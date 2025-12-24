What corporate media refuses to say about how the world is run

Please share our story!

Corporate media dogma perpetuates a false narrative that the West consists of democracies where the popular will is expressed, when in reality, there is a merged intelligence community and an Anglo-American Establishment that exerts significant control.

The Bank for International Settlements, the City of London and other subsidiary policy makers, such as the World Economic Forum, wield significant power and influence global policies, often circumventing sovereignty and democratic processes.

Additionally, the intelligence community, including the CIA, MI6 and Mossad, has been involved in various regime change activities and covert operations, and has formed a merged criminal entity that acts against the interests of their supposed sponsor countries.

The 40th Libertarian Seminar (Libsem 2025) was held in Cape Town, South Africa, on 21-22 November 2025. The programme included sessions on economics, policy, law, science, technology, media and activism, with a focus on liberty-oriented topics spanning AI, health, governance and more.

It featured expert talks, panel discussions and online appearances by prominent figures such as Senator Rand Paul, Bryan Caplan, Congressman Thomas Massie and Robin Hanson.

Nick Hudson, a South African actuary and chairman of PANDA, also spoke at the event. The following is the text of Hudson’s speech at Libsem 2025, to which we’ve added some resources in [square brackets].

By Nick Hudson

Table of Contents

The State of The World

Earlier this year, I wrote the following about …

“Distortion of reality by tightly controlled media and highly censored social media, and by actor-politicians, has become so intense that most people have disconnected from reality on many dimensions. Democracy has long been dysfunctional, with manipulation of electoral results and control of candidates for election making a mockery of democratic processes, and the roles of unelected officials coming to dominate those of the elected ones. In this environment, vast and completely fabricated narratives have been successfully launched upon unsuspecting populations: With respect to covid, there was no viral pandemic, and the mRNA vaccines were utter frauds and dangerous to boot. With respect to climate change, the carbon dioxide output of humans is irrelevant. With respect to central banking, your money is being stolen by currency debasement. With respect to immigration, the flood of “refugees” is really a planned importation of people chosen to extinguish local culture and mores. With respect to all publicised wars, the causes and motives are misrepresented, and the interests they serve are obscured. With respect to trans rights, trans people have damaged cognition, not legitimate knowledge of what it is like to be the other gender. It does not matter whether this situation reflects planning on the part of a shadowy elite or is emergent from the decline of your civilisation. No matter whom you vote for or what gloss your preferred candidate puts on these issues, nothing will change until you and enough of the people around you wake up to reality and launch a campaign of consistent non-compliance with the anti-human trajectory that manipulative elites have set us upon. It does not matter whether you label the centralising ambitions of those elites as socialism, communism, technocracy, globalism or fascism. It doesn’t matter whether you see them as reflecting philanthropic, criminal or satanic motives. The important thing about centralisation is that it absolutely requires censorship and comprehensive obliteration of rights and freedoms to persist, and that it is wholly incompatible with the flourishing of human beings.”

Five years ago, I became part of a minority that saw through the covid scam and warned of it being a harbinger of a global technocratic surveillance state. We spoke of a forthcoming digital control grid, an age of digital feudalism, the advent of digital IDs and programmable central bank digital currencies, and of the weaponisation of the so-called sustainable development goals – the SDGs – in pursuit of these objectives. People who called us conspiracy theorists are now looking very foolish, as developments are advancing in covid-like lockstep and at lightning pace.

We are witnessing the wholesale destruction of cultures and countries of the West, and I include South Africa in that grouping. And we are witnessing the hyperaggressive colonialism of forced investment into costly and economically catastrophic renewable energy economies throughout the developing world, and the destabilisation of nations that do not comply.

Mainstream [i.e. corporate or legacy] media dogma continues to hold to the charmingly childish perspective that the West consists of democracies where the popular will is expressed, but nothing could be further from the truth. It made no difference that Trump defeated Kamala Harris. Like Zelensky in Ukraine, these people are constructs with merely superficial differences, devoid of political experience, and furthering uniparty interests, whether they aspire to or not.

As proof of that assertion, I offer you some brutal facts. Within about a hundred days of Trump taking office, Palantir, a surveillance business established by Peter Thiel with backing from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s commercial technology arm, had been endowed with massive state funding – $10 billion from the US Army, and another $1 billion or so from the Departments of Homeland Security and Defence, and the Pentagon. At the same time, Trump absolutely tore down structures focused on safeguarding data privacy, allowing government agencies to share data points on citizens without limit. Also salient was what Trump did not do. He did not reverse Obama’s deletion of a law that made it illegal for the US government to propagandise and lie to US citizens.

