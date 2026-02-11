Please share our story!

Through data manipulation and propaganda, they manufactured fear about covid and fear about hospitals being overwhelmed. To keep people in a state of heightened fear and anxiety, they manufactured fear about covid variants, fear about a “second wave” and fear about long covid.

They then sustained the fear through future virological threat narratives, such as the return of influenza.

David A. Hughes is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Lincoln, UK. In 2024, he published a book about the covid-era psychological warfare that worked to turn people against one another and to prevent them from uniting against their oppressors. As a result, at the time the book was published, society was deeply divided between those who could see through psychological operations and those who could not.

The book was published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. You can read the book online HERE, download a copy HERE or search online for a suitable seller to purchase a copy. Hughes provides a list of sources at the end of each chapter.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information.

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy by David A. Hughes, 2024

Chapter 4: Fear and Threat

Please note: At almost 9,500 words, we felt the usual AI summary for this chapter was longer than most would read. We have therefore used a more condensed, point-form AI-generated summary. For those who do not fully understand that covid was not a real threat but a psychological operation, it is worth reading this chapter in full.

Government Use of Fear and Propaganda to Control

• Western governments have used manufactured fear as a means of controlling the population, with the concept of a “pandemic” being particularly powerful in creating fear.

• The “Covid-19” pandemic does not meet the traditional definition of a pandemic, and the threat was exaggerated through military-grade propaganda, involving terrifying images and messages.

• The use of fear and propaganda during the “Covid-19” pandemic is similar to historical examples of government control through terror and manipulation, including the “War on Terror” and the Cold War, where existential threats were created to justify social control.

• The surge in care home deaths in Britain and the US during the Covid-19 pandemic may have been caused by policy panic and government response rather than the virus itself, with some arguing that it was a form of “mass homicide by government response”.

Pandemic Definitions and Historical Comparisons

• The World Health Organization (WHO) changed its definition of a pandemic in 2009 to make it easier to declare one, removing the requirement for a high number of deaths, which allowed for the declaration of a pandemic with relatively low severity.

• The comparison of Covid-19 to the “Spanish flu” is misleading, as the case fatality rate for Covid-19 is significantly lower, and the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 is far fewer than what would be expected if it were comparable to the Spanish flu.

Government and Media Manipulation of Public Perception

• The UK government deliberately stoked fear during the Covid-19 pandemic using language, press conferences, and statistics to justify extreme measures and promote compliance.

• The Independent Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) and SAGE have been accused of helping to wreck the nation’s mental health through their advice to increase the perceived level of personal threat among the population.

• The media, including the BBC, played a significant role in amplifying fear through repetition of terrifying images, staged footage, and misleading headlines, with the goal of manipulating the public’s perception of the pandemic.

• The BBC played a significant role in instilling fear of Covid-19 by using phrases like “record number” in headlines, creating a sense of perpetual anxiety among the population.

Data Manipulation and Healthcare System Propaganda

• Official death figures were manipulated to sustain the illusion of a pandemic, with anyone dying within 28 days of a positive test result being labelled a “Covid-19” death, regardless of the true cause of death.

• Hospital propaganda, including claims of being overwhelmed by “Covid-19” admissions, was exaggerated, with many NHS beds and private hospital beds remaining empty, and Nightingale hospitals being largely unused.

• The NHS was not overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases, with hospital admissions and operations actually decreasing during the pandemic due to cancelled “non-urgent” procedures.

• NHS staff and resources were diverted to deal with Covid-19 cases, leading to a reduction in workforce capacity and a backlog of untreated patients, with 5 million patients waiting for surgery in England by March 2021.

Public Health Consequences of Pandemic Response

• The pandemic response, including lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccination policies, has had a devastating impact on public health in England, with increased waiting lists, delayed treatments, and a rise in deaths from other causes, such as heart attacks, which reached record levels in 2021/22.

• The Health and Care Act of 2022 has moved the UK’s NHS towards privatization by removing the requirement for universal free healthcare and emergency services.

• The NHS has been under attack for years, with a significant reduction in hospital beds from 240,000 in 2000 to 158,000 in 2021, despite a growing population.

