George Orwell and the “anti-ICE Karens”

Referencing George Orwell’s ‘1984’, Benjamin Bartee highlights the phenomenon of “anti-ICE Karens” who are bigoted adherents to their cause.

These women, often childless and Godless, adopt society as their children to protect and then turn against perceived enemies, such as white men and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”).

By Benjamin Bartee, 12 January 2026

Credit to THIS guy (and a commenter on an article I published on PJ Media recently) for the apropos insertion of Orwellian psychology into the discourse.

“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.”— George Orwell, 1984

The phenomenon of feral anti-ICE Karens currently running riot across the US is what happens when childless women – who don’t believe in God or anything else but are starved for meaning – decide, spurred by saviour complexes instilled in them via culture, to adopt society as their children and turn an entire country into their infants to be protected from the “bad men.”

The “bad men” who, in this context, per social justice dogma, are white men trying to fend off the Third World invaders lured into every Western country by the globalist power structure in order to undermine and rot them from within, ahead of consolidation into a sprawling techno-dystopia free of the vestiges of national sovereignty.

In other words, ICE is the perfect boogeyman to coax the anti-ICE Karens, facilitated by both literal and de facto state media, into full-on psychosis, which is what we are seeing unfold.

A lot of this stuff, like this menacing softball catcher-type lesbian who might literally have rabies, harkens back to the theatrical histrionics of the Salem Witch Trials.

I don’t pretend to have all the answers to the psychopathy that goes into these displays of lunacy, but, as Orwell and others have long observed, something unique to female psychology spawns it.

About the Author

Benjamin Bartee, author of ‘Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile’, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist. He publishes articles on two Substack pages: ‘Armageddon Prose’ and ‘Armageddon Safari’. You can follow Amageddon Prose on Twitter (now X) HERE. If you would like to support his work, you can donate HERE.

