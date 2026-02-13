Please share our story!

The “Covid-19 pandemic” is a Big Lie with no credible epidemiological evidence to support its existence.

The concept of a “Big Lie,” as described by Hitler, involves a lie so huge that people cannot imagine it to be possible, making them more susceptible to believe it is true due to its sheer scale.

The Covid Big Lie was fabricated through mass hysteria, malpractice, propaganda, censorship and manipulated data. It is part of a transnational deep state operation to replace Western liberal democracy with technocracy.

The covid operation was a smokescreen for advancing technocratic agendas, including central bank digital currency, social credit scoring, total surveillance, and the Internet of Bodies, to subjugate the population and preserve the power of the transnational ruling class.

David A. Hughes is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Lincoln, UK. In 2024, he published a book about the covid-era psychological warfare that worked to turn people against one another and to prevent them from uniting against their oppressors. As a result, at the time the book was published, society was deeply divided between those who could see through psychological operations and those who could not.

The book was published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. You can read the book online HERE, download a copy HERE or search online for a suitable seller to purchase a copy. Hughes provides a list of sources at the end of each chapter.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information.

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy by David A. Hughes, 2024

Chapter 6: Weaponised Deception

Table of Contents

The Concept of Totalitarianism and the Big Lie

The concept of totalitarianism is facilitated by “gigantic lies and monstrous falsehoods” that the masses are organized to believe, as described by Hannah Arendt, and this tradition has a long history in the West, including the “Covid-19 pandemic” which is considered a Big Lie with no credible epidemiological evidence to support its existence.

The “Covid-19 pandemic” is viewed as a media-driven social phenomenon that served to deflect attention from far-reaching technocratic agendas being advanced across every area of life, with “pandemic preparedness” providing cover for building the institutional architecture of global dictatorship under the pretext of public health.

The existence of “SARS-CoV-2” is unclear, with problems regarding its alleged “isolation” involving cytopathic effects, genome sequencing, and electron microscopy images, and there is evidence to suggest that “SARS-CoV-2” may, in part, have been influenza rebranded.

The “vaccines” are considered military products aimed at controlling the population in multiple ways, causing catastrophic harm instead of protecting people, and the “Covid-19” narrative is saturated with deceit, but most people cannot and will not see it due to cognitive dissonance.

The idea of the Big Lie was coined by Hitler in Mein Kampf, who stated that a lie so huge would be believed by ordinary people because they would not imagine it to be possible, and this concept is supported by Yuval Harari, who explains that if a lie is repeated often enough, people will think it’s the truth, and the bigger the lie, the better.

The dynamics of mass psychology can be used to override the conscious mind, making individuals consent to propositions based on Big Lies that they do not recognize as such, and a gigantic lie propagated with sufficient force, guile, and repetition can come to be accepted as true, as noted by Hannah Arendt and J. Edgar Hoover, who commented on the difficulty of believing in a conspiracy so monstrous that it seems unbelievable.

Global Governance and the Rise of Transnational Institutions

The year 1968 marked a significant moment in the history of global class relations, with the Prague Spring and the “May ’68” civil unrest in Paris, which led to the realization that it was no longer enough for different political leaderships to come together on an ad hoc basis to put down working-class revolts, and instead required the coordination of ruling-class interests in permanent counterrevolution at the global level.

In response to this, organizations such as the World Economic Forum and the Trilateral Commission were founded in the early 1970s to improve coordination of capitalist interests transnationally, with the ultimate goal of creating a world state controlled by a global ruling class.

To achieve this, it is essential to create a “new global consciousness” and a shared set of global problems that demand globally coordinated responses and a sense of common purpose, as noted by Brzezinski, and this has been attempted through various means, including the creation of global issues such as environmentalism and population control.

The Moon Landings and Academic Complicity

The moon landings, which took place from 1969 to 1972, have also been subject to scrutiny, with many people questioning their authenticity, and despite a lack of academic investigation into the subject, some researchers have concluded that the moon landings were faked, highlighting the need for critical questions to be asked about the events of 1968 and their aftermath.

Academia has failed to conduct due diligence into the authenticity of the moon landings, and instead has often started from the assumption that they were real, and then attempted to explain the supposed psychological “deficiency” in those who think they were not, as seen in the work of researchers such as Hattersley, Lewandowsky, and Swami.

The concept of deceiving the entire world about something, such as the moon landings, is discussed in relation to fostering a “new global consciousness” as called for by Brzezinski in 1970, with the idea being that if virtually every government and major news outlet runs with the same narrative, it is possible to deceive the entire world.

The Club of Rome and Environmental Manipulation

The Club of Rome, founded by Aurelio Peccei, Alexander King, and David Rockefeller in 1968, played a significant role in launching the global environmental movement with its influential Limits to Growth report in 1972, which promoted a misanthropic and antiquated Malthusian logic that human beings are a scourge on the face of the Earth and must learn to change their selfish ways to live sustainably.

The Rockefeller Commission Report and the Kissinger Report, released in 1972 and 1974 respectively, promoted global “population control” based on the same Malthusian logic, which emphasizes the need for human beings to modify their behavior in accordance with the centralization of power at the global level, without equitably redistributing wealth.

