” and go along with their plan. It’s a form of brainwashing. What do you think they’re doing with the words “Palestine” and “Palestinian”? It’s a PsyOp and too many people have fallen for it, I fear it is too late for Gazans (or should I call them Philistines now).
Your problem is you are allowing your hatred of Jews/Zionists/Israel block your critical thinking, that is why you have fallen for it.
2. Misleading or oversimplified claimsa) “Many Gazans have Egyptian DNA and many in the West Bank are Jordanians”
b) “What you think of as Palestinians are immigrants”
c) “Gaza should be returned to Gazans, who are not Arabs from neighboring countries”
d) Links to Quora, Reddit, or personal blogs
3. Contextual note on Palestinian identity
✅ SummaryClaimReality“Palestinians are immigrants from Egypt, Jordan, etc.”Most Palestinians are indigenous to the region, though some migration occurred historically.“Gaza should be returned to Gazans who are not Arabs from neighboring countries”Most Gazans are local inhabitants, not solely recent migrants.Quora/Reddit/blog sources are sufficient evidenceThese are opinion platforms, not authoritative historical or genetic studies.
If you want, I can make a concise timeline of Gaza’s population from the Ottoman period to 1948 showing both local continuity and migration trends, which makes it clear how misleading this “all immigrants” claim is. Do you want me to do that?
Hi kal dani,
Your letter is vey interesting.
It is a very complex Palestinian situation.
If you could show a map with the type of people who occupy the area.
Keep your letters shorter, so we can understand more.
Are you from US? Then give your house and everything to a real native (aboriginal) american that has their roots from before the UK “invasion”?
What are you rambling on about fool?
Hi Paul Watson, please use the comments section to share information or discuss and debate topics. Name calling is not discussion or debating. If you want to understand what a commentator is saying, simply ask, there is no need to call people names.
Hi Aleas Menez, would you like me to delete Paul Watson’s response to your comment?
Karl Marx was jewish and communism is a jewish movement. Anyone with half a brain knows that the original communists in Russia, aka the Bolsheviks, were 80-85% jewish and funded by western bankers named Jacob Schiff & Rothschild to name a few (there are many other jewish financiers involved).
BLM is also funded by George Soros, who is part of this same network of bankers based in City of London.
http://www.timesofisrael.com/putin-first-soviet-government-was-mostly-jewish/
Hi J Guti, Karl Marx was not Jewish, he claimed he was an atheist. Jews believe in God, atheists don’t. It is possible to have people who descend from the Hebrews or the Israelites but are not Jewish. Just as it is possible to be British but not be a Christian. Your ancestry does not decide your religion or your faith in God. Your faith, or not, in God is something each person decides for themselves.
Read: Karl Marx claimed he was an atheist but displayed satanic tendencies
https://expose-news.com/2025/08/01/karl-marx-displayed-satanic-tendencies/
That is not true at all and you know it!!!! Easily checked on many jewish sources:
“It is important to note that being a Jew has nothing to do with what you believe or what you do. A person born to non-Jewish parents who has not undergone the formal process of conversion but who believes everything that Orthodox Jews believe and observes every law and custom of Judaism is still a non-Jew, even in the eyes of the most liberal movements of Judaism, and a person born to a Jewish mother who is an atheist and never practices the Jewish religion is still a Jew, even in the eyes of the ultra-Orthodox. In this sense, Judaism is more like a nationality than like other religions, and being Jewish is like a citizenship”
Well I was wondering when the mask falls off… Here we go… All clear!!
Hi Anu, The word “Jew” originates from the Hebrew term “Yehudi,” meaning “of Judah.” Judasim is the religious and cultural identity of the people of Judah, i.e. Judaism is a religion, not a nationality. There is no Jewish nation. the last time there was a Jewish nation was a very long time ago, when the land was known as the Kingdom of Israel and the Kingdom of Judah (c. 930-586 BC). The Jews were forcibly taken from their homeland and taken into captivity by Babylon. Later (c. 528 BC) some Jews were permitted to return to Judah by Persian King Cyrus.
There are Jews from various ethnic groups and nationalities. For example, there are Jews who are black Africans (Ethiopian and South African). it is thought Judaism in Ethiopia began during King Solomon’s time. It is not know when or how black people in South Africa became Jewish, according to their traditions they have always been Jewish.
