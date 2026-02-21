Who is the head of the Rothschilds, and are they Jewish?

Please share our story!

Using resources such as the books ‘None Dare Call It Conspiracy’ and ‘A Short Study of Esau-Edom In Jewry’, we examine what “Jew” means and whether the Rothschilds are Jews as is claimed.

This article is a reprint. It was originally published on 15 July 2025.

Table of Contents

None Dare Call It Conspiracy

Carroll Quigley was an American historian and theorist of the evolution of civilisations, known for his teaching work as a professor at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, and his seminal works, including ‘Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time’ (1965).

‘Tragedy and Hope’ is a work of history covering the period of roughly 1880 to 1963. In the book, Quigley asserted that a secret society initially led by Cecil Rhodes, Alfred Milner and others had considerable influence over British and American foreign policy in the first half of the twentieth century. The book is written based on archived files from the Council on Foreign Relations.

“Dr. Quigley reveals the existence of the conspiratorial network … The Professor is not merely formulating a theory, but revealing this network’s existence from firsthand experience. He also makes it clear that it is only the network’s secrecy and not their goals to which he objects,” Gary Allen wrote in his 1972 book ‘None Dare Call It Conspiracy’.

One of the purposes of Allen’s book was to discuss the revelations in Quigley’s ‘Tragedy and Hope’.

Allen quoted a passage from page 950 of Quigley’s book:

Professor Quigley discloses: “I know of the operations of this network because I have studied it for twenty years and was permitted for two years, in the early 1960s, to examine its papers and secret records. I HAVE NO AVERSION TO IT OR TO MOST OF ITS AIMS AND HAVE, FOR MUCH OF MY LIFE, BEEN CLOSE TO IT AND TO MANY OF ITS INSTRUMENTS. I have objected, both in the past and recently, to a few of its policies … but in general my chief difference of opinion is that IT WISHES TO REMAIN UNKNOWN, and I believe its role in history is significant enough to be known.” (Emphasis added) None Dare Call It Conspiracy , Gary Allen, 1972, pg.5

Allen commented:

We agree, its role in history does deserve to be known. That is why we have written this book. However, we most emphatically disagree with this network’s aim which the Professor describes as “nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole.” In other words, this power mad clique wants to control and rule the world. Even more frightening, they want total control over all individual actions. As Professor Quigley observes: “…his [the individual’s] freedom and choice will be controlled within very narrow alternatives by the fact that he will be numbered from birth and followed, as a number, through his educational training, his required military or other public service, his tax contributions, his health and medical requirements, and his final retirement and death benefits.” It wants control over all natural resources, business, banking and transportation by controlling the governments of the world. In order to accomplish these aims the conspirators have had no qualms about fomenting wars, depressions and hatred. They want a monopoly which would eliminate all competitors and destroy the free enterprise system. And Professor Quigley, of Harvard, Princeton and Georgetown approves! Professor Quigley is not the only academic who is aware of the existence of a clique of serf-perpetuating conspirators. None Dare Call It Conspiracy , Gary Allen, 1972, pg.5

There has been much talk of a Jewish conspiracy in recent years and so for the rest of this article, we will focus on the Jewish aspect and hopefully convince those who have fallen for it that the anti-Jewish rhetoric is part of the conspirators’ plan.

What Did Allen Say About Jews?

In his book, ‘None Dare Call It Conspiracy’, Allen made several points about Jews. We have used an AI summary of the book, which highlighted the following points:

1. Historical Victims of Communism: According to Dr. Barney Finkel, the book aims to make Jewish people aware of forces that attempt to manipulate them, as they have historically been “the number one historical victims of the Communist Conspiracy.”

2. Rothschilds and Anti-Semitism: Allen acknowledges that the Rothschilds were Jewish and played an important role in the conspiracy discussed in his book. However, he argues that anti-Semites play into the hands of the conspiracy by portraying the entire conspiracy as Jewish, which is untrue. He states, “It is just as unreasonable and immoral to blame all Jews for the crimes of the Rothschilds as it is to hold all Baptists responsible for the crimes of the Rockefellers.”

3. Exploitation and Suffering: Allen suggests that Jews have suffered most at the hands of the power seekers involved in the conspiracy. He claims that the Warburgs, part of the Rothschild empire, helped finance Adolph Hitler, and that few Rothschilds or Warburgs were in Nazi prison camps.

