UK’s approval of self-amplifying vaccines is a catastrophic “mistake”

Last week, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved the use of self-amplifying “vaccines” against covid. The agency has not assessed the safety or efficacy for itself; the approval is based on the European Medicines Agency’s dubious assessment.

We have written before about the potentially devastating effects of this new generation bioweapon when it was unleashed in Japan in 2024. From his own assessment, Nicholas Hulscher concludes, “The UK’s approval of this dangerous technology is a catastrophic mistake for the health of its population.”

In 2018, Imperial College London entered into a partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) to develop a self-amplifying RNA vaccine platform (“saRNA”) to enable tailored vaccine production against multiple viral pathogens.

“The consortium aims to develop ‘RapidVac’, a synthetic saRNA vaccine platform, which will be used to produce vaccines against influenza, rabies and Marburg, with hopes to move these products to Phase I clinical testing in humans,” Pharma Times wrote.

In June 2020, a team at Imperial College London announced that it had developed a vaccine against covid that used “bits of genetic code (called self-amplifying RNA).”

“Once inside the cell, the self-amplifying RNA produces copies of itself, which can instruct the cell’s own machinery to make the coronavirus protein,” Imperial College said. “The muscle cells will then produce lots of the spike protein … Some of the proteins will be presented on the surface of the muscle cells … When the immune system comes across these tiny spikes, it recognises them as foreign.”

Imperial College completed Phase I and II clinical trials, but due to the approval and rollout of several other covid injections, the decision was made not to proceed with trials in the UK. Instead, the team focused their UK efforts on “developing self-amplifying RNA technology to adapt to new variants, to boost other vaccines and to be deployed against future pandemic threats,” Imperial College threatened in a January 2021 article.

Imperial College has also been working on saRNA vaccines for rabies, Chikungunya, Ebola, Lassa and Marburg. It has been a key pioneer in saRNA vaccine research, particularly through its collaborations with VaxEquity and AstraZeneca, but it is the US company Arcturus Therapeutics’ saRNA vaccine that has been approved for use in the UK.

On 2 January 2026, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) approved Kostaive (also known as Zapomeran), a self-amplifying mRNA (“sa-mRNA”) covid vaccine developed by Arcturus Therapeutics, for use in adults aged 18 years and older.

Kostaive uses sa-mRNA technology, which includes genetic instructions for both the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and a viral replicase enzyme, enabling the mRNA to amplify itself within cells. The stated aim is to enhance immune response with lower doses.

As Pharma Phorum described it, “Unlike regular mRNA vaccines, sa-mRNA vaccines – as their name suggests – instruct the body to make more mRNA and protein to boost the immune response, rather than relying on a finite dose which results in protection waning over time.”

“It is administered as a single 0.5 ml booster dose by intramuscular injection into the upper arm … Once injected, the sa-mRNA in lipid nanoparticles enters cells, where it directs production of the spike protein. The immune system recognises this protein as foreign,” Pharmacally wrote.

Recognising a protein in our bodies as foreign is the problem. As Dr. Mike Yeadon explained in a video last month, making our bodies’ cells manufacture a foreign protein that our immune systems would attack results in autoimmune conditions, a self-to-self attack where our immune systems attack our own cells, thinking they are foreign invaders that need to be killed.

It would seem the vaccine industry is not satisfied with the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines waning over time, what they might refer to as “waning protection,” and so are seeking to extend the risk of autoimmune conditions through the use of saRNA “vaccines.”

The MHRA’s approval follows earlier authorisations in Japan and the European Union, where Kostaive became the first sa-mRNA (or samRNA) vaccine to be marketed. For its approval, the MHRA utilised the International Recognition Procedure (“IRP”) and, instead of performing its own, relied on assessments by the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”).

EMA and the European Commission have not been trustworthy over the approval of mRNA covid injections, and they have proved just as untrustworthy with the approval of saRNA “vaccines.” In December 2024, EMA’s European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) approved saRNA “vaccines” despite concerning clinical trial results that reported participant deaths and an alarming 90% of participants experiencing side effects.

