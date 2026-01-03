Breaking News

France threatens to arrest British activists who are stopping the illegal boats

By on ( 10 Comments )
Please share our story!

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

France has threatened to arrest British activists from the Raise the Colours movement who have been attempting to stop migrant crossings from French beaches to the UK.

The French interior minister, Laurent Nunez, reportedly demanded that members of these groups be identified and arrested for possible obstruction and aggravated violence, following a series of actions involving the destruction of dinghies and engines.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Stay Updated!

Stay connected with News updates by Email

According to government figures, 41,472 migrants arrived in the UK in 2025 via the Channel, marking the second-highest annual total on record.

In March 2023, then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak committed UK taxpayers to providing France with nearly £500 million over three years to help reduce the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. This brings the total amount France has been given to combat the small boats to £800 million since 2015.  The funding was intended to increase French enforcement capacity, improve intelligence sharing and enhance border surveillance to prevent illegal crossings.

However, it is no secret that the UK government has been complicit in these illegal crossings.  In August 2023, Stop the Invasion filmed inflatable dinghies that had carried illegal immigrants across the channel being loaded onto a truck in Dover and shipped back to France for reuse. 

As the UK government is doing nothing to stop the boatloads of illegal migrants but instead assisting them, activists are having to take matters into their own hands.

In November 2025, Ryan Bridge, co-founder of the patriotic Raise the Colours movement, was interviewed on GB News. “Why is our government giving so much money to France … over the years, £800 million, I believe, for this to happen,” Bridge said.

According to a video posted on Facebook, the Raise the Colours movement has taken to wading into the sea, shouting at migrants and allegedly slashing small boats and their engines before they can be used for Channel crossings.  Called ‘Operation Overlord’ or ‘Operation Stop the Boats’; they describe their action as “civilian border control.”

Raise the Colours | Operation Stop the Boats France Part Two, 7 November 2025 (3 mins)

In a video posted on Twitter in early December 2025, Raise the Colours showed a video of additional destroyed dinghies and issued a direct challenge to Keir Starmer:

In response, the French government is threatening to arrest Raise the Colours activists who are attempting to stop migrant crossings from French beaches to England.  Interior Minister Laurent Nunez wants to see the Britons arrested for possible obstruction and aggravated violence.

The French government’s threat of arrest comes amid ongoing tensions between the UK and France over the French delay in adopting more aggressive tactics at sea to prevent the migrants’ dinghies from leaving for England.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to introduce a new strategy involving elite police units intercepting people smugglers’ dinghies at sea, but this has yet to be implemented due to police union concerns.

Raise the Colours claims that they have been forced to take matters into their own hands because the French and British authorities are failing to take the tough action needed to stop the boats, with government figures showing that 41,472 migrants arrived in the UK in 2025 after crossing the Channel, making last year the second-highest annual small boat total on record.

Sources for this article include:France threatens to arrest Britons who stop migrant crossings’, The Telegraph, 2 January 2026

Featured image taken from Danny Tommo on Twitter (now X)

Expose News: Hold on to your hats! France threatens arrest of British activists fighting the small boats crisis. Blimey, that's a bit harsh, innit?

The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…

Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?

Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.

So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.

The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.

Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.

Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.

Stay Updated!

Stay connected with News updates by Email

Electric Vehicle Scam Laid Bare: “Green” Drivers Must Now Pay to Use London Roads Too
UN uses “human rights” to transform political desires into enforceable laws
BCG vaccine has not been proven safe or effective
Sweden and Switzerland are slowly winning the war against cash, but the fight is not over yet

Please share our story!
author avatar
Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
See Full Bio

Categories: Breaking News, UK News

Tagged as: ,

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
10 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
LLC
LLC
1 day ago

By 2020:

Muslims Abuse a Million Girls in UK – aseemaa

1
Reply
Htos1av
Htos1av
Reply to  LLC
5 hours ago

Are you looking for an easy and effective way to make money online? Do not search anymore ! e Our platform offers you a complete selection of paid surveys from the best market research companies.
.
Here Come ……………… Goto.now/QCMrY

-2
Reply
LLC
LLC
1 day ago

Translation: France is being PAID to keep the boats coming ?

Solution: Draft Muslim men into the military and fight for England ?

2
Reply
history
history
Reply to  LLC
23 hours ago

install Trojan horses , sounds like suicidal

3
Reply
history
history
1 day ago

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/QX5o72aAnfg who owns who ?

1
Reply
Raphael Montoliu
Raphael Montoliu
21 hours ago

Typical French strategy…sly, slippery, dishonest, deceptive, taking money from the UK to enforce the border while facilitating border crossing. You cannot trust the French. But then the current UK government is just as slippery, unfortunately.

3
Reply
history
history
18 hours ago

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/TPxKPCNoqjY this is how their selling the necessity for surveillance ( for your safety )

1
Reply
trackback
4 Jan 2026 #ourCOG – ourCOG news
10 hours ago

[…] France threatens to arrest British activists who are stopping the illegal boats France has threatened to arrest British activists from the Raise the Colours movement who have been attempting to stop migrant crossings from French beaches to the UK. […]

1
Reply
trainman6
trainman6
3 hours ago

Ahhhh the French at their best hour, how to screw with others, just like the french in Quebec to Canada.

2
Reply