As with all AI programs, we should not take them as accurate and should check the content for accuracy. We haven’t done so. However, you can easily check the contents by referring to the book in PDF format HERE and conducting a search for keywords. For anyone who doesn’t understand what the conspiracy against us is, we encourage you to read the full book. At 118 pages, including lists of names, signposts to slavery, diagrams and images, it is a relatively short and easy read.

International Bankers Controlling Both Sides

Allen also noted how anti-Semitism was used during the Bolshevik Revolution as a cover to hide its true backers:

[Jacob] Schiff’s participation in the Bolshevik Revolution, though quite naturally now denied, was well known among Allied intelligence services at the time. This led to much talk about Bolshevism being a Jewish plot. The result was that the subject of financing the Communist takeover of Russia became taboo. Later evidence indicates that the bankrolling of the Bolsheviks was handled by a syndicate of international bankers, which in addition to the Schiff-Warburg clique, included Morgan and Rockefeller interests. None Dare Call It Conspiracy , Gary Allen, 1972, pg.42

Explaining that these international bankers control both sides of a narrative or conflict, Allen wrote:

In the Bolshevik Revolution we have some of the world’s richest and most powerful men financing a movement [Communism] which claims its very existence is based on the concept of stripping of their wealth men like the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Schiffs, Warburgs, Morgans, Harrimans and Milners. But obviously these men have no fear of international Communism. It is only logical to assume that if they financed it and do not fear it, it must be because they control it. Remember that for over 150 years it has been standard operating procedure of the Rothschilds and their allies to control both sides of every conflict. You must have an “enemy” if you are going to collect from the King. None Dare Call It Conspiracy , Gary Allen, 1972, pg.43 and 44

What Did Allen Say About the Rothschilds?

Allen noted the involvement of members of the Rothschild family in the world conspiracy numerous times. To mention all the instances would be too many for the purposes of this article, so we once again turn to an AI summary to highlight some of the mentions, and added some context. As well as making the point that the Rothschilds were Jewish and played an important role in the conspiracy, Allen also noted:

1. They were cosmopolitan and international, close to governments, and particularly concerned with political history. “In describing the characteristics of the Rothschilds and other major international bankers, Dr. Quigley tells us that they remained different from ordinary bankers in several ways: they were cosmopolitan and international; they were close to governments and were particularly concerned with government debts, including foreign government debts; these bankers came to be called ‘international bankers’,” Allen wrote.

2. The Rothschilds had a powerful influence on dictating American financial laws. “Under the surface, the Rothschilds long had a powerful influence in dictating American financial laws. The law records show that they were powers in the old Bank of the United States [abolished by Andrew Jackson],” Allen wrote.

3. Lord Rothschild backed the Round Table Group. “Englishman named Lord Alfred Milner, the organiser and head of a secret organisation called the Round Table Group, which was backed by Lord Rothschild,” Allen wrote.

Allen didn’t note who “Lord Rothschild” was, but we can trace which member of the Rothschild family is being referred to through Cecil Rhodes’ will.

“The Round Table organisation in England grew out of the lifelong dream of gold and diamond magnate Cecil Rhodes for a ‘new world order’,” Allen said. “ Cecil Rhodes’ commitment to a conspiracy to establish World Government was set down in a series of wills.”

“Lord Rothschild” was named the sole beneficiary in Rhodes’ third will. It is believed that “Lord Rothschild” was Nathaniel Rothschild, who was also the executor of Rhodes’ estate.

Nathaniel Rothschild was a British banker and a prominent member of the Rothschild family. Nathaniel provided financial support to Rhodes, who was a key figure in the colonisation of Southern Africa.

“Apparently for strategic reasons Lord Rothschild was subsequently removed from the forefront of the scheme. Professor Quigley reveals that Lord Rosebury ‘replaced his father-in-law, Lord Rothschild, in Rhodes’ secret group and was made a Trustee under Rhodes’ next (and last) will’,” Allen wrote.

