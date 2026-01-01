Report encourages broadening censorship in Europe to include climate and energy science

As EU narratives collapse, desperate leaders are planning more tyrannical measures to keep it all from sinking: censorship of scientific debate.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Last year, the Australian Human Rights Commission (“AHRC”) demanded censorship of debate and views on climate change that do not align with the official narrative. The AHRC was proposing the removal of the fundamental human right to free speech to protect a false climate change narrative.
As P. Gosselin points out below, this desire to use climate change as a reason for censorship is not limited to Australia. In a report published in June 2025, Brussels-based EU DisinfoLab and UK-based Logically state that censorship is required because data, and scientific evidence which counters their narrative are due to distrust of “elites” and the deep state, hostile state actors and the “fossil fuel” industry.
Welcome To 2026: Europe Laying Groundwork For Climate Science Censorship!
By P Gosselin, 31 December 2025
Currently, EU leaders are fuming that US officials would be so audacious as to accuse them of practising censorship. Yet, when it comes to suppressing open discussions and differing viewpoints on major issues, things are in fact worse than most people think. And, it’s about to get even worse.
A recent (indirectly EU-funded) report released earlier this year shows how the EU is planning to broaden censorship to include the topics of climate and energy science.
In the ‘Harmful Environmental Agendas and Tactics’ (“HEAT”) report, published by EU DisinfoLab and Logically, its authors investigate how climate-related misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation (“MDM”) are strategically used to undermine climate policy in Europe, specifically in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.
[Note: UK-based Logically became a major source in recent years for Wikipedia to disparage the pages of people, media outlets and organisations that did not follow the Globalists’ narrative. Read more HERE.]
Climate Science Sceptics Threaten Democracy
The report argues that climate disinformation has moved beyond simple science denial and has become a tool for broader political and social polarisation.
Outright denial of climate change, the authors claim, is being replaced by narratives focused on “climate delay.” These often acknowledge climate change but attack the feasibility, cost, and fairness of solutions, e.g., they claim green policies will bankrupt households or destroy industries.
The Enemies
The report identifies four main pillars driving these agendas:
- The Conspiracy Milieu: Distrust of elites and “deep state” narratives (e.g., the “Great Reset”).
- Culture War/Partisan Discourse: Framing climate action as an authoritarian or elitist project.
- Hostile State Actors (“HSAs”): Significant involvement of Russian-linked networks (e.g., Portal Kombat) that use localised domains like Pravda DE to amplify divisive climate content.
- Big Oil Alignment: Narratives that align with fossil fuel interests, even if direct corporate attribution is often obscured.
In Germany, for example, there are attacks on the Energiewende (energy transition) and the Building Heating Act.
In France, there are links between climate policy and the “Yellow Vest” movement or anti-elitist sentiments.
Meanwhile, the “nitrogen crisis” has been reframed as “government land theft” in the Netherlands.
European leaders are convinced that their policies have nothing to do with all the failures going on. In their eyes, it’s all the fault of unruly citizens and their disinformation campaigns.
The Report’s Key Recommendations
The authors call for decisive institutional and platform-level action to treat climate disinformation as a structural threat and a danger to democracy. This all needs to stop!
Platforms must act!
The primary recommendation is for the EU to explicitly recognise climate disinformation as a systemic risk under the Digital Services Act (aka by critics the Digital Censorship Act). This would force so-called Very Large Online Platforms (“VLOPs”) to take proactive measures and conduct risk assessments.
The authors also call for mandating algorithm audits and public reporting on content moderation, specifically for climate content. It’s time to crack down on sceptics, they say.
“Independent” Auditors
Moreover, “independent researchers” are to be provided with access to disaggregated platform data to track how these narratives spread.
Another recommendation is calling for the labelling and limiting the reach of “ideological or sponsored” climate disinformation.
“Trusted Flaggers”
The authors are also calling for greater monitoring of Russian-aligned and other hostile state operations that exploit climate debates to weaken EU democratic resilience.
Another step suggested to counter “climate disinformation” is the establishment of reporting channels for civil society organisations (so-called “trusted flaggers”) to flag coordinated inauthentic behaviour (“CIB”) and harmful narratives to regulators.