The Transnational Deep State and Deception Tactics

The transnational deep state, as described by Hughes in 2022, has been involved in various deception tactics, including secretly steering organizations such as the Congress for Cultural Freedom, the National Student Association, and Radio Free Europe, which became public knowledge in 1967/1968 and marked a significant occasion of mass deception by federal officials.

CIA director William Casey is reputed to have claimed in 1981 that the goal of the disinformation program is to make everything the American public believes false, while ex-CIA agent John Stockwell claimed in the 1980s that the CIA’s manipulation of public opinion goes beyond one’s wildest imagination.

The Rockefeller family, particularly David Rockefeller, has been accused of being “lying deceivers, con men, and hucksters” who have used their influence and wealth to deceive and manipulate people, with their influence extending to foundations, multinational corporations, NGOs, politicians, lobbyists, and the United Nations, contributing to a culture of deception and fraud.

The 9/11 Narrative and the Big Lie Technique

The use of deception and false flag operations by governments and other organizations has been a longstanding practice, as seen in NATO’s Operation Gladio in the 1970s, where false flag terrorism was used to suppress leftist opposition in Europe, and the 9/11 attacks, which have been widely disputed and investigated, with many researchers, including Grifﬁn, Meyssan, and Wood, finding the official narrative to be unsupportable.

The 9/11 Commission Report, which claimed that Al Qaeda attacked the United States on September 11, 2001, has been dismantled by various investigations, revealing a pattern of deep state operations, including Big Lies, false flag attacks, and a globalized Strategy of Tension, which has been used to justify the War on Terror and its subsequent horrors.

The role of academia in refusing to scrutinize the events of 9/11 and challenge the official narrative has been criticized, with many commentators, including Digital Citizen, noting the use of brainwashing methods, such as the Big Lie technique, to hammer home a psywar message and manipulate public opinion.

The Covid-19 Pandemic as a Global Big Lie

The Covid-19 pandemic has also been described as a Big Lie, with Agamben observing that humanity is entering a phase where truth is being reduced to a moment within the march of falsity, and Knightly noting that the pandemic has shown how supposedly enemy nations can come together to spread a single big lie, with organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation exerting significant influence over global health narratives.

The use of the Big Lie technique has been compared to Hitler’s notion of the “grossly impudent lie”, with Broudy and Hoop noting that this concept is especially prescient today, given the power of organizations to shape global narratives and manipulate public opinion, and Shayler highlighting the similarities between the 9/11 and Covid-19 narratives, noting that in both cases, the evidence simply never existed to support the official line, resulting in millions of people suffering unnecessary harm, injury, or loss.

The possibility of faking a global pandemic is considered, with the 2009 “swine flu pandemic” serving as an example of how a cynical PR campaign can be used to create the illusion of a pandemic, and it is suggested that the 2009 event was a dry run for the 2020 “Covid-19 pandemic”.

The “Covid-19 pandemic” is viewed by some experts, including Kyrie and Broudy, as being conjured out of “mass hysteria, malpractice, censorship, and juggled data”, while distinguished pathologist Roger Hodkinson has testified that it represents “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public”.

There is no credible epidemiological sense in which “Covid-19” can be said to have been a viral “pandemic”, as evidenced by the fact that in the United States, 34 of 48 continental states did not see a spike in mortality between March and June 2020, which is impossible for a virulent and contagious respiratory disease virus.

The all-cause mortality in Canada in 2020 remained normal in relation to the previous decade, which raises questions about how an allegedly virulent and contagious pathogen failed to cross the world’s longest international land border between two major trading partners.

The spread of the “virus” across EU member states in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 was inconsistent with a viral pandemic, with neighboring European countries registering very different “Covid-19” excess mortality rates, and the differences were irrespective of the severity of “lockdown” measures.

The “Covid-19” death rates are negligible for around three quarters of the world’s countries, yet accrue predominantly in the USA, UK, and EU member states, with New York City recording 229,000 “Covid-19” deaths, compared to just 470 such deaths in Singapore, which raises questions about why the “virus” was so much more lethal in the West than in other regions of the world.

The distribution of “cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases per million people” as shown on a map by the World Health Organization, highlights that the highest category of cases is predominantly found in “the West”, including the United States, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as key allies, which suggests a possible correlation between the reported cases and the geographical location.

The Covid-19 pandemic appears to have had a peculiarly Western-centric character, with the virus allegedly being most concentrated in the USA, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand, despite these regions being oceans apart and having restricted air travel, while the continent of Africa was virtually ignored.

The Pandemic as a Technocratic Smokescreen

The high death rates in particular cities, coupled with statistical manipulation and military-grade propaganda, suggest that the pandemic was a social construct manufactured predominantly in the West, which is consistent with a transnational deep state operation aimed at replacing Western liberal democracy with technocracy.

The language used by high-ranking officials, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referring to the pandemic as a “live exercise” and President Trump’s response, indicates that the visible government may not have been in control of the situation, and that “deep events” like the pandemic can profoundly transform the trajectory of politics and society while their provenance is deliberately concealed.

The fact that the infection fatality rate of Covid-19 was relatively low, with a median of 0.05% for the under-70s, according to Ioannidis, raises questions about the need for fierce propaganda and extreme measures, and suggests that the pandemic was heavily mediated and performed through “Covid theatre”, including social distancing, self-isolation, face masks, and PCR tests.