4. The Rothschilds have more in common with the Rockefellers than with other Jewish people.

5. Speaking of the “modern day” Rothschilds, Edmond and Guy de Rothschild are the leaders of the French Rothschild clan, Allen noted. Quoting Time, 20 December 1963, Allen wrote: “Guy is every inch a Rothschild. He personifies much of what the family name stands for … He is a friend and confidante of some of France’s politicians … Most of all, he is dedicated to enlarging the fortune of his bank … Guy heads a versatile clan of modern-day Rothschilds.”

Who is the Head of the Rothschilds?

It is common to come across social media posts claiming a Jewish conspiracy behind, well, just about everything bad that happens in the world today – mantras reminiscent of the Jewish conspiracy spread in the lead up to World War II, not only in Nazi Germany but beyond. It is fairly obvious to us now that the Jewish conspiracy theory prominent in Nazi Germany was a PsyOp, but at the time, many were taken in by it. And it seems that today, too many have not learnt from history and have again been taken in by it.

The majority of posts, articles and videos promoting a Jewish conspiracy in recent years are based on naming a handful of influential people who are, it is claimed, Jewish. It’s disappointing that so few have recognised the narrative for what it is – a PsyOp – particularly when the ebb and flow of anti-Jewish propaganda correlates with neo-Nazi activity in Ukraine and/or Islamic State or Muslim Brotherhood activity in the Middle East.

The Rothschilds are certainly villains and need to be held accountable. The aim here is not to deny or defend the Rothschilds’ involvement in global events, perhaps for the last 200 hundred years, but to try to correct those who are getting distracted and misdirected from who the real villains are by following a PsyOp that there is a Jewish conspiracy afoot.

There seems to be a widely held belief that the English branch of the Rothschild family is the head of the family’s global operations. Based on this erroneous belief, the most commonly named villain in recent years has been Jacob Rothschild, who died last year.

The first point to note is that Jacob Rothschild was the head of the English House of Rothschild. But as Allen noted in 1972, the “modern day Rothschilds” are French. It is plain to see that Jacob, contrary to countless claims on social media and in alternative media, was not the head of the global Rothschild empire.

Not only has anti-Jewish propaganda made Jacob the target, but social media posts and alternative media have failed to inform people who the head of the global Rothschild empire is. And so, the public has missed its target. We should question why social media posts and alternative media would want to distract from the Rothschild empire’s head.

The next logical question is whether the anti-Jacob campaign has been run by the conspirators themselves. As Allen pointed out, “It has been standard operating procedure of the Rothschilds and their allies to control both sides of every conflict.”

Brief History of the Rothschilds’ Management

Jacob left N M Rothschild & Sons in 1980 after clashing with his cousin Evelyn. As Bloomberg reported in 2019, “Four decades ago, Jacob Rothschild did something crazy. After a family falling out, he turned his back on the riches of Europe’s biggest banking dynasty to pursue his own interests.”

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, from the English branch of the Rothschild family, was chairman of N M Rothschild between 1976 and 2003. In 2003, the merger of the British and French operations consolidated the family’s interests into a single global brand, Rothschild & Co. In that year, David de Rothschild, from the French branch of the Rothschild family, took over the chairmanship of the consolidated operations.

“The appointment of David de Rothschild as the Rothschild Group Chairman brought together again the English and French Rothschild business houses, the realisation of a long-held plan to unify structures for all of the financial entities held by the businesses,” a timeline on The Rothschild Archive states.

According to the timeline, the firm rebranded to become Rothschild & Co in 2015. In 2018, Alexandre de Rothschild succeeded his father, David, and was appointed Rothschild & Co.’s Executive Chairman.

Serving alongside Alexandre are Group CFO and COO Mark Crump, Head of Legal and Compliance Elsa Fraysse, Five Arrows Managing Partner Javed Khan, Co-Chairman of the Group Partners Committee, Global Advisory, Robert Leitão, Co-Chairman of the Group Partners Committee, Wealth and Asset Management, François Pérol and Group Head of Human Resources Jess Reoch.

As well as the collaborators on the management board, there are several members in the Group Partner Committee and the Supervisory Board. Among the Supervisory Board are members bearing the name “de Rothschild,” a former Lord Mayor of the City of London and cross-bench peer Lord Mark Sedwill, who is also a member of the UK Parliament’s Joint Committee on National Security Strategy.

All of these co-conspirators have gone under the radar because the public’s attention was focused on one person: Jacob Rothschild, who parted ways with the major operations of the family in 1980.

