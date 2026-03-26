Covid-vaccinated people are 34x more likely to contract meningitis

In November 2025, a study investigating the possible association between the central nervous system infection rate and covid vaccination was published in the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences.
What is relevant to the UK’s recent meningitis “outbreak” is that the study found covid vaccinated people were 34 times more likely to succumb to meningitis than after the flu vaccination.
Broken down into the types, covid-vaccinated people are 53x more likely to contract Aseptic meningitis and 36x more likely to contract bacterial meningitis.
Further reading:
- Is the UK meningitis “outbreak” diagnosing hangovers?
- Senate Investigation Finds Federal Officials Buried Covid-19 Vaccine Stroke Risk
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Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Covid-19 “Vaccines” Linked to 63 Serious Brain and Spinal Cord Adverse Events
By Nicolas Hulscher, as published by Focal Points on 6 November 2025
The study titled ‘covid-19 mRNA Vaccination: Implications for the Central Nervous System’, authored by Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA; James A. Thorp, MD; Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C; Steven Hatfill, MD; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH; and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, was just published after successful peer-review in the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences.
Using VAERS data from January 1990 through November 2024, we compared adverse events reported after covid-19 vaccination to those after influenza vaccination and all other vaccines combined. We focused specifically on the central nervous system (“CNS”) – the brain and spinal cord – which control everything from memory and thought to movement and vital body functions. In total, we identified 63 serious safety signals involving the brain and nervous system, ranging from meningitis and encephalitis to brain abscesses, herpesvirus reactivations, demyelinating syndromes, and even prion diseases – each breaching US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) thresholds that are supposed to trigger immediate safety investigations.
The mechanism is clear: lipid nanoparticles deliver mRNA into brain blood vessels, where spike protein is produced and drives vascular inflammation. This damages the blood–brain barrier (“BBB”), the brain’s protective shield, and allows pathogens and latent viruses to penetrate, bacteria to seed abscesses and immune responses to misfire against neural tissue. Spike protein itself can also cross into the brain, where it disrupts neurons and glial cells and promotes abnormal protein misfolding – a prion-like process resembling Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease and “mad cow disease.” Together, these effects explain why covid-19 vaccination is associated with such a broad spectrum of severe neurological injuries.
Here are some of the conditions we found to be far more likely to be reported after covid-19 vaccination compared to flu or other vaccines:
Central Nervous System Infections
- Meningitis (all types) – OR 34.2 (23.7–50.0), p<0.0001 → 34× more likely than after flu vaccination
- Aseptic meningitis – OR 52.8 (33.5–83.1), p<0.0001 → 53× more likely
- Bacterial meningitis – OR 35.7 (16.7–76.0), p<0.0001 → 36× more likely
- Autoimmune encephalitis – OR 78.9 (45.4–137), p<0.0001 → 79× more likely
- Limbic encephalitis – OR 146 (43.7–485), p<0.0001 → 146× more likely
- Bickerstaff’s encephalitis – OR 68.3 (19.8–236), p<0.0001 → 68× more likely
- Neuroborreliosis (Lyme CNS infection) – OR 321 (43.0–2390), p<0.0001 → 321× more likely
- Toxic encephalopathy – OR 157 (69.1–355), p<0.0001 → 157× more likely
- Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) – OR 44.6 (9.48–210), p<0.0001 → 45× more likely
Herpetic CNS Reactivations
- Herpes zoster meningitis – OR 1,260 (77.0–20,700), p<0.0001 → over 1,200× more likely
- Herpes zoster meningoencephalitis – OR 339 (45.5–2,520), p<0.0001 → 339× more likely
- Herpes zoster neurological disease – OR 680 (41.1–11,200), p<0.0001 → 680× more likely
- Herpes simplex meningitis – OR 132 (7.45–2,360), p=0.0009 → 132× more likely
- Herpetic meningoencephalitis – OR 136 (47.3–391), p<0.0001 → 136× more likely