The performance of the pandemic, including the use of face masks, social distancing, and other measures, served to create a social reality and convince the public of the danger of the virus, even if the actual risk was low, and was facilitated by government and NHS propaganda, which encouraged people to “act like you’ve got it” and participate in the performance.

The use of PCR tests and other measures as “theatre props” to convince the public of the reality of the pandemic, and the fact that these measures were not based on scientific evidence, but rather on the need to create a sense of fear and urgency, highlights the role of propaganda and manipulation in shaping the public’s perception of the pandemic.

The measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic were not primarily designed to keep people safe, as evidenced by the UKHSA’s admission that there is a lack of strong evidence on the effectiveness of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) in reducing Covid-19 transmission, but rather to convince the public of a new existential threat and to condition obedience and conformity.

The enactment of these measures by the public made the pandemic seem real to those participating, despite the absurdity of some of the measures, and politicians, including Boris Johnson, played a significant role in perpetuating this narrative through their public performances and statements.

The behavior of politicians and other public figures, such as wearing masks only when on camera and then removing them, suggests that they were modeling the desired behavior for the public while not necessarily believing in the efficacy of these measures themselves.

The Covid-19 pandemic can be seen as a technocratic smokescreen, deflecting attention from far-reaching technocratic agendas being advanced across various areas of life, which have nothing to do with health and everything to do with preserving the power of the transnational ruling class.

According to researchers like van der Pijl, these agendas are aimed at subjugating the rest of humanity through technocratic control mechanisms, such as central bank digital currency, social credit scoring, total surveillance, and the Internet of Bodies/Internet of Nano-Things, and are part of a global class war.

The Global Class War

The ruling class has taken advantage of the element of surprise to attack first, using the pandemic as a cover for profoundly harmful measures taken in the name of public health, similar to how the “War on Drugs” and the “War on Terror” were used as covers for other operations, and figures like Bill Gates have perpetuated this narrative by comparing the pandemic to a world war.

The concept of a global class war is supported by researchers like Hughes, who argue that the transnational ruling class is attempting to use its vast resources to subjugate the rest of humanity, and that the Covid-19 pandemic is being used as a tool in this war, with the ruling class using deception and strategic misdirection to achieve their goals.

The Covid-19 pandemic is being used as a cover for authoritarian political agendas, as evident from the blueprint for the “Great Reset” by Schwab and Malleret, which suggests that people will willingly give up their individual rights during a crisis, only to realize later that their country has been transformed into a place they no longer wish to live.

The idea that the pandemic will bring about permanent changes is supported by statements from influential individuals such as Klaus Schwab, who notes that the changes brought about by the pandemic will leave lasting traces, and Bill Gates, who believes that the digitization brought about by the pandemic is here to stay.

The pandemic is not just a medical issue, but a fight to determine the future of societies, as stated by D.A. Hughes Hopkins, and resistance to technocratic tyranny should not be focused on debating the existence or severity of the virus, but rather on stopping the control grid that is being implemented.

According to experts like Catherine Fitts, arguing over the existence of viruses has no effect on stopping the control grid, and if it is not stopped, people will become slaves to the system, highlighting the need to focus on the broader implications of the pandemic rather than just its medical aspects.

The pursuit of technocratic agendas is not driven by reason, common sense, or scientific evidence, as noted by Ruechel, and attempting to confront those in charge with data or logical arguments is futile, as they have no intention of returning to a liberal democracy that recognizes individual rights and freedoms.

The futility of using scientific evidence or logical arguments to stop the implementation of draconian measures such as vaccination is illustrated by the fact that despite careful studies and clinical experience, the push for vaccination continues, except for the elite, as noted by Russell Blaylock.

Petitioning the government or calling for an inquiry is also futile, as appealing to reason or logic will have no effect on totalitarians pushing the Covid-19 agenda, as stated by Scott, and instead, people should focus on understanding the broader context of the pandemic and the forces driving it.

Pandemic Preparedness and Authoritarian Agendas

The concept of “pandemic preparedness” has been exercised regularly since 2005, with notable individuals such as Tara O’Toole, Tom Inglesby, and Robert Kadlec, as well as institutions like Johns Hopkins University, being involved in these exercises, which can be traced back to Operation Dark Winter in 2001, highlighting the long-term planning and preparation that has gone into the current pandemic response.

The frequency of pandemic preparedness exercises has increased in recent years, with examples including Clade-X, Crimson Contagion, Event 201, SPARS, and Catastrophic Contagion, which were conducted to prepare for potential pandemic threats, but the actual threat of pandemics is questionable, as most declared pandemics have not caused a significant increase in yearly all-cause mortality in the USA since 1900.

According to Rancourt et al, no WHO-declared pandemic, except for the 1918 pandemic, has caused a detectable increase in yearly all-cause mortality in the USA, and most deaths attributed to the “Spanish flu” were actually the result of secondary bacterial pneumonia, which would have been preventable with antibiotics.

The 1957-58 and 1968 outbreaks killed approximately 1 million people each, while the “swine flu” killed between 123,000 and 203,000 people, which is significantly less than the number of people who die from seasonal influenza every year, and the number of people who die from tuberculosis, making “pandemic preparedness” seem unnecessary from a global health perspective.

