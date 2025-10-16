Please share our story!

In a book published in 2022, Dr. Vernon Coleman warned that governments worldwide were introducing “online safety bills” not to protect free speech and internet users as claimed, but actually aimed to censor content and suppress truth-tellers.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The following is taken from the book `Social Credit: Nightmare on Your Street’ by Vernon Coleman.



All around the world, governments are introducing what they call “online safety bills.”



These pieces of legislation are promoted, and sold to the public, as though they are designed to protect free speech, to punish trolls, terrorists and mad extremists and to protect internet users from misinformation and disinformation.



In fact, of course, the bills aren’t designed to protect ordinary internet users from abuse, they aren’t going to get rid of anonymous trolls and they won’t stop spamming and all the various frauds which have made the internet a dangerous place for people to explore.



In the UK, the Online Harms Act demands that platforms censor content or face fines and/or jail time. The Government in the UK can already force social media companies to remove anything the State authorities deem unacceptable (it doesn’t have to be untrue for them to consider it unacceptable, just unacceptable). Criticism of vaccines or vaccine programmes is always considered unacceptable.



In the early summer of 2022, the US Department of Homeland Security (which was set up after the events of the 9th of September 2001 – which I described at the time as a false flag event and which no doubt helped set in motion the events which are currently threatening us all) has set up a Disinformation Governance Board to decide what information is truthful and what isn’t. Like most similar organisations, it appears to be very left-wing in bias.



The official line seems to be that free speech is a bad thing and that freethinkers and truth-tellers must be controlled by legislation.



US President Biden ordered the US Surgeon General to tell Big Tech to turn over the details of anyone who has spread misinformation about covid on the internet. I was thrilled when I first heard this. I assumed it meant that the US Surgeon General would be demanding that Big Tech hand over the names of all those mainstream journalists who have been spreading misinformation. But I was wrong, of course. What Biden really meant was that Big Tech had to hand over details of all independent-minded, intelligent, well-informed citizens who’ve told the truth. This is another step in the censorship and demonisation of the truth-tellers.



These bills are designed to do away with freedom of speech, to suppress truth-tellers, to silence anyone questioning the official government line on any subject, to get rid of privacy, to control discussion, to remove debate and to punish platforms and writers who dare to publish anything questioning the Google approved garbage pouring out of drug companies, government advisors, paid and bought for scientists and doctors and crooked politicians. Only communists and other left-wing cultists should welcome this legislation, which is in reality a charter for deceivers and propagandists. The conspirators are creating a world that would shock even Stalin in its lack of humanity.



About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr. Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

