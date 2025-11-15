IEA report admits commitment to climate change is melting away

Please share our story!

In a new report, IEA, a body whose research helps to shape global energy policies, has admitted that countries’ commitment to climate change action is declining rapidly.

The IEA had been predicting that “fossil” fuel consumption would peak in 2025. But now it says that demand for oil and gas will continue to rise.

A few months before the IEA’s report, the US energy secretary had said that the IEA’s modelling of peak hydrocarbon fuels was “complete nonsense” and threatened withdrawal of funding if the IEA did not reform.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times published an article with the lead: the International Energy Agency (“IEA”) “sets out [a] new scenario to reflect fading commitment to climate change.”

“Until this year, all of the Paris-based body’s modelling assumed that fossil fuel consumption would peak this decade,” the outlet said. But in its latest World Energy Outlook, IEA, the body whose research helps to shape global energy policies, said that, on the current trajectory, oil and gas demand do not peak and continue to rise until at least 2050.

“It laid out a scenario taking in countries’ changing stance on climate goals, as well as a growing desire for secure and affordable energy and a slowdown in the growth of electric vehicles,” the Financial Times said.

“Climate change is declining – and declining rapidly – in the international energy policy agenda,” Fatih Birol, the head of the IEA, lamented. Under the new scenario, called ‘Current Policies Scenario’, energy and climate change policies that are in force “remain as they are for the next 25 years and no new policies are introduced.”

An abstract for the report states:

Electricity demand rises in all countries and regions, with the strongest growth in India and Indonesia, but the push for a much more electrified energy system does not gain broad momentum in the CPS. Solar photovoltaics (PV) and wind are cost competitive in many regions, but deployment faces integration challenges that slow further growth: annual solar PV capacity additions average 540 gigawatts to 2035, similar to the level in 2024. Coal remains the largest single source of global power generation for the next ten years. Construction of new nuclear facilities accelerates in the 2030s. Global electricity grids increase by 25 million kilometres (km), a 30% increase, to 2035, and by a further 40 million km to 2050. Current Policies Scenario , World Energy Outlook 2025, IEA, 12 November 2025

Chris Wright, the US energy secretary, told Bloomberg in July that the IEA’s modelling of peak “fossil” fuels was “total nonsense,” that he was in contact with Birol and that the US would either reform the IEA or withdraw its support. The US contributes 14 per cent of its budget, the Financial Times said.

Is it merely a coincidence that on 28 October, Bill Gates posted a blog that said the “doomsday view of climate change … is wrong”?

In September, we published an article about the United Nations’ requirement for countries to submit their Nationally Determined Contribution (“NDC”) by February 2025. NDCs are climate action plans submitted by countries under the Paris Agreement, outlining their efforts to reduce national emissions and adapt to climate change impacts. Each country sets its own targets and strategies, which are updated every five years to the UNFCCC secretariat to reflect increased ambition.

While six countries out of 197 submitted some sort of NDC, only one country had submitted a national climate action plan that is compatible with the Paris Agreement – the United Kingdom.

It is glaringly and shamefully obvious that when it comes to the UN’s climate agenda, the UK is the outlier. It is this fringe ideology within the UK government that prompted David Turver’s comment below in response to the Financial Times article:

