The Great Oil Conspiracy: How the US Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil from the American People

The Great Oil Conspiracy: How the US Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil from the American People’ is a 2012 book by investigative journalist Jerome R. Corsi.

The book argues that German chemists during World War II discovered the abiotic (non-biological) origin of oil through the Fischer-Tropsch Process and that the US government and oil companies have suppressed this knowledge to maintain the narrative that oil is a finite “fossil fuel.”

According to Corsi, this suppression allows oil companies to charge higher prices by creating artificial scarcity. He claims that US intelligence confiscated Nazi scientific documents at the end of WWII, which revealed how hydrocarbons can be synthesised and naturally formed deep within the Earth, independent of organic material.

Corsi ties the suppression of abiotic oil theory to broader geopolitical and economic narratives. He suggests that if oil were understood as renewable and abundant, it would undermine environmental movements and policies promoting alternative energy. This aligns with his view that climate change concerns are used ideologically to restrict energy development.

The book also references Soviet oil exploration under Josef Stalin, who allegedly ordered geologists to “dig deeper” based on abiotic theories – leading, Corsi claims, to Russia’s current status as a top oil producer.

Although not stated as such, the implication is that the video below is a copy of the audiobook for Corsi’s ‘The Great Oil Conspiracy’.  It begins with an excerpt from an interview with L. Fletcher Prouty.

The Great Oil Conspiracy: How the US Government Hid the Nazi Discovery of Abiotic Oil (2 hrs 47 mins)

If you are unable to watch/listen to the video above on Rumble, you can watch/listen to it on BitChute HERE.

Further reading:

Expose News: Hold on to your hats, folks! The Great Oil Conspiracy reveals how Nazis found abiotic oil and the US Gov hid it! Is your gas bill a LIE?!

Eddy
Eddy
1 day ago

Oilmen cap the oil wells when it runs dry, later on they find it has replenished. Ask any oil man, do your own research. Probably happening right now in the North sea. Oil is abiotic.

Dave Owen
Dave Owen
23 hours ago

Hi Rhoda,
This article is brilliant keep it up.
The Germans had no oil, so they made oil and diesel out of coal.
We have been lied to for over a hundred years.
Just go onto Planefinder or Shipfinder, they all need fuel, the amount needed just for Planes and Ships on route is amazing.
Never mind all the cars all over the world, needing fuel.

Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  Dave Owen
22 hours ago

Hi Dave Owen, thank you.

Marilynne L. Mellander
Marilynne L. Mellander
22 hours ago

I recall Smedley Butler debunking the “fossil fuel” myth perpetrated by the Rockefellers, et al to contruct the myth that we could one day run out of oil
Of course that feeds into the myth that we need alternative “sustainable” energy sources like wind and solar

Professor Michael Clark
Professor Michael Clark
22 hours ago

It has been known for many years and in particular by the Russians since before WWII that if you drill deep enough you will find oil in such volume that it would never run out. It never was and never will be a finite resource. If a depleting oil field is left alone for a minimum 3 years it will replenish itself from the inexaustible reservoirs below 16-18 km. The Russians drilled past 18km and found oil which is why they are the biggest oil producers on the planet.

Lying, cheating oil giants that know this yet keep oil prices at a premium. This information alone should kill the EV industry once and for all.

Random
Random
22 hours ago

Myths, Lies and Oil Wars (and all his books) by Wm Engdahl is great, also confirms the discovery of the Soviets of abiotic oil. Also says that “empty oil fields” eventually refill.

John from Lancashire
John from Lancashire
15 hours ago

Just a thought. If oil fields really do replenish themselves why does America have a history of going to war with countries that have lots of it. Why the need for new extraction methods to get oil from shale? Surely there must be hundreds of once depleted oil fields that are refilling. Going to war for someone else’s infinite oil supplies seems pointless if you have your own.

Juriean Brands
Juriean Brands
Reply to  John from Lancashire
10 hours ago

If you want to keep the narrative, you do.

Reverend Scott
Reverend Scott
Reply to  John from Lancashire
8 hours ago

They don’t want other countries to find out the truth….or to keep the narrative going…war is money. That’s why the push for another major war now. Anyone forced should turn their weapons on the generals just like they nearly did Christmas 1914…the British fired artillery on their own troops to halt the truce…

history
history
Reply to  John from Lancashire
3 minutes ago

war is operating capital for the globalist,s , they own the manufacturing

history
history
1 minute ago

another last line of defence not utilized, just like the med world . mmm

