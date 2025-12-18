Dr. Mike Yeadon: Covid vaccines are a population reduction programme

Please share our story!

By December 2020 Dr. Michael Yeadon knew that the covid injections would injure, kill and cause infertility.

How did he know? Because that’s what they were designed to do.

They were designed to make our bodies’ cells manufacture a foreign protein that our immune systems would attack, resulting in autoimmune conditions. They were designed to contain a toxic spike protein. And the mRNA injections were designed to contain lipid nanoparticles that cause infertility.

Dr. Michael “Mike” Yeadon is a British pharmacologist and former vice-president of the allergy and respiratory research division at Pfizer until 2011. After leaving Pfizer, Dr. Yeadon co-founded the biotechnology company Ziarco, where he served as CEO. The company was sold to Novartis in 2016.

On Tuesday, Infowars published a video of Dr. Yeadon explaining how he knows that the covid injections were designed to injure, kill and cause infertility.

Michael Yeadon: Covid tyranny, 16 December 2025 (15 mins)

Dr. Yeadon was trained and worked in the field of looking for potential toxic vulnerability in pharmaceuticals. “When I describe to you three things about these so-called [covid] vaccines, that I know as a professional from the industry that gave birth to them, must axiomatically cause injury – or known to be risks – I could pick others, but there are three I know to be true,” he said.

The term “axiomatically cause injury” refers to a situation where a specific action or condition is known with certainty to result in harm, based on established professional knowledge or scientific principles.

Autoimmune Disorders

The first certainty of harm from covid injections is self-to-self attack, which can result in autoimmune disorders.

We were told that the molecules in the covid injections were gene sequences that encoded the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. We were told that the spike protein was on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that caused the disease covid-19.

An important concept in immunology that’s taught to every person who has a training in immunology, “in the first lesson,” Dr. Yeadon said, is “what allows your body to treat itself kindly, but to go to war if something untoward is discovered in your body, is [the concept] self [and] non-self, or foreign.”

He explained that when we are healthy and our immune systems, which is constantly surveilling our bodies, are “at peace” with itself because everything it encounters is known to belong to ourselves.

However, “if you inject me with a gene sequence that will make my body manufacture a foreign protein that isn’t me, that is a viral protein, every cell in my body that follows that instruction will signal to my immune system that I have been attacked,” Dr. Yeadon said. “And my immune system goes to war and attacks and kills every cell that complied with that instruction.”

“And that is what has happened … to every cell, in every tissue, in every person who has been thus injected,” he said.

“The toxicity that you would experience varies tremendously because some people will take it up efficiently, copy it efficiently [and] make the protein for a long time – and I’m afraid those people are mostly dead,” he explained.

“Other people pick it up poorly, transcribed it poorly and only people. And those people are alive,” he added. “And there’s every continuity in between.”

The bottom line: “If you inject an instruction that makes your body make a foreign protein that is not self, your immune system will attack it .”

We all know this. This is the same principle when matching tissues for organ transplantation. If tissues are not matched, it results in organ rejection and transplant failure. And this principle is the basis behind autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and neurological diseases, where our bodies destroy themselves.

According to Wikipedia, there are more than 80 recognised autoimmune diseases, with recent scientific evidence suggesting the existence of potentially more than 100 distinct conditions, and nearly any body part can be involved.

“I knew by mid-2020 that these [covid vaccines] were designed to cause injury,” Dr. Yeadon said. “How much? I didn’t know. I still don’t completely know.”

Spike Protein

The second certainty of harm from covid injections is the spike protein. We were told that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was a coronavirus. The coronavirus spike (S) glycoprotein is the largest of the four major structural proteins in coronaviruses. It projects from the viral surface, giving the virus its characteristic crown-like appearance, which inspired the name “coronavirus.”

Coronaviruses cause seasonal colds. However, since 2002, there has been no naturally occurring coronavirus. All coronaviruses since that time have been man-made.

The spike protein is the disease-causing agent of the virus. Yet it was the genetic sequence of the spike protein that was encoded in covid “vaccines.”

At first, Dr. Yeadon didn’t know what the spike protein was. “I could find proteins like it,” he said, “and I found all of them were known to be toxins, like neurotoxins, cardiotoxins and things that would prompt blood coagulation.”

Which prompted the question: “Why would you encode in your helpful medicinal product something that when expressed in your body would harm you?”

Lipid Nanoparticles

The third certainty of harm from covid injections is the lipid nanoparticles (“LNPs” in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA injections.

“Lipid” is fat, nano means tiny, Dr. Yeadon explained. As he had discovered in late 2020 or early 2021, the mRNA is wrapped in lipid nanoparticles, so he conducted some research into what they were and found that they had been used before in oncology drugs. He soon realised, “these things are known to be toxic.”

What he found shocking was that every LNP tested was “known to promote the uptake of their payload, whatever they were protecting, into your organs inside your abdomen – what’s called the visceral organs – and most prominently liver and your ovaries,” Dr. Yeadon said, holding back the tears.

“The person who picked lipid nanoparticles to formulate these materials knew, professionally, that when it was injected into women and girls, this material would travel around their body and concentrate in their reproductive organs. And then it would do those two things I just described: it would be expressed and your body would recognise it as foreign and kill those cells,” he said, still choking back tears.

“What possible motivation could you have for doing that when you could have picked half a dozen other means of protecting the drug?” he asked.

“ At that point, I knew … that the first two observations that I made weren’t just like mistakes or things they would ride the risks,” he said. “These three things together told me [that] someone got in a room … and said [to someone like me], ‘Dr, Yeadon, design injections that will injure, kill and reduce fertility in the people you give it to. And design it so it won’t injure everybody. It won’t kill everybody. But if we give it to enough people, over time, it will lower fertility and health and reduce [the] population’.”