The nationality is Israeli. Israelis are any of a number of religions: Muslims (20% of Israelis are Arab, and although not necessarily Muslim are most are likely to be). There are also Christians and Jews in the Israeli population, as well as gnostics and other religions. There are also Israelis who deny the existence of God and call themselves agnostic or atheist.
The ethnic group is Hebrew or Israelite, meaning descendants of Jacob (aka Israel). Jacob was the son of Abraham and Rebecca (or Rebekah). His older brother, son of Abraham and Hagar (an Egyptian), was Ishmael. It is believed that Arabs are descendants of Ishmael. When Jacob received his father’s inheritance instead of Ishmael it caused a conflict and many believe this is where the conflict between the Hebrews/Israelites and Arabs began that is still seen today.
Have a look at the Table of Nations, I think you might find it interesting … There are many tribes that are not mentioned in the Table of Nations. One theory is because the patriarch was Nephilim or Rephaim. These tribes likely no longer exist as a distinct ethnic group, and haven’t done so for thousands of years.
https://www.julianspriggs.co.uk/pages/TableNations
https://bible-history.com/old-testament/table-of-nations-genesis-10
In the 6th century the Kazars (people around Ukraine) called themselves Jew. Many of the blue eyed and blond ‘Jews’ are from there including the Rothschilds. They are non-Semitic Jews. And they dominate the Semitic Jews. Most Zionists are Christian-evangelist. Moreover the land once called Palestine has been colonized by non-Semitic Jews and Christian-evangelists. It has little to do with the alleged connivance between the Hebrew people and God
Hi Bart, the Khazars’ chief/king ordered them to convert to Judaism to clean up their reputation as the Khazars had a terrible reputation. The chief/king thought if they were Jews, then that would give their reputation a make over, a clean slate. No one knows how many obeyed their chief/king and converted.
One of the Khazar’s religious leaders is reputed to have advised Khazars to convert and outwardly appear as if they are Jews, but secretly continue with their own religion which, from what I can tell, was Tengrism (a Turkic shamanic and polytheistic religion centered on the sky god Tengri). Khazars were, it is said, a Turkic people. This would fit in with the blue eyes you mentioned as it is thought that all blue eyed people share a common ancestor who lived in the region around the Black Sea or the Baltic Sea in northern Europe. Turkey borders the Black sea. Ukraine also borders the Black Sea. Russia borders both the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea. So the region is not a million miles away.
Those Khazars who did convert to Judaism became part of the group known as Ashkenazi Jews. Ashkenazi Jews are made of people form many ethnic groups and regions who converted to Judaism for various reasons. No one knows what proportion of Ashkenazi Jews were Khazars because there are no records.
But when it comes to the modern day, people may call themselves Jews because of their ancestry, but they are not necessarily so. Judaism is a religion. If they are not following Judaism, i.e. worshipping the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (aka Israel), then they are not Jews. they are simply using “Jew” outwardly to keep their reputations clean while, possibly, following their own religion or cult secretly. Jacob Rothschild, for example, was not an Ashkenazi Jew, by all indications he was a satanist. If Jacob Rothschild were a Jewish religious leader, he would be of the “synagogue of satan,” which is people who say they are Jews but are not, and do lie. How do we know whether someone is worshipping God or is lying? By their fruits you will know them.
I looked quite deeply into the Khazars some years ago, there is very little reliable information on the Khazars. The more you look, the more you realise how little information there is. And so, much is left to speculation. See: Khazaria, Rothschild Dynasty, New World Order, Ukraine and Implementation of the Nephilim Agenda
https://expose-news.com/2022/04/04/khazaria-rothschilds-ukraine-and-nephilim-agenda/
Here’s a couple of other articles specifically about the Rothschilds you might be interested in:
https://expose-news.com/2025/07/15/who-is-the-head-of-the-rothschilds-and-are-they-jewish/
https://expose-news.com/2022/10/14/todd-warned-about-plan-world-take-over/
Rhoda, you write;
“Jews believe in God, atheists don’t.”
Every single Jew?
When King David wrote The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. Psalm 14:1, which people group was he writing to?
Hi Islander, a Jew is someone who follows Judaism. The God of Judaism is the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob (aka Israel). Jews worship the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (aka Israel).
Muslims worship Muhammed and Allah. As I have mentioned before, I’m still undecided if Allah is the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (aka Israel).