“Prebunking”
Also, “prebunking” campaigns aimed at proactively educating the public on disinformation tactics before they are exposed to them – especially in lower-educated rural and working-class areas that are frequently targeted.
Happy New Year!
Featured image taken from World Climate Declaration
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
in Canada it’s dangerous to talk about climate hoax ideas, or just to say “climate change is normal”. Dangerous? Shunning is a possibility, or being viewed as stupid and weird. I’m waiting for the next step of being Karened.
Oh, ☭anada,
Oh, ☪anada!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=an3h8u7okLY part and parcel
The Ministry of Climate Silly Talks
Scene: A dingy government office in Whitehall. Rain lashes the windows relentlessly. A sign on the door reads “Department for the Denial of Obvious Things”. Behind a desk piled with crumpled newspapers and empty tea mugs sits MR. REGINALD “REG” THWAITES, a portly civil servant in a cardigan. Standing before him is DR. PERCY BRAINTHWAITE, a keen young climate scientist clutching a thick folder of graphs. Both are impeccably British.
REG: (chewing a biscuit) What’ya mean, climate change? There is no climate change!
PERCY: (politely aghast) Do you deny it, sir?
REG: Deny what’s obvious? Of course not!
PERCY: (relieved) Ah, splendid—
REG: The climate’s obviously the same, day in day out, year after year. Never changes.
PERCY: Never?
REG: Certainly not! Been exactly the same since I were a lad. Bit drizzly, bit windy, occasional sunny spell if the BBC’s feeling generous.
PERCY: Well, what about the seasons, then? What about them?
REG: (shrugs massively) Seems pretty rainy all year long where I live. Don’t see much change at all. (pauses, crumbs falling) Mind you, August does feel a touch more humid. Probably the wife’s new fabric softener.
PERCY: Yes, but it’s warmer in the summer months than in the winter, you must admit!
REG: A bit, but not much different from year to year where I live. ’Round here it’s either brass monkeys or slightly less brass monkeys.
PERCY: But what about the data? The data shows alarming changes in the climate, sir! Do you deny it?
REG: What data? The “data” must be wrong then, mustn’t it? ’Cause if it was right, people would notice, wouldn’t they? My neighbour Mrs. Henderson would’ve mentioned it over the garden wall, and she mentions everything.
PERCY: Well, perhaps people have failed to observe properly!
REG: (standing up indignantly) Failed to observe?! What do you take me for, sir—a fool?! You think I can’t tell whether it’s hot or cold, wet or dry? Am I that daft?
PERCY: Well, of course not, but you might miss the subtle changes that climate change causes—so small they might easily escape notice.
REG: Well if they’re that small, not much use worrying about them then, that’s what I say. When it’s more in your face—like a proper heatwave where you can fry an egg on the bonnet of a Morris Minor—then I’ll start worrying. Until then, pass the custard creams.
PERCY: (voice rising) Well at that rate, sir, it will likely be too late for you and all of us! Haven’t you heard of boiling the frog?
REG: (fanning himself with a newspaper) Kind of feel like I’m being boiled right now, come to think of it! Blasted central heating’s on the blink again.
PERCY: What’s the big deal about a slight change in the climate? Why run around like Henny Penny crying, “The sky is falling, the sky is falling!”?
REG: Exactly my point! Though mind you, with all this rain, the sky does seem to be falling a bit. Probably just low pressure.
PERCY: (clutching folder dramatically) Well sir, with attitudes like yours, civilisation will likely soon come to an end, thanks to your persistent refusal to face facts!
REG: (brightening) Well, at least if that happens, this conversation will be over too. Thank God for that at least!
PERCY: (throwing up his hands) What a dolt!
REG: Bugger off!
(Percy storms out. Reg sits back down, opens another packet of biscuits, and turns on a small electric fan heater which immediately shorts out with a loud BANG and a puff of smoke. Reg stares at it.)
REG: (to himself) Bloody global warming.
(He shrugs, takes another biscuit, as the rain continues to hammer the window.)
The End.
This just proves they know their narratives are fake. You don’t need censorship when you are telling the truth.
Aussies, grow a pair and deport the Muslims and Marxists in your country.