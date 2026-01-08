Please share our story!

‘The Great Oil Conspiracy: How the US Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil from the American People’ is a 2012 book by investigative journalist Jerome R. Corsi.

The book argues that German chemists during World War II discovered the abiotic (non-biological) origin of oil through the Fischer-Tropsch Process and that the US government and oil companies have suppressed this knowledge to maintain the narrative that oil is a finite “fossil fuel.”

According to Corsi, this suppression allows oil companies to charge higher prices by creating artificial scarcity. He claims that US intelligence confiscated Nazi scientific documents at the end of WWII, which revealed how hydrocarbons can be synthesised and naturally formed deep within the Earth, independent of organic material.

Corsi ties the suppression of abiotic oil theory to broader geopolitical and economic narratives. He suggests that if oil were understood as renewable and abundant, it would undermine environmental movements and policies promoting alternative energy. This aligns with his view that climate change concerns are used ideologically to restrict energy development.

The book also references Soviet oil exploration under Josef Stalin, who allegedly ordered geologists to “dig deeper” based on abiotic theories – leading, Corsi claims, to Russia’s current status as a top oil producer.

Although not stated as such, the implication is that the video below is a copy of the audiobook for Corsi’s ‘The Great Oil Conspiracy’. It begins with an excerpt from an interview with L. Fletcher Prouty.

The Great Oil Conspiracy: How the US Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil (2 hrs 47 mins)

If you are unable to watch/listen to the video above on Rumble, you can watch/listen to it on BitChute HERE.

Further reading:

Please share our story!