Mask Mandates and Violation of Medical Ethics

• Face masks were mandated in the UK and other countries despite initial advice from senior public health officials, including Chris Whitty and Jenny Harries, that they were not effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

• The World Health Organization (WHO) also initially stated that there was no evidence to support the use of masks by healthy individuals, but later changed its guidance to recommend mask-wearing, citing limited and indirect evidence.

• The implementation of mask mandates is a form of psychological warfare, rather than a public health measure, with potential harms including self-contamination, skin lesions, and breathing difficulties.

• There is no scientific basis for mask mandates, with multiple studies finding no benefit to wearing masks in public to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

• The World Health Organization (WHO) and governments violated medical ethics by introducing mask mandates without policy-grade evidence, and the decision was driven by politics rather than science.

• Face masks can trigger fear and anxiety in wearers due to increased CO2 levels, and were used as a tool for psychological manipulation and control, rather than a genuine public health measure.

PCR Testing Misuse and Scientific Criticisms

• The PCR test was misused to diagnose COVID-19 cases, despite its inventor Kary Mullis stating it was not intended for diagnostic purposes, and can detect non-viable viral fragments, leading to false positive results.

• The cycle threshold for PCR tests was often set too high, leading to false positives, with many countries using thresholds of 40-50 cycles, despite guidelines suggesting thresholds above 35-40 cycles are unreliable.

• The PCR test for “Covid-19” has a high false positive rate due to its lack of specificity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as it can also detect genetic sequences present in the human genome and other microbes.

• The World Health Organization (WHO) and governments encouraged mass testing, which created “cases” and fueled fear, despite the test’s flaws, with the aim of driving demand for pharmaceutical products and generating profit for Big Pharma.

Sustaining Fear Through Future Threat Narratives

• The strategy of creating successive “waves of fear and terror” through predictions of new “waves” of the virus was used to keep the population fearful and apprehensive, with the anticipation of future dread causing anguish, rather than the virus itself.

• The concept of a “second wave” of Covid-19 is not scientifically credible, as prior and naturally acquired immunity should have led to “endemic equilibrium” by autumn 2020.

• Fear of future virological threats, such as the return of influenza, was used to maintain fear levels among the population, with predictions of a “hard winter” and potential outbreaks of other illnesses.

Variants, Vaccines, and Scientific Credibility Debates

• The idea of “new variants” was introduced to maintain fear, with the term being used to justify restrictions on liberty, despite a lack of scientific evidence to support the idea that these variants are more virulent or dangerous.

• The concept of “immune escape” via new Covid-19 variants is used to maintain fear, with variants like Lambda, Epsilon, and Mu claimed to potentially evade vaccines.

• Geert Vanden Bossche, a virologist, published an open letter warning that mass vaccination with leaky vaccines could lead to more virulent strains, but his claims are considered spurious and lacking in scientific credibility.

Long Covid Promotion and Scientific Scrutiny

• The concept of “long Covid” is also used to hype the threat of Covid-19, but studies have found that symptoms attributed to “long Covid” can be explained by alternative diagnoses and may be related to psychosocial factors rather than the virus itself.

• The concept of “long Covid” has been promoted by patient advocacy groups, despite a lack of scientific evidence, with some studies suggesting that symptoms may be causally related to multiple factors, not just the original SARS-COV-2 infection.

• Researchers like Rushworth and Devine compare “long Covid” to conditions like chronic Lyme disease, which has been described as having no diagnostic tests and no scientific evidence, and suggest that “long Covid” may be psychogenic and based on pseudoscience.

• The media has played a significant role in promoting the existence of “long Covid,” with some articles listing over 200 symptoms associated with the condition, and patient advocacy groups like Body Politic and Patient-Led Research have gained disproportionate influence, despite methodological flaws in their research.

• The $1 billion invested in “long Covid” research by the NIH has yielded no tangible results, suggesting a potential scam.

Conclusion: The Pandemic as a Propaganda Campaign

• The “Covid-19” operation is described as a sophisticated propaganda campaign that exploited the fear of death and disease to manipulate populations.

• The campaign used fear tactics, such as manipulated death statistics and propaganda about overwhelmed hospitals, to keep people in a state of heightened fear and anxiety, making them more susceptible to psychological manipulation and control.