Christians worship the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (aka Israel). To avoid commentators trying to make out that Jews follow a different God because they do not accept Jesus as their Messiah, I will clarify. God is three Persons: God the Father (Yahweh), God the Son (Jesus) and God the Holy Spirit (the Helper). Christians recognise and worship all three Persons, but there is only one God and the one Person does not exist without the others. To understand the three Persons of God, I’ll use ourselves as examples. We have a soul (heart and mind), a physical body and a spirit. We too are three persons, which make up one. While we are on this Earth, our body cannot exist without our soul or our spirit. Our spirit did not come into existence until our physical body came into existence. God created Adam and then breathed life into him. God the Son came to Earth in physical form (Jesus) and then when Jesus left, he gave us His Helper, the Holy Spirit
Luciferians/satanists worship satan.
Israelis are people who hold Israeli nationality – among Israelis are Muslims, Christians, Jews, satanists, atheists, gnostics, agnostics etc just as there are in any other nation. Hebrews and Israelites descend from Jacob (aka Israel). Not all Hebrews/Israelites were/are Jews, in other words they did not/do not follow Judaism or worship the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (aka Israel).
With all three Abrahamic (monotheistic) religions, there are people who claim to be Jewish/Christian/Muslim, but are not. With all three Abrahamic religions, nefarious actors use the religion to serve their purposes, for example Islamists use Islam to achieve their political aims, the Pharisees used Judaism for political aims. I use the word religion loosely, as Christianity is a faith rather than a religion.
How do we tell if someone is lying about following God? The Bible tells us how, by their fruits you shall know them. I’m not as familiar with Islam as I am with Judaism or Christianity, for obvious reasons, but for all three, it’s pretty obvious that if someone is promoting satanism they are nether Jewish, Christian or Muslim regardless what they call themselves, what nationality they are or who their ancestors were.
The point I’m making is this: is there such a thing as an atheist Jew, as opposed to a religious Jew who worships in a synagogue? I am very well aware that there are religious Jews of various persuasions who are not atheist!
Mosaic Judaism was biblical (before the crucifixion), today’s Judaism is not biblical (post crucifixion).
The Holy Bible consists of 66 Books-present day Judaism says not.
Obviously religious Jews are not Trinitarian! Otherwise they’d be Christians!
All Jews are Israelites, but not all Israelites are Jews.
As a Christian, I’m well aware of the admonition to Be not highminded, but fear; for if God spared not the the natural branches, take heed lest He also spare not thee. Romans 11:20-21.
How many religious Gentile Christians today ‘worship’ in a church building who aren’t true Christians!
Hi Islander, you say, “All Jews are Israelites.” This is not correct. You could convert to Judaism if you wanted to and thereafter call yourself a Jew. Jews do not exclude anyone, who chooses to, from converting to Judaism. This has always been the way, the Bible is testament to that.
You ask “is there such a thing as an atheist Jew”?
I respond: Is there such a thing as an atheist Christian or an atheist Muslim?
Some might in their ignorance say “Yes,” I say “No.” An atheist denies God’s existence, indeed they deny that any god exists and to atheists, all religions are fake. Whereas, Jews and Christians not only recognise God’s existence but worship God. And Muslims worship Allah. So, atheists cannot be Jews, Christians or Muslims – nor do they want to be Jews, Christians or Muslims because that’s the whole point of atheism that God does not exist. So atheists who are either Israeli nationality or are of Hebrew/Israelite descent will not call themselves Jewish, they will call themselves Israelis, for example, to avoid being associated with a religion or God. If they call themselves Jews, they are lying. Just as a person who calls himself/herself a Christian but is not, is lying.
You are stuck on which of God’s three Persons the Jews are worshipping. God is three Persons: God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. He is one God, His three Persons are co-equal, co-existent, co-eternal etc, although they are distinct, they are not separate – it has been this way from before the creation of the world even though Jesus was only revealed to the world in c. 0-6AD, and the Holy Spirit in c. 30-40 AD. How Jesus judges those who follow God the Father but do not confess with their tongues that Jesus (God the Son) is Lord and Saviour, is for Jesus to decide.