Are the Rothschilds Jewish?

“Indeed I will make those of the synagogue of Satan, who say they are Jews and are not, but lie – indeed I will make them come and worship before your feet, and to know that I have loved you.” Revelation 3:9

On its ‘Rothschild family’ page, Wikipedia’s opening statement reads: “The Rothschild family is a wealthy Ashkenazi Jewish noble banking family originally from Frankfurt.” But on its ‘Genealogy of the Rothschild family’ page, Wikipedia opens with the statement: “The Rothschild family is a European family of German Jewish origin.”

The Rothschild Foundation refers to them as “a pan-European Jewish family.”

Regardless of whether they are labelled Jews or Ashkenazi Jews, all claims of the Rothschilds’ Jewishness are dubious and should be called into question.

What Does “Jew” Mean?

According to C. F. Parker, Ashkenazic Jewry is comprised of three elements: those of Judahite descent, those of Idumean origin and proselytes (converts) of other origins. The proportions of each are unknown.

Idumeans are people of Edomite origin, which Parker describes as “false Jewry.” Edomites were a Semitic people who inhabited the region of Edom. They were descendants of Esau, the twin brother of Jacob. Jacob (later named Israel) became the father of the 12 tribes of Israel, or the Israelites.

We know of no evidence indicating that more than a part of modern Jewry is of Edomite origin; our data point to this element being mainly, but perhaps not entirely, contained in the Ashkenazim, or Central European Jews, whose numbers increased, especially in the eighth century AD and thereabouts, through the proselytising of the Khazars, a people of obscure, but probably Asiatic, non-Semitic origin. The Edomite element may, for all we know, be a minority among the Ashkenazim. [Emphasis added] A Short Study of Esau-Edom In Jewry , C.F. Parker, 1949, pg. 41

Semitic refers to the Semitic languages and the people who speak them. According to Wikipedia, “Semitic people or Semites is a term for an ethnic, cultural or racial group associated with people of the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, including Akkadians (Assyrians and Babylonians), Arabs, Arameans, Canaanites (Ammonites, Edomites, Israelites, Moabites, Phoenicians and Philistines) and Habesha peoples.”

Khazars were Turkic peoples. Kevin Alan Brook, author of ‘The Jews of Khazaria’, wrote, “The Khazars were a Turkic people who originated in Central Asia … In the beginning, the Khazars believed in Tengri shamanism, spoke a Turkic language and were nomadic. Later, the Khazars adopted Judaism, Islam and Christianity.”

Read more: An Introduction to the History of Khazaria, Kevin Alan Brook, December 2022

Parker further explained that the word “Jew” was derived from “that of Judah” after people returned to Jerusalem in 538 BC from captivity in Babylon. The word applied to:

the Judahites (the people of Judah) who did not return, the people of Judah, Benjamin and Levi who returned to form the nation of the Jews, which lasted until 70 AD, the many proselytes: Idumeans, Itureans (a semi-nomadic Arab tribe) and others who became joined to the Jewish nation, and the remnants of the three groups above after the destruction and scattering of the Jewish nation, when they all became indistinguishable, and joined by further proselytes from among the Khazars, Indians, Chinese, Africans, etc. – the modern Jews.

“It is wrong … to speak of modern Jews as a nation. Their nation was destroyed by Titus in AD 70 and has not been re-established,” Parker wrote. He referred to the 1885 Pittsburgh Conference of Reform Judaism, which affirmed this: “We consider ourselves no longer a nation, but a religious community only.”

Based on this distinction of Jews being a religious community, not all Judahites are Jews. Parker wrote:

