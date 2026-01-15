George Orwell and the “anti-ICE Karens”

Referencing George Orwell’s ‘1984’, Benjamin Bartee highlights the phenomenon of “anti-ICE Karens” who are bigoted adherents to their cause.
These women, often childless and Godless, adopt society as their children to protect and then turn against perceived enemies, such as white men and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”).
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Dystopian Science Fiction vs. the Anti-ICE Karens
By Benjamin Bartee, 12 January 2026
Credit to THIS guy (and a commenter on an article I published on PJ Media recently) for the apropos insertion of Orwellian psychology into the discourse.
“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.”—George Orwell, 1984
The phenomenon of feral anti-ICE Karens currently running riot across the US is what happens when childless women – who don’t believe in God or anything else but are starved for meaning – decide, spurred by saviour complexes instilled in them via culture, to adopt society as their children and turn an entire country into their infants to be protected from the “bad men.”
The “bad men” who, in this context, per social justice dogma, are white men trying to fend off the Third World invaders lured into every Western country by the globalist power structure in order to undermine and rot them from within, ahead of consolidation into a sprawling techno-dystopia free of the vestiges of national sovereignty.
In other words, ICE is the perfect boogeyman to coax the anti-ICE Karens, facilitated by both literal and de facto state media, into full-on psychosis, which is what we are seeing unfold.
Related: NPR Releases Hardcore Abortion Porn Audio to Savor on Your Morning Commute
A lot of this stuff, like this menacing softball catcher-type lesbian who might literally have rabies, harkens back to the theatrical histrionics of the Salem Witch Trials.
Related: Physician: Libs Experiencing ‘9/11-Style’ Trauma After MAGA Takeover
I don’t pretend to have all the answers to the psychopathy that goes into these displays of lunacy, but, as Orwell and others have long observed, something unique to female psychology spawns it.
About the Author
Benjamin Bartee, author of ‘Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile’, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist. He publishes articles on two Substack pages: ‘Armageddon Prose’ and ‘Armageddon Safari’. You can follow Amageddon Prose on Twitter (now X) HERE. If you would like to support his work, you can donate HERE.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, US News
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/people/ivanka-trump/ BOOM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vE8dBu8GC19r/ BOOM BOOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0tyYdFHVdk BOOM BOOM BOOM
Hi history,
Have noticed over the last few days over Yorkshire UK, massive Chemtrailing in the X pattern.
The US is blocking out our Sunshine.
And what else are they spraying us with ?
There seems to be a lot of chest complaints around me.
Our UK small hat MP’s, say nothing about it.
they will never turn against the elite . The elite in the end don’t want them because of the deceit against their own people for money . sunlight air water food
Got any empirical evidence for your ridiculous claim? Bloke said doesn’t count and nor does ignorance of simple chemistry meteorology and aviation. Contrails. Your crap is debunked over and over.
KAA BOOM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9CrhZpFpZk
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/EBeyA010HIg this deception is unbelievable
they admit the glacier has been growing for 60 yrs