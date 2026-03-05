Sustainability NGO suggests a nuclear winter would solve climate change and a new United Nations system can be built

Please share our story!

In a 2022 webinar, the President of a Bahá’í faith-based environmental and sustainability NGO, International Environment Forum, suggested that a nuclear winter would be the best solution to “cool down the planet very quickly.”

He also suggested that “another major crisis” would cause the “whole system [to] collapse,” after which a new United Nations could be built. Could the Iran conflict be a trigger to collapse the old and build a new system, Jacob Nordangård asks?

In April, the English version of Jacob Nordangård’s book, ‘The Digital World Brain: Our Common Agenda and the Pact for the Future’, is scheduled for release. The German edition, ‘Die Digitale Weltkontrolle’, will also be published in April.

In a recent Substack article Nordangård explained: “The book describes the vision of a new upgraded United Nations, which is planned to rise out of the ashes of the failing current world order.” And posed the question: “Will the Iran conflict be a trigger for this development?”

“This development” he was referring to, is as described in the following excerpt from a chapter in his book titled ‘The Pact for the Future’:

During discussions, Arthur Dahl, president of the International Environment Forum and co-winner of the New Shape Prize, elaborated on the possibilities that could arise in connection with a new devastating event. As World War I resulted in the formation of the League of Nations, and WW II resulted in the United Nations, he argued that a new major crisis could transform the UN into a world organisation that would be more suitable for our times. “We are heading towards another major crisis which may mean that the whole system will collapse … What will we build after that process of crisis and collapse that we are looking in the eyes at the moment?” He then continued with a shocking statement bordering on insanity: “Maybe the best solution to climate change would be a nuclear winter for a few years to cool down the planet very quickly. And maybe, in the longer term, that would be in our best interest more than any other solutions tried at the moment.”

Dahl’s remarks quoted above are taken from a webinar held on 24 March 2022, which was co-organised by the Global Governance Forum (“GGF”) and the Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability (“FOGGS”).

GFF is based in Washington, D.C. and promotes “solutions” for governing globally. It focuses on issues like climate change, peace and security, gender equality and UN reform. GFF “believes that joint, coordinated action, based on carefully defined and legitimate common goals, can restore the rapidly diminishing efficacy of current global governance mechanisms.”

FOGGS is a Brussels-based think tank. Inspired by the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Global Sustainability (2010–2012), FOGGS initially aimed to continue the Panel’s work. However, since 2018, its mission has been refocused on developing a new “Grand Narrative” for globalisation.

We have embedded the GFF/FOGGS webinar video below to start at timestamp 1:04:50, where Dahl made his remarks about a nuclear winter as a “solution.”

FOGGS: Time to Rethink the UN – Addressing Major Threats to Human Security, uploaded 8 April 2022 (92 mins)

International Environment Forum and the United Nations’ Agenda

As Nordangård mentioned, Dahl is the President of the International Environment Forum (“IEF”). IEF is a Bahá’í-inspired, non-governmental organisation founded in 1997 and dedicated to addressing environmental and sustainability challenges through the integration of scientific knowledge and spiritual principles.

With over 700 members and associates across more than 90 countries, the IEF promotes global cooperation, ethical governance and sustainable development by engaging in public discourse, organising annual conferences and contributing to United Nations dialogues. According to EBSCO Information Services, the religion boasts over 5 million adherents globally.

“[IEF is] a professional organisation for environment and sustainability [that] shares and upholds the principles and ideals of the Bahá’í Faith,” IEF states.

The Bahá’í Faith is a monotheistic religion founded in 19th-century Iran by Bahá’u’lláh, who claimed to be the latest in a line of divine messengers or “Manifestations of God,” including Abraham, Krishna, Moses, Zoroaster, Buddha, Jesus Christ and Muhammad. It teaches the unity of all religions and emphasises the “progressive revelation of God,” where each major religion represents a stage in God’s ongoing communication with humanity.

