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The movement of 60 million immigrants from South Asia, Africa and the Middle East into Europe in a single generation has been organised and implemented without any sort of mandate from the peoples of the nations into which they are migrating.

Worse still, anyone who dares to notice this world-historical event, let alone voice a negative opinion of its impact on the native populations, is denounced by a transnational apparatus of propaganda as racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic or simply as a conspiracy theorist, Simon Elmer writes.

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Today, Simon Elmer posted a rebuke of the Reform Party and Nigel Farage.

“This [book] makes it clear that Reform UK has been infiltrated and that its leader, Nigel Farage, is a turncoat and a traitor who has been spoken to by the same people who threatened Georgia Meloni into making a 180-degree turn on her immigration policies for Italy,” he tweeted.

“If you’re tired of seeing our nation run by foreigners who hate Britain and the British and want to know what we can do to restore Britain to the British, please consider purchasing a copy of my new book, The Great Replacement and the Islamisation of Britain.”

This makes it clear that Reform UK has been infiltrated and that its leader, Nigel Farage, is a turncoat and a traitor who has been spoken to by the same people who threatened Georgia Meloni into making a 180 degrees turn on her immigration policies for Italy. Judging by their… pic.twitter.com/jQtofYCMwA — Simon Elmer (@SimonElmer2022) April 10, 2026

In his tweet, Elmer provided a link to his website, which provides the overview below of his newly published book.

By Simon Elmer (Architects for Social Housing), 26 February 2026

The movement of 60 million immigrants from South Asia, Africa and the Middle East into Europe in a single generation is the largest external migration of people over such a brief period of time in human history. And yet, extraordinarily, it has been organised and implemented without any sort of mandate from the peoples of the nations into which they are migrating. Worse still, anyone who dares to notice this world-historical event, let alone voice a negative opinion of its impact on the native populations, is denounced by a transnational apparatus of propaganda as racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic or simply as a conspiracy theorist. The Great Replacement examines not only the reality of this programme of replacement immigration but also the strategies by which that reality has been denied, censored and criminalised.

As this rigorously researched book shows in documented detail, replacement immigration is not a conspiracy theory but a United Nations policy that has been written into European Union law and implemented by the nation states of Europe and across the West for the last 25 years. The first edition of this book exposed the economic motivations for this policy and how it benefits the corporations that lobbied the UN to adopt its terms. In this updated and expanded second edition, the author examines the evidence for what he concludes is the final goal of this policy: the Islamisation of Europe, a civilisational conquest that is most advanced in the UK. Here is the data, analyses and arguments to corroborate our fears of what this will mean for the sovereignty of Britain and the freedoms of the British people.

List of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition | Acknowledgements | Legal Disclaimer

Part One: Replacement Immigration

Chapter One: The Plan | 1. Context to the Demonstrations | 2. UK Immigration Policy | 3. Who Are the Immigrants? | 4. Replacement Immigration | 5. Elites and Immigrants | 6. Migration Governance and Enforcement

Chapter Two: The Impact | 1. Diversity is our Weakness | 2. The United States Model | 3. Immigration and Employment | 4. Immigration and Crime | 5. Normalising Our Replacement

Chapter Three: The Response | 1. An Extremist, Minority Government | 2. A Two-Tier State | 3. Managing Resistance | 4. Debunking Reality | 5. The Colonisation of Britain

Chapter Four: Solutions | 1. The Duties of Citizenship | 2. The Revaluation of Our Values | 3. The Economics of Reproduction | 4. Another Future

Part Two: The Islamisation of Britain

Chapter Five: The Plan | 1. Under Sharia Law | 2. The Invasion of Britain | 3. The Infiltration of British Politics | 4. The Muslim Conquest | 5. The Rule of Islam | 6. A Totalitarian Ideology

Chapter Six: The Impact | 1. Muslims and Sexual Violence | 2. Rape as an Instrument of Conquest | 3. The Inheritance of Pakistan | 4. Racism and Misogyny in Islam | 5. Our Dhimmitude

Chapter Seven: The Response | 1. Denial | 2. Censorship | 3. Collaboration | 4. A Conspiracy of Silence | 5. The Enemy Within | 6. Intifada in the U.K.

Chapter Eight: Solutions | 1. The Undeclared War | 2. The English Council of Britain | 3. The Home Front | 4. Who are the British? | 5. The Future of Britain

Further reading: Preface to The Great Replacement and the Islamisation of Britain, Architects for Social Housing, 29 March 2026

About the Author

Simon Elmer is a British writer, researcher and co-founder of Architects for Social Housing (ASH), where he publishes articles.

In 2002, he received his PhD in the History and Theory of Art and Architecture from University College London. He has taught at the universities of London, Manchester and Reading, and for two years was a Visiting Professor at the University of Michigan.

He has authored several books: ‘The Great Replacement and the Islamisation of Britain’ (2026), ‘The Great Reset: Biopolitics for Stakeholder Capitalism’ (2023), ‘The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State’ (2022), ‘Virtue and Terror: Selected Articles on the UK Biosecurity State’, Vol. 1 (2023), which collects articles written between April and October 2020, and ‘The New Normal: Selected Articles on the UK Biosecurity State’, Vol. 2 (2023), which collects articles written between November 2020 and October 2021.

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