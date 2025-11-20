The 2019 NewEarth Media documentary ‘5G APOCALYPSE – The Extinction Event’, directed by Sacha Stone, presents the dangers of 5G wireless technology.
5G APOCALYPSE argues that 5G poses an existential threat to humanity, suggesting it could lead to widespread health issues, environmental destruction, and even serve as a tool for global control.
It features interviews with weapons development experts, biologists, molecular and cellular biologists and activists trying to bring to light the dangers of 5G technology, who state that millimetre-wave radiation from 5G infrastructure can cause cancer, genetic damage and mass extinction.
The documentary centres around Mark Steele, a British engineer, inventor, patent writer and weapons research scientist. In 2022, he wrote a report at the request of lawyers on 5G in the context of nanometal-contaminated vaccines. You can read more about his report HERE.
The documentary begins: “It’s important to understand what the 5G is doing and what they say it’s doing. We’re told on the IEEE beamforming document that this technology cooked your eyes like eggs in World War II. And you all need to understand: these are military weapons; these are assault frequencies. If you garnered nothing more than that, that’s what you need to know. It’s microwave radiation warfare, that’s what this is.”
Further reading: 5G Apocalypse: The Extinction Event film reveals how 5G is an assault weapon meant to destroy humanity, Natural News, 19 May 2019
