Google and Microsoft to demand “age verification” from Australians

Starting 27 December 2025, Australians using internet search engines such as Google and Microsoft Bing while logged in will be required to verify their age through digital identity checks, including methods such as photo ID, facial recognition or digital ID linking.

In the meantime, writers are leaving Substack in response to similar censorship and “age verification” rules implemented on the platform earlier this month.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported in July that Google and Microsoft will be required to implement some form of age-assurance technology by 27 December. If the companies fail to comply, they could face fines of up to nearly AUS$50 million per breach.

This requirement is part of new industry codes registered by the Australian eSafety Commissioner and applies only to users who are signed into their accounts.

These industry codes are not formal legislation as they do not go through Parliament. Instead, The Guardian said, they’re developed by the technology industry and registered by the eSafety commissioner in a process called co-regulation. By bypassing the Parliamentary process, these industry codes can give an enormous amount of power to an unelected official, the eSafety commissioner.

Google and Microsoft are not unwilling victims of this agenda; they are instrumental in driving it. As The Conversation pointed out, “The new code was co-developed by the Digital Industry Group Inc – an industry association representing tech companies including Google, Meta and Microsoft – and the Communications Alliance – the peak body of the Australian telecommunications industry.”

“Age verification” for internet search engines is an extension of the censorship and digital ID programme adopted by Substack for UK and Australian users.

On 25 November, Substack emailed “a quick heads-up” to Substack authors based in the UK. “In order to comply with new UK government requirements under the Online Safety Act, Substack is introducing age verification steps for those in the UK,” Standards and Enforcement at Substack wrote. You can read the full email from Substack in the file attached below.

Two weeks later, on 10 December, Substack emailed Australian-based authors with a similar message.

The following is an email sent to subscribers to Excess Deaths AU’s Substack page on 13 December. The email is in response to Substack joining in with the Australian government’s digital ID and censorship programme, but it also refers to the “age verification” rules being implemented by Google and Microsoft on 27 December.

EDAU articles now on Wayback Machine (and deplatforming timeline)

From Excess Deaths AU (“EDAU”)

This is an addendum email to my final article, ‘In Christ, Hope’ [a PDF copy of which has been added below]. I am using the Substack platform to send the email before I deplatform (timeline below).

Thank you to everyone who emailed me best wishes for my cancer recovery and other troubles. I am praying for all of you in a similar situation.

I have now uploaded all my articles to the Wayback Machine in a public folder. Thank you to Gabe in Canada at Libre Solutions for the idea. Please see his website libresolutions.network for excellent technology tips.

Australians have now woken up to the further reality that on 27 December, web browsers will be subjected to the same “papers please” restrictions as social media (biometrics, digital ID, government ID, individual surveillance, etc.). Many techbros are opining that this is an unprecedented situation for a so-called “democratic” Western nation. Please understand, Australia is just the canary in the coal mine. It is coming for everyone. As our eKaren says, this is “lockstep.”

Where have we heard this before?

Big Brother Come December 27 Every Internet Search Will Require Digital ID Verification in Australia Hotair 4 November 2025

Australia is quietly introducing unprecedented age checks for search engines like Google ABC 10 July 2025

What You Can Do Now For Us Here In Australia, Especially If You Are Overseas

Do not look away – this is coming for you. Prepare now.

Bookmark my Web Archive folder, write down the address, and share it with family and friends.

Motivated readers can upload/download EDAU articles offline before the Substack deplatforming deadline.

Tell everyone what is happening to us in Australia.

Sign up as a free subscriber to EDAU via Substack NOW – I will be exporting my subscriber list a final time before I pull the plug (do this via the button below).

If you are receiving this email, you are on the list. My email is vi ************* @ ******** il.com if you are confused about what is happening or just want to say g’day.

if you are confused about what is happening or just want to say g’day. Share these details so that others can sign up and find my work.

Pray for us (intentions, fasting, repenting).

Timeline

December 19 – Last export of EDAU subscribers, decouple from Stripe, delete Substack.

December 26 – Delete Stripe payment system (outgoing payments pending).

December 27 – Australian government web browser censorship.

Final thoughts

I do not know what 2026 holds for people who do not comply, but like the vaccines, I believe that the people who do comply are in for a very rough time. Like the vaccines, they are sleepwalking into destruction.

I started out holding a sign by the side of the road in 2020, being mocked and ridiculed during the lockdowns, and in December 2025, my words reach people in over 100 countries. I hope that whatever comes next, I am able to make a positive contribution in the world in even a small way. As always, I trust in the Lord to see me through.

I wish to send my deep thanks to Abi Roberts (UK) and Michael Ginsburg (AUS) from Actionable Truth Media, who have also made the stand to publicly deplatform from Substack in protest of the censorship. These people have displayed moral courage in the face of this next onslaught of tyranny. You can find them at their personal links provided.

For those who follow the seminal work of Katherine Watt, she has also deplatformed from Substack and her work can be found HERE.

Thank you for your support and for reading.

May God bless you, readers, wherever you are.

