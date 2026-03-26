Digital IDs are insecure and can be hacked

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Professor Norman Fenton recently had his Twitter account taken over by hackers who sent out thousands of spam posts and messages.

This serves as a warning for those who adopt digital identities (“IDs”).

I predict now that in every country that adopts the digital IDs wanted by our globalist overlords in the WEF and UN, hundreds of thousands to millions of lives will be ruined each year, Dr. Scott McLaghalan says.

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On Wednesday, Norman Fenton, Professor Emeritus at Queen Mary University of London, published an article describing how he lost control of his Twitter (now X) account to a hacker on 18 March but has now regained limited control.

“After sending a spam ‘vote for me’ direct message (with a malicious link) to all my mutual followers on 20 March, the attackers began posting spam publicly. Not sporadically, but continuously: the bot was posting roughly once per second, pausing only intermittently to repost content from accounts I follow. By the time I regained access, there were thousands of spam posts and reposts,” he said. “For now, anyone visiting my timeline will see little but pages of spam.”

Prof. Fenton ended his article by saying, “Regaining access to my account ultimately required persistence, external pressure, and, quite likely, legal escalation. Many users facing similar attacks will not have those options.

“If X cannot reliably protect accounts, respond promptly to verified compromise reports, and restore control without unnecessary barriers, then users are left dangerously exposed.

“What’s clear right now is that when things go wrong, you will be largely on your own.”

Read more: I’ve regained control of my hacked X account, Norman Fenton, 25 March 2026

In response to Prof. Fenton’s experience, Dr. Scott McLachlan, formerly a lecturer in Digital Technologies for Healthcare at King’s College London, posted a Substack note taking Prof. Fenton’s final remarks a logical step further.

By Dr. Scott McLachlan

My response to Prof Norman Fenton after hearing about how X made it increasingly difficult under the guise of “security,” and then comically insecure involving a threatening letter and his needing to establish and use a previously unknown email account that honestly could have been anyone, was this:

I think we can take Norman’s contentions at the end of his post a logical step further.

With several more controlled and less resistant countries having already adopted the WEF/UN digital ID, and countries like the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada all marching in lockstep to a digital ID dystopian future, how can governments even pretend these “all eggs in one basket” solutions are remotely safe, secure or protected?

Governments in countries like Sweden failed to secure their digital ID source code (see ‘Sweden’s E-Government Source Code Leaked After ByteToBreach Breaches CGI Sverige’) and have had their digital ID systems and databases hacked by bad actors, with personally identifying data capable of enabling identity and bank fraud being found for sale on the dark web (see ‘Sweden’s digital ID provider CGI Sweden confirms data breach’). Even worse than that, their own tax office was selling access to the data to advertisers! (see ‘Sweden’s Tax Authority Accused of Selling People’s Data to Advertisers’).

The UK’s OneLogin digital ID system has already shown itself to be a potential security nightmare that could send the UK back into the technological dark age – with the core code being written by unvetted Romanian hackers on insecure systems and the platform losing encryption and needing to be taken down when key SSL certificates expired and were not renewed (see ‘Security concerns over system at heart of digital ID’). The platform was also shown to lack key redundancy and resiliency when a minor Amazon AWS outage took down the UK’s entire digital ID and OneLogin system (see ‘AWS Outage Sparks Debate Over UK’s Digital ID Resilience’).

It wasn’t as if the UK didn’t have warning that the Romanians were bad at digital ID security – only around 20 months ago, the Romanian Government’s system was hacked, with the ID of many, including the Romanian Prime Minister’s ID, being taken (see ‘Hackers Crack Into Romanian Parliament’s Database, Steal PM’s ID’).

And parts of the platform behind Vietnam’s digital ID that led to over 86 million bank accounts that lacked a linking digital ID being seized by the government were hacked in what was described as “a data breach of epic proportions” (see ‘A data breach of epic proportions in Vietnam’).

How will our governments protect us from having our digital ID accounts hacked, hijacked and abused like Professor Fenton’s X account?

What happens when these collections of hugely sensitive and personally identifiable data are stolen and potentially millions of people are at the mercy of the hackers and the identity fraudsters who buy the data on the dark web?

I think the answers are all pretty clear …

Having all your identity eggs in one basket – like Australia’s MyGov login which links to your Centrelink benefits, Medicare payouts, Tax Office refunds, Superannuation and other accounts, each with national ID and bank details included – is a significantly bigger risk than leaving them as separate logins to separate systems.

We won’t be protected.

These systems can never be safe or secure.

When our digital IDs are taken, we will at best become non-persons – unable to access or participate in daily life or societal systems at large. Limited like Professor Fenton was – only to watch as the hackers and fraudsters use our accounts to ruin us, our reputations and use us as a way into the accounts of our friends and family. At worst, we will be deemed responsible for the acts of the hackers or the identity fraudsters to whom they sell our digital IDs. Why? Because it is impossible to prove a negative … i.e. that it wasn’t you who did these acts with what is, after all, your digital ID.

And supported by the examples in Romania, Sweden and Vietnam, I predict now that in every country that adopts the digital IDs wanted by our globalist overlords in the WEF and UN, hundreds of thousands to millions of lives will be ruined each year by this wonderful … all eggs in one basket … target.

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