We cannot judge the Jews because they worship one Person while Christians worship all three Persons; we have not been given that authority. Being a Christian does not make us higher than anyone else or put us above anyone else – it means that we do not come under the Law on judgement day, that we are “saved” from this judgement by the blood Jesus shed on the cross for us. Because through Jesus’ sacrifice (through which He replaced the sin-offerings that were required under Moses’ Law) our sins, our transgressions/trespasses against God (and against His Law), are forgiven. One important caveat to note is that transgressions or blasphemy against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, whether we’re a “born again” Christian or not. If we sin against the Holy Spirit, we will be subject to Jesus’ judgement, we no longer fall under the grace/forgiveness of the blood of the lamb.
https://biblehub.com/matthew/12-32.htm
Clearly we are not on the same page on some of these things.
If I am so “stuck on which of God’s three persons the (unbelieving) Jews are worshipping” as you write, then why do they reject the Son of God; if the Triune Godhead is One-as you so rightly aver?
He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him. John 3:36.
This is what God’s Word says. Or was this written exclusively to the Gentiles?
You write “whether we’re a “born again” Christian or not.”
How can the elect of God in Christ “sin against the Holy Spirit” God’s chosen? Ezekiel 9:4.
Much of the above anti Palestinian rectories seems to have been sourced from Israeli or Zionist. My father in law rhetoric is the same and he uses ‘ reliable Israeli sources’; Yet not the ‘Haarizt’ the only critical Israeli newspaper.
There are enough and sufficient reliable reports of the genocide committed by the IDF. Israeli settlers act like the colonist in Australia, New Zealand and America; treating the Indigenous people as animals.
The WWII holocaust was set up by the Rockefellers institute and other eugenics to gain the moral support for the state Israel; The NAZI were used as their puppets; they acted under operation ‘paperclip’ and ‘sunset’
The mossad is in control of the FBI which enabled the shot in the back of Charlie Kirk, and the removal of the scenery to make its investigation impossible. Zionist control most western newspapers and governments, and so the weaponization of Israel and the genocide of Palestinians.
the indigenous maori in nz are not treated like animals and in fact have been paid out billions of dollars and have representation in parliament even tho they did not reach the percentage of voters to put them there – they have been backed by the global controllers all the way and the few who have access to that wealth are living the life of riley whilst their poor working maori brothers and sisters have not seen a penny of it – it’s nothing more nor less than brown skinned colonialism
Bingo.
It’s laughable that people believe the narrative that the Trans guy shot CK.
The sms messages were so bad it’s comical as were the engraved bullets and a reassembled rifle.
CK was asking hard questions about Israel, Jewish donors had already stopped funding TP USA and CK said to 2 different people the day before he was afraid they would assassinate him.
Can only assume the author is funded by Israel like so many others.
I wonder what kind of source Jupplandia is. It contradicts everything I have read and seen on all kinds of alt media in recent years. Including medics who worked in Gaza hospitals and aid workers trying to bring relief to the Palastinians who were shot at. Surely not by Hamas? And Gaza before the 7th of oct was described by visitors as the biggest open air prison in the world, not as some kind of paradise of pampered arabs. Is this again part of the information war going on in all media?
yes and you will also find that most pro-israel comments come from bots
Hi Teresa, do you think its only one way? That bots are not used to disseminate “pro-Palestinian” messages?
palestinian supporters will never give up no matter what because netenyahu and his idf never keep their promises – no brainer
Hi Teresa,
It seems you are correct.
They have only allowed a third of the food supplies into Gaza that they agreed to.
Because the dead bodies of Israel subjects have not been returned.
So the child murderers will carry on, just as planned.
Rhoda, I don’t mean to be rude but considering the seriousness of what is going down in Palestine just now you really ought to try reading up on the situation instead of holding your nose and jumping in the water.
Maybe do some serious reading, say a dozen hours a week for a few weeks or something then come back and write an article.
The International Criminal Court has designated Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence Minister Yovi Gallant ( who began the genocide in Gaza) as war criminals and has a warrant for their arrests.
The UN also has designated Gaza as having the first man-made famine in the Middle East.
A special UN Committee has recognized that Israel is committing genocide on the Palestinians in Gaza, with over 60,000 dead mostly women and children.
Those are facts- which Rhoda Wilson suspiciously omitted these in her article about the Israeli leadership, Gaza and the Palestinians.
As a human being, one does not have to be Muslim to recognize the sufferring of the Palestinians. You don’t have to be a Muslim to recognize the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza. Yet most of western media has treated the Palestinian as less than human beings. Hitler treated the Jews and Poles as subhuman beings during WII and we know what happened to their ethnic groups and the genocide inflicted by Hitler. The same genocde is happening on the Palestinians by the Israeli government headed by declared war criminal Netanyahu.