The aim of unifying all religions feeds into the ideology of a universal or One World Religion. “One religion” ideology fits into the UN’s agenda of creating a global religio-political dictatorship or One World Government, in partnership with the World Economic Forum. The religious aim is that the world is going to be moved towards a unified and universal world religion. As IEF promotes ”one religion” ideology, it is no surprise that the Bahá’í environmental group is associated with the UN.

“The IEF was … accredited to the United Nations World Summit on Sustainable Development (Johannesburg, 2002) as a scientific and technological organisation, and again to the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (Rio+20 in Rio de Janeiro, 2012), the 2022 Stockholm+50 International Meeting, and other relevant UN events,” IEF informs its prospective members.

Although it has been accredited by the UN as a “scientific and technological organisation,” it is in fact a religion masquerading as science. Its website explains (emphasis added):

The IEF has two focus areas: A) Contributing to public discourse on issues and concepts relevant to the environment and sustainability in the global political space and in the science-religion dialogue, rethinking concepts in light of Bahá’í principles and teachings,writing on relevant themes, and organising annual conferences, often in association with UN events. B) Empowering its members and associates to engage in discourse and social and environmental action supported by information resources on the IEF website and a monthly newsletter, and by sharing case studies and blogs on the IEF website as an inspiration for others. We build capacity for service in an approach founded on faith in the ability of a population to become the protagonists of their own development. Such local social action can address a number of important fields, including the environment, agriculture, health, the arts and education. One special focus is youth action.

Further links to the UN agenda can be found in the common beliefs held between Bahá’ís and Theosophy regarding Maitreya.

Alice Bailey, who founded the Lucis Trust and the Theosophical Network, taught that “the Christ” is the “World Teacher” or “Lord Maitreya.” Bailey was a major supporter of the Theosophical Society, co-founded by spiritualist and con artist Helena Blavatsky.

Bailey and Blavatsky shared the same beliefs.

Blavatsky believed in a hidden Spiritual Hierarchy of enlightened beings, known as the Masters of the Ancient Wisdom, who guide humanity’s evolution. Among these masters, Lord Maitreya holds a pivotal role as the future “World Teacher” and the next Buddha. Blavatsky believed the “Returned Buddha,” the Maitreya, is linked to the return of Jesus and the other ascendant masters. Blavatsky also talked of a so-called “Christ Principle.”

What has Maitreya got to do with the Bahá’í faith? Some Bahá’ís believe that Baha’u’llah was Maitreya:

Maitreya is usually attributed to the name used in Buddhism for “a Buddha yet to come,” though the origins of Maitreya are unclear and disputed. Maitreya has been adopted by other belief systems, including the occult organisation founded by Mme. Blavatsky in the 1800s, the Theosophical Society. Because Maitreya has been adopted by many groups, the teachings on Maitreya do not always agree. However, most non-Buddhist groups teach that Maitreya will unify all religions through his teachings and rescue humanity from economic and other crises by teaching a universal brotherhood. Many names are given to Maitreya, including the Christ, the Messiah, Krishna (a Hindu god) and Teacher. Some Muslims believe that Mohammed was Maitreya and some Baha’is believe that their main prophet, Baha’u’llah’, was Maitreya; therefore, both of these groups believe Maitreya has already appeared. Maitreya is not a real person, but part of mythical beliefs. It is possible that the “beast” of Revelation 13:11-15 (the word “antichrist” is not in the book of Revelation) could be someone who claims to be Maitreya, or whom others perceive as Maitreya Is Maitreya the antichrist? Got Questions

We have published several articles about the One World Religion agenda. And as is the case with any organisation that promotes global governance, it should be obvious by now that all religions and cults which promote a single, all-encompassing, universal religion are puppets of the Globalists’ agenda. These “one religion” beliefs are being used as a psychological tool to herd people into the waiting arms of the luciferian conspirators whose goal is total religio-political global domination.

