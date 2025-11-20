Breaking News

Documentary: 5G APOCALYPSE – The Extinction Event

The 2019 NewEarth Media documentary ‘5G APOCALYPSE – The Extinction Event’, directed by Sacha Stone, presents the dangers of 5G wireless technology.

5G APOCALYPSE argues that 5G poses an existential threat to humanity, suggesting it could lead to widespread health issues, environmental destruction, and even serve as a tool for global control.

It features interviews with weapons development experts, biologists, molecular and cellular biologists and activists trying to bring to light the dangers of 5G technology, who state that millimetre-wave radiation from 5G infrastructure can cause cancer, genetic damage and mass extinction.

The documentary centres around Mark Steele, a British engineer, inventor, patent writer and weapons research scientist.  In 2022, he wrote a report at the request of lawyers on 5G in the context of nanometal-contaminated vaccines.  You can read more about his report HERE.

The documentary begins: “It’s important to understand what the 5G is doing and what they say it’s doing. We’re told on the IEEE beamforming document that this technology cooked your eyes like eggs in World War II. And you all need to understand: these are military weapons; these are assault frequencies. If you garnered nothing more than that, that’s what you need to know. It’s microwave radiation warfare, that’s what this is.”

Further reading: 5G Apocalypse: The Extinction Event film reveals how 5G is an assault weapon meant to destroy humanity, Natural News, 19 May 2019

NewEarth Media: 5G APOCALYPSE – The Extinction Event, 23 March 2019 (78 mins)

If you are unable to watch the documentary above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.  The original video is archived HERE.

Further resources for Mark Steele:

Resources provided in the description under the video on Rumble; where not indicated, the resource is a video:

