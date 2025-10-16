The Government Can Now Take Money Directly from Your Account: What You Need to Know

Please share our story!

HMRC, the UK government tax department, can now tell your bank to send them money from your account – without your knowledge – if they believe you owe them. This new power means they can directly access funds held in current accounts, savings, and cash ISAs. What’s worse is that this process will be automated and appeals will only be possible after the transfer is made. HMRC has a shocking track record of customer service, and its processes are infamously riddled with errors – so what happens when they wrongly take thousands from you because of their broken system? Is it even your money anymore?

What’s Changed?

The mechanism, known as the Direct Recovery of Debts (DRD) was legislated after 2014-2015 consultation. It was paused due to backlash and kept quiet through the Covid years, but has just resurfaced once again.

As of late September, HMRC has resumed DRD in a “test and learn” phase. In practice, HMRC can now require a bank or building society to transfer funds if more than £1,000 is owed and all prior attempts to make contact have been unsuccessful. Apparently, in order to take anything at all, at least £5,000 must be left across a person’s accounts, and 30 days will be given to object or file an appeal. However, “unsuccessful” contact in their eyes is deliberate ignorance of notices – but what if you moved house or changed phone number and HMRC’s system isn’t up to date, so you didn’t receive anything?

The scope of DRD explicitly covers cash ISAs as well as current and savings accounts. So, now the places where many people keep their nest eggs are fair game to the government, how can anyone confidently build long-term savings?

Why It’s Such a Big Deal

Instead of the state proving the debt and enforcing it later, DRD now means they can take your money first and wait for you to appeal it. But letters don’t always get delivered, PAYE tax codes get misapplied and self-assessment figures may have discrepancies. The UK tax system already regularly makes errors that cost people thousands in over-paid tax or late rebates, and DRD’s implementation finds itself in incompetentGov hands.

The timing is poor too. During a period of rising expenses and struggling families, with many juggling overdrafts and card bills, what happens when a mistaken DRD payment is taken before a mortgage payment? Who pays the late fees and interest, and what happens to your credit score? The policy document says “you can object within 30 days” does not undo the lasting damage caused.

Nobody voted for DRD. It’s a tool that benefits HMRC’s cashflow and case closure rates – even if it’s incorrect. It does not improve anyone’s quality of life or increase tax compliance rates. Most of the tax errors made will continue to be thanks to the deliberately obscure, unsupportive framework within which HMRC operates. And now they can charge you for it.

HMRC’s “Deliberately Poor Service”

On paper, there are safeguards and procedures in place. But HMRC’s customer service reputation is as poor as it’s ever been.

People wait for hours on the phone before the line disconnects. Callbacks don’t happen. Complaints stack up. Straightforward admin errors take months and years to resolve. Add DRD into the mix, and it’s a system all but guaranteed to make mistakes. All in all, a “take now, resolve later” power built on an already terrible service magnifies potential harm to everyday people in the country.

An official, damning 2025 report accused HMRC of deliberately poor service and damage to public confidence in the tax system. Read the full report here.

How Will This Work with Digital ID?

These financial control measures are not being implemented in isolation. The UK government is building digital identity, open-banking access and automated risk scoring across departments. Along with the Digital ID, the framework is making it easier than ever to link identity, spending and activity.

Today, DRD is restricted to HMRC and intended to collect confirmed tax debts after repeated, ignored attempts at contact. Tomorrow, the infrastructure can be lent to other services and compliance systems. Linking your Digital ID with bank account control takes us a step closer to a financial kill-switch – the ability to switch off access to your own money.

What You Can Do About It

Keep your contact details up to date with HMRC

Maintain accurate records of your returns, payments and income

Keep large amounts outside of current, savings or cash ISA accounts – even keeping cash in a Stocks & Shares ISA (as uninvested capital) is safer than a Cash ISA due to currently remaining out of reach to HMRC

Set bank alerts for large outbound transfers

If a DRD notice arrives, use your records to prove your case, stop the transaction, and log every knock-on cost – fees and interest incurred

Answers We Need from HMRC

How quickly will wrongful recoveries be repaid, and will consequential losses be covered?

Will we see published service levels for DRD disputes, and who’s accountable if targets are missed?

Will HMRC publish monthly stats on DRD usage, error rates, reversal times with independent audits?

Without clear answers and legal guarantees, DRD will feel less like enforcement and more like a standing threat to ordinary workers.

Final Thought

Collecting genuine tax debts is part of a functioning state. But granting the government a direct line into private savings changes the balance of power. Along with the introduction of Digital ID, we’re entering a state of unprecedented control. Do we even own our own money anymore?

Join the Conversation

How’s this going to play out? For our UK readers, how has your experience been with HMRC, and do you trust them to use this tool responsibly? What can we do about the government’s tightening grip over everyday people? Add your comments below.