Pandemic preparedness simulations often focus on using police powers to detain and quarantine citizens, imposing martial law, controlling messaging through propaganda, employing censorship to silence dissent, and mandating masks, lockdowns, and coercive vaccinations, which is a pretext for moving society towards martial law, as noted by Kennedy Jr.

The concept of “pandemic preparedness” is being used as a pretext for introducing a WHO Pandemic Treaty that would amend the 2005 International Health Regulations, allowing the WHO Director-General to decree compulsory lockdowns, vaccinations, and health data surveillance, which would effectively create a global health dictatorship, as warned by Kheriaty.

The proposed WHO Pandemic Treaty would also financially incentivize countries to report disease outbreaks, but would impose trade embargoes and sanctions on countries that do not comply with WHO regulations, making future Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) declarations more likely, as noted by Knightly.

The push for “pandemic preparedness” and the proposed WHO Pandemic Treaty is driven by the idea of preparing for “the next pandemic”, which is being promoted by individuals such as Bill Gates, who has repeatedly referred to the need to prepare for a potential bioterrorism threat, and organizations such as GAVI, which has published articles on potential candidates for the next pandemic.

Warren Buffett claimed in July 2021 that there will be another pandemic, a statement that was echoed by Dr. Fauci in April 2023, who stated that if we want to prevent the next pandemic, there will absolutely be an outbreak of another pandemic.

International organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union (EU), have also warned about the possibility of future pandemics, with the head of the WHO emergencies programme, Mark Ryan, stating that the COVID-19 pandemic is not necessarily the big one, and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warning that the EU must prepare for an era of pandemics.

The WHO Director-General has also noted that there is an evolutionary certainty that there will be another virus with the potential to be more transmissible and more deadly than COVID-19, despite the fact that the concept of pandemics occurring every few years is not supported by scientific reality.

The Disappearance of Influenza and Data Manipulation

The worldwide disappearance of influenza in 2020/21, coinciding with the emergence of “Covid-19”, is a remarkable event that cannot be fully explained by the non-pharmaceutical interventions intended to stop the spread of “Covid-19”, and raises questions about whether “Covid-19” is simply a rebranded version of the flu.

Experts such as Hope-Simpson have noted that the displacement of influenza by an alternative virus is unprecedented, and any analogy between the 2020-21 event and previous events, such as the replacement of one strain of influenza with another, is unfounded, leaving the true explanation for the disappearance of influenza in 2020/21 unclear.

The concept of viral interference, which refers to the ability of one virus to reduce the effects of another, is still not well understood, and studies on this topic are in their infancy, as noted by Sunde in 2021.

If viral interference is considered a plausible explanation for the disappearance of influenza in 2020/21, it would imply that “SARS-CoV-2” was already widespread in March/April of 2020, making efforts to stop its spread, such as lockdowns and mask wearing, pointless.

The disappearance of influenza in 2020/21 is a unique event that has never happened before, and every explanation for it contradicts the “Covid-19” narrative in some way, leading to speculation that the disappearance of the flu might be another “Big Lie”.

The decision by the US CDC and Public Health England to merge influenza and “Covid-19” death reporting in October 2020, at the start of the traditional flu season, is suspicious and could have allowed for the recategorization of influenza deaths as “Covid-19” deaths.

The use of mandatory Covid-19 tests with high cycle thresholds and cross-reactivity with other pathogens may have resulted in false positives for Covid-19, potentially miscategorizing influenza deaths as “Covid-19” deaths, as suggested by Neil et al. in 2023.

The fact that those testing positive for “SARS-CoV-2” were told to self-isolate for up to 14 days, beyond the time needed for an accurate flu test, could have further contributed to the misdiagnosis of influenza as “Covid-19”.

Prior to “Covid-19”, there were an estimated 290,000-650,000 influenza-related respiratory deaths each year, and if these deaths were redesignated as “Covid-19” deaths in 2020/21, it would have automatically added hundreds of thousands of deaths to the worldwide “Covid-19” annual death toll.

The near-disappearance of influenza in 2020 and 2021, as noted by Knightly in 2023, coincided with the emergence of “Covid-19”, which has similar symptoms and a mortality rate to influenza, raising questions about the relationship between the two diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges that it is difficult to distinguish between Covid-19 and influenza based on symptoms alone, with the only clear difference being the potential loss of taste or smell in Covid-19 cases, which can also be caused by hay fever.

The rate of asymptomatic carriage is almost identical for both diseases, with 77% for influenza and 78% for Covid-19, and the additional complications associated with the two diseases are also very similar.

In 2021, Chris Whitty announced that Britain would treat Covid-19 like the flu in the future, and in 2022, Bill Gates described Covid-19 as “kind of like the flu” despite knowing that Covid-19 had a low fatality rate and mostly affected the elderly, as stated by Ioannidis in 2020.

Ioannidis also noted that if Covid-19 had not been identified as a new virus, the number of total deaths due to “influenza-like illness” would not have seemed unusual in 2020, suggesting that the fear campaign surrounding Covid-19 was unnecessary.

The Military Nature of Covid-19 Vaccines

The Covid-19 vaccines are legally considered military products in the United States, evading normal commercial and clinical rules and procedures under 10 U.S. Code § 4021, and were deployed under the 2005 Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

The Food and Drug Administration was aware of the legal status of the Covid-19 vaccines as non-medicines, and the so-called “clinical trials” for the vaccines were merely a performance to deceive the public into believing that pharmaceutical products were being developed.