While one should not refer to all Judahites as Jews, it is equally erroneous to identify all Jews as Judahites, for the reasons given earlier. The Idumean progeny of Esau, although absorbed by the Jewish nation, were never part of the kingdom of Judah and had no origins in the tribe of Judah. Nor have the many converts to Judaism since the destruction of the Jewish nation any descent from Judah. We have already mentioned the Khazars of European Russia; we might also enumerate a host of others – the black Jews of Malabar, Abyssinia, Nubia, the Gold Coast; the Mongoloid Jews of China, and so on. The modern racial composition of the Jews is highly complex; and the words of the Encyclopaedia Britannica are a fitting summary: “Jews … The name came to mean the followers of Judaism, including inborn and proselytes, the racial signification diminishing as the religious increased” (1946 ed.). Racially the Jews are greatly mixed: they are linked together by cultural bonds only. “There can be no Judaism without Jews; that is a truism. It is equally true that there can be no Jews without Judaism” (Rabbi Dr. Mattuck, in the Liberal Jewish Monthly, January 1943). The last part of this statement is most important: the abandonment of Judaism by an individual means the extinction of a Jew. The term “Jew” has no racial significance today. It is sociological, and bears reference to belief only. Even here it should be noted there are differences of religious belief, ranging from orthodox to liberal, atheistic and Communist, with the extremes, as in the case of Pharisees and Sadducees being spiritual enemies; we have the recent denunciation by Dr. Rabinowitz of Political Zionism to illustrate this point. [Emphasis added] A Short Study of Esau-Edom In Jewry , C.F. Parker, 1949, pg. 49

Related: Khazaria, Rothschild Dynasty, New World Order, Ukraine and Implementation of the Nephilim Agenda

Why have we quoted Parker at length? For two reasons. Firstly, to demonstrate that Ashkenazi Jews include converts to Judaism, a religious group comprising many races. Secondly, to demonstrate that even the term “Jew” is not a description of a person’s racial group or nationality. As it is with Christianity, Jew is a description of a person’s faith, their religious belief.

How does that apply to the Rothschilds? Whether they are referred to as Ashkenazi Jews or Jews, the proof of whether they are Jewish lies in their religious beliefs. So, are the Rothschilds Jewish?

Read the comments posted on Yeshiva World News HERE. The question posted is “Are there any frum Rothschilds?” “Frum” is Yiddish to describe Jewish religious devotion. The comments may surprise you.

And even for those who naively think “Jew” relates to a race and the Rothschilds are genetically descended from this race, doubt is cast on the Rothschilds’ “Jewishness.” Consider the remark made by Australian Jewish News in 2022 about James Rothschild, a member of the English branch of the Rothschild family. The outlet said, “While Rothschild is not strictly considered Jewish, in this late stage of the Rothschilds’ Diaspora history, he still has Jewish roots.”

And if you were wondering about social media’s arch-villain, Jacob Rothschild’s beliefs, the image below may help you to decide whether he followed God or satan. The photograph is of Jacob posing next to Marina Abramović, in front of a painting titled “Satan Summoning his Legions.”

In November 2019, Abramović, who has been openly involved in satanic practices and described it as “art,” delivered the second Rothschild Foundation Lecture ahead of her exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in September 2020. It’s unclear when the photograph below was taken, but a copy of it was posted on Instagram on 4 December 2019, indicating it could have been taken around the time of Abramović’s Rothschild-sponsored lecture.

Marina Abramović and Jacob Rothschild posing in front of Satan Summoning his Legions Source Pravda TV

What of the Rothschilds’ Nobility?

It should also be noted that the family’s claim to “nobility” is relatively recent. Wikipedia notes: “The five sons of Mayer Amschel Rothschild were elevated to the Austrian nobility by Emperor Francis I of Austria, and they were all granted the Austrian hereditary title of Freiherr (baron) on 29 September 1822. The British branch of the family was elevated by Queen Victoria, who granted the hereditary title of baronet (1847) and later the hereditary peerage title of Baron Rothschild (1885).”

“Mayer Rothschild successfully kept the fortune in the family with carefully arranged marriages, often between first or second cousins (similar to royal intermarriage). By the late 19th century, however, almost all Rothschilds had started to marry outside the family, usually into the aristocracy or other financial dynasties,” Wikipedia says.

The Rothschilds’ nobility is not in the same ballpark as the Venetian Black Nobility (who date back to the Roman Empire), although they do operate in the same circles. In his 1991 book ‘Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300’, John Coleman listed “Elie or Edmon de Rothschild and/or Baron Rothschild” in the list of “past and present” members of the Committee of 300. Elie, who died in 2007, was the guardian of the French branch of the Rothschild family banking dynasty.

Featured image: Jacob Rothschild, deceased (right). David de Rothschild, Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Rothschild & Co. (centre). Alexandre de Rothschild, Executive Chairman Rothschild & Co. (left).

