Covid-vaccinated people are 34x more likely to contract meningitis

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In November 2025, a study investigating the possible association between the central nervous system infection rate and covid vaccination was published in the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences.

What is relevant to the UK’s recent meningitis “outbreak” is that the study found covid vaccinated people were 34 times more likely to succumb to meningitis than after the flu vaccination.

Broken down into the types, covid-vaccinated people are 53x more likely to contract Aseptic meningitis and 36x more likely to contract bacterial meningitis.

🚨STUDY: COVID-19 “Vaccines” Disrupt the Blood-Brain Barrier — 63 Serious Brain & Spinal Cord Safety Signals Identified



Meningitis, encephalitis, prion disease, brain abscesses, herpes reactivation, demyelinating syndromes—among DOZENS of severe neurological conditions… pic.twitter.com/hAvn6SneOB — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) March 25, 2026

Further reading:

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By Nicolas Hulscher, as published by Focal Points on 6 November 2025

The study titled ‘covid-19 mRNA Vaccination: Implications for the Central Nervous System’, authored by Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA; James A. Thorp, MD; Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C; Steven Hatfill, MD; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH; and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, was just published after successful peer-review in the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences.

Using VAERS data from January 1990 through November 2024, we compared adverse events reported after covid-19 vaccination to those after influenza vaccination and all other vaccines combined. We focused specifically on the central nervous system (“CNS”) – the brain and spinal cord – which control everything from memory and thought to movement and vital body functions. In total, we identified 63 serious safety signals involving the brain and nervous system, ranging from meningitis and encephalitis to brain abscesses, herpesvirus reactivations, demyelinating syndromes, and even prion diseases – each breaching US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) thresholds that are supposed to trigger immediate safety investigations.

The mechanism is clear: lipid nanoparticles deliver mRNA into brain blood vessels, where spike protein is produced and drives vascular inflammation. This damages the blood–brain barrier (“BBB”), the brain’s protective shield, and allows pathogens and latent viruses to penetrate, bacteria to seed abscesses and immune responses to misfire against neural tissue. Spike protein itself can also cross into the brain, where it disrupts neurons and glial cells and promotes abnormal protein misfolding – a prion-like process resembling Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease and “mad cow disease.” Together, these effects explain why covid-19 vaccination is associated with such a broad spectrum of severe neurological injuries.

COVID 19 mRNA vaccination implications for the central nervous system International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences Cosgrove Ket al Int J Res Med Sci 2025Dec13125104 5114 DOI httpsdxdoiorg10182032320 6012ijrms20253733

Here are some of the conditions we found to be far more likely to be reported after covid-19 vaccination compared to flu or other vaccines:

Central Nervous System Infections

Meningitis (all types) – OR 34.2 (23.7–50.0), p<0.0001 → 34× more likely than after flu vaccination

– OR 34.2 (23.7–50.0), p<0.0001 → 34× more likely than after flu vaccination Aseptic meningitis – OR 52.8 (33.5–83.1), p<0.0001 → 53× more likely

– OR 52.8 (33.5–83.1), p<0.0001 → 53× more likely Bacterial meningitis – OR 35.7 (16.7–76.0), p<0.0001 → 36× more likely

– OR 35.7 (16.7–76.0), p<0.0001 → 36× more likely Autoimmune encephalitis – OR 78.9 (45.4–137), p<0.0001 → 79× more likely

– OR 78.9 (45.4–137), p<0.0001 → 79× more likely Limbic encephalitis – OR 146 (43.7–485), p<0.0001 → 146× more likely

– OR 146 (43.7–485), p<0.0001 → 146× more likely Bickerstaff’s encephalitis – OR 68.3 (19.8–236), p<0.0001 → 68× more likely

– OR 68.3 (19.8–236), p<0.0001 → 68× more likely Neuroborreliosis (Lyme CNS infection) – OR 321 (43.0–2390), p<0.0001 → 321× more likely

– OR 321 (43.0–2390), p<0.0001 → 321× more likely Toxic encephalopathy – OR 157 (69.1–355), p<0.0001 → 157× more likely

– OR 157 (69.1–355), p<0.0001 → 157× more likely Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) – OR 44.6 (9.48–210), p<0.0001 → 45× more likely

Herpetic CNS Reactivations

Herpes zoster meningitis – OR 1,260 (77.0–20,700), p<0.0001 → over 1,200× more likely

– OR 1,260 (77.0–20,700), p<0.0001 → over 1,200× more likely Herpes zoster meningoencephalitis – OR 339 (45.5–2,520), p<0.0001 → 339× more likely

– OR 339 (45.5–2,520), p<0.0001 → 339× more likely Herpes zoster neurological disease – OR 680 (41.1–11,200), p<0.0001 → 680× more likely