Operation Warp Speed, the US project to develop and distribute Covid-19 vaccines, was led by the military and compared to the Manhattan Project by President Trump, suggesting a connection to top-secret military technology, and the possibility that the Covid-19 vaccines contain black technology is discussed.

The Covid-19 vaccination program in the United States was largely controlled by the Department of Defense (DoD), with 61 out of 90 leadership positions in Operation Warp Speed (OWS) occupied by DoD officials, including four generals, indicating a significant military involvement in the program.

The DoD was responsible for all aspects of the vaccination program, including development, manufacturing, clinical trials, quality assurance, distribution, and administration, with the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Deborah Birx, who holds the rank of Colonel, playing a key role in the program.

The vaccination rollout was a camouflaged military operation, with contracts being awarded to vaccine companies through Advanced Technology International, a non-governmental intermediary with close ties to the CIA, allowing for bypassing of regulatory oversight and transparency.

The use of a non-governmental intermediary enabled the bypassing of regular federal contracting mechanisms, resulting in a lack of transparency and oversight, as evident in the case of a $1.6 billion contract awarded to Novavax, for which the Health and Human Services (HHS) claimed to have no records.

The rapid manufacturing of billions of vaccine doses was made possible by the established defense contracting infrastructure put in place by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) years earlier, according to Latypova’s assessment.

The pharmaceutical companies involved in the vaccine manufacturing process lacked the required capacity to achieve such rapid production, suggesting that the actual manufacturing took place elsewhere, with the companies making vast profits while maintaining the appearance of a public health response.

The vaccine manufacturers, except for Moderna, were marked as “Demo” in a presentation by the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, which Latypova proposes refers to Other Transaction Authority, a method of contracting favored by the DoD that allows for evasion of regulatory scrutiny.

The “vaccine supporting efforts” listed in the presentation, including companies such as Marathon Medical and Emergent Biosolutions, were marked as “manufacturing” and/or “capacity”, indicating that the actual manufacturing and capacity-building took place outside of the pharmaceutical companies.

The Covid-19 vaccines in the United States do not meet normal pharmaceutical distribution rules for flagging safety and quality issues in the supply chain, with unit doses not being barcoded and traceable, and alleged cold chain storage requirements being handled through a “black box” DoD distribution system.

The “Covid-19 vaccines” do not qualify as vaccines, and according to Kingston, they are legally speaking, bioweapons, not pharmaceutical products, as they do not prevent infection or disease and serve no peaceful purpose.

The contents of the “vaccines” are injected straight into the blood, breaching the body’s natural immune defenses, making them ideal bioweapons in a biopolitical era where control is exercised directly over human bodies.

The purpose of the “Covid-19 vaccines” is not to safeguard public health, as evidenced by the record number and variety of reported serious adverse reactions, and UK ONS data shows that the “vaccines” kill more people than they save.

There is a tight statistical correlation between the number of shots taken and the increased likelihood of death, as found in studies by Oller & Santiago, Santiago & Oller, and Chudov, which suggests that the “vaccines” are causing harm rather than preventing it.

A study by Rancourt et al. found no association between Covid-19 vaccination and any proportionate reduction in all-cause mortality, and in some countries, excess mortality began to appear around the time of the “vaccine” rollout, particularly after booster shots were administered.

The failure of governments to halt the “vaccine” rollout in the face of such evidence is considered sinister, if not treasonous, and the plan to disguise bioweapons as “vaccines” is seen as one of the most evil deceptions in the history of humanity, according to Kingston.

The “vaccines” contain unknown substances, as independent testing of the vials for verification of the product conformity to label is prohibited, which raises concerns about the true nature and purpose of the “vaccines”.

Researchers such as Hughes, Kingston, and Rancourt have argued that the “Covid-19 vaccines” are bioweapons, and their deployment against the public represents a significant threat to human health and autonomy, particularly in the context of a war for technocracy.

Vaccine Deaths and Infertility

The all-ages vaccine-dose fatality rate is approximately 0.126%, which implies around 17 million deaths worldwide from the 13.5 billion injections delivered by September 2023, a number that is 1000 times higher than what has been reported in clinical trials and adverse effect monitoring.

The rollout of the “Covid-19 vaccine” has been associated with a significant decline in birth rates in several European countries, including a 7% average decline in 19 countries, with countries like Germany and Sweden experiencing a 14% and 10% decline, respectively.

The potential gene drive application of the injections, funded by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Gates Foundation, has raised concerns about the possibility of rendering offspring incapable of reproduction, which would have radical effects on global population reduction.

Genetic Manipulation and “Programming” Human Bodies

The mRNA injections work by deceiving the immune system, and the modification of the RNA makes it look like something that the cell would produce itself, which has led to speculation about the true intentions behind the “Covid-19” injections.

Researchers like Santiago have proposed that the “Covid-19” injections may be used to reverse transcribe XNA into the human genome to redirect human evolution, although this argument is somewhat speculative and highlights the fact that the implications of the injections are not fully understood.

The use of terminology like “software” and “operating system” by companies like Moderna and government officials like President Biden has raised concerns about the possibility of using “vaccines” to “programme” human bodies, with Moderna’s CEO Stéphane Bancel stating that “mRNA is like software” and Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks claiming that “we are actually hacking the software of life”.

