Politicians are creating a political vacuum. Do they realise what comes next?

Please share our story!

Discussing the recent video published by the New Republican Movement in Northern Ireland, John Hannam points out that groups such as these come about when there has been so much betrayal by politicians that it has created a political vacuum.

The political classes, not just in Ireland but across the whole of the EU and in the UK, seem to be oblivious to what they’re creating, he said.

Do we want what’s happening in Ireland, or Northern Ireland, to happen in other countries? Of course not. But the political classes are creating a political vacuum, and something is going to step in to fill that void.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 7 + 2 =



New Republican Movement: What We Don’t Know

At the end of last month, a video began circulating on social media from a group calling itself the New Republican Movement. Little is known about the Movement; some refer to it as a group in Ireland and others as a group in Northern Ireland.

The video was a warning to politicians in Newry, Mourne and Downe District Council – one of 11 “super” councils in Northern Ireland formed in 2015 from combining the former Newry and Mourne and Down District Council areas – which appears to place them in Northern Ireland. However, some are questioning whether the group may be from the Republic of Ireland, usually referred to simply as Ireland.

Sinn Fein/IRA is an Irish Nationalist party which confusingly is pro-immigration. A "New Republican Movement" has arisen in Northern Ireland.



They note a flood of "undocumented, military aged men" which is "unacceptable. They don't want their "culture & religion destroyed." pic.twitter.com/k15W3LRJBu — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) December 2, 2025

Related: New Republican Movement to Irish politicians: “We will not sit back any longer and watch our culture and religion destroyed by the people we put in power”

An exchange between David Atherton (“DA”) and Michael O’Keeffe (“MK”) underneath the tweet above reads:

DA: Hi @grok, Michael O’Keefe claims this is a psyop from the Irish and/or Northern Ireland government. Some say it is real. Is O’Keefe an Irish nationalist? MK: This video is being shared by large British accounts while Irish accounts call it out for what it is, a state-sponsored psyop pushed by a known subversive account. Dave just wants clicks; he doesn’t care about the truth. DA: Michael, I post everything in good faith. The guy does seem to have a Republic of Ireland accent, while the three counties he mentioned are in Ulster [Northern Ireland], a quite different accent. I am happy for you to enlighten me more.

Unless comments are substantiated, when we read exchanges on Twitter, it’s similar to overhearing a discussion at a pub. O’Keefe provided no name for the “subversive account,” nor did he attempt to substantiate his claims that it was a state-sponsored PsyOp. However, on 2 December, he posted the tweet below:

Two weeks ago he announced the Irish Citizen Army.



Yesterday he announced the New Republican movement.



If you were silly enough to repost this, you fell for state propaganda.



This individual was removed from the Irish nationalist movement 2 years back because he's lying to… pic.twitter.com/H010TBJDjy — MichaeloKeeffe (@MickOKeeffe) December 2, 2025

There is not sufficient information to be able to reliably come to a conclusion as to who the New Republican Movement are. More information may come to light in the coming days and weeks. But Atherton’s remark about the accent seeming to be from the Republic of Ireland is interesting, although not conclusive, as accents may not stay strictly within borders. Newry, Mourne and Downe, which are mentioned in the New Republican Movement’s video, is not far from Northern Ireland’s border with the Republic of Ireland; the tip of the super council region (shaded in green in the image below) borders Ireland. And there is an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Another interesting point is the use of “Ireland” rather than “Northern Ireland” or “Ulster” in the New Republican Movement’s video, which is also not conclusive, as it’s conceivable that Irish nationalists living in Northern Ireland might refer to “Ireland” rather than Northern Ireland. The Movement is clearly made up of Irish nationalists on account of the Irish flag being displayed in the video, as opposed to the British flag, and they referred to themselves as “proud men of Ireland.”

For those who may not be familiar with the politics of the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland is one of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom. The UK, officially at least, is not part of the European Union. Ireland is not part of the UK and is a member of the European Union.

Politics Abhors a Vacuum

In a recent video, John Hannam discussed the New Republican Movement’s video in a broader context, using the concept of “nature abhors a vacuum.”

The ancient Greek proverb “nature abhors a vacuum” has become a metaphor in everyday language to describe situations where an absence of something – whether physical, social, political or emotional – will inevitably be filled by something else. For example, “politics abhors a vacuum” implies that power will not remain unclaimed.