– OR 680 (41.1–11,200), p<0.0001 → 680× more likely Herpes simplex meningitis – OR 132 (7.45–2,360), p=0.0009 → 132× more likely

– OR 132 (7.45–2,360), p=0.0009 → 132× more likely Herpetic meningoencephalitis – OR 136 (47.3–391), p<0.0001 → 136× more likely

– OR 136 (47.3–391), p<0.0001 → 136× more likely Varicella meningitis – OR 168 (9.61–2,930), p=0.0004 → 168× more likely

Brain and Spinal Abscesses

Brain abscess – OR 120 (27.7–522), p<0.0001 → 120× more likely

– OR 120 (27.7–522), p<0.0001 → 120× more likely Extradural abscess – OR 169 (22.2–1,290), p<0.0001 → 169× more likely

– OR 169 (22.2–1,290), p<0.0001 → 169× more likely Spinal cord abscess – OR 89.1 (11.2–712), p<0.0001 → 89× more likely

– OR 89.1 (11.2–712), p<0.0001 → 89× more likely Subdural abscess – OR 35.7 (3.90–326), p=0.0015 → 36× more likely

Rare Neurodegenerative and Demyelinating Conditions

Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (“CJD”) – OR 847 (115–6,220), p<0.0001 → 847× more likely

– OR 847 (115–6,220), p<0.0001 → 847× more likely Myelitis (all types) – OR 31.3 (22.2–44.2), p<0.0001 → 31× more likely

– OR 31.3 (22.2–44.2), p<0.0001 → 31× more likely Transverse myelitis – OR 20.8 (15.0–29.0), p<0.0001 → 21× more likely

– OR 20.8 (15.0–29.0), p<0.0001 → 21× more likely Viral myelitis – OR 115 (6.37–2,070), p=0.0013 → 115× more likely

– OR 115 (6.37–2,070), p=0.0013 → 115× more likely Non-infectious myelitis – OR 132 (7.45–2,360), p=0.0009 → 132× more likely

– OR 132 (7.45–2,360), p=0.0009 → 132× more likely Prion disease (general) – OR 61.8 (3.15–1,220), p=0.0066 → 62× more likely

These findings indicate that covid-19 vaccination not only compromises the integrity of the blood–brain barrier but also initiates a cascade of neuropathological processes. In addition to facilitating infections and inflammatory injury, the spike protein exhibits prion-like behaviour – misfolding and inducing aberrant protein aggregation consistent with mechanisms underlying Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, the human analogue of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (“mad cow disease”). Such prionogenic activity may also contribute to the formation of the anomalous white fibrous intravascular clots reported post-mortem, where amyloid and fibrin deposition suggest a novel, vaccine-associated pathology of protein misfolding.

[Nicholas Hulscher embedded two videos in his article, which we have not included here. You can watch these videos HERE and HERE.]

This unprecedented neurological impairment helps to explain why Thorp et al found that mRNA shots were linked to 86 serious neuropsychiatric disorders, including dementia, schizophrenia, suicidal and homicidal thoughts, stroke, psychosis, depression, cognitive impairment, delusions and more:

Taken together, disruption of the brain’s vascular defences and induction of prion-like processes represent a profound and urgent neurological safety concern.

It’s no mystery why cognitive impairment is skyrocketing across America:

New Study Finds Cognitive Impairment Is Skyrocketing Across America Focal Points 4 November 2025

As we conclude in the study:

At the time of this publication, 4.5 years have passed since the initiation of the mass covid-19 mRNA “vaccination” campaign and yet the long-term effects of this programme are still being elucidated. Our data joins the work of others to firmly conclude the covid-19 vaccines and their boosters are not safe for human use and should be urgently removed from the market. COVID-19 mRNA vaccination: implications for the central nervous system. International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences. Cosgrove Ket al. Int J Res Med Sci. 2025Dec;13(12):5104-5114. DOI: https://dx.doi.org/10.18203/2320-6012.ijrms20253733

The McCullough Foundation will continue leading the investigation on the long-term impact of mass covid-19 vaccination programmes – where public health authorities have failed.

If you’d like to support this vital research, please consider making a donation to the McCullough Foundation.

About the Author

Nicolas Hulscher, Master of Public Health (MPH), is an epidemiologist and Administrator at the McCullough Foundation, which publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Focal Points’.

Hulscher is known for his research on adverse events following covid vaccination, particularly focusing on myocarditis and other post-acute sequelae. He has been the lead author on several covid vaccination studies and a contributor to others. He has also co-authored research on the proximal origin of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1.

Featured image: A student gets the meningitis B vaccine at the University of Kent on Thursday, 19 March 2026, in Canterbury, England. Source: CNN

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