The idea of hacking the human body for eugenics purposes has been suggested, with references to the work of researchers like Harari, who has stated that “we are learning how to hack humans, how to engineer them, how to manufacture them”, and the possibility of a transnational deep state trying to gain control over human biology through the use of genetic engineering technologies.

The goal of the “Covid-19” injectables may not be solely for public health purposes, but rather to integrate human bodies into a technocratic control grid through the convergence of IT, bio, and nano technologies, potentially leading to human enslavement.

The “Covid-19” vaccines have been largely perceived as pharmaceutical products, despite evidence suggesting they may be military products with nefarious purposes, and their contents were not fully disclosed to the public, as noted by Hughes in 2022.

The “Lockstep” scenario, outlined by the Rockefeller Foundation and Global Business Network in 2010, eerily predicted the response to “Covid-19” and highlighted the role of technology in shaping the future, rather than solely focusing on public health.

Doctors for COVID Ethics, a group of critics, has argued that the “Covid-19 vaccines” are harmful due to three key mechanisms: the chemical toxicity of lipid nanoparticles, the direct toxicity of the spike protein, and the destructive effects of the immune response to the spike protein.

The group’s analysis identifies the same sources of harm as Parry et al., including inflammatory properties of lipid-nanoparticles, toxicity of the spike protein, and widespread biodistribution of the mRNA and DNA codes, which can lead to autoimmunity.

Despite their critique of the “Covid-19 vaccines”, Doctors for COVID Ethics appears to be closed to the possibility that these products may not be intended as pharmaceuticals, but rather as military products with alternative purposes, such as Latypova’s claim that the “mRNA vaccines” do not produce the “SARS-CoV-2” spike protein.

The potential harm caused by “mRNA vaccines” is not limited to the “Covid-19” vaccines, as clinical trials are already underway for similar products against other viruses, such as cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and respiratory syncytial virus, which could lead to further harm if these products are not thoroughly evaluated.

The possibility that “mRNA vaccines” may be working as intended, but with undeclared ingredients or contaminants, is not fully explored by Doctors for COVID Ethics, and alternative explanations, such as the products being designed for military purposes, are not considered, leading to potential confirmation bias in their analysis.

DNA Contamination and Nanotechnology in Vaccines

The all-ages vaccine-dose fatality rate for Covid-19 vaccines is reported to be 0.126% by Rancourt et al, which is considered unacceptable, but the evidence seems inconsistent with a systemic and predictable harming of the vaccinated population.

By September 2022, there were 464,000 Yellow Card reports for Covid-19 vaccines in the UK, accounting for 1.5 million reactions and 2272 deaths, and assuming the traditional 10% reporting rate, this could imply up to 4.64 million vaccine-injured people in the UK, with a 0.042% mortality rate.

The fact that at least 91.4% of the UK vaccinated population was not injured after 21 months, and 99.96% survived, raises questions about the harm caused by mRNA vaccines, especially considering that some vaccine vials may contain no mRNA, as suggested by researchers such as Nagase and Kirsch.

Some studies have found structures in Pfizer and Moderna vials that resemble biological entities but contain neither nitrogen nor phosphorus, two of the building blocks of life, implying that they cannot be biological, and mass spectrometry tests have also found no phosphorus in some vials.

The variability between batches of vaccines is significant, with one batch in every 200 being over 50 times more deadly than the rest, which is too radical a discrepancy to be attributed to bad manufacturing processes, suggesting that certain batches may have been designed to be more toxic than others.

Researchers such as D4CE have utilized histology and autopsy reports to claim that the spike protein circulates throughout the body, but the use of non-specific antigen tests to infer infection with SARS-CoV-2 offers a weak standard of proof, and the alleged spike proteins are not assayed for directly.

Additionally, some genomics scientists, including Kevin McKernan, Phillip Buckhaults, and Jürgen O, have discovered extremely high levels of plasmid DNA contamination in Pfizer/BioNTech vials, which raises further questions about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

The presence of DNA in Covid-19 vaccine vials has been claimed by researchers such as Kirchner, McKernan, and Buckhaults, which, if true, would make debates about mRNA reverse-transcription and integration into the human genome less significant, as DNA was already present in the vials.

Pﬁzer/BioNTech used two different production methods for its vaccine: one using PCR to amplify the DNA template for clinical trials, and another using bacteria to produce large quantities of DNA plasmid for large-scale manufacturing, which should have been removed to “safe” levels, but preliminary indications suggest that the DNA contamination level may be at least ten times the “safe” level set by the EMA.

The presence of bacterial DNA in the vaccines, packaged in lipid nanoparticles, could potentially interfere with cell function throughout the body, leading to a wide range of serious adverse reactions, and unlike mRNA, DNA implies genetic changes that may be permanent and passed down to the next generation.

However, the claims made by McKernan et al. are based on vials that were sent anonymously and were past their expiration date, with no adequate chain of custody, and their findings have not been replicated under forensic conditions or passed peer review, raising questions about the reliability of the evidence.

The Kirchner data, which also suggests the presence of DNA in the vaccine vials, has not been independently verified and is based on an open letter to the German medical regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, and the sudden emergence of this narrative in 2023, after no one detected DNA contamination in 2021 and 2022, raises concerns about whether this is a scientific or propaganda-driven issue.