“What it means is that when you have a vacuum of leadership, when you have a lack of direction, a lack of leadership, something will step in to replace that lack of leadership. And you’re not always sure what that thing is going to be,” Hannam explained.

“In the UK, in England particularly, you have got a ground swell of public movements, populist movements. Probably the most prominent one is the one led by Tommy – the Unite the Kingdom movement – which put … a huge number of people on the streets of London on September the 13th this year,” he said.

Related: Tommy Robinson: Unite the Kingdom protest proved the establishment has lost its power to silence the majority

Considering how well these huge crowds behave at these rallies, “this is not the thuggish far right movement that the government and much of the media would lead you to believe,” he added.

Based on how the establishment spuriously portrays a significant portion of the British public who attend these events compared to the reality, Hannam argues that England, and by implication the UK, has a “real dearth of leadership, a lack of leadership, a lack of direction.”

“And we’re getting close to the point where we have a complete vacuum and that ‘something’ is going to step into that vacuum to replace it,” he said.

“What is that ‘something’ going to be?” Hannam asked. “Well, we don’t know yet. But the reality of the situation is it would be much better to be something like the political parties being led by Ben Habib [Advance UK] or Rupert Lowe [Restore Britain] or Nigel Farage [Reform UK] or a populist street movement like the one led by Tommy [Robinson] than it would be some of the movements that are starting in other countries.”

Hannam then played the video from the New Republican Movement. “They are talking about effectively taking the streets back, protecting the Irish people, and taking action against anyone they consider to be a danger or a threat to Ireland and to the Irish people,” Hannam said.

As mentioned earlier in this article, it’s unclear whether the New Republican Movement is Irish or Northern Irish. Hannam assumes it is an Irish movement.

Hannam is not condoning the New Republican Movement’s tactics, but rather using their video to demonstrate that when there is a complete lack of leadership, then “something” steps in to fill the void. “And you don’t know what that’s going to be. And sometimes you might be better off accepting a movement like we have in England and in the UK than what you currently got in Ireland.”

Why has the New Republican Movement come about in Ireland? Hannam asked.

For a hundred years or so, the Irish Republican Army (“IRA”) and Sinn Féin fought the British, they said, to win the freedom of the people of Ireland. They said they were on the side of the people of Ireland.

Hannam didn’t want to get into the details of the politics of it but said, “It’s unarguable that in the last 20 to 25 years of their existence, [the IRA and Sinn Féin] basically morphed from being what they said they were on the tin to effectively becoming a money-grabbing gangster unit. And it’s also unarguable that in the last 15 years, both of those groups, both the military IRA and the political Sinn Féin, have utterly and totally betrayed the Irish people.”

“They’ve completely sold out,” he said, “they’ve completely allowed Ireland to become effectively overrun, and they’ve created a complete vacuum. The Irish people are in despair. They don’t know what to do. They don’t know what’s going on. And look at who has stepped into the vacuum. Masked men fully balaclava’d up, holding automatic weapons.”

Is that what we want in the UK? Is that what we want in England? Hannam asked.

“Of course we don’t – 100% not,” he said. “We need to do absolutely everything in our power to prevent that from happening. But the political classes, not just in Ireland, but across the whole of the EU and in the UK, seem to be oblivious to what they’re creating.”

“They seem to just think that the populations of these countries are just going to sit back and accept what’s going on,” Hannam said. “Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. People are not just going to accept these things. And something is going to step into the vacuum.”

So, corporate media and the political classes, particularly in England, should be grateful for the Unite the Kingdom movement. “They should be grateful for people like Ben Habib, Rupert Lowe [and] Nigel Farage because they 100% are not what you’ve got in Ireland,” Hannam said.

“And yet if [they] continue to sideline them, if [they] continue to ignore them, if [they] continue to demonise them, if [they] continue to slander them, unfortunately, that’s what we could end up getting. And we have to do everything we can to stop that happening.”

It’s worth listening to Hannam’s thoughts on this subject in full by watching the video below.

John Hannam: A new vigilante Republican group in Ireland could be the forerunner for the UK and Europe soon! 3 December 2025 (9 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.

Please share our story!