If the world denouced Hitler and the Holocaust, is it not right for the world to denouce Netanyahu and the Genocide of Palestinians?
Israel will eventualy realize their political views were simply “catastrophic” as pointed out by political scientist Professor John Mearsheimer from the University of Chicago. As he explains, their reputation has been forever damaged, and the accusation of genocide will be for the Jewish population something really difficult.
Furthermore Professor Mearsheimer comments that, (paraphrasing him);
“The last goal of Netanyahu and the Zionist right is the ethnic cleansing of Gaza and complete displacement of Palestinians from there. In the end, it is to be the will of God Himself, for whom the Israeli settlement has to be more valuable than the blood of thousands of women and children”.
Until those responsible for the crimes there are held accountable ( from both sides of the conflict) the government of Israel has renouced their crimes and changed leadership, the Palestinians are compensated for the damage to their property as did the Germans after WWII to the Jews, it is very unlikely that any proposed peace will be long lasting – since in order for there to be true reconciliation there has to be accountability and payment for one’s crimes to the vicims so that true peace and healing can occur.
Hi Dr. Andrzej Caruk, the International Criminal Court is the United Nations. The United Nations, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, is the oligarch’s latest attempt at implementing a One World Government. Be wary of placing your trust in the United Nations.
If you are unaware of the global plan they are implementing through the UN, you can start by reading: Most people trust the United Nations and that may well be the root of our problem
https://expose-news.com/2023/02/07/most-people-trust-the-united-nations-thats-the-problem/
Also: Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone: How the covid pandemic has advanced the UN’s aim of becoming the One World Government
https://expose-news.com/2023/11/24/how-covid-advanced-the-uns-aim-of-becoming/
To add to the problem, the UN has been the de facto government in Gaza for a long time. UNRWA was running things above ground, Hamas was running things below ground. Reading between the lines, the UN is complicit and will do anything it can to cover its tracks and come out of this mess, that they helped to create, smelling like roses. Not only should Hamas be removed from Gaza but the UN should be as well. Between the two organisations, they have impoverished Gazans and turned Gaza into a permanent refugee camp, and, if Hamas and the UN remain in control of Gaza, they will keep it that way to further their political aims.
Read: George Soros, the United Nations and groups organising pro-Hamas protests
https://expose-news.com/2024/03/21/george-soros-the-un-and-pro-hamas-protests/
Hi Rhoda,
Have just read that Voldymyr Zelenskyy is a cousin of George Soros.
Any information on this, just to give you a break from Palestine and Gaza.
Hi Dave Owen, I don’t trust “fact checkers,” but read the below, it may help?
https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-586448883875
George Soros is 95 years old. Volodymyr Zelensky is almost half his age, 47 years old. How reasonable is it that two people in two different generations are cousins, presuming you mean first cousins? It is possible, but I would need to see solid proof of their family connections to give it any credibility.
If you mean second, third, fourth cousins, or first cousin once, twice or three times removed … the more distant the relationship the more likely it is. But when we get into distant cousins, a lot of people are related to a lot of people so the claim becomes a little nonsensical. For example, there are likely millions of people alive today who are descendants of William the Conqueror, with estimates suggesting around 5 million people in England alone may be descended from him. Within those 5 million in England will be many many “cousins” (perhaps hundreds of thousands or even millions) if we take into account first, second, third etc cousins and cousins once, twice, three times etc removed.
Very interesting article, with checkable facts to support arguments. Thank you
This article disappoints as it conflates anti Zionism with Marxist movements under the guise of ‘pro palestinianism’.
Anti Zionism unites those from all parts of the political spectrum and is not simply a left v right issue.
Rhoda, your past article suggested Hamas is funded by Soros. If correct, he would hardly be the only funder of Hamas.
Netanyahu funded Hamas previously to weaken the Palestinian Authority. Divide and conquer.
In the meantime Israel has awarded rights for gas exploration inside the Gazan maritime waters, indicating they have taken over the gas fields that belong to Gazans.
https://newrepublic.com/article/176962/hamas-finances-funding-sources-palestinian-authority
https://asiatimes.com/2025/02/trumps-gaza-takeover-all-about-natural-gas/