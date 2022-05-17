Breaking News

At least 44.3K Dead & 4.3 Million injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination across Europe

The latest update to the European database of adverse drug reactions reveals there have been 4.3 million injuries reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections up to 7th May 2022, including 44,348 deaths.

By Brian Shilhavy – Health Impact News

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 44,348 fatalities, and 4,279,200 injuries following injections of five experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,946,847) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Here is the summary data through May 7, 2022 –

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 20,749 deathand 2,166,345 injuries to 07/05/2022

  • 66,523   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 301 deaths
  • 76,192   Cardiac disorders incl. 3,008 deaths
  • 675        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 63 deaths
  • 28,556   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 16 deaths
  • 2,713     Endocrine disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 32,132   Eye disorders incl. 53 deaths
  • 159,322 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 826 deaths
  • 540,805 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,746 deaths
  • 2,486     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 118 deaths
  • 24,046   Immune system disorders incl. 132 deaths
  • 120,090 Infections and infestations incl. 2,158 deaths
  • 40,805   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 420 deaths
  • 52,567   Investigations incl. 575 deaths
  • 13,892   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 361 deaths
  • 249,232 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 279 deaths
  • 2,391     Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 238 deaths
  • 341,887 Nervous system disorders incl. 2,231 deaths
  • 3,136     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 82 deaths
  • 296        Product issues incl. 3 deaths
  • 38,251   Psychiatric disorders incl. 240 deaths
  • 7,935     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 303 deaths
  • 93,843   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 90,440   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 2,202 deaths
  • 96,978   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 181 deaths
  • 5,239     Social circumstances incl. 27 deaths
  • 24,680   Surgical and medical procedures incl. 243 deaths
  • 51,233   Vascular disorders incl. 927 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine SPIKEVAX/mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,839 deathand 704,650 injuries to 07/05/2022

  • 19,061   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 134 deaths
  • 24,243   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,303 deaths
  • 218        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 15 deaths
  • 8,257     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 713        Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 9,397     Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths
  • 56,026   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 448 deaths
  • 186,526 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,833 deaths
  • 953        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 65 deaths
  • 7,845     Immune system disorders incl. 38 deaths
  • 31,056   Infections and infestations incl. 1,085 deaths
  • 10,804   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 212 deaths
  • 15,469   Investigations incl. 404 deaths
  • 5,719     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 281 deaths
  • 87,443   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 236 deaths
  • 828        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 90 deaths
  • 116,286 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,131 deaths
  • 1,024     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 12 deaths
  • 122        Product issues incl. 4 deaths
  • 11,570   Psychiatric disorders incl. 190 deaths
  • 3,738     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 230 deaths
  • 19,162   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 28,830   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,253 deaths
  • 36,287   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths
  • 2,671     Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths
  • 5,575     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 217 deaths
  • 14,827   Vascular disorders incl. 448 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca8,940 deathand 1,257,036 injuries to 07/05/2022

  • 14,771   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 320 deaths
  • 22,859   Cardiac disorders incl. 938 deaths
  • 268        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 14,514   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 772        Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 21,403   Eye disorders incl. 34 deaths
  • 113,719 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 476 deaths
  • 334,902 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,075 deaths
  • 1,142     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 81 deaths
  • 6,333     Immune system disorders incl. 44 deaths
  • 54,171   Infections and infestations incl. 749 deaths
  • 14,538   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 219 deaths
  • 30,144   Investigations incl. 225 deaths
  • 14,050   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 142 deaths
  • 180,604 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 184 deaths
  • 844        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 50 deaths
  • 250,351 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,287 deaths
  • 689        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 22 deaths
  • 203        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 22,591   Psychiatric disorders incl. 79 deaths
  • 4,660     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 91 deaths
  • 18,000   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 44,391   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,198 deaths
  • 55,630   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 77 deaths
  • 2,148     Social circumstances incl. 10 deaths
  • 2,818     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 39 deaths
  • 30,521   Vascular disorders incl. 573 deaths           

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson2,820 deaths and 150,173 injuries to 07/05/2022

  • 1,507     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 65 deaths
  • 3,273     Cardiac disorders incl. 239 deaths
  • 54           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 1,644     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 131        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 1,980     Eye disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 10,652   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 104 deaths
  • 40,674   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 801 deaths
  • 185        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 697        Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 11,844   Infections and infestations incl. 242 deaths
  • 1,389     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 31 deaths
  • 6,985     Investigations incl. 150 deaths
  • 933        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 76 deaths
  • 19,263   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 62 deaths
  • 121        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 11 deaths
  • 26,422   Nervous system disorders incl. 269 deaths
  • 95           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 34           Product issues
  • 2,158     Psychiatric disorders incl. 29 deaths
  • 652        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 40 deaths
  • 3,817     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 5,309     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 352 deaths
  • 4,552     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 510        Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,100     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 93 deaths
  • 4,192     Vascular disorders incl. 183 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine NUVAXOVID (NVX-COV2373) from Novavax: 0 deaths and 996 injuries to 07/05/2022

  • 19           Blood and lymphatic system disorders
  • 53           Cardiac disorders
  • 19           Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 20           Eye disorders
  • 74           Gastrointestinal disorders
  • 228        General disorders and administration site conditions
  • 3             Hepatobiliary disorders
  • 4             Immune system disorders
  • 36           Infections and infestations
  • 15           Injury, poisoning and procedural complications
  • 36           Investigations
  • 7             Metabolism and nutrition disorders
  • 117        Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders
  • 1             Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)
  • 181        Nervous system disorders
  • 1             Product issues
  • 17           Psychiatric disorders
  • 2             Renal and urinary disorders
  • 14           Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 42           Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders
  • 69           Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders
  • 1             Social circumstances
  • 7             Surgical and medical procedures
  • 30           Vascular disorders

Daniela
Daniela
1 hour ago

The Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Moderna are killer shot and I still don’t understand doctors and nurses can’t see the vaccines are ineffective or they are complicit of the genocide of humanity.

0
Reply
Paul Cardin
Paul Cardin
7 minutes ago

Thousands of empty prison cells are beckoning to be filled. In mature, civilised, representative democracies, the will of the people of Europe could not be so steadfastly ignored for 26 months and counting. Broken justice systems have become the tail wagging the dog and are in desperate need of repair. Freemason judges, politicians,
policemen, quack doctors, scientists and regulators are in desperate need of rounding up, arresting, trying, finding guilty and banging away for whole life terms.

To carry this out methodically and judiciously is to rescue the lives of thousands more innocent people in the vaccine crosshairs.

Let’s arrest the perpetrators and start saving lives NOW.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Wirral In It Together
0
Reply