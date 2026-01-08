‘The Great Oil Conspiracy: How the US Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil from the American People’ is a 2012 book by investigative journalist Jerome R. Corsi.
The book argues that German chemists during World War II discovered the abiotic (non-biological) origin of oil through the Fischer-Tropsch Process and that the US government and oil companies have suppressed this knowledge to maintain the narrative that oil is a finite “fossil fuel.”
According to Corsi, this suppression allows oil companies to charge higher prices by creating artificial scarcity. He claims that US intelligence confiscated Nazi scientific documents at the end of WWII, which revealed how hydrocarbons can be synthesised and naturally formed deep within the Earth, independent of organic material.
Corsi ties the suppression of abiotic oil theory to broader geopolitical and economic narratives. He suggests that if oil were understood as renewable and abundant, it would undermine environmental movements and policies promoting alternative energy. This aligns with his view that climate change concerns are used ideologically to restrict energy development.
The book also references Soviet oil exploration under Josef Stalin, who allegedly ordered geologists to “dig deeper” based on abiotic theories – leading, Corsi claims, to Russia’s current status as a top oil producer.
Although not stated as such, the implication is that the video below is a copy of the audiobook for Corsi’s ‘The Great Oil Conspiracy’. It begins with an excerpt from an interview with L. Fletcher Prouty.
If you are unable to watch/listen to the video above on Rumble, you can watch/listen to it on BitChute HERE.
Further reading:
- The Fossil Fuel Fable – A condensation of the book ‘The Great Oil Conspiracy–How the U.S. Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil from the American People’, PNN Network, April 2013
- The Great Oil Conspiracy: It has been known since the end of WWII that oil is not a fossil fuel; it is abiotic, The Exposé, 1 October 2023
- Not all “fossil fuels” are from fossils, so where do they come from? The Exposé, 14 January 2024
- L. Fletcher Prouty: Oil is not a fossil fuel; it is the second most prevalent liquid on Earth, The Exposé, 29 September 2023
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
Oilmen cap the oil wells when it runs dry, later on they find it has replenished. Ask any oil man, do your own research. Probably happening right now in the North sea. Oil is abiotic.
Hi Rhoda,
This article is brilliant keep it up.
The Germans had no oil, so they made oil and diesel out of coal.
We have been lied to for over a hundred years.
Just go onto Planefinder or Shipfinder, they all need fuel, the amount needed just for Planes and Ships on route is amazing.
Never mind all the cars all over the world, needing fuel.
Hi Dave Owen, thank you.
I recall Smedley Butler debunking the “fossil fuel” myth perpetrated by the Rockefellers, et al to contruct the myth that we could one day run out of oil
Of course that feeds into the myth that we need alternative “sustainable” energy sources like wind and solar
It has been known for many years and in particular by the Russians since before WWII that if you drill deep enough you will find oil in such volume that it would never run out. It never was and never will be a finite resource. If a depleting oil field is left alone for a minimum 3 years it will replenish itself from the inexaustible reservoirs below 16-18 km. The Russians drilled past 18km and found oil which is why they are the biggest oil producers on the planet.
Lying, cheating oil giants that know this yet keep oil prices at a premium. This information alone should kill the EV industry once and for all.
Myths, Lies and Oil Wars (and all his books) by Wm Engdahl is great, also confirms the discovery of the Soviets of abiotic oil. Also says that “empty oil fields” eventually refill.
Just a thought. If oil fields really do replenish themselves why does America have a history of going to war with countries that have lots of it. Why the need for new extraction methods to get oil from shale? Surely there must be hundreds of once depleted oil fields that are refilling. Going to war for someone else’s infinite oil supplies seems pointless if you have your own.
If you want to keep the narrative, you do.
They don’t want other countries to find out the truth….or to keep the narrative going…war is money. That’s why the push for another major war now. Anyone forced should turn their weapons on the generals just like they nearly did Christmas 1914…the British fired artillery on their own troops to halt the truce…
war is operating capital for the globalist,s , they own the manufacturing
another last line of defence not utilized, just like the med world . mmm