  1. Brain Jabbed Part 1 of 3 Richard D Hall
  2. Brain Jabbed Part 2 of 3 Richard D Hall
  3. Brain Jabbed Part 3 of 3 Richard D Hall
  4. NATO’s Cognitive Warfare To Control Your Brain, Thoughts, & Behaviour – Operational
  5. Dr. James Giordano: The Brain is the New Battlefield
  6. The Global Brain Hive Mind Artificial Intelligence Control Grid
  7. Last Dr Group Interview Discussing 5G and Use For Bioweapons Before Disappearance
  8. Former Vodafone Boss Blows Whistle On 5G-Coronavirus Connection
  9. CNN Report in 1985 Admitting EMFs + 60ghz 5G Is A Weapon!
  10. 5G and Vaxxines Being Used For Mass Murder – Dr. Ricardo Delgado
  11. 5G Vaxxine Wuhan 5G and the Cor-ona Vxrus
  12. Mass Genocide, 5G, Vaxxine Passports
  13. In Wuhan They Rolled Out 5G And Said People Were Dying Of A Vxrus
  14. STARLINK = SKYNET satellite constellation will operate in the high-frequency 5G bands above 24 GHz
  15. Biological Effects of Radar’s Millimetre 5G Waves
  16. Worried about 5G, Fret Not, For Something Far More Sinister is at Hand
  17. Elana Freeland: HAARP, Energy Weapons, Nanotech, AI, Transhumanism, 5G, TI-Organised Stalking
  18. Weapons Expert Opens 5G Led Transmitter
  19. 5G Antenna Deployed, Urban Radar Weapon
  20. Cern/Russia/Crisper Cast 9/5G
  21. 5G Crisis – What’s Working
  22. Optogenetics: Using Light to Control Your Brain
  23. Optogenetics and Enhancing Brain Functions World Economic Forum
  24. Targeted Individuals
  25. On The Clock: The BRAIN Initiative
  26. Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip demo explained
  27. How to control someone else’s arm with your brain
  28. Monkey uses brain to control prosthetic arm
  29. Neurolife Brain Implant Could Change Lives
  30. This is How the Vaxxine Micro / Nano Tech Self-Assembles Inside Inoculated Bodies
  31. La Quinta Columna Prepares A Report On Microtechnology In Pfizer’s Vaxxine and report HERE
  32. Graphene Hydroxide Found in the COV Vaxxines Dr. Andreas Noack and science paper HERE and report HERE
  33. Graphene Hydroxide: Like “Razor Blades” in the Blood reports HERE and HERE
  34. Graphene Hydroxide, The Vaxx and EMFs report HERE
  35. Graphene Hydroxide report HERE
  36. Three-Dimensionally Networked Graphene Hydroxide With Giant Pores and Its Application In Supercapacitors science paper HERE
  37. Apparatus For The Treatment of Neuropsychic and Somatic Diseases With Heat, Light, Sound and VHF Electromagnetic Radiation report HERE
  38. Military Use of Mind Control Weapons report HERE
  39. US Government Accidentally Sends A Strange Conspiracy Theory File Describing ‘Remote Mind Control’ And ‘Forced Memory Blanking’ report HERE
  40. William Ross Adey, MD, will be our 1999 Hans Selye Award Recipient. He is being honoured for his seminal contributions to our understanding of the biologic effects of feeble electromagnetic forces, and for defining the parameters of the “Adey window” of activity. Report HERE
  41. Wonder Weapons report HERE
  42. Aerial Mind-Control: The Threat to Civil Liberties report HERE
  43. Mind Control With Silent Sounds And Super Computers report HERE
  44. The State of Unclassified and Commercial Technology Capable of Some Electronic Mind Control Effects report HERE
  45. What are Psycho-Electronic Weapons And How Might They Work? report HERE
  46. Transhumanism – We Will Become gods – You Don’t Have to Participate
  47. Government to BAN Elon Musk’s Neuralink
  48. Elon Musk’s Neuralink chip tested live in pig brains
  49. Humans are Hackable!
  50. DARPA Developed Nonsurgical Brain Interfaces to Control report HERE
  51. DARPA Developed Nonsurgical Brain Interfaces to Control Drones Using Thoughts report HERE
  52. 2025 – The Rise of Neural Interfaces report HERE
  53. Making A Better Brain: Scientists Just Discovered a New Kind of Brain Cell report HERE
  54. The Brain-Computer Interface Is Coming report HERE
  55. DARPA – PREEMPT (HR001118S0017) Project DEFUSE report HERE
  56. DARPA Wants to Fix Soldiers’ Mental Issues With Brain Implants report HERE
  57. Future Soldiers To Use Synthetic Telepathy On The DARPA Has Electronic-Photonic Integrated Chip report HERE
  58. Brain To Brain Interface report HERE
  59. Connected: The Fascinating Future of Brain-Computer Interfaces report HERE
  60. What is a Brain-Computer Interface? Everything You Need To Know report HERE
  61. DARPA Announces Funding for a High-Resolution, Implantable Neural Interface report HERE
  62. $21.6 Million Funding From DARPA to Build Window Into the Brain report HERE
  63. The project is one of six funded this year by DARPA’s Neural Engineering System Design program – part of the federal government’s Brain Initiative – to develop implantable, biocompatible “neural interfaces” that can compensate for visual or hearing deficits. Report HERE
  64. Brave New World: ‘Metabolic Dominance’, DARPA Wants To Create Mind-Controlled Weapons Of War report HERE
  65. The Future of Neural Networks science paper HERE
  66. The Secret History of Diplomats and Invisible Weapons report HERE
  67. Pfizer’s Military Connections, and Moderna’s Too – mRNA report HERE
  68. The Invasion is Happening NOW … Taking the STEP, Taking Your Emotions!
  69. Could Google Become Skynet? 8 Products That Prove It’s Already There
  70. “Targeted Individuals” are Non-Consensual Subjects in Criminal, Clandestine, Classified “Top Secret” MK ULTRA-Extended Mind & Behaviour Control/Torture Experimentation by Joint Military/Intel/Justice/Academic Institutions, as well as Targets of COINTELPRO and Electronic Warfare report HERE
  71. Apparatus and Method for Remotely Monitoring and Altering Brain Waves report HERE
  72. Remote Neural Monitoring Satellite Harassment/Terrorism Awareness! Report HERE
  73. CIA Infiltrated 17 area groups gave out LSD report HERE
  74. Horrific Human Rights Violations: The Unleashing of Beamed Non-Kinetic Energy Weapons Termed “Non-lethal” for Vicious Police & Military Civilian Assaults report HERE
  75. The Illuminati’s Trauma-Based Mind Control report HERE
  76. Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) report HERE
  77. The “gyrotron resonance maser”, a machine that talks to the brain. The PREMA scanner” (“Personal Radio and Electromagnetic Frequency Allocation”) identifies the unique frequency of a brain report HERE
  78. Remote Neural Monitoring, Voice to Skull (V2K) Key Evidence/Proof- explanatory YouTube and article report HERE
  79. Voice of God report HERE
  80. Chemtrails report HERE
  81. Total Population Control Agenda report HERE
  82. Interfacing Graphene-Based Materials With Neural Cells science paper HERE
  83. Effects of Graphene-Based Materials on the Behaviour of Neural Stem Cells, Influence of Functional Groups on Toxicity of Carbon Nanomaterials, science papers HERE and HERE
  84. Interfacing Graphene-Based Materials With Neural Cells science paper HERE
  85. Effects of Graphene-Based Materials on the Behaviour of Neural Stem Cells science paper HERE
  86. Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip demo explained. An Integrated Brain-Machine Interface Platform With Thousands of Channels science paper HERE
  87. Neuralink 2021 website HERE
  88. Elon Musk Neuralink website HERE
  89. Neuralink: Can Elon Musk’s Brain Chip Implant Create Superhumans report HERE
  90. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Shows Monkey Playing Pong With Mind report HERE
  91. Interfacing Graphene-Based Materials With Neural Cells science paper HERE

James
James
11 hours ago

If you have been to the dentist’s office and had any anesthetics, you might want to look up the show- Diamond and Silk The Antidote- It sure helped me

history
history
6 hours ago

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/u6uN-MT-KxQ Dr Martin Pall 5G

