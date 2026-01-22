Banned, Censored, Hacked, Demonised and Suppressed

Please share our story!

A few days ago, Dr. Vernon Coleman posted an article on his website called ‘The Simple Truth’. Someone got into his website and removed the article. The article appears on his menu of articles, but after following the link, the webpage is blank.

The censorship is clearly hotting up, he says.

Dr. Vernon Coleman

I don’t know how they did it and I don’t know who did it but the Bad People got into www.vernoncoleman.com two days ago and removed the article that went under the heading `The Simple Truth’. The article is there. But if you try to look at it, all you see is a blank page. The words “simple” and “truth” were probably quite enough to cause the heavy-fingered censors at GCHQ (or wherever) to leap into action with all the unfettered enthusiasm of schoolboys pouncing on newly fallen conkers. I’ve had this website since 1983 (the very year the internet became the internet) and I find the intrusion and theft a particularly appalling example of the lawless conceit which typifies our enemies. The conspirators and their apparatchiks are terrified of the truth in the way that vampires are frightened of sunlight and water.



The censorship is clearly hotting up, and I can only assume that I’m continuing to worry the powers that should not be. When politicians and journalists talk about free speech and the freedom of the press I can’t help but laugh. My website has been targeted for years. It’s well hidden by search engines and often difficult to find but although it has been taken down a good few times this is the first time this website has been attacked in this way – with material being deleted by an official hacker. (One of my other websites, www.vernoncoleman.org , had to be removed and redirected to www.vernoncoleman.com after we discovered that the .org site had been compromised with a “bad actor” inside the site.)



I should be used to censorship. I’ve been banned, censored and demonised since the 1980s when I first exposed the AIDS threat in a newspaper as an exaggerated threat (where I wrote a column at the time) and in a book called ‘The Health Scandal’. I was immediately banned from radio and television. One producer of a network programme told me that they’d been instructed not to allow me or anyone with a medical degree on air if they questioned the official, scaremongering line about AIDS. (The official line was that AIDS would affect everyone by the year 2000. They got that wrong, didn’t they?)



In 2020, the censorship and the demonisation increased. YouTube banned me from making videos and from accessing other people’s videos. I made videos for Brand New Tube but Muhammad Butt, who ran the site, was told that the site would be taken down unless he removed my videos. He bravely continued with my videos and Brand New Tube was duly taken down. Mr Butt’s new site www.onevsp.com still contains some of my old videos and it can be reached from this website. Bitchute can only be accessed from outside the UK. Facebook told me I was banned because they said I would be a threat to their community (presumably they preferred Facebook users to be fed lies than truths). LinkedIn banned me but didn’t say why. The Royal Society of Arts expelled me for telling the truth. One very serious attempt was made to kill my wife and I (copies of the evidence have been shared with others). Journalists I knew refused to reply to me. Wikipedia removed the page that had been there for decades and replaced it overnight with lies – probably composed by or for the CIA. Google repeated the lies on Wikipedia. (It is not possible to sue Wikipedia and I’d sue Google but for the fact that I suspect they have more money than I have.) All social media sites banned me. Online publishers banned me. (Amazon is a platform not a publisher but has, nevertheless, refused to sell some of my books.)



The Bad People know that my website is all I have left. If I write on walls or carry a sandwich board I’ll be arrested. I very much doubt if the authorities would allow me to hire a hall and speak. So this is it. I am grateful to all those readers who continue to read my articles here. I’ll keep putting up material. If you see a blank page, it is because it was taken down by the people who control our world and who are, as I write, all playing lovey-dovey in Davos.



Incidentally, I see today that the world’s two most censorious media giants (BBC and YouTube) are going to work together. What a splendid partnership. The BBC and YouTube are made for each other. The BBC boasts, for example, that it will not allow any discussion about vaccines (and will not allow the truth about vaccines on its programmes). YouTube bans truth-tellers but allows fakers free reign if they say what they’re allowed to say. I have no doubt that together they will continue to provide the naïve and the trusting with a smorgasbord of Misinformation, Disinformation, Suppression of the Truth and Plain Old Fashioned Lies.

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

