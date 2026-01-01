Report encourages broadening censorship in Europe to include climate and energy science

Please share our story!

As EU narratives collapse, desperate leaders are planning more tyrannical measures to keep it all from sinking: censorship of scientific debate.

Last year, the Australian Human Rights Commission (“AHRC”) demanded censorship of debate and views on climate change that do not align with the official narrative. The AHRC was proposing the removal of the fundamental human right to free speech to protect a false climate change narrative.

As P. Gosselin points out below, this desire to use climate change as a reason for censorship is not limited to Australia. In a report published in June 2025, Brussels-based EU DisinfoLab and UK-based Logically state that censorship is required because data, and scientific evidence which counters their narrative are due to distrust of “elites” and the deep state, hostile state actors and the “fossil fuel” industry.

By P Gosselin, 31 December 2025

Currently, EU leaders are fuming that US officials would be so audacious as to accuse them of practising censorship. Yet, when it comes to suppressing open discussions and differing viewpoints on major issues, things are in fact worse than most people think. And, it’s about to get even worse.

A recent (indirectly EU-funded) report released earlier this year shows how the EU is planning to broaden censorship to include the topics of climate and energy science.

In the ‘Harmful Environmental Agendas and Tactics’ (“HEAT”) report, published by EU DisinfoLab and Logically, its authors investigate how climate-related misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation (“MDM”) are strategically used to undermine climate policy in Europe, specifically in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

[Note: UK-based Logically became a major source in recent years for Wikipedia to disparage the pages of people, media outlets and organisations that did not follow the Globalists’ narrative. Read more HERE.]

Climate Science Sceptics Threaten Democracy

The report argues that climate disinformation has moved beyond simple science denial and has become a tool for broader political and social polarisation.

Outright denial of climate change, the authors claim, is being replaced by narratives focused on “climate delay.” These often acknowledge climate change but attack the feasibility, cost, and fairness of solutions, e.g., they claim green policies will bankrupt households or destroy industries.

The Enemies

The report identifies four main pillars driving these agendas:

The Conspiracy Milieu: Distrust of elites and “deep state” narratives (e.g., the “Great Reset”). Culture War/Partisan Discourse: Framing climate action as an authoritarian or elitist project. Hostile State Actors (“HSAs”): Significant involvement of Russian-linked networks (e.g., Portal Kombat) that use localised domains like Pravda DE to amplify divisive climate content. Big Oil Alignment: Narratives that align with fossil fuel interests, even if direct corporate attribution is often obscured.

In Germany, for example, there are attacks on the Energiewende (energy transition) and the Building Heating Act.

In France, there are links between climate policy and the “Yellow Vest” movement or anti-elitist sentiments.

Meanwhile, the “nitrogen crisis” has been reframed as “government land theft” in the Netherlands.

European leaders are convinced that their policies have nothing to do with all the failures going on. In their eyes, it’s all the fault of unruly citizens and their disinformation campaigns.

The Report’s Key Recommendations

The authors call for decisive institutional and platform-level action to treat climate disinformation as a structural threat and a danger to democracy. This all needs to stop!

Platforms must act!

The primary recommendation is for the EU to explicitly recognise climate disinformation as a systemic risk under the Digital Services Act (aka by critics the Digital Censorship Act). This would force so-called Very Large Online Platforms (“VLOPs”) to take proactive measures and conduct risk assessments.

The authors also call for mandating algorithm audits and public reporting on content moderation, specifically for climate content. It’s time to crack down on sceptics, they say.

“Independent” Auditors

Moreover, “independent researchers” are to be provided with access to disaggregated platform data to track how these narratives spread.

Another recommendation is calling for the labelling and limiting the reach of “ideological or sponsored” climate disinformation.

“Trusted Flaggers”

The authors are also calling for greater monitoring of Russian-aligned and other hostile state operations that exploit climate debates to weaken EU democratic resilience.

Another step suggested to counter “climate disinformation” is the establishment of reporting channels for civil society organisations (so-called “trusted flaggers”) to flag coordinated inauthentic behaviour (“CIB”) and harmful narratives to regulators.

“Prebunking”

Also, “prebunking” campaigns aimed at proactively educating the public on disinformation tactics before they are exposed to them – especially in lower-educated rural and working-class areas that are frequently targeted.

Happy New Year!

Featured image taken from World Climate Declaration