The focus on DNA contamination in the vaccines encourages a strictly biological perspective, and it is notable that some of the researchers involved, such as Buckhaults, have expressed praise for mRNA vaccines and their potential future benefits, while others, like Vanden Bossche, have advocated for more and better vaccines, highlighting the complexity and potential biases in the debate.

The “Covid-19 vaccines” may involve an attempt to manipulate cell biology, and as military products, they may also involve other technologies, which is a topic of discussion in a legal case filed in the Australian Federal Court in July 2023, with expert testimony provided by McKernan.

The case alleges that the DNA contamination and the mRNA in lipid nanoparticles in the “Covid-19 vaccines” fall under the legal definition of a Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), with the potential to enter the cell nucleus and integrate into the human genome, as argued by Gillespie in 2023.

The intellectual foundations of the case are based on a limited number of peer-reviewed studies, including those by Domazet-Lošo in 2022 and Aldén et al in 2022, which provide theoretical arguments and in vitro findings, but the scientific evidence base for the case is not robust and lacks independent replication.

Another study by Qin et al in 2022 found that mice pre-exposed to a mRNA-LNP platform can pass down acquired immunity to influenza to their offspring, but the authors note that it is unknown whether this applies to humans vaccinated with mRNA vaccines.

The World Council for Health (WCH) claims to have found cancer-promoting DNA contamination in Covid-19 vaccines, but this claim is based on the assertions of McKernan and Brigitte König, and is not supported by robust scientific evidence.

A report by Hughes in 2022c summarizes the findings of 26 independent researchers who conducted microscopic and spectroscopic analysis of the contents of “Covid-19 vaccine” vials and “vaccinated” blood, revealing surprise findings such as sharp-edged geometric structures, fibrous or tube-like structures, crystalline formations, “microbubbles,” and possible self-assembling nanotechnology.

The presence of these unexpected structures suggests that the “Covid-19 vaccines” may contain undisclosed technologies, which challenges the assumption that they are what they appear to be, and highlights the need for further investigation and independent verification of the findings.

Has “Black Technology” Been Used in Vaccines?

The published literature on vaccine contaminants prior to the Covid-19 pandemic does not feature the same artefacts that experienced doctors and scientists have claimed to have never seen before in their professional experience, as noted by Hughes in 2022.

Studies conducted by a team of Australian scientists, as well as researchers such as Taylor and Nixon, have found evidence of EMF-responsive components in the Covid-19 vaccines, with Nixon uniquely recording videos of the vaccine contents under a microscope over extended periods of time.

The results of these studies show structures and processes that are too advanced and complex to be naturally occurring crystals, with some structures resembling electronic circuitry, according to electrical engineers, and others proposing that the vaccines enable an intracorporeal nanonetwork.

Certain items found within the vaccine vials resemble published literature on bio-nanotechnology, and it has been claimed that vaccinated people emit hexadecimal MAC addresses, although more studies are needed to determine the truth of such claims.

Spectroscopic analysis of the Covid-19 vaccine contents has revealed the presence of undisclosed exotic and toxic metals, including antimony, caesium, barium, titanium, cerium, gadolinium, aluminium, silicon, bismuth, and vanadium, as well as the possible presence of graphene oxide, which is key to bio-nano engineering.

The presence of these contaminants has been linked to the phenomenon of people becoming magnetic at the injection site, with countless online videos emerging in 2021, despite fact checkers dismissing this as a hoax or online challenge.

The possibility of undisclosed technologies in the Covid-19 vaccines is often dismissed as preposterous and outside the spectrum of socially acceptable opinion, but this is not evidence-based science, and military-grade propaganda has limited the public’s perceptual parameters to the virus, the spike protein, mRNA/DNA, and dangers deriving from the disclosed vaccine ingredients.

Many doctors, virologists, microbiologists, and other experts are unqualified to comment on bio-nanotechnology and are often hesitant to challenge orthodoxy due to fear of reprisal, while controlled opposition figures are deployed to steer sceptics away from the truth.

The concept of black technology, or classified military technology, is a possibility that needs to be considered in the context of the “Covid-19” injectables, as it is believed to be a deep state military operation, with estimates suggesting that classified scientific research is five to ten times larger than the open literature available to the public.

According to Galison (2004), the public is unaware of the full extent of what is technologically possible behind the scenes, and black technology can be an ideal weapon in the undeclared Omniwar against humanity, as it can be deployed by stealth and the public may not believe it to be real even if presented with evidence, as noted by Wood (2011).

Manufacturing Cognitive Dissonance and Using it for Societal Control

The term “cognitive dissonance” was coined by Festinger (1957) to describe the psychological inability of people to challenge official narratives due to propaganda and brainwashing techniques, which creates a pressure to reduce dissonance when exposed to new information that contradicts existing cognition.

The concept of cognitive dissonance is closely related to the idea of “Weltanschauungskrieg”, or “worldview warfare”, a term derived from the Nazi phrase, which refers to the use of psychological warfare to shape people’s worldviews, making it difficult for them to accept information that contradicts their existing beliefs, as discussed by Simpson (1994).

When individuals encounter information that contradicts their worldview, they may employ various strategies to avoid confronting the evidence, such as ignoring, denying, or denigrating the information, or attacking the source, as a way to reduce cognitive dissonance and maintain their existing beliefs, as described by Festinger (1957) and Hitler (1939).

