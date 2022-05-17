At least 44.3K Dead & 4.3 Million injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination across Europe

The latest update to the European database of adverse drug reactions reveals there have been 4.3 million injuries reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections up to 7th May 2022, including 44,348 deaths.

The Exposé reports the facts the mainstream refuse to. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox… Follow The Exposé on Telegram

Join The Exposé’s Telegram Discussion Group

By Brian Shilhavy – Health Impact News

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 44,348 fatalities, and 4,279,200 injuries following injections of five experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,946,847) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Here is the summary data through May 7, 2022 –

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 20,749 deaths and 2,166,345 injuries to 07/05/2022

66,523 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 301 deaths

76,192 Cardiac disorders incl. 3,008 deaths

675 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 63 deaths

28,556 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 16 deaths

2,713 Endocrine disorders incl. 10 deaths

32,132 Eye disorders incl. 53 deaths

159,322 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 826 deaths

540,805 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,746 deaths

2,486 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 118 deaths

24,046 Immune system disorders incl. 132 deaths

120,090 Infections and infestations incl. 2,158 deaths

40,805 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 420 deaths

52,567 Investigations incl. 575 deaths

13,892 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 361 deaths

249,232 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 279 deaths

2,391 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 238 deaths

341,887 Nervous system disorders incl. 2,231 deaths

3,136 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 82 deaths

296 Product issues incl. 3 deaths

38,251 Psychiatric disorders incl. 240 deaths

7,935 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 303 deaths

93,843 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

90,440 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 2,202 deaths

96,978 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 181 deaths

5,239 Social circumstances incl. 27 deaths

24,680 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 243 deaths

51,233 Vascular disorders incl. 927 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine SPIKEVAX/mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,839 deaths and 704,650 injuries to 07/05/2022

19,061 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 134 deaths

24,243 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,303 deaths

218 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 15 deaths

8,257 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths

713 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

9,397 Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths

56,026 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 448 deaths

186,526 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,833 deaths

953 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 65 deaths

7,845 Immune system disorders incl. 38 deaths

31,056 Infections and infestations incl. 1,085 deaths

10,804 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 212 deaths

15,469 Investigations incl. 404 deaths

5,719 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 281 deaths

87,443 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 236 deaths

828 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 90 deaths

116,286 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,131 deaths

1,024 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 12 deaths

122 Product issues incl. 4 deaths

11,570 Psychiatric disorders incl. 190 deaths

3,738 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 230 deaths

19,162 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths

28,830 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,253 deaths

36,287 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths

2,671 Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths

5,575 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 217 deaths

14,827 Vascular disorders incl. 448 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca: 8,940 deaths and 1,257,036 injuries to 07/05/2022

14,771 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 320 deaths

22,859 Cardiac disorders incl. 938 deaths

268 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 10 deaths

14,514 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths

772 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

21,403 Eye disorders incl. 34 deaths

113,719 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 476 deaths

334,902 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,075 deaths

1,142 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 81 deaths

6,333 Immune system disorders incl. 44 deaths

54,171 Infections and infestations incl. 749 deaths

14,538 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 219 deaths

30,144 Investigations incl. 225 deaths

14,050 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 142 deaths

180,604 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 184 deaths

844 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 50 deaths

250,351 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,287 deaths

689 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 22 deaths

203 Product issues incl. 1 death

22,591 Psychiatric disorders incl. 79 deaths

4,660 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 91 deaths

18,000 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

44,391 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,198 deaths

55,630 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 77 deaths

2,148 Social circumstances incl. 10 deaths

2,818 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 39 deaths

30,521 Vascular disorders incl. 573 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 2,820 deaths and 150,173 injuries to 07/05/2022

1,507 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 65 deaths

3,273 Cardiac disorders incl. 239 deaths

54 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

1,644 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

131 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

1,980 Eye disorders incl. 12 deaths

10,652 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 104 deaths

40,674 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 801 deaths

185 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 17 deaths

697 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

11,844 Infections and infestations incl. 242 deaths

1,389 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 31 deaths

6,985 Investigations incl. 150 deaths

933 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 76 deaths

19,263 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 62 deaths

121 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 11 deaths

26,422 Nervous system disorders incl. 269 deaths

95 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

34 Product issues

2,158 Psychiatric disorders incl. 29 deaths

652 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 40 deaths

3,817 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

5,309 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 352 deaths

4,552 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 13 deaths

510 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,100 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 93 deaths

4,192 Vascular disorders incl. 183 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine NUVAXOVID (NVX-COV2373) from Novavax: 0 deaths and 996 injuries to 07/05/2022

19 Blood and lymphatic system disorders

53 Cardiac disorders

19 Ear and labyrinth disorders

20 Eye disorders

74 Gastrointestinal disorders

228 General disorders and administration site conditions

3 Hepatobiliary disorders

4 Immune system disorders

36 Infections and infestations

15 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications

36 Investigations

7 Metabolism and nutrition disorders

117 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders

1 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)

181 Nervous system disorders

1 Product issues

17 Psychiatric disorders

2 Renal and urinary disorders

14 Reproductive system and breast disorders

42 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders

69 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders

1 Social circumstances

7 Surgical and medical procedures

30 Vascular disorders

Read more at Health Impact News...