At least 44.3K Dead & 4.3 Million injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination across Europe

The latest update to the European database of adverse drug reactions reveals there have been 4.3 million injuries reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections up to 7th May 2022, including 44,348 deaths.
By Brian Shilhavy – Health Impact News
The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 44,348 fatalities, and 4,279,200 injuries following injections of five experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
- COVID-19 VACCINE NOVAVAX (NVX-COV2373)
From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,946,847) are serious injuries.
“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”
Here is the summary data through May 7, 2022 –
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 20,749 deaths and 2,166,345 injuries to 07/05/2022
- 66,523 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 301 deaths
- 76,192 Cardiac disorders incl. 3,008 deaths
- 675 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 63 deaths
- 28,556 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 16 deaths
- 2,713 Endocrine disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 32,132 Eye disorders incl. 53 deaths
- 159,322 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 826 deaths
- 540,805 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,746 deaths
- 2,486 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 118 deaths
- 24,046 Immune system disorders incl. 132 deaths
- 120,090 Infections and infestations incl. 2,158 deaths
- 40,805 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 420 deaths
- 52,567 Investigations incl. 575 deaths
- 13,892 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 361 deaths
- 249,232 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 279 deaths
- 2,391 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 238 deaths
- 341,887 Nervous system disorders incl. 2,231 deaths
- 3,136 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 82 deaths
- 296 Product issues incl. 3 deaths
- 38,251 Psychiatric disorders incl. 240 deaths
- 7,935 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 303 deaths
- 93,843 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 90,440 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 2,202 deaths
- 96,978 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 181 deaths
- 5,239 Social circumstances incl. 27 deaths
- 24,680 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 243 deaths
- 51,233 Vascular disorders incl. 927 deaths
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine SPIKEVAX/mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,839 deaths and 704,650 injuries to 07/05/2022
- 19,061 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 134 deaths
- 24,243 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,303 deaths
- 218 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 15 deaths
- 8,257 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 713 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 9,397 Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths
- 56,026 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 448 deaths
- 186,526 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,833 deaths
- 953 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 65 deaths
- 7,845 Immune system disorders incl. 38 deaths
- 31,056 Infections and infestations incl. 1,085 deaths
- 10,804 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 212 deaths
- 15,469 Investigations incl. 404 deaths
- 5,719 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 281 deaths
- 87,443 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 236 deaths
- 828 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 90 deaths
- 116,286 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,131 deaths
- 1,024 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 12 deaths
- 122 Product issues incl. 4 deaths
- 11,570 Psychiatric disorders incl. 190 deaths
- 3,738 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 230 deaths
- 19,162 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 28,830 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,253 deaths
- 36,287 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths
- 2,671 Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths
- 5,575 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 217 deaths
- 14,827 Vascular disorders incl. 448 deaths
Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca: 8,940 deaths and 1,257,036 injuries to 07/05/2022
- 14,771 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 320 deaths
- 22,859 Cardiac disorders incl. 938 deaths
- 268 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 14,514 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 772 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 21,403 Eye disorders incl. 34 deaths
- 113,719 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 476 deaths
- 334,902 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,075 deaths
- 1,142 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 81 deaths
- 6,333 Immune system disorders incl. 44 deaths
- 54,171 Infections and infestations incl. 749 deaths
- 14,538 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 219 deaths
- 30,144 Investigations incl. 225 deaths
- 14,050 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 142 deaths
- 180,604 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 184 deaths
- 844 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 50 deaths
- 250,351 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,287 deaths
- 689 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 22 deaths
- 203 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 22,591 Psychiatric disorders incl. 79 deaths
- 4,660 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 91 deaths
- 18,000 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 44,391 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,198 deaths
- 55,630 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 77 deaths
- 2,148 Social circumstances incl. 10 deaths
- 2,818 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 39 deaths
- 30,521 Vascular disorders incl. 573 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 2,820 deaths and 150,173 injuries to 07/05/2022
- 1,507 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 65 deaths
- 3,273 Cardiac disorders incl. 239 deaths
- 54 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 1,644 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 131 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 1,980 Eye disorders incl. 12 deaths
- 10,652 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 104 deaths
- 40,674 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 801 deaths
- 185 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 17 deaths
- 697 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 11,844 Infections and infestations incl. 242 deaths
- 1,389 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 31 deaths
- 6,985 Investigations incl. 150 deaths
- 933 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 76 deaths
- 19,263 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 62 deaths
- 121 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 11 deaths
- 26,422 Nervous system disorders incl. 269 deaths
- 95 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 34 Product issues
- 2,158 Psychiatric disorders incl. 29 deaths
- 652 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 40 deaths
- 3,817 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 5,309 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 352 deaths
- 4,552 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 510 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
- 1,100 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 93 deaths
- 4,192 Vascular disorders incl. 183 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine NUVAXOVID (NVX-COV2373) from Novavax: 0 deaths and 996 injuries to 07/05/2022
- 19 Blood and lymphatic system disorders
- 53 Cardiac disorders
- 19 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 20 Eye disorders
- 74 Gastrointestinal disorders
- 228 General disorders and administration site conditions
- 3 Hepatobiliary disorders
- 4 Immune system disorders
- 36 Infections and infestations
- 15 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications
- 36 Investigations
- 7 Metabolism and nutrition disorders
- 117 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders
- 1 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)
- 181 Nervous system disorders
- 1 Product issues
- 17 Psychiatric disorders
- 2 Renal and urinary disorders
- 14 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 42 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders
- 69 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders
- 1 Social circumstances
- 7 Surgical and medical procedures
- 30 Vascular disorders
The Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Moderna are killer shot and I still don’t understand doctors and nurses can’t see the vaccines are ineffective or they are complicit of the genocide of humanity.
Thousands of empty prison cells are beckoning to be filled. In mature, civilised, representative democracies, the will of the people of Europe could not be so steadfastly ignored for 26 months and counting. Broken justice systems have become the tail wagging the dog and are in desperate need of repair. Freemason judges, politicians,
policemen, quack doctors, scientists and regulators are in desperate need of rounding up, arresting, trying, finding guilty and banging away for whole life terms.
To carry this out methodically and judiciously is to rescue the lives of thousands more innocent people in the vaccine crosshairs.
Let’s arrest the perpetrators and start saving lives NOW.