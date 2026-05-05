Chemotherapy is an ineffective cancer treatment: The only reason that it is still used is because it’s a gigantic money maker

Please share our story!

Beginning in 2011, American Naturopath Dr. Peter Glidden has been publicly speaking out against using chemotherapy as a treatment for cancer.

It is ineffective, harmful and is only still being used because of the huge profits the drug makes for the pharmaceutical industry and doctors, he said.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 9 + 5 =



Dr. Peter Glidden is a licensed Naturopathic Physician and an outspoken advocate of Wholistic Health. He is the author of several books, including ‘The MD Emperor Has No Clothes’ and the trilogy ‘Leave Big Pharma Behind’.

In July 2011, he was interviewed by iHealthTube. In the interview, Dr. Glidden cited a 2004 study that “concludes better than 90% of the time, chemotherapy does not work. Yet it’s one of the main treatments in the battle against cancer. Dr. Glidden explains why that’s still the case,” iHealthTube said in the video description.

The study titled ‘The Contribution of Cytotoxic Chemotherapy to 5-year Survival in Adult Malignancies’ was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2004. “It was a 12-year programme, 12-year study,” Dr. Glidden explained. “They looked at adults who had developed cancer as an adult, not childhood cancer but adult cancer.”

“They did a meta-analysis of these people all around the world who developed cancer as adults for 12 years and were treated with chemo … And the results? Ninety-seven per cent of the time, chemotherapy does not work,” he said.

The actual wording of the authors was, “In this evidence-based analysis, we have estimated that the contribution of curative and adjuvant cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adults is 2.3% in Australia and 2.1% in the USA.”

“So why is [chemotherapy] still used?” Dr. Glidden asked and then answered his own question: “There’s one reason and one reason only: money. “

The video, titled ‘Chemotherapy Doesn’t Work 90% Of The Time’, is no longer available on iHealthTube’s website nor is it available on iHealthTube’s YouTube channel, but you copies have been uploaded onto various platforms, including onto Rumble by Inner Light (see below). You can read a transcript of the clip HERE.

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.

Fact checkers and the like, of course, came out in force to debunk Dr. Glidden’s claims, including Snopes who wrote a “fact check” article in 2016 about the statements Dr. Glidden made.

Some years later, Dr. Glidden referred to his 2011 interview during a webinar.

“Let’s talk about cancer, shall we?” he said. “It all started with this video that I was in a number of years ago [2011] … I had 82 million views a number of years ago, now it’s over 100 million. I simply was telling the facts, the truth about a study which showed that chemotherapy was only two per cent effective.

“Of course, it created a firestorm in the Twitter universe with everybody and their brother coming out of the woodwork calling me a quack. So, I thought it was time to have an adult conversation regarding cancer.”

He cited some cancer case figures for the US. “In 2016, there were approximately 1,685,000 new cases of cancer, almost 600,000 cancer deaths – which translated to 4,620 new cases of cancer a day and 1,630 deaths from cancer.

“Now, do those numbers speak to you of a medical system which is winning the war on cancer?” No. He then explains how statistics is used to mislead the public to enable them to claim otherwise.

“While you are being inundated by the propaganda in mainstream media, by the way, which is funded in large part by the pharmaceutical industry, they have preyed upon your good nature,” he said.

“They advertise children with cancer and adults who have had cancer who have cut their hair off to be in unity with their brothers and sisters and parents who have developed cancer. They use pictures like this and high-tech industry references to make us feel intellectually inferior. And the socialised message here, brought to you by the pharmaceutical propaganda machine, is: ‘If the medical doctors can’t figure it out, nobody can. You need to just get out of the way and trust everything that the people in the white coat say because they are a million times smarter than you are’.”

He then discussed the history of chemotherapy. “Chemotherapy was developed from observations of mustard gas in World War II … Medical professionals saw that soldiers who were exposed to mustard gas had reduced white cell counts. So, in 1943, these guys from Yale, Goodman and Gilman, used it to treat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is a cancer of white blood cells.”

Dr. Glidden continued: “This was the very first use of chemotherapy used to treat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1943. Which begs the question: how effective is that treatment?

“Not so much.

“In 2016, there were an estimated 72,580 new cases of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and 20,000 people died that year.

“Not so very effective.

“But don’t worry, it’s loaded with side effects … at least 500,000 people in the United Kingdom are facing poor health or disability after treatment for cancer.”

“You don’t have to be an idiot here to see what’s going on,” he said. “All you have to do is follow the money.

“Chemotherapy oncologists get a direct cut of the profits from the sale of the chemotherapy drugs … Conventional medical doctors have no idea what causes cancer, and yet it’s good for them because more people diagnosed with cancer are going to be shuffled into chemotherapy, which is extremely profitable for the medical industry but has absolutely horrible results.”

“Chemotherapy is an ineffective treatment for cancer,” he said. “The only reason that it is still used is because it is a gigantic money maker.”

Wallach’s Warriors: Chemotherapy Webinar – Dr. Glidden, uploaded 24 August 2021 (22 mins)

You can find more videos from Dr. Glidden on his YouTube channel HERE.

Please share our story!