All these steps were the continuation of a century-long trajectory, built around two significant pillars – firstly, a merged intelligence community incorporating the CIA, MI6 and Mossad, and secondly, what we might call the Anglo-American Establishment – the opaque power structure supervening over the Bank for International Settlements, the City of London – a political structure that has sat outside of control of the British crown for a thousand years, and Wall Street.

As an introduction to the intelligence community pillar, I invite any of you who may be feeling uncomfortably sceptical at this stage to whip out your phone and look up the entry for Operation Gladio on Wikipedia, so you can verify what I’m about to tell you about it.

The Rogue Intelligence Community

Operation Gladio was a covert CIA operation established after World War II. The Office of Strategic Services (“OSS”), the precursor to the CIA, left behind American soldiers in Europe instead of withdrawing them, instructing them to hide weapons and remain in place until needed. The stated purpose was to combat communism and socialism, but the operation evolved into a network of covert, often terrorist, activities. These actions included bombings and assassinations in Italy and Germany, such as the 1980 Bologna train station bombing that killed 85 and injured 285, the 1989 assassination of a journalist investigating the operation and the 1978 kidnapping and murder of Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro. These acts were allegedly designed to manipulate political outcomes by instilling fear and shifting public opinion. The operation, which involved a network of up to 20,000 operatives across Europe, was officially ended by George Bush Sr in 1990, who had previously administered it as Director of Central Intelligence. But its legacy persisted, with some individuals imprisoned for terrorist acts later being released due to evidence implicating the CIA.

The theoretical termination of Operation Gladio cannot be read as any meaningful circumscription of intelligence community activity. What had happened by 1990 is that the CIA had become adept at circumventing laws limiting its overseas activity. It did this by commandeering cut-out organisations such as USAID and NED – the National Endowment for Democracy. It augmented state funding of these cut-outs by way of capturing foundations, such as the Brookings Institute, the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The signs of such institutional capture are far from subtle. For example, Bill Burns, who ran the Carnegie Endowment for seven years, left it to become the current Director of the CIA, suggesting substantial overlap between the two.

Since 1990, a long string of regime change activities – the so-called “colour revolutions” have been conducted, allegedly involving the CIA, USAID and the NED.

• The Rose Revolution in Georgia (2003) was preceded by USAID and NED funding and organisational support for computerising voter rolls, supporting opposition parties and NGOs, and training and funding youth groups inspired by the Yugoslav Otpor! Movement. Another colour revolution has been more or less permanently underway since 2023. · Before the Orange Revolution in Ukraine (2004–2005), they funded “pro-democracy” non-governmental organisations supporting the “pro-democracy movement, with Ron Paul citing $60 million in funding through cut-out NGOs. Similar actions were observed around the Ukrainian Euromaidan protests (2013–2014).

• And one can tell similar stories about the Tulip Revolution in Kyrgyzstan (2005), the Cedar Revolution in Lebanon (2005), the Arab Spring (2010s), the Sunflower Movement in Taiwan (2014), the 2020 protests in Belarus, the 2022 protests in Peru, the 2014 protests in Egypt, the 2016 protests in Brazil that led to the impeachment of President Rousseff, the 2020 protests in Bolivia that led to the resignation of President Evo Morales, the 2007 Saffron Revolution in Myanmar and the 2009 Green Revolution in Iran.

I’ve cited a dozen already. There are more, and the story of USAID and NED intervention in South Africa alone could be the subject of a whole talk. These are not isolated incidents. They constitute evidence of an intelligence community that has the resources and capability to ensure that virtually every nation on earth – with perhaps six exceptions in total – is bent to the will of the establishment trajectory.

To close the loop on the intelligence community chapter of this, in perhaps comical fashion, Victoria Nuland, the high priestess of US regime change actions, who was closely connected to the two-decade destruction of the Ukraine that is still so tragically underway, was last month appointed as a director of the National Endowment for Democracy. You can’t make it up.

I’ll also add that it is my belief that the intelligence communities of the US, the UK and Israel have formed a more-or-less merged criminal entity for most of the last century, and that it has been many decades since it was last possible to expect them to act congruently with their supposed sponsor-country interests.

