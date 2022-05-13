41.5K people died within 21 days of Covid-19 Vaccination in England & a further 291K died within 6 months

Data published by the Office for National Statistics reveals that 41,449 people sadly died within 21 days of receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in England between 1st January 2021 and 31st January 2022, and a further 290,915 people sadly lost their lives within 21 days to 6 months of being vaccinated.

The Office for National Statistics is the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics and the recognised national statistical institute of the UK. It is responsible for collecting and publishing statistics related to the economy, population and society at national, regional and local levels.

Its latest dataset on deaths in England by vaccination status can be found here. It contains a large amount of data on age-standardised mortality rates for deaths by vaccination status between 1 January 2021 and 31 January 2022: 16 March 2022.

Table 3 of the dataset contains data on the total number of deaths by vaccination status due to all causes among the entire population of England. The following table shows the numbers as they are presented in the dataset –

Here’s a chart that visualises the numbers above –

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) dataset, between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st Jan 2022, 495,300 people sadly lost their lives. It is unclear whether that includes the entire population of England, or only those eligible for vaccination.

Unfortunately, 79% of those 495,300 deaths occurred following Covid-19 vaccination, with 392,066 deaths among people who had received at least one dose between 1st Jan 21 and 31st Jan 22.

Without delving deeper, you may believe that this is normal and to be expected because so many people were vaccinated. This is why we have delved deeper for you.

The following chart shows the age-standardised mortality rate per 100,000 person-years among 18 to 39-year-olds in England by vaccination status during the month of December 2021. The data has been extracted from table 2 of the ONS dataset –

This is just one example of many (we will be publishing a more in-depth investigation of the figures) that unfortunately reveals the vaccinated are more likely to die of any cause than the unvaccinated.

In December alone, the mortality rate among 18-39-year-olds who received a second dose of a Covid-19 injection within 21 days of their death was 50% higher than the mortality rate among the unvaccinated.

The mortality rate among 18-39-year-olds who received a booster dose at least 21 days before their death was also higher than the mortality rate among the unvaccinated by 17.3%.

However, the fact that the mortality rate is significantly higher within 21 days of vaccination suggests the Covid-19 injections more than likely played a role in this increased risk of death.

The following chart shows the all-cause deaths within 21 days of Covid-19 vaccination, and between 21 days to 6 months of Covid-19 vaccination in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st Jan 2022 –

41,449 people have sadly lost their lives within 21 days of receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in England so far, and further 290,915 people have sadly lost their lives between 21 days to 6 months of receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. This means a total of 332,364 people died within 6 months of Covid-19 vaccination between 1st January 2021 and 31st January 2022.

When we couple these figures with further data from the UK Health Security Agency that shows the fully vaccinated are nearly 3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated as vaccine effectiveness against death falls to minus-166%, then we have to ask, has it all been worth it?