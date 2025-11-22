UK Covid Inquiry’s conclusions are as farcical as its “investigations”

Please share our story!

Like the rest of us in the UK, Dr. Suneel Dhand is “absolutely speechless” about the conclusions that Baroness Heather Hallett, Chair of the Covid-19 Inquiry, came to.

Contrary to the Inquiry’s findings, covid was not a public health threat for which the country should have locked down harder and sooner; “it was a huge money grab; it was all about control” and the Inquiry is an attempt to ensure it is done better the next time around.

On Thursday, 20 November, the UK Covid Inquiry published its report on Modules 2, 2A, 2B, and 2C, focused on core decision-making and political governance during the pandemic. This is the second report the Inquiry has published. We previously published an article about the Inquiry’s first report, read HERE.

“The Inquiry finds that the response of the four governments repeatedly amounted to a case of ‘too little, too late’,” the second report states. “By the time the possibility of a mandatory lockdown was first considered – it was already too late and a lockdown had become unavoidable. That these same mistakes were repeated later in 2020 is inexcusable.”

“I am absolutely speechless this morning at the results of the massive pandemic inquiry which has just been released,” Dr. Suneel Dhand said on Friday.

The Inquiry has cost British taxpayers hundreds of millions, the most expensive statutory inquiry in UK history, and “the idea of this ridiculous amount of money being spent was to come to some conclusions to maybe work out what went wrong and to do better in the future,” Dr. Dhand said.

“But can you believe what the main conclusion was? I had to look twice when I read the headline. Their conclusion after spending all this money looking into everything that happened was that the United Kingdom should have locked down earlier and harder. Can you believe that?”

Covid, Dr. Dhand said, was not about a threat to public health or a pandemic. “It was all about something else. It was a huge money grab. It was all about control.”

As Dr. Vernon Coleman said last year, the UK’s Covid Inquiry is a fraud investigating a fraud. Professor Carl Heneghan recently called the Inquiry “a farce – a spectacle of hysteria, name-calling and trivialities.”

“Lockdown,” he said, “was the most disruptive policy in British peacetime history, with huge ramifications for our health, children’s education and the economy.”

“The refusal to address the core issues – the denialism that seems encoded into the Inquiry – is, in a sense, the culmination of a trend that took hold during the pandemic. I call it the silencing of science,” Heneghan said.

Dr. Suneel Dhand: Pandemic Inquiry Bombshell – “Lock Down Harder” 21 November 2025 (7 mins)

Featured image: Baroness Heather Hallet taken from ‘Boris Johnson rejects ‘muddled’ COVID inquiry report and accuses chair of ‘breathtaking inconsistency’’, Sky News, 22 November 2025