- Varicella meningitis – OR 168 (9.61–2,930), p=0.0004 → 168× more likely
Brain and Spinal Abscesses
- Brain abscess – OR 120 (27.7–522), p<0.0001 → 120× more likely
- Extradural abscess – OR 169 (22.2–1,290), p<0.0001 → 169× more likely
- Spinal cord abscess – OR 89.1 (11.2–712), p<0.0001 → 89× more likely
- Subdural abscess – OR 35.7 (3.90–326), p=0.0015 → 36× more likely
Rare Neurodegenerative and Demyelinating Conditions
- Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (“CJD”) – OR 847 (115–6,220), p<0.0001 → 847× more likely
- Myelitis (all types) – OR 31.3 (22.2–44.2), p<0.0001 → 31× more likely
- Transverse myelitis – OR 20.8 (15.0–29.0), p<0.0001 → 21× more likely
- Viral myelitis – OR 115 (6.37–2,070), p=0.0013 → 115× more likely
- Non-infectious myelitis – OR 132 (7.45–2,360), p=0.0009 → 132× more likely
- Prion disease (general) – OR 61.8 (3.15–1,220), p=0.0066 → 62× more likely
These findings indicate that covid-19 vaccination not only compromises the integrity of the blood–brain barrier but also initiates a cascade of neuropathological processes. In addition to facilitating infections and inflammatory injury, the spike protein exhibits prion-like behaviour – misfolding and inducing aberrant protein aggregation consistent with mechanisms underlying Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, the human analogue of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (“mad cow disease”). Such prionogenic activity may also contribute to the formation of the anomalous white fibrous intravascular clots reported post-mortem, where amyloid and fibrin deposition suggest a novel, vaccine-associated pathology of protein misfolding.
[Nicholas Hulscher embedded two videos in his article, which we have not included here. You can watch these videos HERE and HERE.]
This unprecedented neurological impairment helps to explain why Thorp et al found that mRNA shots were linked to 86 serious neuropsychiatric disorders, including dementia, schizophrenia, suicidal and homicidal thoughts, stroke, psychosis, depression, cognitive impairment, delusions and more:
Taken together, disruption of the brain’s vascular defences and induction of prion-like processes represent a profound and urgent neurological safety concern.
It’s no mystery why cognitive impairment is skyrocketing across America:
As we conclude in the study:
At the time of this publication, 4.5 years have passed since the initiation of the mass covid-19 mRNA “vaccination” campaign and yet the long-term effects of this programme are still being elucidated. Our data joins the work of others to firmly conclude the covid-19 vaccines and their boosters are not safe for human use and should be urgently removed from the market.COVID-19 mRNA vaccination: implications for the central nervous system. International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences. Cosgrove Ket al. Int J Res Med Sci. 2025Dec;13(12):5104-5114. DOI: https://dx.doi.org/10.18203/2320-6012.ijrms20253733
The McCullough Foundation will continue leading the investigation on the long-term impact of mass covid-19 vaccination programmes – where public health authorities have failed.
If you’d like to support this vital research, please consider making a donation to the McCullough Foundation.
About the Author
Nicolas Hulscher, Master of Public Health (MPH), is an epidemiologist and Administrator at the McCullough Foundation, which publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Focal Points’.
Hulscher is known for his research on adverse events following covid vaccination, particularly focusing on myocarditis and other post-acute sequelae. He has been the lead author on several covid vaccination studies and a contributor to others. He has also co-authored research on the proximal origin of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1.
Featured image: A student gets the meningitis B vaccine at the University of Kent on Thursday, 19 March 2026, in Canterbury, England. Source: CNN
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Categories: Breaking News, UK News
Hi Rhoda, now this is a really complicated issue.
How about this issue, today Thursday 26 March.
Started off as a really Sunny day and soon got warm.
However after massive Chemtrailing over Yorkshire UK, the clouds blocked out the Sun.
If we cannot get our politicians to admit this is happening, how can we ask them questions about the C19 fluid, and its effects.
EDTA and NAC, have been suggested to remove C19 fluid effects.