Read more: Self-replicating mRNA approved despite risks, AC News, 18 December 2024

The MHRA emphasised that they would perform ongoing safety monitoring through systems like the Yellow Card scheme to track adverse events as the vaccine is rolled out and becomes used more widely.

What a load of codswallop! We all know how badly the MHRA monitored the safety of other covid “vaccines” through the follow-up, or lack thereof, of data in the Yellow Card system – and we can only conclude that the MHRA, rather than tracking adverse events to look for safety signals, intends to cover them up.

Autoimmune conditions are not the only adverse effect of the covid spike protein or saRNA “vaccines.” We have written about the potentially devastating effects of this next-generation bioweapon in the past. We encourage our readers to refresh their memories by reading some of the articles listed below:

In the following, Nicholas Hulscher warns about the catastrophic “mistake” the MHRA has made by approving the use of Kostaive (also known as Zapomeran).

By Nicholas Hulscher, as published by Science, Public Health Policy and the Law

In 2024, I warned that the Biopharmaceutical Complex was preparing for the large-scale deployment of replicon (self-amplifying) mRNA injections. At that time, there were at least 33 candidates in development:

Below is the timeline of primary samRNA developments since 2022:

APR 2025 – US FDA fast tracks Gates and BARDA- funded self-amplifying mRNA bird flu injection (Arcturus Therapeutics – ARCT – 2304)

FEB 2025 – EU approves covid-19 samRNA injection (Arcturus Therapeutics – ARCT-154)

NOV 2024 – US FDA authorises trial for H5N1 bird flu samRNA injection (Arcturus Therapeutics – ARCT – 2304)

JUN 2024 – USDA approves Merck’s experimental saRNA shot for dogs and cats (Nobivac NXT)

NOV 2023 – Japan fully approves covid-19 samRNA injection (Arcturus Therapeutics – ARCT-154)

JUNE 2022 – India authorizes very first covid-19 samRNA injection for human use (Gennova Biopharmaceuticals – GEMCOVAC-19)

Now, first reported by Jon Fleetwood, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) has just approved Arcturus Therapeutics’ replicon mRNA injection (Kostaive) for people aged 18 years and older.

These products behave like a synthetic virus. The replicon mRNA is designed to encode not only the target antigen but also viral replicase, enabling the mRNA to replicate itself within the target cells. This replication machinery allows for an unknown period of toxic antigen production.

During the clinical trials for Kostaive, 90% of injected participants experienced adverse events, with 74.5% reporting systemic reactions and 15.2% requiring medical attention after the first dose:

In a Phase 1 trial conducted in Uganda, Kitonsa et al tested a covid-19 replicon samRNA injection encoding the spike protein in 42 healthy adults. The findings were deeply concerning: A total of 39 Grade 3 or higher laboratory abnormality adverse events occurred after the second dose – equivalent to 93% of the trial’s participants.

Grade 3 events are defined by regulatory agencies as “severe or medically significant,” often requiring clinical intervention. The most common abnormalities were:

Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count, internal bleeding risk).

Lymphopenia (suppressed adaptive immune response).

Neutropenia (lowered neutrophils, increasing infection risk).

Moreover, 85.4% of participants experienced systemic adverse events such as muscle pain, joint pain, vomiting and fever. Laboratory abnormalities intensified after the second dose, suggesting cumulative toxicity. Concerningly, these adverse events occurred in healthy adults.

Despite these red flags, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex continues to accelerate this technology toward mass distribution.

It’s become abundantly clear that the pharmaceutical cartel and their captured regulatory agencies have zero regard for the massive safety concerns of undefined synthetic mRNA replication resulting in uncontrolled toxic antigen production. All self-amplifying mRNA injections currently available for humans and animals should be IMMEDIATELY withdrawn.

The UK’s approval of this dangerous technology is a catastrophic mistake for the health of its population.

Featured image adapted from ‘Toxic Stuff Inside New Self-Amplifying Sa-mRNA Monstrous Covid Vaccines Authorised By EU’, Gospa News, 22 February 2025