The totalitarian origins of cognitive dissonance are significant, as they highlight the collective social dimension of this phenomenon, where the Big Lie can be used to deceive the masses, and indoctrination or brainwashing can become contagious, with the majority opinion exerting pressure on non-believers to conform, as noted by Meerloo (1956).

The Rockefellers utilized Reesian methods to weaponize insights, which can cause mass brainwashing in a group when sufficient and prolonged stress is applied, leading to a state where members effectively brainwash one another.

According to Marcus (1974), a heavily propagandized society under induced stress can police itself, with the indoctrinated majority suppressing minority views by labeling them as “unpatriotic,” “fringe,” or “conspiracy theory.”

Festinger (1957) noted that identical dissonance can be created in a large number of people when a compelling event occurs, such as “9/11,” which can produce a uniform reaction and invalidate widely held beliefs, leading to the manufacture of cognitive dissonance on a mass scale.

Traumatising events like “9/11” or “Covid-19” can be used to create cognitive dissonance, and information learned in the context of trauma becomes neurologically hardwired and resistant to change, as observed by Kyrie and Broudy (2022b) based on the insights of Howie and Ressler (2021).

In a totalitarian society, once a fearful citizen has accepted the logic of their leaders, they are no longer open to discussion or argument, as noted by Meerloo (1956) and Arendt (1962), and this phenomenon has been observed in “Covid-19” true believers who are unable to deal with evidence-based counter-arguments.

The inability to consider counter-arguments has been a defining feature of “Covid-19” true believers, as observed by Hopkins (2021b), who notes that presenting facts and evidence will not change their beliefs, and instead, they will entrench their beliefs even further, as noted by Harradine (2020).

The gulf between the indoctrinated beliefs and the dark nature of sociopolitical reality can be too much for many victims of psychological operations to bear, leading them to refuse to listen to reason or acknowledge reality, even when presented with discrediting evidence.

The realization that significant events, such as “9/11”, may not be what the public was led to believe can cause a profound sense of ontological insecurity, as noted by Hughes in 2020, and this feeling can be intensified when individuals are forced to confront the harsh realities of the pharmaceutical industry, which prioritizes profit over people’s health, as highlighted by Gøtzsche in 2013.

The pharmaceutical industry, also known as Big Pharma, has a history of incurring massive fines for experimenting on, injuring, and killing people with its products, yet many people still blindly believe that vaccines are “safe and effective”, a mantra that has been challenged by the “Covid-19 vaccines”, which has led to a significant amount of criticism and scrutiny.

According to Bertrand Russell, collective fear can stimulate herd instinct and produce ferocity towards those who are not part of the group, and this phenomenon is evident in totalitarian societies and cults, where individuals who challenge the group’s beliefs are often met with hostility and aggression, as noted by Hopkins in 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a situation where people who ask evidence-based questions about countermeasures are often met with visceral reactions from traumatized individuals who have been affected by the pandemic, and this reaction can be intense and violent, as observed by Cullen, Anthony, and Scott, who note that the propaganda and fear-mongering surrounding the pandemic have created a kind of “security system” in people’s minds that triggers anger and aggression when challenged.

The phenomenon of “mask rage”, “vaccine rage”, and “social distancing rage” has been observed, where individuals become angry and violent when others do not comply with these measures, and this has been documented in numerous videos and incidents, including one where a cyclist smashed a comedian’s car window for sarcastically congratulating people for following the narrative.

A striking example of cognitive dissonance has been observed among “vaccinated” individuals who contract Covid-19, as they often insist that the vaccine protected them from a worse outcome and continue to urge others to get vaccinated, despite the obvious ineffectiveness of the vaccine in preventing infection, and some individuals who have been injured by the vaccine continue to defend and advocate for it, even when it has caused harm to themselves and their loved ones, as noted by McDonald in 2022.

Societal Fractures

The concept of sunk cost fallacy, as explained by behavioural psychology, suggests that individuals who have invested significant time, money, effort, or personal identity into a particular narrative, such as the official “Covid-19” narrative, will find it difficult to admit they were wrong and change their course due to the associated loss aversion.

Many people who bought into the official “Covid-19” narrative have experienced a high level of buy-in, including publicly virtue-signalling their loyalty to certain agendas, marginalizing those who defended freedom, and surrendering their bodily autonomy to unlicensed experimental injections, making it challenging for them to admit the error of their ways.

This has resulted in a fractured society, with some individuals whose worldviews are determined by government and media information, and others who see through the manipulation attempts and are willing to engage in evidence-based discussions, leading to deep fractures in family relationships, friendships, and intimate relationships.

The psychological schism in society has profound implications, as noted by Davis in 2019, who warned that the ignorance, intolerance, and refusal to consider evidence may lead to compulsory injections by ruthless multinational corporations, a situation that has become a reality for many people.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that many people are kept in a mind-controlled stupor, blindly believing the propaganda that vaccines are safe and effective, which contributes to a situation where anything can be injected into their bodies without informed consent, as noted by Hughes in 2022.

It is becoming increasingly apparent to many people that the science they were told to follow was fraudulent, leading to a growing realization of the total deception that has occurred, and the need for critical thinking and evidence-based discussions to challenge the official narrative and promote truth, freedom, justice, and love.