The Bank for International Settlements

I turn now to the world of the Bank for International Settlements. Earlier this year, while explaining how this seldom heard of organisation bears down on humanity, I wrote the following in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Carney of Canada:

“The Anglo-American establishment, using its de facto control over the City of London, will cause the Bank for International Settlements to amend the Basel regulatory framework so that corporate lending rates and even access to loans will depend on compliance with net zero objectives. They will sweep up countries via loan conditions implanted by the IMF and World Bank. All of this will circumvent sovereignty and democratic processes. And all of this is in the name of an entirely fake crisis and involves renewables projects that are truly staggering in their corruption. When those renewables projects flop financially, the terms and conditions of those “investments” will leave ownership of the assets in establishment hands, and they will use that position to charge everyone more and more for less and less reliable power, milking humanity dry while laughing all the way to the bank.”

This summarises well how the BIS takes direct actions, but it also wields power in the corridors of subsidiary policymakers. The key ones worth mentioning are the Club of Rome, the Council for Foreign Relations, Chatham House, the Rockefeller Foundation, the World Economic Forum and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. Collectively, these entities treat national governments as merely the enforcement arms for globalist policies. Who can forget Klaus Schwab’s idle boast, “Vee penetrate zee cabinets.”

Do these two pillars meet at the top?

Comprehensive argument that they do can be found in books such as Carol Quigley’s ‘The Anglo-American Establishment’, Adam LeBor’s ‘Tower of Basel’, Macgregor and Dowd’s ‘Two World Wars and Hitler’ and David Hughes’ ‘Wall Street, the Nazis and the Crimes of the Deep State’.

But it was the covid phenomenon that furnished the best evidence, with its lockstep implementation of novel and hitherto advised against policies and mandates, its institutionally elaborate suppression of dissent. Although the public was led to believe that the US Department of Health and Human Services – and its organs, the Centres for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health – was performing its expected role, Anthony Fauci was mere window dressing. Behind the scenes, it was the intelligence community, operating through the Department of Defence, that held power.

What mainstream [i.e. corporate or legacy] media completely failed to mention was that Pfizer’s contract had nothing to do with conducting clinical trials of a vaccine, but was about proving production capability for a biological countermeasure. In a whistle-blower case alleging that the trials that were reported to Health and Human Services (“HHS”) had been invalidly conducted, Pfizer’s successful defence was that, in terms of its military contract, it was under no obligation to conduct valid clinical trials. So the trials were a sham and a fraud, and with that little bit of tinsel in the window dressing, a novel genetic treatment was plunged into billions of arms.

Those injections have been a disaster, involving mortality and morbidity rates much more significant than those of the purported SARS-CoV-2 virus, but media control has been intense and governments all over the world have stonewalled attempts get to the population-level data. Just last week, the UK’s creepily renamed Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) refused to publish data that would tie excess deaths to the injections, arguing that this would lead to “distress or anger” on the part of bereaved relatives, risking “damaging the wellbeing and mental health of the families and friends of people who died.”

One of the key ways this lockstep pursuit of irrational and untested mandates and injections was enforced was financial. Countries that locked down ran up huge deficits, and loans to finance them were simply made dependent on the ongoing implementation of the measures. So I think the inference that there is an opaque common control structure operating at a level above both the Bank for International Settlements and the intelligence community, both of which are simply enforcement arms, is hard to negate.

What Lies Ahead?

Possessed of sufficient time, I would have taken you through the burgeoning and labyrinthine architecture that sees data from intelligence community surveillance infrastructure fed into a systems-based decision-making apparatus that enables algorithmic, “scientific” governance to replace democratic deliberation, and how a web of treaties and accords renders national government powerless to resist this. I would also love to dilate on the role that South African leaders like Rhodes and Smuts played in establishing the seminal bodies that developed the slowly encroaching technocracy.

Suffice it to say that what remains of national and individual sovereignty is largely illusory. Their ultimate removal can only be averted by a massive awakening to the realities of the trap being set. From what I see that awakening is far from happening for most people. I see people thinking about South Africa and wishing that “if only the ANC would do this, or the DA would do that.” But that is to be operating at a level of extraordinary naivety. Similarly, to believe that Trump’s victory over Harris is going to save us is deeply foolish.

History doesn’t offer much hope. It seems always to have been the case that an inexorable rise in centralisation and the size of the state is solved only by systemic collapse. Given the fragility of the global system of supply chains and financing, that is a tough outcome to wish for, but it is a certain outcome. The problems of centralisation are never solved by the presence of more data or faster processing of it. The optimism I cling to is that humans are adept at solving problems, and the conditions of freedom under which knowledge generation can occur have not yet entirely been snuffed out.

